Brad Pitt posed with Ines de Ramon & Tom Cruise at the London ‘F1’ premiere

Every single part of the F1 promotion is giving me second-hand embarrassment. A 61-year-old wife-beater trying to play-act the hip young action star, with his much younger beck-and-call girl on his arm for strategic photo-ops and nothing more. And now Brad Pitt has roped in Tom Cruise! These photos are from last night’s London premiere of F1. Tom Cruise pretty much lives in England full-time, and he ended up coming out for this premiere. I think Tom’s decision was less about Brad and more about the F1 team, which sounds like pretty much the entire team from Top Gun: Maverick. Tom and Brad have had beef for years – they didn’t get along at all when they made Interview with a Vampire, but they’ve buried the hatchet, it seems.
Solely judging from the paparazzi photos in New York last week, it really felt like Ines de Ramon did not fly out of New York at the same time as Brad. Which is more evidence to our growing theory that her contract (??) must stipulate “no air travel with Brad Pitt.” She likely flew solo to London just to attend this premiere with him. I wonder if she used British stylists too – her styling is so different in these pics than when she’s appeared with him in America. Her gown in these photos is Fendi, and she carried a Fendi bag (the Nano Baguette). She’s way too young for him.
As for Brad and his green double-breasted suit and scarf… he’s been trying to make the vintage Robert Evans look happen and it just doesn’t work. Arguably, Brad had “it” at some point, many years ago. But he’s lost “it.” I hope this movie bombs so hard. *fingers crossed*
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The work they both had done is a mess.
I don’t find her attractive, but this is the best Ines has looked IMO.
Especially compared to the garish NY ensemble.
Most times, simpler is better.🫡
I feel like she borrowed Amal’s stylist, but it doesn’t quite work on her?
YES! I was trying to figure it out and that’s it.
I think the problem is the dress color. Her skin tone is so warm, and the dress is cool and silvery, so they clash. It’s also a lot of dress – it might have worked in a champagne, bronze or gold color, and a shorter length. Or, as you mentioned, on Amal. Ines is a Temu Amal, really.
I would like to hear more about the girls fighting on the Interview with the Vampire set! I’m assuming it was all very passive agressive but maybe I’m wrong! Was there a big blow up during a Lestat and Louis scene? Brad was such a terrible Louis, I could see Tom being irritated by that. Did Brad talk shit and did Tom get in his face?! Can we get a “You Must Remember This” podcast season on this?! I want more!!
BP really was a terrible Louis, wasn’t he? Just a reminder of how good the new IWTV series is.
It had something to do with Brad Pitt not bathing? Or seeming like he wasn’t? I think he also hated filming and made it known to people working on the movie. And Tom Cruise was like, this is really unprofessional. Say what you will about Cruise, all of his costars talk well of him.
The fact that they say good things about him doesn’t necessarily mean that he actually deserves it. Tom has the power. He can end someone’s career with a snap of his fingers.
Unfortunately I do think that the color suits him, but the cut of it isn’t right. As I understand, in film a double breasted suit is used to signal that a character is an asshole. Very convenient for Brad to make sure we have some visual marker for this.
For two stars who were both so huge at the same time period, there really are very few photos of them together publicly. I always figured that it was their respective egos that kept them from being photographed together, but they do have very different vibes as actors. I could definitely see them clashing on a set.
I can’t be bothered to scour but there are actually quite a few videos and pics of Pitt & Cruise together over the years.
And Kosinski(sp) had them doing a read through together some years back.
What’s odd IMO, is how Pitt has also remained friendly with Kidman.
She gate crashed his Globes interview a while back for a kiss.
But I guess Tom & Nicole are fine now.
Ines’s dress is really pretty — this is the best look she’s been out in. Kerry’s dress is also really cool. Tom Cruise seems to be having way more fun here than Brad Pitt, who does not look happy.
I agree, the dress is pretty. I love the material and the way the skirt falls.
As a couple, she looks like she’s posing with her pervy uncle or something. If he thinks she makes him look younger, he is very wrong. Also, there is zero chemistry between them.
They definitely do not have any chemistry together.
I think it would look much nicer without the halter aspect.
She could not look more like a contract girlfriend. They seem like they barely know each other and she usually looks like she is counting down the minutes that she has to stand next to him.
Don’t they live together?
I don’t know that I think this movie will bomb. But it may not get the big numbers it needs for the budget it has.
All I could think of seeing these pics was his kids. Imagine this is your father – a self-centered up his own *** 60-something trying to look cool (with the help of a gaggle of stylists). And needing a younger woman to pose with him to try to sell it.
I was going to say the next thing he’ll do is pull up in a Camaro/Corvette, and then realized that’s the vibe he’s trying for with this F1 phase… so … boringly predictable, Sir.
What a disappointment he must be to them, and how relieved they must be to have him and his nonsense out of their daily lives. Heartless Poser.
This man’s priorities are so bent he’s become a parody of a needy has-been chasing his lost youth and glory.
PS green and jaunty scarves for men aren’t a thing. Stop trying to make fetch happen.
Yep to all of it.
And parody of a ‘ normal person ‘ who thinks he has the pulse of every social environment read properly. Then Is contractually bound to show up even after he is shell shocked at how literally the public is like, NO.
