The Sun’s lip reader revealed what Prince Harry said at the coronation…?

The Princess of Wales hasn’t been seen since St. Patrick’s Day. Prince William hasn’t done an event since March 27th. My guess is that we probably won’t see much (or any) of William and Kate until Easter Sunday. In their absence, the British tabloids have been cycling through tons of old stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, trying to find “new angles” on pathetic old scandals. This one is really funny though – remember how Prince Harry flew into England for his father’s coronation, which his dogs-t father scheduled for Prince Archie’s fourth birthday? Remember how Harry went solo, and there were weeks/months of drama about whether Meghan was invited, whether Meghan would come, how Meghan was unwelcome and how dare she not come to the Chubbly? They were so mad that she didn’t beg to come to the dusty hat party. They were even more incandescent with rage that Harry went to the coronation, looked amazing in a Dior suit, happily chatted with his cousins, gave a wide smile to his Aunt Anne, and immediately dipped with a clothes hanger in his hand as he was driven back to Heathrow. Well, they got a lip reader to watch every second of their Harry-at-the-Chubbly footage, and there’s a new report on what Harry said to Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Harry was moaning as he prepared to watch his father’s crowning glory, according to a lip reader. He was apparently lamenting his life, muttering: “I’m fed up with the way they treat me.” The Duke of Sussex made the comment to Jack Brooksbank — his cousin Princess Eugenie’s husband — as they took up their positions in the third row, our expert said. He was back in his £11million pad in Montecito, California, after dashing home to celebrate son Archie’s fourth birthday having been in the UK for just over 24 hours. Only 15 minutes after the Coronation’s 1pm finish at Westminster Abbey, Harry got into a BMW and was driven 20 miles under police escort to Heathrow. There, he boarded a flight to Los Angeles to be reunited with wife Meghan, 41, Archie and 23-month-old daughter Lilibet. It emerged yesterday that the King raised a glass to toast Archie’s birthday at a family lunch after the Coronation — a tribute to the grandson he has barely seen. Sources said Harry, 38, was invited to the private palace gathering but declined. Most of the Royal Family are believed to have “breathed a sigh of relief”. But the King, 74, was “genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay”, according to reports. It is unclear who Prince Harry was referring to when he told Mr Brooksbank that he was fed-up. From the exchange, trained lip reader Jeremy Freeman also picked up on the glum-looking Duke saying: “It’s not an ideal situation.” Mr Brooksbank apparently replies: “If I can make you feel any better, and even I can do it. It’s not the quiet life, is it?” Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, appears to shake his head before saying: “They don’t care.” Brooksbank adds: “I haven’t time for that, not if it’s over…” Harry adds: “It’s an eventuality.”

[From The Sun]

While Harry was seemingly chatting with Edo Mapelli Mozzi as the cousin-group walked into the Chubbly, Harry was seated next to Jack. And obviously, Harry is quite close to Jack and Eugenie. Jack and Eugenie already split their time between Portugal and the UK, and Eugenie is basically “half out” of the institution. I guess my point is that whatever Jack and Harry were talking about, it was probably part of a longer, more in depth conversation. It’s not like Harry turned up and started bitching to Jack. And I would assume Jack asked him specifically about something. Anyway, just another reminder that Harry seemed genuinely pleased to see the York princesses and their husbands at the Chubbly. Another reminder that the British media is still incredibly angry that Harry looked rich and happy at the Chubbly, and that his appearance and quick departure completely overshadowed his father and stepmother’s big day.





