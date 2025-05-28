Frogmore Cottage has been vacant for two years, no one knows what to do with it

There have been so many bizarre “royal real estate” stories in recent years. The years-long shenanigans with Frogmore Cottage, the fact that Queen Camilla apparently refuses to move into Buckingham Palace, the bait-and-switch of King Charles deciding that, actually, he does want to keep Windsor Castle as one of his dozen primary homes. Personally, I think one of the biggest untold stories is “why are Prince William and Kate still living at Adelaide Cottage?” Like… William is the Prince of Wales, surely he and his family should have a much grander royal property? But instead of asking any of that, there’s still an obsessive interest in Frogmore Cottage, the small home on the Windsor Estate which was given to the Sussexes in 2018-19. Charles evicted them in 2023, thus denying a safe and secure home to his son and grandchildren if they ever visited the UK. Frogmore has sat empty ever since. Well, here’s an update:
Now that the Sussexes live in California and the property sits unused, many have wondered what the Royal Family will do with the recently renovated home. Robin Edwards, a property buying agent at Curetons, tells Marie Claire that there are multiple options for Frogmore Cottage’s future. “It is likely that the Royal Family will want to find a practical use for Frogmore Cottage rather than leave it sitting empty, as allowing a property of this scale and significance to remain vacant could be controversial,” he says.
Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito, they didn’t officially vacate the five-bedroom property until 2023, when their license to occupy Frogmore Cottage was not extended. As Edwards notes, “Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, took up residence at the cottage from November 2020 ’til May 2022,” but the couple now lives in Portugal most of the year, while also keeping their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage.
After Eugenie and Jack left, Frogmore Cottage has remained unoccupied. Multiple reports indicate that Prince Andrew was offered the home “in exchange for surrendering his lease on the nearby 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park,” Edwards says. “However, he has refused to leave his lavish mansion and move to the significantly smaller Frogmore Cottage believing it to be not grand enough for him.”
With no residents at the moment, the property expert suggests that Frogmore could be leased “to a high-profile tenant, particularly someone with strong royal connections.” Another possibility is to allow a senior member of the royal household to live there “as a grace-and-favour residence,” Edwards suggests. With diplomatic visitors meeting with The King each year—like the upcoming French state visit in July—Edwards points out that “another option would be to use it for visiting dignitaries or guests, as it would make an ideal accommodation choice for those attending events at Windsor Castle.”
The renovations on the property for Prince Harry and Meghan to live at Frogmore Cottage cost a reported £2.4 million—which the couple repaid when they moved to California—but the high cost of annual upkeep will make the Royal Family eager to find a use for the property, Edwards says.
“Considering public scrutiny over the use of royal residences, it seems likely that the family will either find a practical use for Frogmore Cottage or rent it commercially to justify its ongoing maintenance costs,” he says.
None of this is new information, although I guess it’s notable that Frogmore is STILL sitting empty, two years after Charles evicted the Sussexes out of spite. What’s also remarkable is that the Frogmore situation acts as a cover for all of the other royal real estate dramas – Charles and Camilla shuffling from various royal properties constantly, the Waleses’ secretive living situation, the fact that Prince Andrew is still hunkered down at Royal Lodge. The press is happy to act like Frogmore is the biggest f–king real estate story too, because they like to emphasize that Harry and Meghan spent all of that money to renovate the dilapidated royal property only to get evicted as soon as Harry’s father became king. The suggestion that Frogmore would be used for high-profile guests is funny – Windsor Castle literally has 1000 rooms and dozens of guest rooms. I’ve long wondered if Prince William has set himself up in the castle. Of course, I’ve also wondered if William took over Frogmore and no one admitted it.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Backgrid.
Or they will let it sit unused and fall into disrepair again out of spite because that’s the way the Windsors roll.
Well, at least it’s not riddled with mold like the RF’s other rental properties.
I would love to see it as the European office of the Archewell Foundation.
Perhaps Will is using it and this pointless article is to stick it to him that he is living there and not at RL. If Andrew gave up his airtight lease at RL for a lesser one at FC, he would be screwing himself and would be the next one “not renewed” for FC.
I’ve wondered if Willy is living there as well
They should have been refunded the money they spent on doing it up when they were kicked out, it is the landlord who pays for renovations, not the tennent.