To me he was pretty convinced he could make a comeback, so thus made this movie. At the time of signing up maybe he thought he had a cultural leg up with his bot- farm- PR manipulating the public with his court legal ‘i’m not the problem’, Angie and the children are the problem’ BS rhetoric, abuse, lies and gaslighting his previous family. Then though this promotion and the ‘other’ trying -to -put- spackle- on- his- rep movie with Clooney realized his staffers fed him BS about being able to manipulate the public, do damage control for his ‘image’ after His many many many past and ongoing abuses. By then the movies made and he has to present himself to the cameras as per his contract.
Keep showing up looking like you do Brad.
You’re wearing the clothes you deserve. And go ahead- change stylists, you will make those clothes look like the ones you deserve too.
Where’s Willy and his velvet slippers? Vroom vroom.
I never thought Brad Pitt had “it” – I thought he was another of the pouty, baby-faced rat boys who were so popular at the time. Now he’s just an aging, baby-faced rat boy.
I like the color and fabric of Ines’ gown, but the bodice is weirdly designed. It looks like it’s falling down, but a hike up wouldn’t help.
That’s the second good suit that he’s worn and he still looks like shit. The drop off on his looks has been STEEP. I wonder how long they will keep this coupling up for? What if she actually meets a guys she likes? Is there a clause in their agreement?
Saw somewhere that he has two stylists for this promotion. He’s using Timothee Chalamet for the everyday stuff – atrocious blue suit and green jumpsuit. The second stylist for the premieres who’s likes tailored suits. The black suit was great and this is green is okay just not for BP. It seems like BP cannot escape his personal life with his acting anymore.
The third picture of her looking at him and him ignoring her is taking me out.
I think it will do well it’s first week here and then drop off. The new Superman and Jurassic park movies are coming out soon and I think those films will quickly overtake this one.
It may do better overseas but I can’t seem them making their budget back.
Her smile in this photo is terrifying. She looks like she wants to bite his throat.
I will never watch a thing Brad Pitt is in because of what he did to his family. If I were Tom Cruise, I would have stayed away. I don’t think he’s stopped drinking.
I can’t get Heidi Fliess out of my head when I see her, but there is a touch of Kristina Khorram (Diddy’s assistant) https://www.nbcnews.com/news/crime-courts/sean-combs-former-chief-staff-accused-three-lawsuits-aiding-alleged-se-rcna201340
I would have seen this movie because Damson and Simone was in it . Hard pass now..
My (very) sore eyes are grateful that they finally cleaned up. Ines looks particularly great here and he looks much better, I’ll give him that.
All I see is brad being PO’d at ines because she can’t manage to look more like angelina. And that dress is not helping Brad out. It is so similar to what Angie would use to wear with Brad at premieres. I think Brad suggested it and then realized, nope that’s just pissing me off. But that’s the best they could so And Brad not being able to look at ines for fear he will erupt in a public facing rage, immediately.
He also looks like he just got done privately raging at her and is stewing and still raging internally.
I think brads lens is all Angelina and compares ines to her constantly.
Who wants a boss like that.
Ines you definitely need to get paid more. Or get out . Everyone would understand.
To quote the Fug Girls, her dress needs a hoick. And BP’s sunglasses need to be burned. Gross
His suit is actually awesome — zooming closer, I love the weave, the color, even the scarf is working — it’s the skin sack inside the suit that is killing the vibe. Brad fought the hot hard and won…he is up there with Depp, Gerard Butler and Russell Crowe for gorgeous men that aged like milk.
She looks good here – better than I have seen her before — if she weren’t the Temu version of his ex-wife it wouldn’t look so unbelievable.
Tom Cruise stole his thunder lol. My feed was full of Tom.
Brad was probably crying in the shower. It was supposed to be his premiere and they invited tom. They spat in his face.
Agree with those who have complimented the suit, it’s great. Brad is the one making it look bad.
I knew that Brad was cosplaying someone but this suit finally helped me figure it out- he’s trying to be Chris Pine! With the colors, the oddball pants and hats, etc but he doesn’t have the swagger to pull it off like pine does. Pine would look like a sexy ass beast in this suit. Brad does not.
You’re so right about the Chris Pine cosplay. The suit is much better by miles than anything else he has worn during this films promotion.
Why is he so thirsty? A look-alike Angelina girlfriend and another actor he’s said for years he disliked? Are his fading looks the source of his thirst?
Unpopular opinion, I am not more or less likely to see a movie if a 60 y/o actor is on a press tour with a girlfriend or not. I actually lose a bit of respect for actors in a relationship that seems set up. But really, I don’t care if or who an old actor dates. Brad Pitt is just one, same for Leo D or George C. Yes, it was a big deal when Brad married Jennfer then Angelina, but I know longer care. Sorry, not sorry.
Heidi Fleiss wants her face back, and no amount of staged fake scarf adjustments to show domestic violence perpetrator Brad Pitt wearing her employers ugly necklaces takes away the fact Inezzzz Is happily recruited abuser apologist enabler of a perpetrator whose still gaslighting his ex wife for leaving him. I pray this movie bombs
Tom Cruise is always so over the top creepily enthusiastic about everything! He looks like he is about to rip Brad open and crawl inside his skin. You can tell Brad absolutely HATES him and is about to #MeToo Tom for unwanted touching.
Not even Tom Cruise can save this flop movie and Ines looks like she could be Brad’s granddaughter.
I don’t want it to bomb just because I like Damson Idris and Lewis Hamilton, but featuring Pitt and cutting Simone definitely makes me give it a side eye.
I agree, but I love Hamilton, Idris and Ashley and they’d suffer more from this film flopping than the abuser would, sadly
Domestic violence should never be celebrated nor should abuser aplogists