Vickers: Prince Harry ‘is the one who has to apologize and beg for forgiveness’

In recent years, King Charles has refused to even invite the Sussex family to family occasions, like Christmas at Sandringham or summers at Balmoral. I doubt that the Sussexes would have come, but Charles should have invited them. In fact, I’ve always thought that Charles looks terrible for consistently refusing to issue even general invitations to Harry and Meghan, and especially Archie and Lili. Well, now that Sussex representatives met with Charles’s communications director Tobyn Andreae in London last week, there’s some suggestion that the meeting might lead to an invitation to Balmoral this summer. Of course, Hugo Vickers also demands that Prince Harry “beg for forgiveness.” Nah.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel the need to broker a reconciliation with cancer-stricken King Charles before it’s too late, according to multiple sources. Senior staff for the couple were spotted meeting Charles’ top PR aide in London last week in what was described as a secret peace summit. Charles, 76, is still being treated for cancer, and Hugo Vickers, author and friend of the royal family, mused that Harry would feel “riddled with guilt” if he never saw his dad again.
“The ball is in Harry’s court. He is the one who has to apologize and beg for forgiveness, and not the other way around,” Vickers told Page Six.
The Mail on Sunday published photos of Meredith Maines, chief communications officer for Harry and Meghan Markle, meeting with Charles’ communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, last Wednesday. Liam Maguire, who oversees UK press for the Sussexes, was also present for the informal chat at the private club Royal Over-Seas League.
“[The staff] may well have just been discussing routine things, which is more than likely, but at some point you have got to reconcile,” Vickers said. “I don’t think we’ll see Harry returning to royal duties, but on a personal level it will be good if he’s able to get on terms with his father.”
The trio sat outside in full view of onlookers, which Vickers called “odd.” Sussex sources said both camps were “frustrated” that photos of the meeting were leaked.
Maines had flown from Los Angeles to London to meet with the Sussexes’ UK team as well as media, stakeholders and senior figures connected to the Duke’s patronages.
Other royal sources speculated that Harry, Markle and their children — Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, who have had barely any in-person time with their grandfather — may get an invite from Charles to Balmoral, the Scottish estate where he stays every August.
“It’s his house he can do whatever he likes,” said Vickers. “But there’s quite a lot of ground to be made up.”
If Charles invited the Sussexes to Balmoral this summer, he would be reversing his policy on keeping Balmoral for “whites only.” Which is why I doubt an invitation will be extended to the entire Sussex family, plus Charles doesn’t actually give a sh-t about seeing Archie and Lili. If he cared, he would have behaved differently for the past three years. But… my theory is still that this meeting was partly about negotiating a sit-down between Charles and Harry, probably for September. There’s a theory that Harry will be in London for the WellChild Awards, and perhaps Charles will invite Harry (solo) to Balmoral, or maybe Charles will organize a meeting in Windsor or something. As or “begging for forgiveness” – I said over the weekend that I wondered if there were preconditions for the “summit.”
Nope. Njet. Nada. Non. Nein. No begging for forgiveness.
Looks like Chuckles is finally realizing that he’s lost the PR war he and William (and by “he and William” I mean mostly Camilla) foolishly waged against his son and daughter-in-law. I’ll also wager that disappointing sales receipts have come in for the Royal wine and jam Charles has been trying to sell on the coattails of Meghan’s success.
Charles needs to apologize to all four Sussexes, period.
What is this guy drinking?
And why does he feel the urge afterwards to pen such drivel?
Of course one knows why and by whom it is being printed/published.
Oh dear. 🙁
So, do these people legitimately think that completely abandoning your child is something that they should apologize for? I often wonder when they’re always telling Harry what he should do if they would do the same in their own personal life.
Would Hugo Vickers apologize to his parents if they snatched back a house that he had been given and invested money into, put his wife and children in danger, allowed his siblings to threaten him and be physically violent? I wonder if he would then say it’s perfectly reasonable for him, after he had picked himself up and gotten himself reestablished, to then give that same sibling all control over his life, and agree to never seek his own financial independence again?
All these stories recently though just leave me to believe that Charles is very ill, and if they do expect him to finish out 2025 they don’t expect it for much longer past that. And that they know that all the media reacharounds in the world, won’t be enough to cover for King William and Queen Catherine.
Harry doesn’t beg nor does he apologize for telling the truth. Vickers needs to climb back under the rock because the cockroaches miss him.
Like any decent human being I suppose Harry would like to see his father before he dies, no matter how undeserving .
Bish…don’t hold your breath😒
No please. I want them all to hold their breaths.
Hahahaha!
Here’s one thing I firmly believe: Harry wants his children to meet Charles. Their grandfather is the King of England, and he’s not going to live much longer. Harry wants them to meet him and remember him for their sake. And I think Meghan will come too to support her husband and children. But there will be NO Sussex begging for forgiveness whatsoever.
Harry and Meghan both need to be present having harry visit with the children leaving their mother home is unacceptable. Charles had years to pick up the phone and invite them or go visit them.
Charles and the rest have a lot to apologize for really. But at least vickers is saying that Barry doesn’t want to go back to being a working Royal. He just wants to see and speak with dad before he passes at some point.
