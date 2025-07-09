LeAnn Rimes on her affair: ‘I was a target that was just easily projected upon’

I’m only now realizing why we’ve been hearing more from LeAnn Rimes lately. She’s got new projects, and she’s actively seeking out some attention after being pretty quiet in recent years. She’s got a major role in a TV show – 911: Nashville – and she’s also releasing a perfume. Plus, she’s still touring. She’s still the breadwinner of her marriage, although I suspect that Eddie Cibrian does alright financially. Anyway, LeAnn has a new interview with The Flowspace, where she talks about her many health issues, her diet, her hyperbaric chamber and more. She also reflects back on the affair that started it all. Some highlights from this piece:

She used to take a sip of tequila before performances: “I’ve traded that for Mylanta! I have acid reflux, and it’s been burning my vocal chords. [I have] a whole suitcase of all my supplements and collagen and creatine and protein and a blender. And I’m really into peptides, so I have all my shots packed on ice. There is so much prep that goes into keeping healthy on the road!”

The crew of ‘911: Nashville’ were shocked that she’s old enough to be a mom?? “They were like, ‘Oh, wow—we heard you’re going to be playing a mom—what? There’s no way you’re old enough to play a mom!’”

She loves being older. “You cannot pay me to go back to my 20s—just, no thank you. I’ll take the wrinkles! I felt very alone in this world for a long time. I don’t necessarily feel that way anymore… I don’t feel like I’m ever in hiding.

Dental issues: After getting dental veneers around the age of 16, she later had them redone by a dentist who didn’t bond them correctly; to address the problem, Rimes spent a decade undergoing multiple root canals and oral surgeries. “I look at my pictures from that time, and my face was so different—it was just so swollen,” she shares. “Oh, it was awful. I was in chronic pain for, like, two-and-a-half years.”

Going through perimenopause: She started feeling the symptoms in her late 30s and now takes hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to manage. “I thought I was crazy for about two years. I was waking up at 3 a.m. all the time, and having really, really heavy anxiety.” She sought help from Mindy Pelz, a doctor of chiropractic medicine and author of The Menopause Reset, who strongly encouraged her to open up to Cibrian about what she was going through. “She was like, ‘Look, I’ve seen marriages literally implode over this… because no one really explains it to [men].’ She was always telling me, ‘If you’re feeling something, express it to him.’ And I do; I’m really vocal about it.”

On her affair with Eddie which ended both of their marriages: Reflecting on “all of the craziness we went through,” Rimes says she understands why people had such strong reactions to the couple’s affair. “I realized very quickly that there are a lot of women who’ve been hurt. Like, I’ve been on both sides of that coin—I’ve been cheated on, too, so I know that feeling,” she says. “But so many women don’t know what to do with that anger… I was a target that was just easily projected upon. And once I realized that, things got a lot easier. Instead of taking it so personally, it’s like, look: This is not all my pain to carry. I know what I’m responsible for in the situation and making amends for that. But you know, the world’s pain is not mine to carry, and I think that really got thrown at me for a long time.”

Her daily routines: Rimes prides herself on being an early adopter of longevity treatments, declaring, “I’m one of those people who will try anything once.” She and Cibrian start their day by injecting themselves with peptide shots, a therapy that early clinical studies indicate could improve, among other things, skin and hair quality. She then spends about 90 minutes in her at-home hyperbaric oxygen chamber, which can help strengthen the body’s immune system, passing the time by binge-watching shows (her current fave: The Good Doctor) and doing word games.