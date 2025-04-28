Blake Lively wore Tamara Ralph to the NYC ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were out again on Sunday, following their somewhat odd appearance at the Time100 gala last week. On Sunday, they came out for a New York premiere/screening of Another Simple Favor. Blake and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles for the sequel, which is exclusively on Amazon Prime. Anna and Blake were shilling for this movie in Europe a few weeks ago, to the point where I thought it had already been released? But no – it comes out on March 7th, so we probably have another week of Blake in promotional mode.

Blake’s friend and fashion designer Michael Kors came out to the premiere, and I honestly thought “oh, I guess she’s wearing Kors?” But no – Kors just came out to support her, and Blake is wearing Tamara Ralph. I’ve already seen some criticism of the dress, but I honestly sort of like it? Blake’s styling isn’t terrible here either. Now, it’s sort of a retro look – it feels very early ‘90s-glamazon-coded.

Anna Kendrick’s ensemble is Zuhair Murad, and I really like this too? It suits her, it’s sexy and light. Anna doesn’t get enough praise for her great hair! Now, the vibes are definitely off – off between Blake and Anna, and off between Blake and Ryan Reynolds.