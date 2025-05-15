Queen Camilla wore Anna Valentine & the Jardine Star brooch to a garden party

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted yet another garden party on Wednesday, the second of “garden party season,” which seems to have started earlier this year. The late Queen Elizabeth II actually loved a garden party, and she also loved to ask her grandkids to join her at her parties. Charles… is not like that. Last week’s garden party featured guest appearances by the Gloucesters, the Edinburghs and Princess Anne. This week’s party was just Charles and Camilla with people selected on the theme of “education and skills.”

Fashion notes: Camilla wore a white silk Anna Valentine dress with a Philip Treacy hat, plus she wore QEII’s Jardine Star Brooch. That was one of QEII’s favorite pieces, she brought that one out regularly. As for the hat… I feel like Camilla tries to do those comically Seussian hats, like the ones QEII used to wear. QEII had the whimsy to pull it off – Camilla does not. Meanwhile, Charles wore his pale grey morning suit and a rather charming tie with tiny little cartoon submarines. This is also the first time I’ve taken a really close look at his tie clip, which I imagine was specially made when he became king.

Meanwhile, we’re coming up on the three-year anniversary of QEII’s death, and Charles still hasn’t finished handing things over to the new Prince of Wales. On Friday, Charles and Prince William will attend the Order of the Bath Service at Westminster Abbey. When Charles was Prince of Wales, his mother installed him as Great Master of the Order. Now he will install William the Workshy as Great Master. This year marks the 300th anniversary of the Order of the Bath, and there’s some other housekeeping with the Order… not only is William getting a new title, but they’re also installing five Knights. They’re not saying anything about Camilla or Kate being there?? I would imagine that Camilla will go, she loves sh-t like this. But Kate will probably skip. The Mail is making this father-son appearance all about Prince Harry, btw.