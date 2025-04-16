Chinese suppliers are revealing production costs: Birkins cost $1,400 including labor



As Trump ratchets up his asinine tariff war with China, Chinese companies are hitting back. Chinese manufacturers and influencers are posting videos to TikTok revealing where products are produced and sourced and just how much they cost to make. Luxury brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Hermes as well as brands including Stanley, Lululemon, Ugg and Nike are of course produced at just a fraction of the cost they’re sold to us. Some of the manufacturers are now selling unbranded copies direct to consumers. They’re said to be the high quality we expect, because these are the factories that make the products. Although it’s difficult to confirm, reports claim the Chinese government is no longer cracking down on counterfeit goods. The product that’s getting the most press is the Hermes Birkin. Sen Bags, which manufactures the Birkins, says the $38,000 bags cost about $1,400 to make including labor. They’re also offering customers the option to customize and buy them direct. (Their TikTok has been shut down, but you can see that video below and on TikTok here.) NDTV has the most comprehensive reporting I’ve seen on this so I’m going to quote them here. You can read more at the source:

China is retaliating against US President Donald Trump’s tariffs by promoting direct sales of luxury goods from Chinese manufacturers to consumers at significantly lower prices. The products range from handbags to apparel and cosmetics, with prices notably lower than retail. On X, many American TikTok users shared videos from Chinese suppliers showcasing high-quality products made for luxury brands like Birkin and Louis Vuitton. These suppliers offer direct sales to consumers at a fraction of the retail price, often without the brand logos. In these videos, Chinese suppliers emphasise high-quality materials and skilled labour to manufacture the products. A supplier of Birkin bags revealed that the production cost of a bag selling for $34,000 is around $1,400. The supplier claimed that the bag makers receive a minimal profit margin, while the luxury brand retains the majority of the profit due to its logo and branding. “More than 90 per cent of the price is for the logo, but if you do not care about the logo and want the same quality, same material, you can just buy from us,” he says in the video. One user shared one such video on X wrote, “China TikTok is so messy rn because now that the Chinese government has legalised Counterfeit products of all American goods because of the tariffs, they’re now exposing a lot of Big brands and how their stuff is manufactured and encourages you to buy them in-house China for cheaper.” Another TikTok user shared a video of a Chinese manufacturer selling Birkenstock footwear and wrote, “My fyp is suddenly filled with Chinese manufacturers trying to sell directly to Americans. The gag is that even with paying the import tariff and shipping, it’s still way cheaper than buying the same products through American corporations. We are not winning this trade war lmao.” “China is definitely having their moment… The tea is steaming hot,” a user wrote, sharing a video of a Chinese supplier offering replicas of Fila, Under Armour, and Lululemon products at significantly lower prices. The supplier claimed Lululemon items, typically $100, can now be bought for $5-6.

[From NDTV]

Hermes is one of the most exclusive luxury brand in the world. The damage this will bring to their brand, and to countless other brands, is incalculable. I’m not going to link it here, but you check the comments to the Twitter videos below to find where to buy direct. The site I found didn’t have the website infrastructure set up and you just have to email them. These chinese manufacturers could end up making much more money selling direct even through email and WhatsApp than by continuing to work with these brands. And of course the products will be so much cheaper despite the high tariffs. It’s doubtful that most of these brands will have the time to find other manufacturers, and they may not want to take that step yet.

CNN had interviews last week with women who run small businesses that depend on Chinese goods. They say the tariffs are crippling and that they can’t make contingency moves because the situation could change at any moment. It’s unclear how this is going to play out, as we saw with the removal of tariffs on electronics. Even if the tariffs are lifted tomorrow, the damage to US Chinese relations, and to so many businesses, will last for years if not decades. China is playing 3d chess while Trump is laying his random cards on the table and claiming it’s a full house.

The real cost of #Birkin bag and what you are really paying for.š¤¦āāļø pic.twitter.com/WQTHFL2jKD — Humanbydesign (@Humanbydesign3) April 13, 2025

Like their just Airing it out out there now they donāt give af anymore š­ pic.twitter.com/QAPKudv64y — Klair-O-Spinach ( Saint Era) (@ClairoSpinach) April 12, 2025