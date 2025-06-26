People are upset that PETA called Prince William & Kate ‘staggeringly out of touch’

Prince William’s birthday was on the 21st, and Kensington Palace’s social media accounts published a new photo of William playing with puppies to celebrate. The puppies belonged to Orla Wales, the Wales family’s cocker spaniel. We knew weeks ago that Orla had puppies, and this was the first photo of those puppies. It was bizarre to me that William, Kate and their office completely breezed over the fact that they had not spayed Orla and had actually made a point of breeding her. Well, PETA ripped into them this week for just that: for breeding Orla when there are so many puppies in shelters who need homes. PETA also compared Will and Kate unfavorably to King Charles and Camilla – the king and queen welcomed a puppy, Moley, into their homes this year, and Moley is a rescue. Well, if you can believe it, some people are now mad that… PETA criticized William and Kate.
Animal rights activists have criticised the Prince and Princess of Wales for breeding their cocker spaniel. In a statement, Elisa Allen, the vice-president of programmes at Peta, said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales should know that shelters here and worldwide are overflowing with puppies desperate for a second chance at a loving home, and that churning out a litter in the midst of this animal homelessness crisis is staggeringly out of touch. If William is going to lead, he might well take a lesson from King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have chosen to adopt from a shelter rather than contribute to the problem.”
Campaigners including Tory MP Andrew Rosindell have written to the Charity Commission to call for Peta’s charity status to be revoked. The letter, from Peta Watch, alleged that the charity operates as an “extremist political protest group”, which organises protests, demonstrations and stunts without providing any evidence of undertaking charitable activities.
Mr Rosindell, the former chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Zoos and Aquariums Group, said he had “major concerns” about the organisation’s charitable status.
“It is completely wrong that an extreme organisation like Peta, which is blatantly political in its activities, is given the tax advantages afforded to a charity while failing to use the donations it receives to help animals in need,” he said.
The campaigners have alleged that although Peta claims to produce educational materials for schools, it admitted in a response to a Peta Watch report “that the organisation does not monitor how many schools use its materials, nor does it track student responses”.
They said: “Worse still, Peta has gleefully attacked other genuine animal welfare charities such as the RSPCA. Only genuine charities should have charitable status.”
In response to the campaign, Ms Allen said: “Peta’s aim is, and always has been, to reduce animal suffering and people are glad to receive information from our investigations and other fact-checked resources that give them the ability to make compassionate decisions.” She said Peta and its global entities were backed by more than 9 million members and supporters, and as a UK registered charity of almost 30 years had convinced hundreds of designers and retailers to “drop fur, angora, and wild-animal skins, helped stop experimentation on animals in Europe for cosmetics, seen wild-animal circus bans, and many other ground-breaking victories for animals.”
Kensington Palace and Peta declined to comment.
I’m not going to cape for PETA – back in the day, they were primarily known for their attention-grabbing stunts rather than their genuine activism. That being said, I thought PETA’s criticism of William and Kate was completely fair and rather mild. William and Kate ARE staggeringly out of touch. It does set a terrible example to refuse to spay your dog and breed her. More people should be looking for rescue animals. It’s bizarre that PETA’s criticism of the Waleses has ruffled so many feathers.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, KP & BP’s social media.
There’s that truth thing again that the Windsors are afraid of and angry when they get called on things that are so true. It’s comparable to the wicked witch getting wet and melting so too do the Windsors meltdown with the truth.
THe keens don’t like criticism. No matter what. The keens would gain points by encouraging adoption of shelter animals.
Everyone is right of course, regarding the Keens’ thin skin etc.
But this is more nefarious than that:
government officials calling for revoking PETAs charitable status, specifically bc they criticized the royals , is straight up authoritarian.
And it’s all the more obviously authoritarian BECAUSE PETA was known for decades for its stunt tactics: these calls for harming the group financially (which is the real threat behind revoking tax exempt status for nonprofits) isn’t because they, say, threw a bucket of paint on someone wearing fur or some of their definitely questionable and possibly illegal tactics – it’s just because they used their words to express a negative opinion about the future monarch and the royal family didn’t like it.
That is terrifying.
We have enough of that authoritarian, punish your perceived political enemies BS happening in the US right now – don’t let it spread!
