James Middleton’s son spent ‘the first year of his life thinking he was a dog’

We haven’t talked about James Middleton in months. He went to his sister’s Together at Christmas concert, and that was the last time I wrote one word about him. Before that, James spent much of last September on a promotional trail. He was promoting his very odd memoir about his dog Ella, and he ended up giving interviews and book excerpts to a lot of outlets. There were some really odd headlines, like James claiming that QEII personally invited him and his dog to Sandringham (???) and how the Princess of Wales’ kids have spent so much time with his son Inigo. Well, I think James’s memoir sank without a trace, but he’s still trying to make himself into some sort of dog influencer? Like, he’s famous for having dogs and that’s his whole thing. Which was enough to get him yet another exclusive interview with Hello Magazine.
You couldn’t find a happier looking man than James Middleton as he shows the HELLO! team around the grounds of his farmhouse in the Berkshire countryside. In an exclusive interview the entrepreneur, who turns 38 this month, opens up about his busy life with his wife, Alizee, their 18-month-old son, Inigo, and their beloved pooches.
With his six dogs bouncing at his heels, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales is in his natural environment as he piles the pack into the back of a red tractor, throws in a few bales of hay, and heads off to a grassy meadow bathed in sunshine as we follow behind. James’s four cocker spaniels, which range in age from 14 to four years, are all related to Ella. He also has two golden retrievers. They are all impeccably behaved – quick to obey commands and trained to look straight into the camera when photographed.
Theirs must be a lively household… James smiles, ruefully: “Yes, getting up in the morning trying to feed six dogs and get Inigo fed and off to nursery is a challenge.”
“He spent the first year of his life thinking he was a dog,” he adds. “He’d crawl around on all fours, which was entertaining to watch. His first word was ‘woof’,” he jokes. “But he loves dogs, particularly Isla – he puts his arm around her neck and squeezes. He loves chatting to the animals – he shouts at the chickens and knows what noise a cow makes. He shares many of my loves – which are tractors, sheep and dogs.”
Luckily Alizee, a French financial analyst whom James first met in 2018 when Ella approached her table while they were both in meetings in a London club, is also a dog lover. When James darts back into the house to fetch his wife to meet us – they walk towards us holding hands – the dogs excitably greet her like a long-lost friend. “Over the years she’s built her own relationship and often goes out for walks and runs with them.”
Being a dog-owner helped James develop his nurturing skills when Inigo arrived.
“I’m less bothered about changing nappies as I’ve cleared up enough poo over the years!,” he admits. “And you have to have patience, you can’t rush anything. I often look at Alizee and say, ‘What did we do before we had Inigo? What did we do with all that time?’ But it’s like anything in life – you evolve and change. You can look back at the past and enjoy the memories, but not chase them today as it’s a waste of energy.”
Question: what are we doing here? None of James’s moves have made much sense to me, including the whole “memoir about a dog, full of lies about the Windsors” thing. I assume this Hello exclusive was because his birthday is coming up AND he needed some money? I really do wonder if his poor wife is supporting this “country squire” cosplay. His dogs are well cared for, I will give him that. Is the arrangement, like, James is a stay-at-home husband who takes care of the baby and the animals while Alizée (hopefully) works to support their family?
Photos courtesy of James’s IG, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Still riding the royal coat tails James?None of his projects are Meghan level successful for it.
He hid his son s face where’s the outrage. Would they not have enough funds to hire people to help with the dogs. And he goes in for trading on his Royal connections.
His baby crawled all over for the first year so the baby must think he’s a dog? But don’t babies just crawl either way. Lol I get what he’s saying though. The baby spends a lot of time with dogs and is one with the pack. Sure? As long as this guy keeps Meghan’s name out of his mouth I don’t care what he does.
The baby gets ready for nursery, meaning he is not a stay at home dad. Yes, his wife is his financial support. Maybe someday he’ll find his path.
