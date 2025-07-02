The past five months have been a ‘turning point’ for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

There was another sighting of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce this week – they were in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, which is close to Cleveland Heights (Travis’s hometown). They stopped in at JoJo’s Bar and a local news affiliate got a photo of them (I’m including the tweet at the end of the post). Travis was in Ohio to play at a charity golf tournament, and Taylor was there… to support him, I guess. Taylor really sees a different side of America with Travis. Before Travis, she spent most of her time in New York, Nashville, London and Rhode Island. Now she spends time in Boca, various Ohio suburbs, various Philly suburbs, Kansas City, etc. Anyway, Tay and Trav have largely been incognito for the past five months, ever since the Super Bowl. They’ve traveled and gone on multiple vacations and enjoyed being out of the spotlight. Sources tell People that this time has been transformative for their relationship:

After a whirlwind year filled with record-breaking concerts, Super Bowl games and global headlines, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally slowing down — and it’s been transformative for their relationship.

“It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”

The Grammy winner concluded her Eras Tour in December 2024 and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wrapped up his NFL season in February, when his team faced off in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then the pair, both 35, have embraced a quieter pace and a source says they’ve made the most of it.

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together,” the source continues. “They’ve been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen.”

The couple has been spotted in the West Village during their time in Manhattan, often opting for low key date nights and cozy dinners with friends. In Nashville, they’ve spent time with Swift’s family and inner circle, staying mostly out of the public eye.

The pause comes at a meaningful time for Swift personally, as well. Last month, she revealed she regained control of her masters — a move that’s been years in the making and is deeply emotional for the singer.

“Reclaiming her masters has been emotional and empowering,” says the source. “She’s proud, relieved, and finally feels like a chapter has closed in the best possible way.” Kelce, who’s flown across the globe to support Swift, has quietly backed her behind the scenes. “Having Travis by her side for that milestone made it even more special,” the source adds. “He was honored to support her and he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”