Yep, seems very trumpian. Like that senator calling for Mamdani’s deportation. Good gad! Or trump saying reporters should be fired for telling the truth (he didn’t acknowledge it as truth, though, at least not directly).
They are out of touch and they have both shown this week how they are so oblivious of their publicly funded privileges.
At this stage, the more organisations call out the Wales’s the better for them all. They are so clueless, they truly are marking the end of the monarchy.
Love the criticism especially when it is deserved for valid reasons, there needs to be more of this because this couple offers many valid reasons.
I don’t see anything different about what they are claiming PETA does/doesn’t do and what The Royal Foundation does. Both raise awareness. Well, supposedly The Royal Foundation raises awareness. I don’t think it actually succeeds at that.
Would be good to have more financial transparency on the RF and where the donated money actually goes to. Hope someone files a complaint.
No fan of PETA, but they are right in this case. IIRC, yesterday’s piece mentioned that Orla was bred as a “treat” for the kids. Talk about out of touch. 🙄
Nothing says like a children’s toy than breeding a dog 😵💫
Next: let’s shoot some peasants!
Listen, I agree with encouraging rescue and adoption, and I’m so happy that’s been normalized. I love my rescue pup more than pretty much any other pet I’ve had. But people develop intense bonds with their dogs, and I’m not going to criticize those who want to continue that bond. That IS a separate issue from pedigree breeding, which I think is just effing tacky.
Rescue pets are fantastic. I adopted a wonderful, smart, cat and she is terrific.
@ClammanderJen
If a breeding of purebred dogs is well-run, there is no genetic/fraternal reproduction. Breeders make sure that the “husband and wife” are genetically alien. This guarantees healthy animals, and such home “breeding” where the same herd is constantly being bred, is the “production” of genetic diseases and exposing animals to painful death. The most common is cancer, but other diseases are also possible. This is how WK lost a dog given to them by Kate’s brother. Still young, he died of cancer
@ClammanderJen……I don’t see anything wrong with breeding your dog. Yeah I know that there are rescue pups out there but as you say….people become attached to their dog specifically. My nephew and his wife inadvertently breed their dog and found out that she was carrying while at the vet to get sprayed😆. As long as you can take care of them or give them good homes then do you.
No fan of PETA. Their shelters routinely put down more animals than are adopted. As a farmer, it can be difficult to find a rescue fit for purpose. Our last dog was a rescue. Half lab, half GSP we trained him to protect our flocks, it was a great deal of work but he was an awesome dog. Still, next dog will be from a breeder. The temperament of a working dog is important on a mixed farm.
Oh, they’re big mad. Peta ruined Prince William’s birthday photo. What was supposed to be a slam-dunk picture of the prince surrounded by cute puppies was turned into an opportunity to call the Wales “staggeringly out of touch.” It was supposed to be like all those celebrity interviews with puppies, an easy win. Oh well.
I love that WanK and their ‘team’ are so bad at this that they turned ‘ooh puppies’ into legitimate (and obvious) criticism and lots of people agreeing with the critique (whatever you think of the messenger).
No-one saw this coming?
They are indeed staggeringly out of touch.
First time I realize that he was born on summer solstice. Is this coincidental?
Oh, well indeed. 😁
It’s ruffled so many feathers because PETA are right, we shouldn’t be breeding more dogs while there are dogs in kennels waiting for a good home and William should be setting an example.
The real world does not touch them.
Ephraim Hardcastle in the Fail noted Palace anxiety over Royal accounts going up given current government is cutting down on disability payments. Also mentioned potential for inheritance tax as Labour need to generate income. Probably also skittish about SG increasing given lack of output by W and K. So PoWs have more out of touch criticism on their way!
Since Lazy can’t even be bothered attending Ascot, just give her a per diem: when you work, you get £X.
When you don’t work, you get ZERO.
Then, scrutiny of the duchies.
Palace officials should have winced at disability benefits cuts versus increased SG and eye watering RF accounts being cited by Ephraim. Especially as health is being cited for a prolonged and minimalist phased return to work for Kate. Also isn’t official security only approved for working royals? Perhaps @Blogger a zero hours contract could be issued instead of carte blanche benefits and freebies and perks?
Charles should insist on no increase in the sovereign grant. But he’s too grasping and out of touch to ever do this.
