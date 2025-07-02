The past five months have been a ‘turning point’ for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

There was another sighting of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce this week – they were in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, which is close to Cleveland Heights (Travis’s hometown). They stopped in at JoJo’s Bar and a local news affiliate got a photo of them (I’m including the tweet at the end of the post). Travis was in Ohio to play at a charity golf tournament, and Taylor was there… to support him, I guess. Taylor really sees a different side of America with Travis. Before Travis, she spent most of her time in New York, Nashville, London and Rhode Island. Now she spends time in Boca, various Ohio suburbs, various Philly suburbs, Kansas City, etc. Anyway, Tay and Trav have largely been incognito for the past five months, ever since the Super Bowl. They’ve traveled and gone on multiple vacations and enjoyed being out of the spotlight. Sources tell People that this time has been transformative for their relationship:
After a whirlwind year filled with record-breaking concerts, Super Bowl games and global headlines, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally slowing down — and it’s been transformative for their relationship.
“It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”
The Grammy winner concluded her Eras Tour in December 2024 and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wrapped up his NFL season in February, when his team faced off in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then the pair, both 35, have embraced a quieter pace and a source says they’ve made the most of it.
“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together,” the source continues. “They’ve been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen.”
The couple has been spotted in the West Village during their time in Manhattan, often opting for low key date nights and cozy dinners with friends. In Nashville, they’ve spent time with Swift’s family and inner circle, staying mostly out of the public eye.
The pause comes at a meaningful time for Swift personally, as well. Last month, she revealed she regained control of her masters — a move that’s been years in the making and is deeply emotional for the singer.
“Reclaiming her masters has been emotional and empowering,” says the source. “She’s proud, relieved, and finally feels like a chapter has closed in the best possible way.” Kelce, who’s flown across the globe to support Swift, has quietly backed her behind the scenes. “Having Travis by her side for that milestone made it even more special,” the source adds. “He was honored to support her and he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”
Taylor has had incognito eras before, notably her time with Joe Alwyn, and we thought that was a turning point for her back then. Then it was like she back-slided with Matt Healy, and then the relationship with Travis seemed too good to be true, like it was a rom-com set-up. But it’s good to remember that they’re both in their mid-30s now, not dumb kids who self-sabotage their relationship. They’ve been together for almost two full years. It’s a real partnership, at least that’s what I hope.
T-SWIFT SIGHTING!!!! 🤩🤩
A 3News viewer spotted Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce at JoJo's Bar in Chagrin Falls on Tuesday. Here's why the mega power couple are in Cleveland this week: https://t.co/wQTW6z2uS6 pic.twitter.com/fPwVDrISS4
— WKYC 3News (@wkyc) July 1, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Travis’s IG.
They seem to be on the same page. They are enjoying being together and having fun. Hope it continues.
What can I say, I’m rooting for them. I like them together ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I read an article about his experience on SNL. He said he had a hard time with the table reading because his reading isn’t very good. He’s illiterate WTF? What’s she doing with him???
Travis has dyslexia.
My son is one of the smartest people I know but has dyslexia and will never be comfortable reading. Let’s put out some grace in the world.
That’s kind of mean. He didn’t say he couldn’t read, he has dyslexia like millions of others.
Even without dyslexia, it can be hard for some people to read something on the spot they never read before. I have a friend who is not dyslexic but she does think she has some type of reading disability, and when she has to read at Mass (she’s a catholic school teacher) she told me she has to read her part dozens and dozens of times, even if its just one line, and other teachers will just pop and read it off the bat. Peoples’ minds work differently.
Wow. Really?
Dyslexia (and a host of other language processing issues) can make reading on the spot difficult for many.
Educate yourself please, because this kind of bigotry does real damage to people.
I’ve been a long time listener of his podcast (pre Taylor) and I’ve always loved Travis. It’s been interesting seeing Taylor’s influence on him too, he seems so much more experienced and intelligent than he did several years ago. He’s grown a lot as a person. Travis is also very self aware and I’ve heard that he’s in on every joke that you could ever make about him. He may struggle with reading but I genuinely don’t think he’s stupid.
He clearly isn’t – he reads stuff on his podcast all the time. But given it’s fairly widely known he has reading difficulties, for mine, it’s even more impressive that he worked harder than most to pull off what is considered of the better performances by an athlete as an SNL host.
