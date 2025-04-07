The Sun’s lip reader revealed what Prince Harry said at the coronation…?

The Princess of Wales hasn’t been seen since St. Patrick’s Day. Prince William hasn’t done an event since March 27th. My guess is that we probably won’t see much (or any) of William and Kate until Easter Sunday. In their absence, the British tabloids have been cycling through tons of old stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, trying to find “new angles” on pathetic old scandals. This one is really funny though – remember how Prince Harry flew into England for his father’s coronation, which his dogs-t father scheduled for Prince Archie’s fourth birthday? Remember how Harry went solo, and there were weeks/months of drama about whether Meghan was invited, whether Meghan would come, how Meghan was unwelcome and how dare she not come to the Chubbly? They were so mad that she didn’t beg to come to the dusty hat party. They were even more incandescent with rage that Harry went to the coronation, looked amazing in a Dior suit, happily chatted with his cousins, gave a wide smile to his Aunt Anne, and immediately dipped with a clothes hanger in his hand as he was driven back to Heathrow. Well, they got a lip reader to watch every second of their Harry-at-the-Chubbly footage, and there’s a new report on what Harry said to Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank.
Prince Harry was moaning as he prepared to watch his father’s crowning glory, according to a lip reader. He was apparently lamenting his life, muttering: “I’m fed up with the way they treat me.”
The Duke of Sussex made the comment to Jack Brooksbank — his cousin Princess Eugenie’s husband — as they took up their positions in the third row, our expert said. He was back in his £11million pad in Montecito, California, after dashing home to celebrate son Archie’s fourth birthday having been in the UK for just over 24 hours. Only 15 minutes after the Coronation’s 1pm finish at Westminster Abbey, Harry got into a BMW and was driven 20 miles under police escort to Heathrow. There, he boarded a flight to Los Angeles to be reunited with wife Meghan, 41, Archie and 23-month-old daughter Lilibet.
It emerged yesterday that the King raised a glass to toast Archie’s birthday at a family lunch after the Coronation — a tribute to the grandson he has barely seen. Sources said Harry, 38, was invited to the private palace gathering but declined. Most of the Royal Family are believed to have “breathed a sigh of relief”. But the King, 74, was “genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay”, according to reports.
It is unclear who Prince Harry was referring to when he told Mr Brooksbank that he was fed-up. From the exchange, trained lip reader Jeremy Freeman also picked up on the glum-looking Duke saying: “It’s not an ideal situation.”
Mr Brooksbank apparently replies: “If I can make you feel any better, and even I can do it. It’s not the quiet life, is it?”
Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, appears to shake his head before saying: “They don’t care.”
Brooksbank adds: “I haven’t time for that, not if it’s over…”
Harry adds: “It’s an eventuality.”
While Harry was seemingly chatting with Edo Mapelli Mozzi as the cousin-group walked into the Chubbly, Harry was seated next to Jack. And obviously, Harry is quite close to Jack and Eugenie. Jack and Eugenie already split their time between Portugal and the UK, and Eugenie is basically “half out” of the institution. I guess my point is that whatever Jack and Harry were talking about, it was probably part of a longer, more in depth conversation. It’s not like Harry turned up and started bitching to Jack. And I would assume Jack asked him specifically about something. Anyway, just another reminder that Harry seemed genuinely pleased to see the York princesses and their husbands at the Chubbly. Another reminder that the British media is still incredibly angry that Harry looked rich and happy at the Chubbly, and that his appearance and quick departure completely overshadowed his father and stepmother’s big day.
The coronation that was almost two years ago? That’s what we’re talking about now? What Harry may or may not have said to Jack during a ceremony two years ago?
Geez these people really are obsessed.
Their other choice is to talk about their pathetic rage-monster of an heir and his disappearing wife so… gee, gosh, let’s talk about the ones not here that won’t rage at us!
