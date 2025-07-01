There seems to be a major snafu with Duchess Meghan’s As Ever apricot spread

Sad news… I received an email from As Ever yesterday, informing me that my two jars of apricot jam were not being sent and I would be getting a full refund. At a later date, As Ever will send me a free jar of jam/spread. When I posted the message on Twitter, it turned out that many people had gotten the same email. Almost all of us were ordering jam in the first few minutes of the product-drop as well, so it clearly wasn’t “first come, first serve.” This feels like a major snafu – this isn’t just a handful of orders not being filled, there was clearly some kind of major screwup with inventory. So what’s going on? Well, the Daily Beast’s Royalist claims that Meghan is switching suppliers??

Meghan Markle is changing the white label supplier that makes her As Ever-branded jam, tea, and flower sprinkles after her online store was blighted by empty shelves. Her products, including jams, flower sprinkles, and honey, have been available for a grand total of less than two hours in the three months since they first went on sale in April. To put it another way, over the course of three months, shelves have been fully stocked for just 0.01 percent of the time. The first As Ever drop sold out in less than an hour on April 2. Following the rush, Markle told consumers she had “exponentially increased” supply for the next batch to avoid repeat disappointment. Yet on June 20, the restocked items—including jams, a crêpe mix, and the famous flower petals—sold out in less than an hour again. Her team tried to put a positive spin on the situation with an Instagram post: “Cheers, dears! Wishing you a wonderful weekend! You’ve certainly made ours wonderful. We sold out … again!” But behind the upbeat tone, the repetition is starting to hint at a lack of control, especially relevant given Markle’s launch of her latest product, a Napa Valley rosé, on July 1. Another sell-out scenario could risk tipping the brand from buzzy exclusivity into operational embarrassment. A telling line in a Daily Mail report this week suggests that Markle and her partners at Netflix are aware of the risk: “A source close to Meghan confirmed to the Daily Mail that Republic of Tea makes her As Ever raspberry spread, but said the supplier was changing.” The formulation “a source close to” is often use by media to reference an official or company source speaking on background and strongly suggests Markle and her team at Netflix are looking to leave Republic of Tea, the white-label manufacturer responsible for several As Ever items—including a $28 orange blossom honey and the now-sold-out raspberry spread. The rapid sell-outs suggest As Ever is either struggling to manage its logistics, which risks undermining customer confidence. Without transparency on volumes or restock timelines, the impression is that the brand is still not ready for sustained demand. Now, all eyes are on the rosé launch. If the wine vanishes in minutes or triggers complaints about website crashes and unfulfilled orders, it may do more than dent the brand’s image. It could raise broader questions about whether As Ever will ever be ready for the commercial scale its popularity demands.

Real talk: Meghan’s products were always going to sell out. She always had so many fans and so much support, and thousands of people (if not tens of thousands of people) want to buy her products. I’m just so irritated! I wish she would have switched suppliers months ago when it was clear that there was a really high demand for the jam and honey in particular. I understand that it’s a new business and there are growing pains, but that As Ever email was like a gut punch!

As for all of the drama of “Why isn’t Meghan making jam IN HER HOME, LIKE SHE PROMISED,” people continue to be idiots about all of it and the British media is still trying to make it into a thing. A reporter talked GB News off the ledge about it yesterday and it’s going viral.

'This isn't a gotcha moment, it's industry standard!' Broadcast Journalism Ellen Coughlan reacts to criticism of Meghan Markle for her crafted 'at home' jam which is made in a factory 2,000 miles from her kitchen. pic.twitter.com/fkh75giqVU — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 30, 2025





