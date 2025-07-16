Platell: Prince William is still furious that the Sussexes didn’t ease his work burden

The royalists’ only constant, at this point, is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are Terrible No Matter What. Everything that was done to Harry and Meghan, and everything that is still being done to them, is all of their fault because they’re Terrible No Matter What. It doesn’t matter that King Charles and Prince William gleefully pushed out the Sussexes and ripped away their security. It doesn’t matter that Meghan was targeted for years in a Wales-lead hate campaign built on lies and racism. It doesn’t even matter that the heir and his wife are now living their own half-in, half-out arrangement built on months of vacations and “me time.” It’s all because Harry and Meghan are Terrible No Matter What. I bring this up because it looks like every columnist employed by the Daily Mail has been called upon to give their hot take on the “secret peace summit.” Amanda Platell’s piece is that William and Kate will never forgive Harry and Meghan. And by god, Platell is going to rewrite history to make the Sussexes into villains!
Could the ‘peace summit’ in London involving the King’s trusted Press Secretary and two of the Sussexes’ key media executives really herald the distant possibility of an end to the bitter feud between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family? Friends say that despite all the pain Harry has caused him, King Charles is a ‘deeply loving and forgiving father’, so a small step towards a rapprochement between father and son certainly seems plausible.
The trouble is that, while Charles may forgive Harry, hell will freeze over before William does too. Or for that matter, Kate. And here is why. Let’s roll back the years to February 2018 when William and Kate and Harry and Meghan were photographed together for the first time and hailed by the Press as ‘The Fab Four’. We all had such high hopes that we were witnessing a new generation of working royals and a harmonious, modern vision of the future. It was just two years later in 2020 that the Sussexes decided to step down as working royals, abandoning honour, duty, Harry’s family and these shores for riches in California.
The immediate result was huge gaps in the meticulously planned royal calendar which is worked out not just months but years ahead. With the Sussexes abandoning ship, there were suddenly gaping holes in the schedule. Following the death of her beloved Prince Philip, the late Queen continued in frail health to soldier on with her public duties. Meanwhile, Princess Anne increased her already huge workload, as did the Edinburghs Sophie and Edward. William and Kate stepped up, too, despite the pressures of parenting young children George, Charlotte and Louis.
William’s passionate wish was that they would never experience the dysfunctional family life he had endured. Even though George is heir to the throne, he wanted to give his children as normal and stable a family upbringing as possible, with Mum and Dad at home as much as they could be. Yet such hopes were dented by the petulant departure of Harry and Meghan. That is a hurt that does not heal.
And then came the double-whammy. First, the King shockingly revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer. Then the news one month later that Kate too had cancer and was removing herself from public duties for treatment and to take time to heal with her family. Where was Harry’s conscience then? Did he not regret abandoning his brother when the Royal Family needed him most? As Kate endured her chemotherapy, William was still having to carry out his public engagements when all he probably wanted to do was to be at home. If Harry and Meghan had been around they could have shouldered some of the load – but that prospect was denied William with their selfish departure. Unforgivable.
I don’t know how Harry sleeps at night knowing he has not just betrayed his brother with his constant stream of vitriol about the royals, but has also been absent at the time of William’s greatest need – coping with both his father and his wife’s cancer ordeals while ploughing on with his royal duties.
…William will never forgive him. Those close to the Prince of Wales say he is beyond anger and never even talks about the brother he was once so close to. Harry has ceased to exist for William, who is now said now to be completely ‘indifferent’ towards him.
So… William was incandescent with rage that Harry and Meghan weren’t there to work while he and Kate raised their children? And then William was mad that Harry didn’t abandon his wife and children to race back to the UK last year to lift William’s burden? What the hell are we doing here? At what point does someone ask: why is William so mad that Harry’s not around to do William’s work? While I think William is profoundly incapable and pathologically incompetent, those are not actual medical conditions. He’s able-bodied, college-educated and he has a staff of 60 to organize his bare-minimum schedule. And yet, year after year, we witness a 40-something man-child throw tantrum after tantrum about his brother not being under his control. It’s all Harry’s fault! How dare Harry and Meghan be so happy and successful, they should be BEGGING Peg for forgiveness, he orders them to beg! William refuses to do his job unless Harry comes back and supplicates himself before the future king! You guys… something is really wrong here.
The Sussexes’ last official event was days before Britain and the world shutdown to ease the spread of COVID. The UK spent the next 2.5 years in various states of shutdown during winter. Perhaps that’s what causes the “huge gaps” in the meticulously planned royal calendar? This stuff is mad. Why doesn’t Harry’s children, or for that matter even the Edinburgh’s children, deserve to have their parents at home as much as the Cambridges? I wonder sometimes if Platell is repeating the party line but doing so in slight part to bring how ridiculous it is out in the open
What a bizarre article. Harry and Meghan are terrible because they wouldn’t do more so that William could raise his kids? Also, at the time of Charles’ and Kate’s diagnoses, Harry flew to London and met with his father. There were reports at the time from these same outlets that Harry was also asking how he could help with the implication being he could do some royal work (or at least that was the briefing to the rota). William threw a fit about that too, so Harry really cannot win here. I hope they stay far, far away.