The Wales children should learn about shelters and responsibly taking care of pets. Not just parents giving “treats” to the kids by breeding the dog to produce puppies so the kids can have puppies around. Plenty of sweet animals waiting for adoption in shelters..
The Wales are clueless, it’s the blind leading the blind 😎. Copy and paste is their MO 😎
Iirc Meghan donated an entire new wing to the Mayhew Pet Refuge. So I’d recommend donating or adopting there if you’re in the London area.
Not for the first time.
They shared a picture of young George feeding their then dog icecream, when thats actually bad for dogs. There was plenty of criticism then as well.
They’re not dog people. They pretend to be, but everything’s a performance with that family.
And we all know why 😁
I mean the whole BM is based on bloodlines, breeding (and inbreeding) so I’m not surprised that they see nothing wrong here.
They could have chosen a well-established breeder…but they chose her brother instead.
Nothing says corruption like a bit of nepotism.
Meg and Harry adopted their pups from shelters and of course sweet Guy was rescued from a Kentucky kill shelter. To me the press is just mad that the Laziest couple does everything wrong & that’s what they’re left with.
This article isn’t clear – is the call from PETA’s tax exempt status to be revoked because of their criticism of the prince and princess of wales? It seems like the article is trying to draw a line there but this MP seems like he’s been anti-PETA for a while now.
anyway, the idea that you can’t criticize W&K without facing potential retribution from political figures is…..problematic. It’s always been problematic. I think back to Hillary Mantel’s comments about Kate years ago (comments that were completely correct and furthermore were made more in the context of a royal wife, not necessarily kate specifically) and how David Cameron got involved. Like how protected are these two and why??
The comments from Hillary Mantel were so minor and yet are still true. Kate is a mannequin who says nothing.
PETA pointing out that rescue pets should be the option is also correct. And let’s not forget that James Middleton is behind this breeding and is going to make money off the dogs who are associated with that family.
They use the dog for occasional photos ops and mostly because Meghan has her dogs nearby when she films.
Considering how often we saw the Queen with her corgis and how rare William and Kate are seen with their pets, these two are just faking as much as everything else.
If you read the text of her speech, Royal Bodies, she was being sympathetic towards royal women. The comments were taken out of context and Mantel was attacked. Just as the portrait artist was attacked for painting the reality of conniving Kate.
It just happens she was right on the mark about Kate being a cardboard cutout.
Slightly off the subject, but once pointed out, i will never be able to see the giant “M” on Kate’s dress in one of the photos above. Giant M.
Wearing her envious, racist heart on her sleeve and her dress.
Her entire body, covered with thoughts of Meghan.
I wish people and organizations would clap back at the keens and company and tell them if they can’t handle criticism while being publicly funded, then get off the public funds and we will leave you alone. You lazy welfare keens
Can no longer claim they never put a foot wrong. Stepped right in it this time.
And the shelters are full of dogs… PETA got it right BRF twisting it…
This is very interesting because so many UK Charities hypocritically suck up to the royals, to the detriment of their own mission. How many mental health charities ignore the way the royal apparatus treated Meghan, or charities that help women or stand against racism ignore the obvious ways the palace operates, like attacking and discrediting the founder of Sister Space when she was treated badly by some racist aide at a palace event. They’re upset they got called out by a sector that tends to be obsequious towards the royals. More charities should speak up, but they won’t.
Is the Telegraph putting two separate issues together here? I don’t want to believe that the anti-PETA gang want PETA’s charity status revoked just because they criticised William and Kate. Plus, this would have a perfect opportunity for the Telegraph to write a piece about why adopting pets is better than breeding them. The royal rota always say that the Royal Family is not above criticism and then they write pieces like this that say the opposite is true except if it’s Harry and Meghan.
Yeah, I don’t think this is about W&K and I don’t think that many people are butt hurt about their dog having puppies. Social media amplifies things and I think those with an agenda on either side are taking advantage. This isn’t worth an international kerfuffle, but the media likes to stir the pot.
PETA was right in this instance. But Kate just had to support her brother’s grift instead of doing the right thing and adopting from a shelter.
As I always say, my rescue dog rescued us. But that’s because we genuinely love her and I don’t think W&K are capable of genuine love.
The language, the spirit and the false self-confidence of Maga – this is what the criticism of Peta sounds like.