Not necessarily. My SIL is a SAHM, her oldest goes to day care half a day two days a week for socialization (their immediate neighborhood doesn’t have any kids her age)
But I don’t understand why he was interviewed. I read this post to make sure he kept Meghan and Harry’s name out of his mouth lol
This man isn’t well
I agree. On one hand, it’s great that he found emotional support in his dogs when he needed it most. From what I can tell without reading Ella’s memoir (God!) he was in a very dark place at some point. Now he seems to have found a form of stability that depends on his dogs. I hope Alizee can find her happiness in their life. I have a feeling she has to be able to find it for herself, because whenever James talks about her, it sounds like she is an outsider looking in.
Odd this paste colored man isn’t being accused of cashing in and no tabloid is hand wringing about always knowing he would cash in on his royal connections.
He’s not successful enough to bring down the monarchy and cause envy amongst the heirs. His marshmallows were a dud while Meghan’s cookbook and capsule sold well. He reminds me a bit of Fergie with her helicopter book.
Try as he might, James has failed to launch. He married well and the fact he married a foreigner speaks volumes about his attraction to the local girls. Never heard of any other GF of his until Alizee. Unlike his sisters, he has neither title nor money to offer that crowd. His connections are in his favour with his brother in law but having Carole as MIL would have been a turn off.
When was the last time Willie was papped speaking to him? I think he and James keep their distance from him.
Let’s face it, all on his own he’s not really accomplished: college dropout, failed marshmallow vendor, wannabe children’s author…ummm…
He’s using this Hello interview as some sort of public therapy I guess.
Just because your baby crawled doesn’t mean he thinks he is a dog. This man has an obsession with dogs.
He’s clearly gone through some pretty serious mental health issues, and his attachment to dogs is obviously what saw him through to the other side. So I’m not going to get down on him connecting everything to dogs. But yeah it’s always interesting even though the interest is obviously not and will not be the same, how even having these conversations to a magazine is covered for him versus Meghan.
I agree, the dogs are his emotional support, and he relies heavily on them still. So much so that they are part of his identity as a father. Feeding six dogs and a baby is a challenge? Why? Can a dog owner please enlighten me? I thought you gave the dog food in their bowl and they can eat by themselves. I get why a magazine would want to fill some space with his inane daily life sometimes, but why does he feel the need to give interviews like this? Does he get paid? It can’t be that much, because I don’t see copies flying off the shelf due to the great interest in his life. On the other hand, he has nothing to lose, no one will criticise him for anything. The part about the tractor and hay bales is too funny. What does he do with the hay once they are delivered to… wherever he is taking them? lol
With six dogs he can go into the dog boarding kennel business and help his wife. He sounds so lost and @barbara I agree, he’s not well.
I am so over James always giving interviews.His obsession with dogs has now spilled onto thinking his baby thought he might be a dog . Something is seriously off with him and I can’t unsee it. Carole and Mike should have put more time in with him instead of helping Kate chase Williiam with the happy family image.
I wonder why Carole ever let him show this much about his life, when he is so obviously not well. That book of his couldn’t have brought in that much.
Given how Kate turned out, I have to wonder if he was better off being neglected. Yes, he’s done a bit of grifting, and he’s a terrible businessman, but at least we don’t hear about him being hateful or actively trying to destroy peoples’ lives.
Honestly, I feel like there’s an alternate universe in which Harry could’ve been a great, all-too-understanding friend to someone like James. He was similarly disregarded by his family, but managed to get his shit together.
I volunteer James Middleton to be Peg’s new scapegoat. James, like his dogs, is quick to obey commands and seems eager to please.
Poor Alizee but then again, she and her parents might like their proximity to the Crown – my nephew is the future King of England!
Her family must be well-funded to afford that farmhouse. They were papped checking out London flats so her salary may not be enough to fund his dreams of grandeur. I hope he’s worth it for her. All three Middleton kids have all married up with so little effort from them to strike out their own careers.
He seems like someone who would take his family to stay at the White Lotus Hotel.
As long as his brothers in law pay for his stay of course. 😏