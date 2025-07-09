LeAnn Rimes on her affair: ‘I was a target that was just easily projected upon’

I’m only now realizing why we’ve been hearing more from LeAnn Rimes lately. She’s got new projects, and she’s actively seeking out some attention after being pretty quiet in recent years. She’s got a major role in a TV show – 911: Nashville – and she’s also releasing a perfume. Plus, she’s still touring. She’s still the breadwinner of her marriage, although I suspect that Eddie Cibrian does alright financially. Anyway, LeAnn has a new interview with The Flowspace, where she talks about her many health issues, her diet, her hyperbaric chamber and more. She also reflects back on the affair that started it all. Some highlights from this piece:
She used to take a sip of tequila before performances: “I’ve traded that for Mylanta! I have acid reflux, and it’s been burning my vocal chords. [I have] a whole suitcase of all my supplements and collagen and creatine and protein and a blender. And I’m really into peptides, so I have all my shots packed on ice. There is so much prep that goes into keeping healthy on the road!”
The crew of ‘911: Nashville’ were shocked that she’s old enough to be a mom?? “They were like, ‘Oh, wow—we heard you’re going to be playing a mom—what? There’s no way you’re old enough to play a mom!’”
She loves being older. “You cannot pay me to go back to my 20s—just, no thank you. I’ll take the wrinkles! I felt very alone in this world for a long time. I don’t necessarily feel that way anymore… I don’t feel like I’m ever in hiding.
Dental issues: After getting dental veneers around the age of 16, she later had them redone by a dentist who didn’t bond them correctly; to address the problem, Rimes spent a decade undergoing multiple root canals and oral surgeries. “I look at my pictures from that time, and my face was so different—it was just so swollen,” she shares. “Oh, it was awful. I was in chronic pain for, like, two-and-a-half years.”
Going through perimenopause: She started feeling the symptoms in her late 30s and now takes hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to manage. “I thought I was crazy for about two years. I was waking up at 3 a.m. all the time, and having really, really heavy anxiety.” She sought help from Mindy Pelz, a doctor of chiropractic medicine and author of The Menopause Reset, who strongly encouraged her to open up to Cibrian about what she was going through. “She was like, ‘Look, I’ve seen marriages literally implode over this… because no one really explains it to [men].’ She was always telling me, ‘If you’re feeling something, express it to him.’ And I do; I’m really vocal about it.”
On her affair with Eddie which ended both of their marriages: Reflecting on “all of the craziness we went through,” Rimes says she understands why people had such strong reactions to the couple’s affair. “I realized very quickly that there are a lot of women who’ve been hurt. Like, I’ve been on both sides of that coin—I’ve been cheated on, too, so I know that feeling,” she says. “But so many women don’t know what to do with that anger… I was a target that was just easily projected upon. And once I realized that, things got a lot easier. Instead of taking it so personally, it’s like, look: This is not all my pain to carry. I know what I’m responsible for in the situation and making amends for that. But you know, the world’s pain is not mine to carry, and I think that really got thrown at me for a long time.”
Her daily routines: Rimes prides herself on being an early adopter of longevity treatments, declaring, “I’m one of those people who will try anything once.” She and Cibrian start their day by injecting themselves with peptide shots, a therapy that early clinical studies indicate could improve, among other things, skin and hair quality. She then spends about 90 minutes in her at-home hyperbaric oxygen chamber, which can help strengthen the body’s immune system, passing the time by binge-watching shows (her current fave: The Good Doctor) and doing word games.
As I get older, I get more curious about hyperbaric chambers. So many elite athletes use the chambers for recovery, and it seems to help a lot of them. I didn’t know that a singer like LeAnn could use one as well. But… spending 90 minutes every day in the chamber? LOL. Such jobless behavior. As for what she says about her affair and the backlash… damn, she really didn’t learn anything from that time, huh? Whitewashing her own problematic history too – I remember many of the crazy things she did, including creating a finsta in Eddie’s name where “Eddie” lavished praise and compliments on LeAnn. I remember all of the heinous sh-t she did to Brandi Glanville too. Oh well… it’s been years.
Oh, to be as easy on myself as some people are. To be able to say “I did this, but someone else did that, so I understand what I was going through”, while simultaneously having zero insight into what I put others through.
Claire Danes was equally as dismissive re she and Billy Crudrup.
Permanant arrested development with a dollop of deliberate denial. She has not grown at all and probably will never take responsibility for her actions. A smidge of awareness would go a long way.
I think the biggest issue for LeAnn Rimes was cheating with a man whose wife was not having it. And was not going to slink off into the darkness quiet as a mouse. Taking her child support and alimony with her head held high.