If this column was in any other publication I would assume it’s satire.
Exactly. WHAT “work burden”? The man does nothing but the occasional sporting event.
@Sarahlee: Those reports were denied by Harry’s team. He said he had no interest in returning to royal duty. I have no doubt that he was asked to give up his life in California to help the family and he told Charles that he couldn’t leave his family. I think that’s why the meeting was so short and given what Harry has said since the RAVEC case, he made that trip to the UK to visit Charles because the Palace asked him to come.
I don’t understand the British media, didn’t they say it out loud that Megan was straight outta Compton did they or did they not depict Archie as a chimpanzee??? So if Megan and her mixed race offspring aren’t good enough they should be relieved they are out of the picture. These people are outrageous! When they were around they were outshining Bill and Kate, so they made it so untenably racist , so I don’t get this take. Sigh!!!
The BRF and their media ass kissers are gaslighting psychos who believe their own nonsense. The idea that Harry and Meghan would give up their highly successful careers to work for William is ridiculous, but the royal reporters somehow think they can be bullied into it.
Wank sure are miserable and entitled people.. you are right @kaiser something isn’t right. Peggy and Waity’s crazy is hard to hide at this point.
I used to read a lot of European history, mainly because the royalty got batcrap crazy thanks to the inbreeding, and from a historical point of view, I found it entertaining. Wouldn’t have wanted to live through it!
Honestly, Will’s behavior is reminding me so much of some of those kings…
He really is a dinosaur.
He’s not building mad castles like Ludwig, but, yeah, he’s bonkers.
It’s been giving me Henry VI for a while.
Shades of Richard II. And a side dish of Edward II if you consider Knauf’s position.
I think in this case it is less the inbreeding (the Windsor’s inbreeding coefficient is not that far off of normal) and more the side effect of raising people to honestly believe that they were appointed by God to be better than everybody else in the world, and that God says everybody else MUST do what they tell them to, and that anybody who disagrees with this is some demonic agent of evil and chaos who only seeks to destroy the natural order of the world for temporary personal gain.
Like, I know people like to call the Windsors a cult as a joke, but they do in fact fit all the most terrifying hallmarks of a malicious and controlling cult.
Between this article and the Wilson article yesterday, if I was Harry I would be very hesitant to go back to the UK now, but especially after Charles departs the mortal coil. Because his brother sounds like he thinks it’s perfectly reasonable to have complete financial and physical control over him and his children, and the press seem to agree. You would want to believe that they wouldn’t do anything extreme and try to detain Harry ” for his own good”, but I don’t know. I wouldn’t have faith in it.
I once asked the same question here, wondering if Will, Charles, and/or the Firm could detain Harry, preventing him from returning home to California. Someone commented that Britain isn’t a police state, so no one could prevent Harry from going home. They made me feel pretty foolish for even asking the question.
But I can’t help but wonder what tricks the Firm might have up their sleeves.
Detain him? That is a bizarre take. Detain him and what? Make him fly around the world for peg, how does that work in this scenario? The rf suck but it’s not Saudi.
And Wank screeched into the Void: “Everyone is supposed to cater to me all the time everywhere because I will be KING!!!”
Why aren’t these people in therapy? Why isn’t their staff disguising therapy sessions as something more palatable like “Executive Time” or “Royal Mentoring”?
Does Peg not realize that this article makes him sound so very lazy? Guess not. Harry was supposed to do all the work and Peg wanted all the glory from Harry’s work. This article screams that Peg saw Harry only as a scapegoat and the one who did all the work. Peg needs some serious therapy.
Worse than lazy. Incompetent, unstable, something seriously wrong with him that everyone knows about but no one will come out and say. This isn’t a normal way to talk about an heir to a throne. No one talked about how much Chuckles would need to lean on his siblings or expect them to lighten his workload. No one talked about Lizzie that way either. Something is seriously wrong in the house of Wales. And they all know it.
Harry being around is more than just being William’s scapegoat. Why William needs Harry is spelled out in most of these articles. Harry was supposed to do be doing all of the work. Period. As many here have said time and time again, Harry was the one sent out in all of those royal tours, Harry was filling in for the queen and took some of Philip’s work when he retired, Harry is the one his has established himself as a statesman, in part, because that’s how the RF set it up. William did nothing but pretend to be an air ambulance pilot and f*ck around with Kate for decades. He’s still doing f*ck with Kate even from separate homes. Will needed Harry to “shoulder the burden of the monarchy” because everyone knows he isn’t capable. The BM could create a scapegoat out of anyone but maintaining stability for the monarchy is a whole other can of worms. The desperately need Harry.
