Almost $2 trillion was erased from the S&P 500 because of Donald Trump’s tariffs

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced massive and widespread tariffs on nearly every country (except Russia and North Korea). He even announced tariffs on islands only inhabited by penguins. This announcement came after the markets closed on Wednesday, but the futures markets went berserk, losing more than a trillion dollars within hours. Well, the Dow opened this morning and it’s a complete f–king catastrophe.
Roughly $1.7 trillion was erased from the S&P 500 Index at the start of trading on Thursday amid worries that President Donald Trump’s sweeping new round of tariffs could plunge the economy into a recession.
The damage was heaviest in companies whose supply chains are most dependent on overseas manufacturing. Apple Inc., which makes the majority of its US-sold devices in China, was down about 8% after the open. Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Nike Inc., among companies with manufacturing ties to Vietnam, were down around 10%. Walmart Inc. and Dollar Tree Inc., retailers whose stores are filled with products sourced outside of the US, were trading lower by about 2% and around 11%, respectively.
The S&P 500 dropped 3.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 1,300 points. It’s not even noon as I write this. A month ago, during one of Trump’s now monthly tariff catastrophes, I said that while I have no faith in him or his cult, I do have some faith in the self-interest of the business class and wealthy Republican donors. How long can this continue for THEM? I know they don’t care about us, the little people, but they care about their own bottom line. Trump is just a demented old man who is breaking everything for no reason. It’s insane.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
United States President Donald Trump speaks after signing two Executive Orders in the Oval Office at the White House on February 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C.




Singer Kid Rock, left, and US President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, March 31, 2025.




US President Donald Trump arrives to announce reciprocal tariffs against US trading partners in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 April 2025.

