I’ve been wondering whether the reason it has been empty all this time – IF they’re not lying about this – is that Harry and Meghan have got the royals over a barrel: namely that they said “Fine, we’ll leave, but we want every penny of the money we spent on renovations (£2.4 million PLUS however many thousands/millions they spent on fixtures and fittings)”. And Charles/his handlers have been unwilling or unable to repay the money and so they are essentially stuck – because until Harry and Meghan get their money back, it’s still officially theirs (or at least in limbo)?
If they have been lying then I’m inclined to believe the theory that William has been using it on the down low (yes, in all its meanings) instead of living with Kate at her separation residence.
Idk if Meghan and Harry could get that money back. They should of course. But wouldn’t it come from the Crown Estates. That’s one of the bigger issues to me. FC is losing the crown estates money. Harry and Meghan could have still been paying rent on it that would go to the Crown Estate. So isn’t the CE losing money? Is someone staying there and secretly paying that rent in the guise of “maintenance.” Bc if no one is staying there, how much is really needed for maintenance beyond the lawn being kept up. Or at the end of the day, it really could just be sitting there empty. But it’s a nice and newly-renovated space as opposed to some of the moldy palaces and cottages.
I’d have moved all those fixtures after I paid for them. Given them to charity or something.
An empty house will deteriorate if not lived in, We had the use a regency house as a holiday home and it would soon smell damp if unoccupied.
I totally see him laying in the bathtub that Meghan picked, fantasizing he’s living his brother’s life and hating on him at the same time.
Willy is living there. All they had to do was keep their mouths shut but now they just bring in more speculation. Grace and favor home my ass. It’s his separation home.
Questions:
1) Where does William live? Not with Kate. Maybe with…?
2) Where does Kate live? Has she gone back to her mother?
3) Who lives in Adelaide Cottage?
That was my long-running theory. That William was living there. But so many commenters said no way would William deign to live there. Idk my feeling was always that it’s more private than WC and it’s a way to be near AC but not living in it with Kate. Although, hey what if it’s Kate that’s actually living at Frogmore? lol, sorry I’m throwing spaghetti at the wall but anything is possible with these people.
Eh. It’s easy for me to imaging William living there — delighted with having snatched something from Harry and Meghan that they valued. While at the same time, as you’ve said, Jais, being conveniently near AC might be easier for the kids if Kate primarily stays there. If so, then articles like these are kind of poking at William — which is interesting, since it raises questions about what might be revealed that’s only being hinted at now.
Although, the one thing that has me second guessing is that FC is very near the public footpaths. But that said, there was never any pictures of Harry and Meghan at their house so then there prob wouldn’t be any of someone else staying there either. I do think articles about FC cottage are always poking at something. At the very least, it’s always a reminder of petty Charles who claims to miss his Sussex grandkids.
All this talk of shuffling between homes just emphasizes how incredibly wasteful that family is.
“The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.” – All the President’s Men
Realizing this also applies to the Beckham situation.
I have this image of Will-not manically roaming an empty Frogmore Phantom of the Opera-style plotting his next tabloid plant against his brother while imagining Harry still cares. What shortsighted jealous fools the left behinds are to not accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual rent and leave it offically empty.
🤣🤣🤣 Will definitely pass on that “Music of the Night,” thanks! 😉😎
I think Wiliam lives at Windsor Castle. He wouldn’t want to live in Frogmore because Meghan lived there.
It feels like the press uses Frogmore cottage as a way to reference the Sussexes and to put pressure on Charles to give it back or something because when he took Frogmore he also took away the chance of the Sussexes coming over for a visit and more stories to dig up and write about. Even if the stories from ‘insiders’ are false there is still the chance of making their readers believe it if they think people were close to them leaking things.
I think the press are really mad about that cottage sitting empty and what could have been. Otherwise it’s just one of a dozen or more properties that Charles has but no one is using so why keep brining it up?
I do think it’s funny how so many in the BM were crowing when Charles evicted them from FC, like it was another way to publicly mistreat them. Same as not letting him wear his uniform or sitting him in whatever row. But yes bw this and the security case, the press has to feel some regret. I don’t know that I think they really believe they can pressure Charles into giving it back. That ship has sailed. Plus there’s the specter of William. So yeah, why bring it back up, over other properties? Is it just trolling for clicks bc we know anything with Meghan’s name in it gets more readership? is it just a distraction? Or a hint at something else that the reporters know that the public doesn’t? I genuinely don’t know.
Another possibility is to allow a senior member of the royal household to live there “as a grace-and-favour residence,”
Just a thought but, where’s Jason Knauf living these days?
Just shows how kneejerk and unoriginal the Royals are, taking someone’s house with no idea what they’re going to do with it.