Queen Camilla wore Anna Valentine & the Jardine Star brooch to a garden party

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted yet another garden party on Wednesday, the second of “garden party season,” which seems to have started earlier this year. The late Queen Elizabeth II actually loved a garden party, and she also loved to ask her grandkids to join her at her parties. Charles… is not like that. Last week’s garden party featured guest appearances by the Gloucesters, the Edinburghs and Princess Anne. This week’s party was just Charles and Camilla with people selected on the theme of “education and skills.”

Fashion notes: Camilla wore a white silk Anna Valentine dress with a Philip Treacy hat, plus she wore QEII’s Jardine Star Brooch. That was one of QEII’s favorite pieces, she brought that one out regularly. As for the hat… I feel like Camilla tries to do those comically Seussian hats, like the ones QEII used to wear. QEII had the whimsy to pull it off – Camilla does not. Meanwhile, Charles wore his pale grey morning suit and a rather charming tie with tiny little cartoon submarines. This is also the first time I’ve taken a really close look at his tie clip, which I imagine was specially made when he became king.

Meanwhile, we’re coming up on the three-year anniversary of QEII’s death, and Charles still hasn’t finished handing things over to the new Prince of Wales. On Friday, Charles and Prince William will attend the Order of the Bath Service at Westminster Abbey. When Charles was Prince of Wales, his mother installed him as Great Master of the Order. Now he will install William the Workshy as Great Master. This year marks the 300th anniversary of the Order of the Bath, and there’s some other housekeeping with the Order… not only is William getting a new title, but they’re also installing five Knights. They’re not saying anything about Camilla or Kate being there?? I would imagine that Camilla will go, she loves sh-t like this. But Kate will probably skip. The Mail is making this father-son appearance all about Prince Harry, btw.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

23 Responses to “Queen Camilla wore Anna Valentine & the Jardine Star brooch to a garden party”

  1. Blogger says:
    May 15, 2025 at 7:11 am

    WTF are those pins on her lapel???

    Reply
    • IdlesAtCranky says:
      May 15, 2025 at 7:35 am

      The black and white bits? I wondered that too, but I think it’s embroidery. Some of it with a thin cord or piping.

      Reply
      • SussexWatcher says:
        May 15, 2025 at 8:26 am

        You can see in the close up picture that it’s metal, not embroidery. It looks stupid and interferes with the huge brooch. She is an atrocious dresser and accessorizer. Her and Keen both. Why wear a huge brooch only to distract from it with those weird metal pins. She’s gross (for reasons other than her (lack of) style).

  2. Water Lilly says:
    May 15, 2025 at 7:15 am

    The tie pin looks like a crown over a horseshoe. Very romantic!

    Reply
  3. Thelma says:
    May 15, 2025 at 7:20 am

    This is the healthiest Charles has looked in months. His tie and pin are quirky and fun. Camilla looks refreshed.

    Reply
  4. Vicki says:
    May 15, 2025 at 7:24 am

    I like his quirky tie. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  5. Maxine Branch says:
    May 15, 2025 at 7:28 am

    Camilla wore her tradition house dress with a different designer. Does she not wear fitted clothes?

    Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      May 15, 2025 at 7:46 am

      She is overweight, i think that something that skims is more flattering, but I think she has the skirts too full, a gentle A line would look better.

      Reply
  6. Cassie says:
    May 15, 2025 at 7:30 am

    They all look ridiculous and unrelatable.

    Reply
  7. somebody says:
    May 15, 2025 at 7:31 am

    Wonder if W&K are being pushed out of garden parties by C&C or if they are boycotting themselves. Bea and Eugenie are getting pushed out more and more.

    Reply
  8. IdlesAtCranky says:
    May 15, 2025 at 7:42 am

    JP Caonabo just dubbed them The House of Humdrum, and I think they nailed it.

    Too bad these “royals” have no HRHs to sparkle gracefully, or show up filled with happy-husband glow, to provide any glamor, relevancy, or interest. How did that happen? Oh, right…. 🙄

    Reply
    • Tina says:
      May 15, 2025 at 7:47 am

      Right? It’s all so blah. Imagine in another universe where the Windsors weren’t awful people and you had William and Kate, Harry and Meghan, maybe a couple of the cousins and their spouses all here. It would have gotten lots of coverage for the family and the Uk. I only know this happened because CB covered it. It’s absolutely grim. Oh well this is what they wanted so I hope they are happy at least.

      Reply
  9. sunnyside up says:
    May 15, 2025 at 7:42 am

    I like the tie. Not the tie pin.
    ” The Mail is making this father-son appearance all about Prince Harry, btw.” the Mail would, they need the clicks to pay the bills.

    Reply
  10. Chaine says:
    May 15, 2025 at 7:43 am

    All I see is Camilla on a date with Grandpa Munster.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    May 15, 2025 at 7:51 am

    I actually think they both look nice and appropriate for the occasion. I think Camilla can pull of those big hats; i think she looks sillier when she wears the little ones.

    Wasn’t camilla installed as something in the order of bath last year? some grand something or other, IDK. so she’ll probably be there.

    never mind, i googled it. william was named grand master last year when Camilla was also named Grand Master of the Order of the British empire. so william has already had this role for a year?

    oh wait never mind, lol. he was named grand master last year and now he’s being named GREAT master.

    I mean I know tradition is important but after a certain point it starts to look ridiculous.

    Reply
  12. Lady Esther says:
    May 15, 2025 at 7:53 am

    In contrast to the last garden party (shudder) I think Camilla looks smart here except for the jewelry, which doesn’t go with the yoooge diamond brooch at all, and the shoes which belong to an entirely different outfit. She always looks great in white and does look refreshed, too much heavy bronzer but other than that fine. Agree Charles does look much healthier. I would think he has learned not to schedule his weekly treatments too close to events by now…

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    May 15, 2025 at 7:56 am

    Since early childhood is Kate’s passion i thought she would be at garden party but apparently not.

    Reply
  14. Harla says:
    May 15, 2025 at 8:05 am

    While it’s been several years since the death of QEII and the elevation of Camilla to Queen, I still find it jarring to see her wearing QEII’s jewelry. It still doesn’t feel “right”.

    Reply