The way he did it too was insane. That’s all I got. And the jobs numbers came out today. Grim.
Remember how he spent his first term bragging about how strong the stock market was? Rarely does one see a cult leader brainwashed into another cult, but Peter Thiel managed to do it.
LOL your last sentence is 100.
Just wait it will get much worse… be prepared, I’ve been stocking up on items since the new year I’m weird like that.
I’ve been stocking up on non perishables since the day after the election. Can never be too careful when a lunatic is in charge
During the pandemic, I struggled a LOT with the compulsion to hoard food and paper products. Just a few months ago, I finally was able to go through both of my pantries (yep, I had two full pantries of canned goods, pasta, rice, etc.) and I dumped what was expired and donated the rest to some local seniors. Now this. It’s really triggering me and I’m already having anxiety about filling my pantries and freezers up again.
Stock up on non-perishables, too, including toilet paper.
Remember the toilet paper shortage during the pandemic? Well, it’ll probably happen again. So, yes, time to stock up, my friends.
Yeah, DT said Canada has nothing that the US needs. Duh, you need our softwood lumber pulp. Your factories are calibrated for the superior quality of Canadian pulp. They can’t change the recipes on a dime. They can’t just import from other countries.
And since sawmills only run at 100% or 0%, no in between, Cdn sawmills are shutting down because of your tariffs, meaning smaller supply of softwood pulp. So … another toilet paper shortage?
https://tissueonlinenorthamerica.com/trumps-tariffs-on-canadian-lumber-threaten-new-toilet-paper-shortage-in-u-s/
People like to think the stock market is all billionaires, but everybody’s pension fund is in there.
Exactly 👍 was just checking our 401K
Everybody!!! Working and retired.
The intentional destruction of american citizen’s savings and financial security.
Make no mistake – this government is your most immediate and dangerous enemy.
This is why I moved my 401K money into cash at the beginning of the year. I saw the writing on the wall with Trump and his tariff fantasies. This tariff war nonsense has happened before and it helped spur on the Great Depression in the 1920’s. The billionaire class can weather the storm through a depression and buy up everything at pennies on the dollar (think of Mr. Potter in It’s a Wonderful Life) all while consolidating the power into a small oligarchical class. Meanwhile average everyday people will suffer the brunt of the pain and heartache. Bye bye middle class, hello serfdom.
Angelica, I get the same impression. There is a purpose to this madness. They were testing something with the Canada, Mexico, China tariffs back and forth earlier. It failed to trigger whatever they were going for so they went all in now. Someone benefits from this. I don’t believe Trump is this powerful, he is a puppet.
I don’t even want to look at the numbers. We truly are under the control of a mad king. And 50% of the people chose this. Smh.
As expected.
People with 401k’s will soon be looking for windows in the nearest high rise 🤯. And they want to put social security funds in the stock market. God help us all. 🙏
I’m chewing my nails looking at the TSX…our investments are going to tank. At least the Canadian dollar is up because the US dollar is down. This is utter madness. The orange anus’s false claim that the fentanyl crisis is coming from Canada is just a ruse to declare a state of crisis so Congress doesn’t have to vote to stop this lunacy. There’s way more fentanyl (and guns I might add) coming INTO Canada from the US than vice-versa. God help us all…
But how are egg prices looking?
I’m guessing that, by the end of the day, the run on the markets will be so extreme that automatic shut offs will kick in. This happens to prevent a 1929 style crash. The goal is to give people time to cool down and not panic sell. That isn’t going to happen. When the markets reopen, the panic selling will begin again and another automatic shut off will kick in. And so on and so on.
We are in deep caca.
I hate to see the state of peoples 401K , Whats his plan make everyone poor then roll out a universal basic income where everyone is dependent on the Oligarghs that run things
As I understand it, from the Washington DC perspective, there is no real “plan,” just an ideology.
The tech oligarchs moving behind the scenes, however, want to build medieval Italian style city states where they are the ultimate rulers.
Trump is enjoying this. He’s enjoying putting the markets on a free fall. He has power. He is drunk on power. All Fortune 500/1000 CEOs will kowtow and kiss his pinky ring while the thugs in his party are too afraid to oppose him. He is loving every fricken minute of being able to affect the world and the world economy by his whims. He and the Heritage Foundation, that is. He and Musk have broken all sort of ethics and regulations and they are making a PROFIT off of the chaos. And all I feel is helpless now. I’ve protested, I’ve donated, I’ve yelled at my Democratic representatives here is NYC, I’ve prayed. And I all I feel is hopeless.
Yep. He’s a mob boss. He’s a malignant narcissist. Industry leaders will come crawling to him and he will extort them. The whole world is talking about him. He’s happy as a pig in slop. All of us are irrelevant.
He loves it. He is 100 percent revved up by seeing violence and pain and destruction. He’s both depraved and a moron and because he gives permission to his followers to be racists, they will follow him off any cliff. (But he just points the way and then steps aside, never jumps.)
Yes this hurts people who are retired or on the verge of retiring but also on a personal level, I insure people’s retirement assets for a living so this is gonna kill my numbers. Super quiet at work today because investment advisors are watching this blood bath and obviously not thinking about their insurance.
This is why I don’t vote Republican though–I actually GAF about the stock market and the economy. This is what they always do–annihilate the economy and then pass that mess on to a Dem to fix.
The lack of awareness around basic American history is astounding. The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 just made the Great Depression even worse. You don’t need to be a historian to figure this out. As dumb as it sounds, Ben Stein explained this very clearly if comically boring in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Anyone? Anyone? This is why Trump is defunding museums, libraries and demonizing universities: a more widely educated public won’t stand for this nonsense. Clearly, Republicans’ attacks on public education and othering educated people as “the elite” has worked.
I think there are reasons why Trump is doing this: 1) to help fund US oligarchs’ tax cuts and 2) to shift US markets to BRICS markets (& trade routes) per Putin’s plan to destabilize the U.S. economy. With regard to the latter, will it lead to the eventual toppling of the dollar as the world’s currency? Who knows. In any case, whatever Trump/Putin’s ulterior motives, it won’t be good for the U.S.
Really? Interesting. I thought it was to bring the US to its knees globally and hand off the new world order to Putin.
China has the economic power and will be taking control. Russia has a smaller GDP than Canada and its military power has taken a lot of hits because oligarchs have decimated it. If it wasn’t for Manchurian asset Krasnov, Russia would be in a much worse position than it is.
Well, he also likes the rush of power that goes along with this. He has a pattern of bullying or crushing people and institutions— then offering crumbs, with the expectation that he will be lauded when he steps back a bit, yet still leaving people worse off than they were before they encountered him. We saw it when he stiffed contractors in NY — when they couldn’t afford to lawyer up, and we see it now in his focus on revenge for imagined slights. This is feeding his ego. He will now be the most famous president who ever lived — for tanking a thriving economy and crushing a democracy.
Putin is probably telling him that he’s a very good, goodest boy! So much smarter than that Constitutional lawyer Harvard educated Black guy! SO much better than “laughing” Harris. Lately, when I read the news, I hear everything in Andy Serkis’s Gollum voice.
The most insane thing is watching the financial news (CNBC) and seeing all these people trying to convince the masses that all of this is a great thing. They are trying so hard to stick to the Trump party line. Yesterday they were cheerleading and trying to really gaslight the public. Today the tone is much more somber because the markets are all down and it’s getting much harder to spin their BS that all of this is somehow beneficial to the average person.
Anyone that has studied finance or economics knows that tariffs are a TAX and when you raise prices on things across the board it negatively affects the economy. Look at what happened during the pandemic as a reference. But Trump really has his magats thinking the foreign countries are paying for this and not the American consumers. If they thought the high price of eggs was bad, wait till they see what happens next…
Even Ronald Reagan understood that tariffs were not the way to stimulate the US economy. What the h e l l has happened to the Republican party?