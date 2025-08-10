Lindsay Lohan swears she hasn’t had a facelift because she hasn’t had the time

Lindsay Lohan covers the summer issue of Elle, all to promote Freakier Friday, which came out August 8. I’ll admit that I’m suspicious of the Lohan Renaissance, but I am genuinely happy to see that Lindsay seems much more peaceful and settled these days. She’s married, she has a young son, she’s thinking of having another kid, she’s slowly rebuilding her acting career, she turned 39 on July 2. It’s not so much Lindsay’s second chance but her tenth or eleventh chance and this one is sticking. This Elle interview wasn’t very noteworthy until the very end, when Lindsay and her publicist lie their asses off about what plastic surgery she’s done. Some highlights:

Going back to Freaky Friday: “I’m excited. It feels surreal. I’ve never thought I would do a movie where there would be a sequel. It’s something you don’t really think about. And then when you get to do it, and bring a character that you knew so well back to life, in a sense, it’s exciting. There’s a comfort with it that you don’t find in a new character. It’s evolved. What are they like now? How can we shoot it? So it felt really special, and so did doing my first feature back with Disney again after not doing features for such a long time. It’s a really nice thing.

Wanting another kid: “I feel like we live in a different world now, where women make it such a point, especially in motherhood, to make time for ourselves. We make it important. But also, once you have one kid, you’re like, “Oh, my kid needs a kid to play with.” I’m like, “He needs a friend.” Yeah, there’s nothing like [having siblings]. Also, I don’t know if it’s selfish—but I’m like, “I need more than one kid to take care of me when I’m older.”

She manifested her comeback: “It was really Netflix. And I was manifesting it. During COVID, I was like, “I want to work with Netflix.” I kept writing it in my journal and saying it. And then that’s what happened. I was like, “Oh, it’d be nice to do three films with them, and then see where that goes. And then I definitely want to do my first feature back with Disney.” So I manifested that, and I’m manifesting this movie now.

Her routines: “I love having a routine, and I like schedules. So, my morning routine: Waking up, writing in my journal, sipping my green tea, breakfast with my son. And then Pilates, making sure I go. It’s hard in L.A. Even taking my son to the park in L.A., I get stressed. I’m like, “Are there cameras?” In New York, there’s no worry; no one bothers us. Everyone has their own thing going on. There’s a different kind of energy in New York. I’d rather have downtime in New York than I would in L.A. But the nice thing about L.A. is, I like space [and you get that here]. But I’m thinking as I’m saying this, the funny thing is, in Dubai I get all of those things. I get the privacy, I get the peace, I get the space. I don’t have to worry there; I feel safe.”

On Botox & skincare: “Everyone does Botox… I don’t even know how to answer [a question about skincare]. I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything. My skin care is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing—I’m testing them. Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers.

Lindsay’s publicist interrupts the conversation and says “they assume she had her face lifted at 37 or 38, that she ripped apart this or that. It’s so mean.” Lindsay responded: “I’m like, when? With what time? Where? You just have to do it and ignore everyone else.