Maybe she likes the fact he’s a hard worker and doesn’t shy away from things outside his comfort zone?
Me too, they seem well paired in many regards. I don’t really understand the hate for them.
beer brothers kelce invited vodka man brad pitt to appear on their podcast. now i dislike them even more.
I had a feeling (and I think I said on here but can’t remember haha) that this time in general would be sink or swim for them. (“this time in general” meaning after her tour wrapped and during his off season.) Because of her tour and his football schedule, it seemed like the initial super exciting honeymoon phase of their relationship lasted a long time, and that makes sense as they were only seeing each other for short periods of time, there was a lot of other excitement going on, and so on. But now it seems they’ve settled into a period of normalcy and are enjoying it. A year ago I think I would have said I was 50/50 on the relationship lasting and now it seems like they’re definitely in it for the long haul.
I think it helps a lot that Travis has his own very successful career in a very different industry, and seems completely thrilled at her success and fame. he’s not threatened by it at all. I haven’t followed her other relationships at all (I just realized the other day that she dated harry Styles? apparently? lol) but I imagine those qualities are a nice change for her. He’s obviously a celebrity in his own right but she’s on a different level and he’s not just fine with that, he seems to love that and wants to celebrate it but also doesn’t seem like he’s taking advantage of that fame.
Is this relationship making him a global name? Yes, but I don’t think he needed that or was looking for that.
Watching her doc Miss Americana was where i began to adore Ms. Swift, she talked about her personal experiences with social media and body issues, anorexia, unlearning internalized misogyny. And it wasn’t preaching, just what she had learned. And the thought of several generations of women/girls hearing that, from her, plainly spoken, makes my heart sing.
In the doc she also talked about winning her first album of the year grammy, and how she didn’t have anyone to call, to share her success with. She had her mom, but she didn’t have someone to call. And i think back to that when i see her relationship with Travis (obv we don’t know them, all we know is what we glean from their public actions and statements) but he seems to be head cheerleader for Ms Swift.
He wants to support her, she wants to support him. In this hellscape of a fascist, white christian nationalist (aka nazi) country we now live in- it is nice to see something sweet, and fun, and wholesome.
And yeah, it sucks that the Kelce brothers have everyone’s favorite wife beater on their podcast this week. Won’t be watching it (i don’t usually, though i do watch Kylie Kelce’s podcast every week- she’s fantastic).
But Pitt’s pr has been so successful at whitewashing his wife beating and child abuse- that most of the media, and the world plays along. It is a societal failure.
It really does suck that he is going to be on their podcast. From what I’ve seen of Kylie, she seems very cool.
I kind of get it, in that they probably don’t know the actual facts, or extent of the violence of revenge litigation and financial abuse.
I mean, once you see it, it is impossible to unsee, but his pr really is the best in the business. And, as we know, as a society, we jump at any chance to hate a woman.
They probably think- he had a bad night and was drunk and shoved her- and then he went to AA and now he’s a better man.
Obv the Swift effect has upgraded their ability to pull in guests. Though, they were successful in the sports world before that. Ms Swift just ratches up that level of attention and recognition to a whole different world.
But they have to have pr people or some amount of vetting. I get what you mean though about BP whitewashing his image but at the same time, it’s just a no. Bc having him on is just further whitewashing. Obv the whole entertainment industry has done that too so it’s not just them and everyone else is far more complicit. but still, ewwww just no.
80-85% of the episode was all about two big events that had been planned for some time. It’s not worth ignoring all the coverage of Jason & Kylie’s big benefit for the Eagles Autism foundation, it was full of events and it raised $1M, plus a golf charity that raised $400K for BPhilly. The Jason/Kylie part alone is worth a Rosie writeup. Travis had TEU and stories from that including the concert. I edit out a lot of sh*t in my day, there’s a F-KING LOT of horrifying events these days, I pay attention but also edit – I can’t even read all the royal coverage bc the ‘left behinds’ are morally reprehensible to me, I only like the Sussexes & the other royal houses.
It’s wrong factually to say the Kelce’s success has to do with Taylor, it just means you don’t know them or see their work. (I watch bc I grew up in a sport obsessed household with older sporty brothers, it feels familiar) They’re getting some A list guests and it’s *because* they are sports FANS of the Kelces : Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Ben Stiller, Ben Affleck, Bill Murray, Jason Sudeikis. EVERY SINGLE ONE of them had their own personal questions they wanted to ask Travis & Jason so they wanted to do New Heights. Will Ferrell and Sandler didn’t even plug anything iirc, Stiller didn’t have to promote Severance but he wanted to connect about several sports topics. Today’s loser is also a fan, he grew up in MO, he’s a Chief’s fan but said he loves both brothers. Whatever, dude, just keep paying support. It was short and I’d bet $10 he watched the Affleck interview as a model.
Having a safe place for water cooler talk is really needed these days. Trash talking is fine but there is a lot of truth that is missing in some takes. Apologies for the novel, there was just a lot of missing facts.
truthiness- i did not say their success was based on taylor. I did say they were popular and famous on their own- and i did say, and do believe, she elevated their fame to a different level. [though their mom’s turn as mom of brothers playing against each other in the superbowl was pretty high profile, and, of course, delightful]
But denying that Taylor brings more eyes is just silly.
Jason has said the main demographic or people who used to recognize/come up to him was hairy guys. Now it is young girls. That is an effect of Ms. Swift.
And since this morning, i too watched the podcast episode, figuring i’d turn it off when wife beater appeared- and they talked for almost an bour before the interview, it was great.
I would love to see- not a reality show, but fun coverage of Jason and Kylie at that event. It looks delightful (though un airconditioned)
Are the Kelce bros that desperate for his presence?
Found the podcast fun, but no longer.
I’ve been surprised and dismayed at how few people really know the full extent of what BP did. Those of us who follow celeb gossip get it, but as you said, many people seem to have this idea that, “oh, he was drunk, he didn’t really know what he was doing”, or they try to minimalize it as just a drunken argument between him and AJ that had nothing to do with the kids. Hell, plenty of people don’t seem to recall the incident AT ALL. Some of my husband’s friends were talking about wanting to see BP’s F1 movie, and when I told them why I would never support his career again and pulled up a few articles, they were shocked. His PR people are f–king miracle workers.
I loved the documentary, it gave a new side to her and yeah she was really honest about a lot. I also really loved how she spoke about her eating disorder because I think that is so impactful for young girls.
As for the podcast it is is partly owned by a major studio so some of these guest could just be part the deal as it is cross promotion.
I just watched Miss Americana this week. I have even more respect for Ms Swift.
Travis is a drunken fame whore. He gets no pass for inviting wife-beater Brad Pitt on his podcast.
It’s kind of funny to read that Chagrin Falls (CF native Tim Conway said that the Native Americans looked at the falls and were chagrined.) Is close to Cleveland Heights. Yeah, they’re both suburbs of Cleveland and MUCH closer than the distance between LA and Santa Barbara but living in Cleveland Heights they wouldn’t have hung out in Chagrin. I grew up in Pepper Pike just down the road from Chagrin Falls and I used to describe it as exurbia (as opposed to suburbia) and CF is even further east.
As a Cleveland native and NFL fan, I’ve been a fan of the Kelce podcast from day one. In the beginning, Travis used to spell out written words that he couldn’t quite get. My impression then that he was dyslexic turned out to be accurate. With respect to drinking, KC coach Andy Reid talks about Travis being a bit wild his first five years in the NFL but with maturity eventually sett!ed down.
As for Brad Pitt, it’s disappointing that he will be a guest on the podcast. I won’t be watching this week.
80% of the it is Kelce adventures, you can easily nope out of that one segment, both brothers had big events and a lot to cover. A lot of Jason and Kylie hosting the Eagles Autism Shorebird benefit ($1M raised) and the fun games played, losing the bet to Beau, Jason’s bikini wax, Kylie’s funny reactions. Travis had TEU stories including his gf. Just skip the loser part.
I hope it’s real and wish them luck.
Tired of the usual heavily tattooed, sexed out pop celebrities…I’m talking to you, Tom Hanks (kidding!)
I’m glad these two are just living their life right now. Good for them!
Trav looks healthier and Taylor looks.. calm and happy.
These are good signs
Now that the sale of the duchess’ wine is over, I can’t wait for Tay and Travis to get married and have a baby (or have a baby and get married). There’s so much gone wrong with the world, these simple pleasures are lifesavers now. We NEED this.