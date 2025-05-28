When Prince William is king, he wants Prince Andrew ‘to vanish from public view’

Prince William has been on a major campaign in recent months. That campaign? “These are all of the things William will do when he’s king!” It’s a short list, to be fair – William has a childlike understanding of what it means to be king, and he’s also absorbed with his own jealousies and pettiness. So William’s to-do list as king includes: not inviting his brother to his coronation, taking away Harry & Meghan’s titles, telling everyone that he’s a global statesman, doing the school run and using his kids as an excuse for why he can’t do more, and yammering about “social impact.” There’s apparently one more item on William’s to-do list: toss Prince Andrew out on the street!

If there is one person Prince Andrew should be worried about, it is his nephew, the future king. Royal experts told Fox News Digital that when Prince William takes over the throne one day, he reportedly will swiftly address “the Andrew problem” that has plagued the British royal family. “Prince William has long had a strained and distant relationship with Andrew,” British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital, noting that the Prince of Wales holds “a grudge against his disgraced uncle.” “Andrew’s future within the royal family is beyond bleak, since Prince William is firmly opposed to any public rehabilitation with no foreseeable path back,” Fordwich claimed. “He wants Andrew to vanish from public view.” Fordwich’s claims came shortly after longtime BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Closer Weekly that the father of three is not interested in wasting time on the Duke of York following his sex scandal. “William has been a strong voice in managing ‘the Andrew problem’ — he is adamant that there is no way back for his uncle,” Bond told the outlet. “William’s strong stance on ‘the Andrew problem’ is consistent, unwavering and his influence has been decisive in ensuring Andrew remains sidelined,” said Fordwich. “He is driven by his desire… to protect the monarchy’s reputation, doing all he can to safeguard its future.” “[William is] very in touch with the public,” Fordwich shared. “Every public opinion poll has Andrew at the bottom, reinforcing Prince William’s stance. Once king, no doubt, Prince William will ensure Andrew is completely excluded from royal life, as well as all public appearances.”

[From Fox News]

Andrew is largely out of public view already, for what it’s worth. The only time Andrew is even allowed to join the Windsors in public is for Christian holidays – Christmas and Easter. And he skipped Christmas at Sandringham last year. So what is William promising to do as king? Refuse to allow Andrew to come to church on Easter and Christmas? Probably. But I wonder if this is mostly about Royal Lodge – apparently, William has long had his eye on Andrew’s home in Windsor. Although in this scenario, William is king, so he would have all of those palaces and castles to choose from.