If they were going back to the coronation they could have at least covered the tense carriage discussion with William and Kate when they rolled up late to the procession. Or the nasty looks they were giving each other during the ceremony.
Or when Charles was in a fit in the carriage.
It’s ridiculous, and apparently the lip reader conversations are where they’re going now with the articles. I saw one this weekend that was about what Meghan apparently said to Harry in the pews at Eugenie’s wedding. No one’s interested in your king and queen, your prince and princess of Wales don’t work and you definitely don’t want to talk about what’s going on with them. So you’re going to write articles based off of what lip readers thought that someone said at a wedding almost 7 years ago, and what two people were discussing at an event almost two years ago. Because literally nothing else newsworthy or of interest has occurred.
Not sure how Harry overshadowed an event no one cared about. It should have been a small, private ceremony that cost tax payers very little.
From The Sun, no less, one of the most prolific liars in the British media.
Wait the conanation was how long ago? They are coming out with nonsense now. They are so desperate!!
I doubt charles toasted archie.
Double doubt.
Pure fiction.
Charles doesn’t give a damn about Archie or Lili.
And we all know why.
Yeah, that story was made up.
“If I can make you feel any better, and even I can do it. It’s not the quiet life, is it?” What? Does not even make sense any more than the supposed entire conversation. It all sounds nonsensical. How long did it take someone to think up something so stupid and unlikely? They overlook that Harry didn’t have to be there AT ALL. What was KC going to do if he didn’t attend?
Truly ludicrous. Makes no sense at all!
@somebody … This ‘lip reader’ thing was brought up just after the Coronation. It refers to the picture above of Anne in the green robe and Harry looking over at her (there is a wider shot picture from the front where you can clearly see the faces of people seated around Harry when Anne speaks to him).
I remember commenting at the time when the first ‘lip reader’ article came out that Harry leaned over and whispered it after Anne loudly said whatever rude thing she said before sitting down in front of him wearing that ridiculously tall hat with a long red feather that prevented him from seeing anything, and from being seen by cameras.
People here tend to give Anne a pass (I seriously don’t know why, I’m old enough to remember her as a teenager and young women and recall how rude and entitled she was) and at the time it was “Oh, Anne spoke to Harry, isn’t that nice” and I was thinking about the look on Zara’s face in the picture while Anne was ‘speaking’ to Harry. Whatever she said drew the attention of people seated 3-rows back. Zara clearly gave her mother a ‘You didn’t just go there’ look and several people were attempting to hid a bemused smirk, including Anne’s husband, standing beside her.
After Anne moved down the aisle, Harry leaned over and said something to the cousin-husband seated next to him–is it Jack? At that time the ‘lip reader’ reported that Harry said he was “getting tired of the way his family treats him”.
Zara is very rude also. Harry’s family are his wife and children. I am not sure he would refer the “senior” royals as “his family” to Jack.
Ummm sure? I don’t even think these lip readers get it right anyways. Charles and Camila will be in Italy this week right? Meghan’s also starting up her podcast too? They’ll have plenty to write about. The Wales couple is giving them nothing but they’ve got to have better topics than this retread.
I lipread and I can tell you that it’s not easy. You need context of what’s being discussed and you need to see the whole mouth, no point watching the side of a person’s face. So I’d take this with a grain of salt.
Harry could have been discussing the flight over even? But Harry is sensible and would know that people were watching him so he would have been discreet.
A grain of salt is right. I figure it’s mostly just used by the tabs as a way to fit into whatever story they’re pushing.
And….that’s all they have? Wow. Are there currently any working royals? I know Charles and Cams and Will and Kate claim to be working royals, but we don’t see much of them. Edward and Sophie? Are they around? It’s been awfully quiet lately, hasn’t it?
The “working” royals just got an extra £45m handout but I don’t think they are currently working.
Just want to flag up that the coronation took place AFTER Harry’s supposed to have fallen out with Eugenie (and Jack) in April 2023, according to Piers Morgan et al just days ago. Yet another lie debunked.
