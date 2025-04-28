Blake Lively wore Tamara Ralph to the NYC ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were out again on Sunday, following their somewhat odd appearance at the Time100 gala last week. On Sunday, they came out for a New York premiere/screening of Another Simple Favor. Blake and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles for the sequel, which is exclusively on Amazon Prime. Anna and Blake were shilling for this movie in Europe a few weeks ago, to the point where I thought it had already been released? But no – it comes out on March 7th, so we probably have another week of Blake in promotional mode.
Blake’s friend and fashion designer Michael Kors came out to the premiere, and I honestly thought “oh, I guess she’s wearing Kors?” But no – Kors just came out to support her, and Blake is wearing Tamara Ralph. I’ve already seen some criticism of the dress, but I honestly sort of like it? Blake’s styling isn’t terrible here either. Now, it’s sort of a retro look – it feels very early ‘90s-glamazon-coded.
Anna Kendrick’s ensemble is Zuhair Murad, and I really like this too? It suits her, it’s sexy and light. Anna doesn’t get enough praise for her great hair! Now, the vibes are definitely off – off between Blake and Anna, and off between Blake and Ryan Reynolds.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The New York Special Screening of Another Simple Favor held at Jazz at Lincoln Center,Image: 992911871, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Anna Kendrick, Credit line: Udo Salters/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
The New York Special Screening of Another Simple Favor held at Jazz at Lincoln Center,Image: 992918935, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Blake Lively, Credit line: Udo Salters/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
The New York Special Screening of Another Simple Favor held at Jazz at Lincoln Center,Image: 992918949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Blake Lively, Credit line: Udo Salters/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
The New York Special Screening of Another Simple Favor held at Jazz at Lincoln Center,Image: 992918952, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Blake Lively,Ryan Reynolds, Credit line: Udo Salters/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – APRIL 27: American actress Blake Lively wearing a Tamara Ralph dress and American actress Anna Kendrick wearing a Zuhair Murad pant look with L’Atelier Nawbar and Octavia Elizabeth rings, and Anita Ko earrings arrive at the New York Screening Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Another Simple Favor’ held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 27, 2025 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 992998232, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – APRIL 27: American actress Blake Lively wearing a Tamara Ralph dress and American fashion designer Michael Kors arrive at the New York Screening Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Another Simple Favor’ held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 27, 2025 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 992998258, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Blake Lively, Michael Kors, Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – APRIL 27: American actress Blake Lively wearing a Tamara Ralph dress, American film director, producer, screenwriter and actor Paul Feig and American actress Anna Kendrick wearing a Zuhair Murad pant look with L’Atelier Nawbar and Octavia Elizabeth rings, and Anita Ko earrings arrive at the New York Screening Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Another Simple Favor’ held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 27, 2025 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 992998317, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Blake Lively, Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick, Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – APRIL 27: American actress Blake Lively wearing a Tamara Ralph dress and husband/Canadian-American actor, producer, and businessman Ryan Reynolds arrive at the New York Screening Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Another Simple Favor’ held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 27, 2025 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 992998542, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Well Ryan looks much better than he did for the other event. Not fond of the dress.
Yeah, at least it looks like Ryan knows where he is in these photos.
That photo of Anna and Blake together. LOL.
Ryan looks ridiculous with his bangs combed up like that.
I wonder if Ryan is doing recreational drugs. Something is off with him.
The pictures of the premieres are the worst – she has overextended smiles that feel off with whatever is happening around, other pictures shows her with weird eyes, weird mouth, unflattering pics. Im uncomfortable looking at the pics