Tory Lanez got stabbed in prison & went to the hospital, but he’s in stable condition

In 2020, Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in LA. It took more than two years for the criminal case to go to trial, and Lanez was finally convicted of three felonies connected to the shooting in December 2022. By August 2023, Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison, and he’s been locked up ever since. Except for this week. On Monday, Tory got stabbed in prison, and apparently his injuries were so bad, they had to transfer him to a hospital.
This isn’t how Tory Lanez wants to get out of prison, but he is — after suffering a prison yard stabbing so bad, he needs hospital treatment … TMZ has learned.
Tory was in the yard of California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi Monday morning when another inmate stabbed him … according to multiple sources, including one in law enforcement. It’s unclear what the motivation was for the attack, but one source tells us Tory was rushed by ambulance to a nearby civilian hospital in Bakersfield.
Update: A rep for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirms to TMZ … Tory Lanez was attacked by another prisoner in a housing unit at California Correctional Institution (CCI) in Tehachapi around 7:20 this morning.
Prison staff dashed to the scene and began administering first aid to Tory after calling 911. Tory was then rushed to a hospital off prison grounds to receive more treatment. The CDCR spokesperson did not disclose Tory’s current condition.
[From TMZ]
I’m not going to celebrate this – that would be wrong, and it would also be bad karma. You know, the kind of bad karma someone accumulates for yelling “dance, bitch” as they’re shooting a woman’s feet. The king of bad karma that comes from waging a years-long harassment campaign against the woman you shot. No one wants to invite that kind of bad karma. So all I’ll say is that I genuinely hope Lanez survives long enough to serve his entire prison sentence. Reportedly, he’s in stable condition as of Monday evening, so he’ll be fine. Fine enough to serve the rest of his sentence.
Some sources are saying he was stabbed 14 times, including in the back of the head and that both lungs collapsed. It’s incredible that he survived those injuries.
I don’t wish him harm, either, Kaiser. I do hope that he reflects on his life and actions, and that he chooses to become a better person.
It was on his IG. He’s lying through his teeth though. 14 stab wounds, two collapsed lungs but he’s breathing on his own and talking normal and in his spirits within hrs. Please. Can he “dance, bitch” too already?
While I don’t wish anyone harm….its called karma.
Agreed.
I think he’s lying. We need to hear both sides of the story. He was probably sleeping with the guy (sarcasm)
Hard to feel compassion for someone who has continued to commit crimes while in prison.
Is he going to be deported to Canada, when he completes his sentence?
I would not put it past him to pay a fellow inmate to attack him, but it got out of hand. He will do anything to get of the prison.
He is, which is why he didn’t take a plea deal or ask to serve his sentence in Canada, which is an option for certain countries/prisoners.
Insert .gif of Older Black Woman Staring….
Annalise Keating putting her purse on her shoulder.
Or the one that says “Am I supposed to feel sorry for that b*tch ?!”
I hope Meghan thee Stallion had a good day.