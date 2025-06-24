Brad Pitt posed with Ines de Ramon & Tom Cruise at the London ‘F1’ premiere

Every single part of the F1 promotion is giving me second-hand embarrassment. A 61-year-old wife-beater trying to play-act the hip young action star, with his much younger beck-and-call girl on his arm for strategic photo-ops and nothing more. And now Brad Pitt has roped in Tom Cruise! These photos are from last night’s London premiere of F1. Tom Cruise pretty much lives in England full-time, and he ended up coming out for this premiere. I think Tom’s decision was less about Brad and more about the F1 team, which sounds like pretty much the entire team from Top Gun: Maverick. Tom and Brad have had beef for years – they didn’t get along at all when they made Interview with a Vampire, but they’ve buried the hatchet, it seems.

Solely judging from the paparazzi photos in New York last week, it really felt like Ines de Ramon did not fly out of New York at the same time as Brad. Which is more evidence to our growing theory that her contract (??) must stipulate “no air travel with Brad Pitt.” She likely flew solo to London just to attend this premiere with him. I wonder if she used British stylists too – her styling is so different in these pics than when she’s appeared with him in America. Her gown in these photos is Fendi, and she carried a Fendi bag (the Nano Baguette). She’s way too young for him.

As for Brad and his green double-breasted suit and scarf… he’s been trying to make the vintage Robert Evans look happen and it just doesn’t work. Arguably, Brad had “it” at some point, many years ago. But he’s lost “it.” I hope this movie bombs so hard. *fingers crossed*