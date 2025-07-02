“Priyanka Chopra’s Burberry was one of the worst looks of the year” links

Priyanka Chopra’s Burberry dress is a disaster, omg. Priyanka’s bangs trauma mimicking the “fringe” of the Burberry is taking me out. [RCFA]
CBS settled with Donald Trump. [Pajiba]
Kylie Jenner finally followed Timothee Chalamet on Instagram, after two-plus years of dating. Timmy still doesn’t follow her though. [Just Jared]
To me, Jon Bernthal is America’s Joel Edgerton – a guy who really could have and should have been a huge movie star, but is instead more of an art-house weirdo. [LaineyGossip]
Hot Bloomers Summer is upon us. [Go Fug Yourself]
Robert Pattinson & Josh O’Connor attended the Dior Homme show. [Socialite Life]
Orville Peck got a job. [OMG Blog]
Trailer for The Death of Snow White. [Seriously OMG]
Some 90 Day Fiance craziness. [Starcasm]
Ryan Gosling’s new movie, Project Hail Mary, looks interesting. [Hollywood Life]
Rosie O’Donnell’s thoughts about the Bezos-Sanchez wedding. [Buzzfeed]
I actually like it. Unpopular opinion maybe, but I’ve seen far worse.
I love the bottom, and the movement of the fabric. Maybe it would work with a more sleek, fitted top, and the fringe down below? The color is great on her, at least.
I came here to say the same thing about how great of a color it is on her. The fringe itself looks okay but it looks like it’s too much. It would have looked better as a minidress or at least above her knees or as fringe on the bottom with a more fitted waist to top.
I like it too. My first thought was that it probably looked great in movement. I love fringe on clothes, I think from watching all the go-go dancers on TV entertainment shows in the 70’s. LOL
The color looks great on her but it seems too “hot” for summer.
Yeah, I clicked on the story thinking it would be much more hideous. It’s not the worst look of the year or even the worst look I’ve seen on her.
I like it too! And she’s so pretty that I don’t even mind that her bangs kind of mimic the fringes.
Kelleybelle, I like the whole look!
She looks like Snuffleupagus.
No, those are the colors they’d use if Snuffleupagus was a vampire (gothy traditionalist, not the sparkly Twilight kind).
she looks like Chewbacca ate everything but her head.
It looks like a fun fall dress, cool weather and drying leaves, bonfires and football games.
I’d keep that dress away from a bonfire.
Muppets go to Downing Street?
Given the location I’m curious as to the event and choice of this dress. I don’t dislike it but I’m confused about why here.
No, wait, I have it.
The wet things that spin around in the car wash. Sorry Priyanka.
Those wrap-around brushes?
That’s what I thought of too, immediately.
I like the color combo, and I don’t mind the skirt, but the fringed top is a bit much.
I think the designer got the inspo while inside an automatic car wash.
1. I like the dress. Nothing this year will be as bad as that horrid white number Keen keeps repeating. The colors are fabulous on her and the movement would have looked fabulous in person. It is more of a fall or winter look though and not a summer look. 2. 🤢 CBS. They are on the boycott list for giving the tangerine terror bribe money. 60 minutes did nothing legally wrong with their reporting. F#ck every news outlet that capitulates while the country falls to ruin for everyone except the .000001%. 3. Rosie is spot on. AND. Leo should be shredded for claiming to be an environmental activist after attending that horror show. What was the environmental impact of that out of touch 💩 show? What are the carbon emissions for 90 plus private jets, plus the private yachts involved?
Project Hail Mary was SUCH a good book. I listened to it as an audiobook which meant some of the science was a little hard to follow but overall it was really really good. Its from the same author of the Martian. Looking forward to the movie.
They better not mess up my beloved Rocky, one of my favourite literary characters ever.
I don’t think it’s that bad but the color with the fringe is giving wooly mammoth. I swear they envision pale blondes and red heads when coming up with these color palettes.
I like that dress a LOT.