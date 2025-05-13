Tory Lanez got stabbed in prison & went to the hospital, but he’s in stable condition

In 2020, Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in LA. It took more than two years for the criminal case to go to trial, and Lanez was finally convicted of three felonies connected to the shooting in December 2022. By August 2023, Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison, and he’s been locked up ever since. Except for this week. On Monday, Tory got stabbed in prison, and apparently his injuries were so bad, they had to transfer him to a hospital.

This isn’t how Tory Lanez wants to get out of prison, but he is — after suffering a prison yard stabbing so bad, he needs hospital treatment … TMZ has learned.

Tory was in the yard of California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi Monday morning when another inmate stabbed him … according to multiple sources, including one in law enforcement. It’s unclear what the motivation was for the attack, but one source tells us Tory was rushed by ambulance to a nearby civilian hospital in Bakersfield.

Update: A rep for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirms to TMZ … Tory Lanez was attacked by another prisoner in a housing unit at California Correctional Institution (CCI) in Tehachapi around 7:20 this morning.

Prison staff dashed to the scene and began administering first aid to Tory after calling 911. Tory was then rushed to a hospital off prison grounds to receive more treatment. The CDCR spokesperson did not disclose Tory’s current condition.

[From TMZ]

I’m not going to celebrate this – that would be wrong, and it would also be bad karma. You know, the kind of bad karma someone accumulates for yelling “dance, bitch” as they’re shooting a woman’s feet. The king of bad karma that comes from waging a years-long harassment campaign against the woman you shot. No one wants to invite that kind of bad karma. So all I’ll say is that I genuinely hope Lanez survives long enough to serve his entire prison sentence. Reportedly, he’s in stable condition as of Monday evening, so he’ll be fine. Fine enough to serve the rest of his sentence.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Tory Lanez got stabbed in prison & went to the hospital, but he’s in stable condition”

  1. Roo says:
    May 13, 2025 at 7:18 am

    Some sources are saying he was stabbed 14 times, including in the back of the head and that both lungs collapsed. It’s incredible that he survived those injuries.

    I don’t wish him harm, either, Kaiser. I do hope that he reflects on his life and actions, and that he chooses to become a better person.

    Reply
    • Steph says:
      May 13, 2025 at 7:27 am

      It was on his IG. He’s lying through his teeth though. 14 stab wounds, two collapsed lungs but he’s breathing on his own and talking normal and in his spirits within hrs. Please. Can he “dance, bitch” too already?

      Reply
  2. Aimee says:
    May 13, 2025 at 7:21 am

    While I don’t wish anyone harm….its called karma.

    Reply
  3. Sassy says:
    May 13, 2025 at 7:28 am

    I think he’s lying. We need to hear both sides of the story. He was probably sleeping with the guy (sarcasm)

    Reply
  4. Bumblebee says:
    May 13, 2025 at 7:30 am

    Hard to feel compassion for someone who has continued to commit crimes while in prison.

    Reply
  5. Jan says:
    May 13, 2025 at 7:32 am

    Is he going to be deported to Canada, when he completes his sentence?
    I would not put it past him to pay a fellow inmate to attack him, but it got out of hand. He will do anything to get of the prison.

    Reply
    • Nikki (Toronto) says:
      May 13, 2025 at 9:25 am

      He is, which is why he didn’t take a plea deal or ask to serve his sentence in Canada, which is an option for certain countries/prisoners.

      Reply
  6. Lala11_7 says:
    May 13, 2025 at 7:41 am

    Insert .gif of Older Black Woman Staring….

    Reply
  7. Ariel says:
    May 13, 2025 at 8:07 am

    I hope Meghan thee Stallion had a good day.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment