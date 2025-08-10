Lindsay Lohan swears she hasn’t had a facelift because she hasn’t had the time

Lindsay Lohan covers the summer issue of Elle, all to promote Freakier Friday, which came out August 8. I’ll admit that I’m suspicious of the Lohan Renaissance, but I am genuinely happy to see that Lindsay seems much more peaceful and settled these days. She’s married, she has a young son, she’s thinking of having another kid, she’s slowly rebuilding her acting career, she turned 39 on July 2. It’s not so much Lindsay’s second chance but her tenth or eleventh chance and this one is sticking. This Elle interview wasn’t very noteworthy until the very end, when Lindsay and her publicist lie their asses off about what plastic surgery she’s done. Some highlights:
Going back to Freaky Friday: “I’m excited. It feels surreal. I’ve never thought I would do a movie where there would be a sequel. It’s something you don’t really think about. And then when you get to do it, and bring a character that you knew so well back to life, in a sense, it’s exciting. There’s a comfort with it that you don’t find in a new character. It’s evolved. What are they like now? How can we shoot it? So it felt really special, and so did doing my first feature back with Disney again after not doing features for such a long time. It’s a really nice thing.
Wanting another kid: “I feel like we live in a different world now, where women make it such a point, especially in motherhood, to make time for ourselves. We make it important. But also, once you have one kid, you’re like, “Oh, my kid needs a kid to play with.” I’m like, “He needs a friend.” Yeah, there’s nothing like [having siblings]. Also, I don’t know if it’s selfish—but I’m like, “I need more than one kid to take care of me when I’m older.”
She manifested her comeback: “It was really Netflix. And I was manifesting it. During COVID, I was like, “I want to work with Netflix.” I kept writing it in my journal and saying it. And then that’s what happened. I was like, “Oh, it’d be nice to do three films with them, and then see where that goes. And then I definitely want to do my first feature back with Disney.” So I manifested that, and I’m manifesting this movie now.
Her routines: “I love having a routine, and I like schedules. So, my morning routine: Waking up, writing in my journal, sipping my green tea, breakfast with my son. And then Pilates, making sure I go. It’s hard in L.A. Even taking my son to the park in L.A., I get stressed. I’m like, “Are there cameras?” In New York, there’s no worry; no one bothers us. Everyone has their own thing going on. There’s a different kind of energy in New York. I’d rather have downtime in New York than I would in L.A. But the nice thing about L.A. is, I like space [and you get that here]. But I’m thinking as I’m saying this, the funny thing is, in Dubai I get all of those things. I get the privacy, I get the peace, I get the space. I don’t have to worry there; I feel safe.”
On Botox & skincare: “Everyone does Botox… I don’t even know how to answer [a question about skincare]. I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything. My skin care is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing—I’m testing them. Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers.
Lindsay’s publicist interrupts the conversation and says “they assume she had her face lifted at 37 or 38, that she ripped apart this or that. It’s so mean.” Lindsay responded: “I’m like, when? With what time? Where? You just have to do it and ignore everyone else.
Fam, Lindsay absolutely had plastic surgery. It was high-quality and maybe it wasn’t a traditional “facelift.” It was likely one of those new procedures where nothing looks “pulled” or too-tight. But she absolutely had work done, it’s not just chia seeds and beets. Come on. Be real. I find it interesting that she wants another kid as well, and I wonder if it will really happen for her. I hope it does – motherhood has calmed her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Elle.
I don’t care what’s she has or hasn’t done – I think she looks amazing.
Her face is a completely different shape. She’s barely recognizable.
“Chia seeds!”
Yeah, okay Lindsay.
Exactly! Her lifestyle and addiction really took a toll on her appearance. She clearly has has extensive work done but she looks good.
It has been nice to see a child star who had such a terrible spiral comeback like this. That being said, I haven’t forgotten her racism;
Chia seeds and pickled beets! The new “japanese potatoes” 🙄
Anyone left here from those days? 😆
🙋🏻♀️
I’m here!
Missing Michael K almost every day, love CB!
Bewbs, veneers, lip injections, and most definitely some serious (and mostly well done) face work. She’s in the top ten percent of worked on celebs… COME ON already!
Aww, Lindsay’s Morgan Mayhem phase was what really got me into celebrity gossip & blinds 🙂 I guess we’re glossing over the Greece and Dubai years, huh.
Whatever about facelifts, she was getting fillers for years for sure. It takes me a moment now to realise “oh yeah, that’s Lindsay”, especially as she’s gone blonde.
I do the same when I see a photo that’s supposed to be her – “wait, is that Lindsay?” She looks different in every photo – pretty, but not distinctive – that Elle cover could be any other pretty blonde. I think her weirdest look is in that “update your look” Verizon ad, where she’s all pasty and waxy and shiny.
The Greek years were the best. 10 or so years ago she was still incredibly messy with the fake accents and her ‘nightclub’. How she survived nearly 20 years of drug and alcohol abuse, rumours of things I suspect I can’t mention, AND have a marriage to a rich dude and a comeback. That’s the interesting story imo. No surgery? Sure, Jan. She’s always been on the flip side of the truth. That’s not changed.
She’s definitely doing botox and fillers.
If I was trying to name the celebrity in the header photo, I wouldn’t have even come close to guessing Lindsay Lohan. If I cover everything except her face, the first name that pops in my head is… Julia Roberts?
I was thinking Charlize Theron in the B&W photo.
In that black and white photo, isn’t she a dead ringer for Julia Roberts? Am I losing it?
I’m sure she’s work done, but can believe she hasn’t gone under the knife. Work meaning Botox, other injectables, CoolSculpting, peels, etc.
that’s where I landed too — she’s 39, not 60 though she did party hard for a few years there — she also isn’t rail thin which helps.
She looks more like britney spears in that black and white photo than herself. While i think she looks great, she’s not fooling anyone that she had work done.
She seriously drinks all that weird stuff? Ick! That’s what I don’t believe. And yeah, she had work done. No one goes through their teens and twenties, drinking, drugging, and partying, and comes out with a face like that.
Sometimes I think she sounds settled and at peace, but underneath there’s an internal struggle/underlying yearning to get back to that level of fame she had before.
And much like Olivia Munn and her Japanese potatoes…it’s not just beets that gave Lindsay her current face
It sounds like routine is really helping her. When she was younger I don’t think she had a lot of it
I think she looks good in motion, like the Old Navy ads, but that photo above with the ponytail, her face looks pulled tight. Let’s be real, we have seen pics of what she looked like in her party years and it was rough. Whether they want to call it a facelift or something else, she’s had some major work done and we aren’t idiots.
I actually thought she looked more like “Lindsay Lohan” in the header photo than she has in years. For a long time her cosmetic surgery was a terrible mask and she looked awful. She’s still very “worked on” now but it seems better quality “work”.
It’s such a shame – she was naturally so pretty and had such beautiful red hair. Her dysfunctional upbringing and everything went through as a child star is so sad.
In the mid 2000s, as a person working in Los Angeles, I heard so many stories about how Lindsey treated people terribly. It seemed to be common knowledge that she was cruel. I do hope that she has learned and grown as a person, but I don’t know if I fully believe it just yet. She was going through a lot then, but I heard consistent things about her character for years, and none of it was good.
Yes, and her pattern of stealing jewelry etc. And even more recently when she followed that poor woman and harassed her and posted the video online.
I wish her well and hope she has changed her ways but I have doubts that she has authenticity changed her ways.
Regarding her face work, I think she is dancing around semantics . They can use Botox for a lot nowadays and fillers make a big difference but I could see her denying a “face lift” but also having a nose job, bleph, etc.
She also lies about her boob-job. And she’s had LOTS done because she was genuinely looking 20 years older than what she really was. She looked like hell.