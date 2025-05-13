“James Middleton on his family: ‘I’d say we’re honest,’ honesty is our family value”

Last year, James Middleton’s faux-memoir was released. It was called Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life. It was James describing his life and mental health through stories about his dogs, with a dash of fairly unbelievable royal gossip throughout. By “unbelievable,” I mean that I do not believe that James and Ella were given free rein of Highgrove or Sandringham or Clarence House, but James definitely wants to leave the impression that he was regularly invited everywhere. Well, anyway, the book is coming out in paperback, which means it’s time for James to give more interviews about his family and his dogs. He recently spoke to the Times, and here are some highlights:
On the Middleton family: “Well, I’d say we’re honest. The thing my parents taught us all to be was honest,” he says of the Middletons. It was a big family value? “Very much. Being grounded and being honest was something instilled in us right from the start. And I think those are the values I want to instil in my son — that and having confidence in who he is, whoever he turns out to be.”
He was suicidal in 2017: A few days later, sitting in his car outside what was then his business (personalised marshmallows by post), he called his family doctor who quickly found him a consultant psychiatrist who was open to having Ella attend their sessions. Middleton was diagnosed with attention deficit disorder and clinical depression, and began cognitive behavioural therapy in combination with medication to control an irregular heartbeat and help him to sleep. For a while he also took antidepressants, of which he and his parents had been initially wary in case they dulled his emotions in entirety. Now he is taking no medication, and thanks two years of therapy for reintroducing him to himself.
Credit to William and Kate: “And you know, credit to my sister and brother-in-law [Kate and Prince William] for what they were doing with Heads Together at the time.” Did that campaign for the open discussion of mental health influence his decision to ask for help? “I was aware of what they were doing. It was sort of the general message of, you know, it’s OK to not be OK.”
On Kate’s cancer: “WhatI think is that, as a family, you learn to see and process and understand things. For her and her family it was a challenging time, and I know for us and our bigger family it was a challenging time, but I think it’s about communication and it’s about offering support and help where you can. Being there for someone is such an important part, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be on your terms and it shouldn’t be on your terms. It should be on their terms; unconditional: ‘I’m not doing it for something in return. I’m doing it because I love you.’ And that’s the simplest way of really demonstrating love. You can do it in all these various fancy ways but actually, you know, it is just generally being there.”
Whether he felt like a failure for his many failed businesses: “I spent the vast majority of my life being told I was a failure because I wasn’t passing exams. If you don’t pass, you fail and I failed almost every exam under the sun. So I was never really told anything else.”
When he felt like a success: “I think it was at the point that I became James Middleton again. Once that changed, so many things started falling in place. Ella recognised it too. I wasn’t looking to start a relationship and then, lo and behold, Ella has found me a wife!”
What it was like to publish a memoir: “I think I was most terrified that when I wrote about having depression I would be called a fraud; that people would say, ‘You’ve had a privileged upbringing. You’ve had everything, essentially. No real struggles.’ That sort of feedback. But depression doesn’t select like that and, anyway, I think I’ve learnt to accept criticism. I recently turned 38 and I was thinking, how do I explain where I am right now? Actually, I think I’m where I am meant to be. I still have life challenges: we’re remortgaging this year, we’ve got bills to pay. But we embrace it all, trying to look at the positive. It’s not like I’m cured of depression; you can never cure mental health because it exists consistently, all the time, like our physical health. We have to continue looking after it. But I think it was the right time to write that story. I wasn’t prematurely writing the ending. Ella had done her job. She had looked after me, she really had — and in many ways she still does.”
He also suggests at one point that the book sold better than he expected, and when I tried to find any numbers to back that up, a tumbleweed rolled by. I mean, maybe they didn’t expect much from the book, but I can’t imagine the sales did more than meet already low expectations. As for all of this… as he says, he has bills to pay. He found a way to tell “his story” with some dashes of royalist fan-fiction and none of the British outlets will both questioning any of this much deeper. Also: the Middletons are not known for their honesty, and it’s offensive to claim that. Was Carole honest as she was racking up millions in debt? Was Kate honest when she lied for years about Meghan making her cry? Was Pippa honest about her ass of lies??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and James’s IG.
So it’s OK for James to talk about depression and Meghan is trashed for doing the same. The Middletons are not honest, Kate let a lie about Meghan stay in the media and then there were the faux photos of Kate last year. James 15 minutes of fame are wearing thin.
Honest? His family is honest? What dictionary are they using for the word honest? It’s not Websters Dictionary. Honestly this family is a rabid pack of liars.
They’re honest(ly social climbing grifters). He just forgot the second part of that lol.
Ask their creditors how honest the family is.. have they paid that bakery yet?
Susan Collins, it must be the same encyclopedia that says Heads Together was Kate and William’s project.
Yes it’s called The Tricksters Book of Facts lol
Finding his interview weird -sure the book is about his dog…but he thanks and mentions his dog more than his wife.
Ok…
As for the rest, he must be living in some sort of Middleton bubble.
“I think I was most terrified that when I wrote about having depression I would be called a fraud; that people would say, ‘You’ve had a privileged upbringing. You’ve had everything, essentially. No real struggles.’
Not going to disagree there. You defrauded your investors so yup, you’re a fraud and living off your wife’s and parents’ income. I don’t know what Alizee sees in you, but all power to her.
If you were Harry, the rats would be on to you over your mental health and you would be institutionalised right now.
The bizarre name dropping of his dog confused me to the point that I scrolled back up to make sure that was the dog he was referring to…after that, each mention just made me chuckle.
