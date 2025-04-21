JD Vance flew all the way to Italy for his sad photo-op with Pope Francis

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was just in Washington DC last week to do the White House photo-op with Donald Trump. European media calls Meloni the “Trump whisperer,” I guess because she’s able to talk to his ugly mug without hurling. I mention this because… even though Meloni was just in DC, JD Vance decided to fly to Italy right after her visit. He met with PM Meloni in Rome, then he went to Vatican City on Friday. He attended the Good Friday mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, alongside Usha (his Hindu wife) and their three children. Usha looked pretty unamused to be dragged to Good Friday mass with three tired children, btw.
So that was the purpose of the whole trip – Vance wasn’t shoring up any particular European alliances (please, he and Trump are trying to destroy all of America’s alliances). Vance went to Italy specifically for his Catholic-convert photo-ops. He got the Good Friday mass photo-op, and next up was a photo with Pope Francis. At first, Pope Francis refused to see him and sent a deputy to give Vance a lecture:
Pope Francis skipped the Vatican’s official meeting with Vice President J.D. Vance Saturday, instead having his No. 2 give the vice president a lecture on compassion, according to a Vatican statement. Pope Francis was absent from Vance’s conversation with Cardinal Pietro Parolin. However, the statement said there was “an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners.”
It called for “serene collaboration” between the White House and the Catholic Church in the United States—a seeming hint to the tensions that have brewed between the two since President Donald Trump took office. A statement from Vance’s office about the meeting, however, did not include migration among the topics of conversation.
It said the two discussed “the plight of persecuted Christian communities around the world” as well as Trump’s “commitment to restoring world peace,” Bloomberg reported.
Inside Vatican sources told Sky News that Vance did briefly meet with the Pope at his residence, but no details of their conversation have been made public.
Pope Francis has repeatedly rebuked the president’s mass deportation effort, calling it a “disgrace” and a “grave sin.” The pontiff has also specifically confronted Vance, the highest-ranking Catholic in the U.S. government, having converted in 2019. Without mentioning the VP by name, the Pope corrected a Catholic concept Vance had invoked to defend the administration’s deportations, ordo amoris (order of love). In a February letter, Francis pointedly explained, “Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups.” Vance acknowledged the Pope’s criticism, calling himself a “baby Catholic” and admitting that there are “things about the faith that I don’t know.”
It sounds like Francis – and the pope’s courtiers – understood that Vance was only there for a photo-op, not for actual dialogue or faith. So Franny denied him the photo-op on Saturday, only to relent on Easter Sunday. Franny and Vance met Easter morning, with a translator in the room. I guess Usha didn’t want to come to any of those photo-ops. I also wonder why Francis relented, or maybe it was like the situation with King Charles and Camilla, where they likely demanded the photo by any means necessary, and then tried to play it like Frances was dying to see them.
Note: I wrote all of this before Pope Francis passed away. Pope Francis passed away less than 24 hours after meeting Vance. Vance is America’s Liz Truss, confirmed.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
What is with these leaders insisting on seeing Pope Francis when they know he was supposed to be resting? I’m going to guess that JD, Usha and maybe Melania will be sent to the Vatican for the funeral.
“Vance is America’s Liz Truss, confirmed.” My firs thought. Along with “way to distance yourself from that scumbag, Fran.”
Poor man. He deserved better than looking at that over grown eyelined clown.
People are saying that JD’s visit led to his demise. I don’t know if it’s true or not. That’s what people are saying. I don’t know. That’s what I heard.
Between him, Chuck and the mistress consort the Pope didn’t stand a chance.. I blame them all can’t imagine having to face such vile people on my death bed.
I mean…he shook his bare hand….I’m just asking questions.
Also remember back a few months when a group of mostly liberal and Democrats supporting Hollywood comedians got their own special event with the Pope? The North remembers. 😏
Rest in Peace Holy Father. Thank you for living long enough to chastise and take a public swipe at this piece of garbage.
😹
Maybe the “ETTD” (Everything Trump Touches Dies) can also be updated to “EVTD”.
God took pity on him – no more photo-ops! Can imagine the orange one wanted a photo-op as well.
Chuck and Vance gave him whatever illness they carried. Poor Pope Francis.
God removed him from so much danger. I think the better alternative was to smite Vance. ⚡💥🔥
Vance. Could have gone to his local church and met with one of the priests for advice instead of flying to Rome for a photo op.
I was wondering if the Pope told Vance that Vance was heading to hell if he stays on this track. I could see this Pope doing that.
#popekiller
I will never write or say his name without popekiller after it
It is deserved
Hope that hashtag trends well.
Vance is alleged to be part of an Ultra Catholic sect that wants to go back to pre-Vatican II times. #popekiller sounds appropriate.
Yes, he’s a heretic and a #popekiller.
JD Vance is the Grim Reaper
Can we send Shady Vance to meet with Putin next?
Now’ that’s an excellent idea
Yet, Trump lives on for some reason. 🤔
Good point but Putin would want him thoroughly disinfected, and no eyeliners of whatever sort.
Vance needs to stop shopping in the little boy’s department and get himself a real suit that fits.
He’s trying to wear a European-cut suit, but like everything else, he just can’t pull it off.
Imagine on your last day on earth you have to meet with this shit stain.
RIP
Yep many have noticed the simelarities between Vance & Truss including Larry the Cat….
Omg. JD Vance killed the pope.
Vance is bad juju.
So what I’m hearing is the Vance’s presence so disgusted the pope, he shook loose this mortal coil
FYI, Catholics do not celebrate mass on good Friday. They have various services, but not a mass.
Vance is a horrible, horrible man. And dragging a dying Pope out for a photo op should haunt Charles and Camilla forever.
My rumor that I’m totally coming up with in my own imagination is that Vance was dropping off bags of cash for conclave bribery.