Harry not Barry 😂
What does Harry have to apologize for?
For setting the record straight about royal racism, Charles withholding security, royal leaking to the tabloids, William being a bully since Eton days, and all the rest of Harry’s truth bombs, apparently.
Absolutely no way Harry should apologize and give these vile bullies more power to do more damage to himself and his family.
Keen never told the media that Meghan did not make her cry. Meghan told Oprah it was the other way around. Keen could have gone to the media but did not.
The Summit was a PR stunt for the tabloids. Charles doesn’t want reconciliation; he just gave the media talking points for the next few weeks. I think this is partly to punish W&K and partly to cover for Andrew’s Epstein List connection. This is weeks’ worth of articles.
Charles doesn’t care about anyone but himself and Camilla. If he wanted reconciliation he would have called, or even text Harry directly. This was for show.
He has never been a direct person, uses protocol and the old ways as a shield so he’s never directly responsible for anything unless he benefits exclusively. This guy is a relic and incredibly selfish, self centered and self pitying. He’s a baby boomer who’s more like an Edwardian relic. That doesn’t excuse his cruel behavior but explains some of the constant games.
Yeah, you just know Andreae booked the outdoor table, tipped off the photographers about where to get the best shot, and told the Fail what kind of wine he was bringing. Harry would never talk to the Fail, which he’s suing. When Maines realized it was a PR stunt, she was the one who had them move indoors.
Charles may vaguely want some sort of reconciliation even outside the PR angle. But even Charles knows that “I won’t talk to Harry directly until apologizes” is a condition that Harry will never agree to. So the whole thing is fake.
And if they did meet, Charles would have his team lie to the tabloids that Harry groveled on his knees begging for forgiveness.
Beg forgiveness? They keep saying that as if they can speak it into existence. Have they never actually listened to any of Harry’s interviews? The fact is the Sussexes are doing well, Meghan’s business, show, and Instagram have shown her directly to the public without the nasty filter of the UK press and their counterparts here. Some of the moves Harry made like winning that lawsuit from the Sun, having his Spencer family publicly support him, and that amazing interview after the Ravec case show he is someone not to be played with, much as they try. This constant barrage of insults to bully them back is hopefully falling on deaf ears. The Sussexes are booked well in advance. They don’t have time for this. They don’t need to apologize for anything. The royals will never admit they made a huge mistake because they don’t recognize the harm and abuse they do to others in the name of so-called self preservation.
I don’t think anyone will apologize for anything. If there is some sort of reconciliation, it will be in the passive “mistakes were made” and “let’s move on.” After that, it will be up to the BM to make up stories about who apologized to whom and how and when, etc., etc., blah, blah, blah.
Vickers calls himself a “royal hierophant.” He misspelled sycophant.
This is an insane take. Harry is owed many, many apologies from Charles and the left-behinds.
Lol at “royal hierophant” – delusional or a warning? A hierophant is the high priest who interprets and reveals sacred mysteries.
The abuse and insults keep coming even as the Fail’s so-called experts say Harry should come back. Do they ever listen to themselves? It’s enough to make their brains explode. Why would Harry legitimize past abuse and insults by apologizing, so that he can bring his family back for more abuse and insults in the future?
I truly and sincerely hope that Harry doesn’t blink first and give in to the apology demands. Meghan has been put through hell. She has been vilified and disrespected to the point of suicide. How can they expect her to apologize or for Harry to minimize what she has one through. He loves his d ad. Even a bad parent is better than none. If they tug at his emotions I hope he doesn’t crack.
If harry apologizes to charles he then owes his wife and children an apology for doing that.
You know this is daily fail fanfic for the deranged? It’s not what’s happening in reality?
I think it’s possibly that this is simply Maines conducting her due diligence in paving the path forward for the Sussexes and sitting down with one of the main sources of negative press against your principals is one way of doing that.
Family is overrated.
If they are distant and uncommunicative over time, affections fade and disappear altogether.
‘I said over the weekend that I wondered if there were preconditions for the “summit.”’
With Tobyn in the picture one wonders if the Daily Mail lawsuit might be a prerequisite? That isn’t Harry’s lawsuit alone. I doubt that he’d leave his co-litigants in a lurch.
I know their policy is to not engage with the British tabloid press. It is a smart and healthy policy. But they should provide a statement to the U.S. press that simply says the Sussexes are happy living in the U.S., have a full plate of priorities in business and public service internationally and certainly wish the family well but see no justification for the British media to continually intrude on what amount to private matters that are not connected to matters of state. And leave it there.
How many more times do they need to say this?
Harry, in particular, has given *numerous* interviews in which he has stated exactly that. And they have left it there. And the British media still publish their fan fiction. Each time he “leaves it there”, people demand that he say more. Everyone who is NOT a deranger can see with their own eyes that Harry and Meghan are booked and busy and very happy with their lives in the US.
Repeating it will only give “fresh” meat to the people he is suing or has been in lawsuits with, and enable them to continue monetising their names for profit.
Comment first then read because this headline has me hopping mad . Vickers can just go f himself with his bs about Harry needs to apologize to the Windsors. The Windsors and the British media can all go straight to hell In their shared hen basket.