His comment about failing exams and everyone calling him a failure all the time was pretty dark, honestly, made me feel bad for him. I hope his mental health is doing better (obligatory ‘with Ella’s support’ added! lol)
“mentions his dog more than his wife.” – right? Again! He made his wife part of the dog’s story. As I said in a previous J Midds post, I hope Alizee can find her own happiness in thwir lives, because James doesn’t sound very concerned with it.
He thought he’d be called a fraud because the British media spent like a year accusing Megan of lying about her suicidal thoughts with the tacit approval of the British royal family.
I bet the people that got screwed over by his family’s business don’t think they are honest.
They honestly got screwed over.
The double standard here.
Harry talks about his mental struggles-weak, crying, get over it!
James- brilliant, brave, honest.
More like bankruptcy is your family value.
Aside from the honesty claim, which…lordy, is the fact that he thought he’d be called a fraud for having suicidal thoughts. Um, does he mean like what happened to Meghan? When Piers Morgan accused her of lying about feeling that way. Bc that’s the obvious reference.
His incredibly weak attempt to link his seeking help to Heads Together (never heard about again after Harry left) must be the price paid for getting to cash in.
“Did that campaign [Heads Together] for the open discussion of mental health influence his decision to ask for help? “I was aware of what they were doing. It was sort of the general message of, you know, it’s OK to not be OK.””
So is the answer ‘Yes’ or ‘No’? 🤷🏽♀️ I thought his parents instilled honesty.🙈
I think he does sound rather concerned about his financial stability in the near future and is pleading with his target audience to support him💰. At least he has the privilege of the media support unlike many fledgling authors trying to get their books sold.
Even with the media support, it ain’t moving sales.
He bought that house fairly recently I thought, less than five years ago? How can they need to remortgage already?
Maybe to get a lower interest rate. His wife works in banking so she most likely is on top of rate changes
The Middletons are Grifters through and through: proving every day that if you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with a fake investment opportunity.
Access to Lazy and the kids should be a moneyspinner.
Too bad James, you just have to work hard. Maybe finish the course you dropped out of. Let’s face it James, with multiple failed businesses under your belt, entrepreneurship really isn’t your thing.
Does he actually use the word “cancer” when he talks about Kate?
Something about him is very odd, I find him a bit creepy. I feel bad, as obviously I do not know him but yeah. I swear there was a rumor that he was a troll on a site at some point having a go at Meghan but I don’t know if that was proven or not and if that is why I dislike him. I find the british press doing countless(it seems) interviews with him about his mental health just laughable considering what they have done and said about Harry and Meghan.
He is not a genuine person, has no idea who he is as a person, and is obsessed with the limelight and being known by the public. Throw in some delusional arrogance, etc. and it’s not a pretty combination
Kate’s brother was suicidal in 2017 and needed help and she decided it was OK to bully and smear her sister in law while she was suicidal and isolated from everything and everyone she loved.
Thank you, James, for showing us, once again, how shitty your family and sister truly are.
This.
He is creepy and the Middleton’s are grifters, which is the polar opposite of honest.
Neither he nor his sister visited kate in the hospital while she was there for a few weeks. Instead Pippa was frolicking on the beach at St Barts and James was seen skiing at courchevel.
And even more bizarre there was no visit from Carole, which is even weirder.
So yeah honesty is not something the Middletons do.
Well, it will seems that Kate forgot that lesson about honesty given she lied about Meghan making her cry. The discussion about having to remortgage his house and bills to pay was interesting. His money woes can be solved if he would get a real job.
Perhaps you should consider a career in comedy, James? You bloody idiot.
If honesty was a core value in their family someone should have honestly and gently guided him away from the idea of personalized marshmallows through the mail as a business plan.
Two comments: one – his dogs are beautiful! I love spaniels. Two – Him implying that people wouldn’t believe that he was depressed because he “had everything and a great upbringing” is eerie how much it mirrors what Kate says about the early years, that kids who don’t have good upbringings will have bad lives, essentially.
Honest…LOL!
I continue to find it weird that Pippa and James wore matching butter-yellow to the coronation.
Everything about the Middletons is weird and grifty. Honest, they aren’t.
I certainly can’t improve on all the above comments. My first thought was Meghan, as well. I wonder if he called Piers Morgan to see if the blanket of protection would extend over him if he said he was depressed and suicidal. Discretion and good taste don’t run in the family: what about the nazi symbol marshmallows. What about marshmallows. I don’t know why he can’t ask Pippa’s husband for work or financial advice. Maybe he thinks Willy will come rescue him financially so he will shut up.
Why can’t Wm just give him a job. He has 60+ employees who apparently don’t do much. James would fit right in and a steady paycheck could put an end to these silly trips to the tabloids.
That’s actually a really good idea.
Does he raise money for less fortunate people who suffer from mental health issues?
I am very happy that he is doing better with the help of his adorable dog.
However, coming from someone who suffered a mental health crisis this past year and will be on medication indefinitely, sometimes there is no “cure”, and there is no shame in needing medication to help mitigate the symptoms of your disease.
I’ve been on anti depressants for 22 years. And anti anxiety meds on and off over that same period. Now on an as needed basis which, knock wood, is rarely. I second his comment about CBT. I went in patient a decade ago and that was one of the treatments. Probably the best thing to help me manage. In some ways even more than medication. But definitely in conjunction with each other. It ended my decade plus regular panic attacks almost overnight.
I don’t think I’d be largely off my anxiety meds without the CBT. I still actively practice it. And mindfulness—another biggie. They say looking back leads to depression and looking forward to anxiety but if you can just stay in the present… It sounds so simple but it’s not and it can make such a difference if you can achieve it. I’ve warded off many a threatened anxiety spiral.
“James Middleton on his family: ‘I’d say we’re honest,’ honesty is our family value”
🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂
Spot on about the honest Middletons Kaiser . And you forgot that the middays lied about all the millions they never had. . I would say grifting is their family motto