@Beth, 👍👍.
The story line doesn’t make any sense, because there are too many examples of them reporting on the Brooksbanks and the Sussexes interacting supposedly after that lunch. They were literally just saying that Eugenie was going to potentially spend Christmas with them. If Harry has been apoplectic with rage ( who does that sound like?) why were they also reporting about them buying houses to be closer, and spending holidays together. Lying then or lying now, or likely with the BM both.
If true, and I doubt it, it sounds like they are talking about the British tabs!
Without Sophie giving them fresh meat in the form of pologate to feast on the Fail recently have been pouring over every available footage of Harry and Meghan from 2020 . Every movement, lip read chat is chewed over to provide “evidence” that Meg broke protocol, snubbed someone, was gloatingly hanging off Harry’s arm whilst shouting instructions at him to look smitten at her…,, Pathetic, bitchy melodrama , to confirmation bias that Meghan is a sexy witch who has fooled a stupid man whilst the Fail can truly see the Mark of Satan on her, sort of the Devil in haute couture! Sad and exhausting to have to write up this made up BS. Meantime obvious froideur between PoWs is written up as a real love story. The Fail body language “expert” claimed that Will has a bashful crush on his wife and is so overcome with lust has to tightly grip his event programme to prevent himself from slinging her down on the floor, there and then!!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
A bashful crush? What even is that? He’s not a child.
LOL! Lady Digby, you could moonlight writing those bodice rippers as a side hustle. You really have a way with words! So descriptive ha ha ha!
Bill & Cath’s chains are going to be yanked hard and soon if they don’t trot outside for some photos.
The media are clearly bored and hungry…
Laughing. It’s senseless! It’s stupider than those Bad Lip Reading videos!
It’s interesting that they’ve come up with a new conversation but at the time of the coronation, a lip reader said he and Jack were talking about him getting back to the US. Whatever, I’m going to guess that new lip reader is putting words in Harry’s mouth. How is he going to get all of this conversation when, as the press gleeful reported, that Anne’s feather was blocking him the whole time?
👍😂👍
What about Charlie bitching to wifey,”They are always late” repeatedly in THAT golden carriage when Will and Kate kept him waiting at the Chubby that he’d already waited 70+ years for!!! I bet Will cusses Kate out when she attempts to goose his bum in public! “Back to Bucklebury bitch if you try that again!”
Charles had to wait 15 minutes for William and Kate on the day of the coronation, because they were making a film about themselves. :)))
To make it “funnier”, they showed this film on that day, as a film from the coronation.
Charles is not actually there, only William..
Can you imagine what would have happened if HM had pulled such a stunt?
The fact that William and Kate were so late to the coronation despite police escort that can literally clear the roads for them, that they walked in behind Charles and Camilla, contrary to the printed order of the procession, tells you just how much they were late.
The media not making this a huge story shows how much cover up there was. Could you imagine Harry and Meghan even being one minute late? There would be 100 stories that day.
This was even worse than the time Kate and William were so late for Easter service the Queen said fuck it and just went in, when the protocol is that the monarch arrives last. Again few stories about it. But it was noticed that William did not bow to the Queen that day and Kate did a curtsy, against showing William had seen his grandmother before arriving to church, but Kate had not.
I would not be surprised if we learned that the lateness to the coronation was also because Kate was not residing at the same location as William. And there are tons of photos of them in the carriage looking grumpy and William saying something. And then both of them shooting dirty looks during the service.
That video the keens did before the coronation was just so bad. Did Charles know they had planned this.
1. Lort. The stink of rota desperation is palatable. Does willy realize at some point the rota are going to stop spinning stories out of thin air to cover for him and actually go after him with the intensity they have went after the Sussexes? 2. Lip reading isn’t an exact science, especially when the lip reader is being employed by a tabloid with an agenda. 3. Has any tabloid ever questioned why the con-a-nation just had to be scheduled on Archie’s birthday?