She met the honey badger of all first wives club Brandi Glanville. Who Eddie was constantly gaslighting her he wasn’t cheating on her with LeAnn. On top of the other affairs he had in the past.
I get revisionist history, but both of them were publicly lying and busted by security cameras in the restaurant. Exposing their affair. They rightfully had to eat crow about it.
She bought herself a hot husband. Good for her I guess. Just don’t pay any attention to his predilection for Playboy playmates LeAnn.
Some people never learn.
I’m trying to remember all that stuff now, I don’t feel like the affair itself was scandalous, except having a famous mistress and a then unknown wife will grab headlines.
But it was more than the affair / it seemed mean spirited toward the woman he left and just so extra …. was there more to it I’m not remembering ?
As well as her behaviour towards Brandi (raging indignation she dared have an opinion about her husband leaving her the way he did from what I remember), LeAnn also leaned pretty heavily into the ‘bonus mom’ routine with Eddie’s sons. The attempt to position herself as equally or more important than their actual mother didn’t go down well with the public either.
Add to the fact that it felt like she and Eddie (or possibly ‘Eddie’ – there was a strong suggestion she was posting pretending to be him) were constantly posting about their true love eternal while Brandi was responding and making a living out of being the betrayed wife (Her first book was called ‘Drinking and Tweeting and Other Brandi Blunders) and it all got very messy.
I am astonished they have lasted. I really am. 😮😮😮😮😮
All that mess……….
Goes to show you never know.
I think it’s because Eddie doesn’t work very much. He’s pretty much the trophy husband for her I guess. (He’s good looking but a total lying turd.) Leann probably prefers that he doesn’t work.
I’m sure she prefers he doesn’t work (with hot actresses) but why is Eddie different from a trophy wife who would have taken her divorce settlement by now? My theory is he needs a wife. He can’t be single. And he found a wife who lets him have his fun while coming home to her paid for life.
eh, it wasn’t so much the affair – because ::gasp:: Hollywood affair — I think it was more the out and out warfare between the wife and mistress and the kids and the bonus Mom stuff etc.
To the surprise of no one, Eddie came out of it the most unscathed because hot, white guy.
I do agree in general with what she frames as catching the brunt of other failed relationships, but do the crime…
I am more than shocked they are still together.
Yeah women always get it worse but also read the room. Her audience was family values America and she went after a mom of young kids. (And Brandi fought back hard in the court of public opinion.)
Yes. People do project but she deserved it all. She was not only a cheater, she displayed bratty, catty behavior towards Brandi and even seemed like she tried to BE Brandi. Very Kate Middleton-esq behavior… honestly, I watched that disaster from a far but I do remember that. Even now at her big age she still seems immature.
I kind of sounds like she’s saying that Eddie has cheated on her, too, Doesn’t it?
Regarding the veneers, who would talk a 16-year-old into getting veneers?. They have to be replaced periodically and the more they get replaced The less of the original tooth you have and the more problems you can have with the root. There is no reason for a teenager without a serious dental problem to have them!
Absolutely! My first thought was… the flip side of that coin was when Eddie was cheating/is cheating. He was still sleeping with his wife and the other woman (Shaena?) while he and Leann were sooooo in love. So now she claims she “gets it” yet hangs onto her little prize of dubious value (Eddie)
Um – she does look old enough to play a mom, gimme a break. What an ego.
It’s one of my biggest pet peeves. I say this kindly and I say this to myself. Everybody mostly looks their age. The people that say they don’t are lying to themselves and you to be nice.
LeAnn is a 42 year old woman that looks 42. Honestly, maybe even a little older her face is so hard.
Oh yes. I know several people who claim to look 10-20 years younger than their age, but they do not. I don’t know who has blown smoke up their asses, but it wasn’t me.
Leann is close to my age, and my kids are 18 and 20. She looks her age. I look my age.
The problem is that age doesn’t really have a look any more. I definitely don’t look like the first season Golden Girls, but maybe I would if I got an old fashioned haircut and wore frumpy clothes. My generation doesn’t do that.
Haaaaa…I know. That statement was such a groaner
LMAO THAT SHE WAS TOLD SHE ISN’T OLD ENOUGH TO PLAY A MOM!!!!!
Did the voices in her head tell her that? I’m dying!
Must be so nice to be that level of delusional…
Still playing the victim I see. “Projected upon”…. puhleeze. No Leann, you were not passive in that ugly mess, you were actively down in the mud wrestling your way into a relationship with a married man.
The only one in the mess those two made. Who handled it with grace was LeAnn’s husband Dean Sheremet. He just took the check and bounced.
