When Prince William is king, he wants Prince Andrew ‘to vanish from public view’

Prince William has been on a major campaign in recent months. That campaign? “These are all of the things William will do when he’s king!” It’s a short list, to be fair – William has a childlike understanding of what it means to be king, and he’s also absorbed with his own jealousies and pettiness. So William’s to-do list as king includes: not inviting his brother to his coronation, taking away Harry & Meghan’s titles, telling everyone that he’s a global statesman, doing the school run and using his kids as an excuse for why he can’t do more, and yammering about “social impact.” There’s apparently one more item on William’s to-do list: toss Prince Andrew out on the street!
If there is one person Prince Andrew should be worried about, it is his nephew, the future king. Royal experts told Fox News Digital that when Prince William takes over the throne one day, he reportedly will swiftly address “the Andrew problem” that has plagued the British royal family.
“Prince William has long had a strained and distant relationship with Andrew,” British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital, noting that the Prince of Wales holds “a grudge against his disgraced uncle.”
“Andrew’s future within the royal family is beyond bleak, since Prince William is firmly opposed to any public rehabilitation with no foreseeable path back,” Fordwich claimed. “He wants Andrew to vanish from public view.”
Fordwich’s claims came shortly after longtime BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Closer Weekly that the father of three is not interested in wasting time on the Duke of York following his sex scandal.
“William has been a strong voice in managing ‘the Andrew problem’ — he is adamant that there is no way back for his uncle,” Bond told the outlet.
“William’s strong stance on ‘the Andrew problem’ is consistent, unwavering and his influence has been decisive in ensuring Andrew remains sidelined,” said Fordwich. “He is driven by his desire… to protect the monarchy’s reputation, doing all he can to safeguard its future.”
“[William is] very in touch with the public,” Fordwich shared. “Every public opinion poll has Andrew at the bottom, reinforcing Prince William’s stance. Once king, no doubt, Prince William will ensure Andrew is completely excluded from royal life, as well as all public appearances.”
Andrew is largely out of public view already, for what it’s worth. The only time Andrew is even allowed to join the Windsors in public is for Christian holidays – Christmas and Easter. And he skipped Christmas at Sandringham last year. So what is William promising to do as king? Refuse to allow Andrew to come to church on Easter and Christmas? Probably. But I wonder if this is mostly about Royal Lodge – apparently, William has long had his eye on Andrew’s home in Windsor. Although in this scenario, William is king, so he would have all of those palaces and castles to choose from.
King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Prince William, Prince of Wales, leave the Abbey following the funeral service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Prince William
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022
Prince Andrew – The Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson – The Duchess of York depart an Easter Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.
Prince Andrew – Duke of York arrives for an Easter Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.
Prince Andrew – Duke of York arrives for an Easter Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS
Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on the 80th anniversary of VE Day, London, UK, 08 May2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave after attending a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Prince William – The Prince of Wales attends The Order of Bath Service at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Friday 16 May, 2025.
The Prince of Wales, Great Master of the Order, and King Charles III, Sovereign Head of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, arrive for the Service for the Oath and Installation of the Great Master and the Knights Grand Cross, at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday May 16, 2025. The King is taking part in the service for the first time as sovereign of the order, which is awarded to members of the military or Civil Service for exemplary work and this year celebrates its 300th anniversary.
LEITH, SCOTLAND – MAY 21: Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with guests at the Edinburgh YMCA's Youth Forum, about their aspirations and upcoming projects during a visit as The Royal Foundation launches a new community impact partnership with Street Soccer Scotland at Leith Community Centre on May 21, 2025 in Leith, Scotland.
Peg has no strong voice about Andrew. Andrew was walking along with William and his wife and children to church and another time William was driving Andrew in his car. Andrew knows too much so peg will leave him alone
This dumb man should be careful what he wishes for. Those courtiers and tabloids are going to have him running in circles because of the dirty secrets of his they have hidden for years. He is not his own man now, I pity him if and when he ascends to the throne, he will indeed be truly trapped and miserable.
Yeah, what more can he do? Not invite him to the few events he attends. Will he fail to invite Andrew to the coronation? Will he strip Andrew of his titles? Please. Do it, William. And then maybe Andrew will start leaking what he knows about William.
Those rigged polls mean nothing if William does not know it is more than popularity polls for Andrew. The f b i wants to talk to Andrew. And was about Andrews behavior and his association with criminals.
Lol, I look forward to Andrew’s tell-all book.
“ William is] very in touch with the public”
😂😂😂😂😂😂
So the strategy for Willy is when he ascends he’ll banish all these people.
But what happens after that? I mean there’s only a limited amount of people he can banish before people start asking when he’s going to do more work.
Henry 8 vibes.
He’ll be a just king, He’ll be magnanimous, king. OK..,…..UK media is lying again. Just like when they lied and claimed Camilla will never be called Queen. They are propagandist for the Royal family. Telling the public what they think they want to hear at the time. Only to gently, gently, work at rehabilitating Andrew to the point of either he is the favorite uncle and best counselor to William or ‘of course he should fly out to China/Zimbabwe/or wherever, as he is the most bestiest soft business power the UK people ever had.’
Is it me “William is all talk and no action.
After last weeks news about Eugenie doing something with the Kings trust. it got me thinking She had a chance to escape when Harry did, but she stuck around, that made me think these kids are sucking up to both Charles and Wllie in order to protect their Dad. so if I were them if he does anything to my Dad when he (Willie ) is king i would withdraw all my support and get on with my life. Andrew should have got himself situated admist all this scandal rather than begging for crumbs from his brother’s table. he may have leverage with his Brother but he should know his nephew better than we know him
I don’t believe William has any problem with Andrew. He just the public to think he’s opposed to him.