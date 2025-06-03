Joshua Jackson seeks an emergency custody order after Jodie changed their kid’s school

Jodie Turner Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson in 2023. For more than a year, I thought both Joshua and Jodie were handling everything well – there were no leaks, no tell-all interviews, no recriminations or drama. But then something shifted – last December, Jodie claimed that Joshua was not paying her any spousal support or child support, and he was trying to harm her financially so that he would be in a better custodial position with their daughter. Jodie’s claims sped up the divorce process, and almost everything has been negotiated and settled in recent months. But it’s not all rosy – apparently, Jodie changed Juno’s school without Joshua’s knowledge or permission, and Joshua marched right into court.

Joshua Jackson has filed a motion and request for an emergency custody order modification. The Doctor Odyssey star, 46, filed the motion on Friday, June 30, alleging that his ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith changed their 5-year-old daughter Juno’s school without his permission, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. In his declaration, Jackson claims that Jodie asserts it’s “no big deal to force Juno to start over with a new school” and that he’s concerned that “Jodie is attempting to create a scenario where Juno travels with her rather than attending a traditional school.” Jackson is requesting that the court orders Juno to keep attending the school she’s been going to for the next academic year and is asking for joint consent with Turner-Smith for any subsequent school changes. Reps for both Jackson and Turner-Smith did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

My take is that it’s really wild to change Juno’s school without informing Joshua or getting his consent. Juno is only five years old, and I agree that it’s not a big deal for her to start over at a new school, but that’s exactly the kind of thing both parents need to agree on, or at least inform one another about. Joshua has every right to go to court over this. I also think he’s right about why Jodie did this.