Not taking medical advice from Leann. Hyperbaric chambers are the newest ‘cure-all’ fad.
She is 42 and doesn’t look particularly young for 42, why would anyone be shocked she plays a mom? In Hollywood isn’t the joke that once you hit 27 you ONLY get mom roles?
She is just so unlikeable. Referring to the affair as “all that craziness we went through”. Self-made craziness.
I can’t even watch movies anymore. The great roles are on streaming. But “not old enough to be a mom.” Huh? Not old enough to be the mom of a 30 year old, sure.
She looks horrible and completely old enough to play a mother. Hasn’t she been cosplaying bonus mom the last 10 years?? I can’t stand Leann Rimes solely for the pathetic way she acted when she was sleeping with someone’s else’s husband. I will never forget how she tried to torment Brandi by using Brandi’s children to antagonize her. Of course it was probably because Leann has no self confidence and she knows Eddie is a serial cheater. I’m sure Eddie has cheated on Leann hundreds of times over the years. At least I hope so. Leann deserves it.
what does he deserve?
Not taking up for the Rimes, she was/is reprehensible through the entire thing — just trying to decide why he deserves hundreds of lovers and she deserves misery?
Eddie deserves having to stay married to Leann, she pays for Eddie and Brandi’s kids schooling so he can’t leave yet. He also deserves a lifelong case of STDs.
so he deserves a sugar Mama to pay for his kids and unlimited mistresses.
yes, they both deserve an unhappy marriage, Eddie has to stay with a women I’m sure he finds ugly and Leann gets an unfaithful husband and she’s left to pay for the education of other people’s children. The children she used to torment their mother. They deserve each other and i hope they’re miserable.
Clear, this bish learned absolutely nothing from her past mistakes. She’s downplaying the hurt and misery she proactively pursued and somehow trying to align herself with victimhood. I really hoped she’s have matured and evolved over time, and perhaps she has, but all she’s giving in this interview is vapid, delusional, and clueless to her personal brand of revisionist history.
She straight up Single White Femaled Brandi, actively pursued her husband while abandoning her own while filming a crappy lifetime movie. If that wasn’t enough, she then went on to dress like Brandi while using her own kids to torment her. She’s a disgusting person, so is Eddie, and this lame comeback will likely flop like her last two albums.
Dear Leann, you look old enough to play a grandmother. You do not look young, you look your age and then some. Your personality is written on your face and it’s not pretty. The affair was not some craziness you went through. It was you actively pursuing a married man with young children even after you socialized with his wife and your husband. It wasn’t some people projected on you, it was your deliberate intentions and total lack of morals and ethics.
This comment will bring the knives out but oh well. Personally I thought all parties involved in this one were hot messes. But I have noticed that it seems how quickly the OW is forgiven in the public eye depends on how much they were personally liked to begin with. There are “sainted” women on gossip sites who were the OW in their lives, some more than once, yet it did not impact the perception of them in a lifelong way. These 2 have been quietly working for years, but let them surface, and the stakes come out.
Tina – it’s not just about her having been the OW, it’s that she also how she flaunted her prize to torment his ex wife (her multiple fake social media accounts was just one aspect) while simultaneously copying Brandi’s clothing style, cosmetic surgery, and well, her whole life.
Brandi and Leann’s ex husband were innocent in this, and then Brandi decided not to go away quietly with her two young kids and that was her right to do. Eddie and LeAnn are just terrible people and tone deaf interviews like this one remind us all of that sad fact.
LeAnn definitely has taken her outlook for her affair from the Claire Danes’ “I Owed It To Myself To Have An Affair” School of Side Chick F-ckery.
Apropos of nothing, I hope both Dean Sheremet and Mary-Louise Parker are having an excellent day.
She’s looked old enough to play a mom for a while now. And there were times I wondered if she had a kink for twisting the knife in Brandi Glanville’s back. But that was a while ago and all seem to have moved on.
As for hyperbaric chambers, they seem pretty good. I’ve seen hospitals offer treatments a few times a week to their physicians and surgeons as part of the company wellness program. If twice a week is the norm for doctors, I’d take that over 90 minutes everyday….even if i had time for that.
A Leann post and on the week I am on vacation from anything Trump, Pitt, or William! It’s Christmas in July. I used to LOVE these posts. I was just lurking back then but the comments would crack me up.
I feel sorry for her. Eddie is no prize and it must be so exhausting to be married to someone like him. She definitely looks old enough to play a mom. I remember her chalkboard posts and obsession with Brandy. Soooo much SWF behavior. Pepperidge Farms remembers when she even copied a damn blanket Brandy had. It was seriously disturbing.