I am continually surprised at how bad William is at being Prince of Wales. He’s been the heir his whole life, they all knew this was coming. And yet, no one thought to give him Welsh lessons as a child. No one thought, hey maybe some leadership opportunities would be a good idea. And it’s obvious that no one said, hey, wouldn’t therapy help?
Charles actually spoke Welsh, how come he did not have conversations with William, and teach him to speak conversationally.
His dad was busy with cleaning up his mistress’s reputation and image. I think, the grey men would prefer the heir to be as ignorant as possible, so he would do whatever they ask of him. To their surprise, this one is both ignorant and disobedient.
They probably did but a) William is known to be contrary just for the sake of it so he probably just refused to do what they suggested, and b) he clearly assumed Harry would still be around to do all the work and William would just attach his name to everything. And, I guess c) Chuckles is a coward and never disciplined or had any expectations of William so he was allowed to do whatever he wanted with no consequences. And we’re seeing the results of that now – a petulant, violent, lazy heir.
I really do believe that golf club to the head, which he had to have brain surgery for, when he was a child, left him with a TBI. While he was always a brat, he has grown with an uncontrollable temper such that even his staff is aware of it (not just normal “fighting” with his wife or “snapping” at staff, and consistently, in print, refer to his “incandescent *RAGE*”. NOT NORMAL.
Let’s not forget he almost flunked out of college before switching courses, which of course, as heir, he passed. All he did in college was party, getting drunk and high, falling out of nightclubs. What other heir in history was allowed to abdicate his duties to do what he did? He couldn’t even BE a pilot; the most he could attain was CO-pilot, due to his lack of commitment. In the air ambulance “job”, people had to cover for his lazy ass that didn’t show for shifts. The minute this was public, the person in charge of the service was switched out to a more “Heir Friendly” person.
The ONLY things he’s ever done with enthusiasm is have sex with multiple partners, go to football games, and attack H&M.
Absolutely. William has TBI. This doesn’t get discussed enough.
I have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after a severe blow to the head and a small bleed. We all react differently to an injury. Many of us lead very normal lives. While verbal and physical violence “may” occur,it is not a given. Instead of asking TBI to carry the load, perhaps his already existing personality was exacerbated by the TBI.
He acts exactly like Charles but focused his previous ire on Charles so that it comes out differently than how it came out in Charles – I.e., working less instead of more, showing Charles up, etc. Charles has a volcanic temper – once ripped a sink out of a wall. Charles competed with BP throughout the 80s and 90s. William is all of Charles’ entitlement, petulance and self-pity without the sense of duty.
@Libra — I agree with you. He was a squacking, squalling little brat before the head injury happened. He wasn’t called Billy Basher for nothing and probably had jealousy issues about Harry from the get-go. My older, late sister was like that, temperamental, tantrum-throwing, hated me and was consumed with jealousy from the moment I was born.
This is such an important point. We’re reminded time and time again that this is an institution, not just a family. If a successor in any corporation was this poorly trained, it would be considered a major leadership failure. Yet no one will come out and say that.
Sorry, but…what work burden of William’s would that be? He’s NEVER been a fulltime royal. He and Keen have always done the fewest amount of engagements. He and Kate had years to f-around after he got married, then a decade of needing to be “hands on” parents (with their nannies and staff of 60). I’m confused about where the burden is.
But anyway, I’m pretty sure where we’re headed is: William and Kate divorce and it’s all Harry and Meghan’s fault. If only they hadn’t left, the Wales family could have stayed together. William will never forgive Harry, he hates him, etc, ad nauseam. (Never mind that Harry and Meghan would also be raising small children, nope, they’d still be expected to do all the work the Wailses can’t.)
This article is absolute lunacy. Something is seriously amiss with Willnot the Terrible and all the rota rats know it. And they’ve known it for decades. And they all expected Harry would still be there, suffering at the hands of his father and brother, doing all the work while William trimmed rose bushes and went on vacation.
this article really is absolute lunacy. W&K really expected Harry to stick around for decades, as their press scapegoat and the royal workhorse. They’re so mad that harry left so they couldn’t focus 100% on their children but what about Harry and Meghan’s children? So even at that point, when Harry had his own child, he was still supposed to do the work that William didn’t want to do?
i think there is something majorly wrong with William – maybe the TBI, maybe something else – but I also think he is fundamentally lazy, spoiled and entitled. I dont think we can underestimate those qualities in him.
William shares a lot of the same traits as Charles, who does not have a TBI.
The function of being the heir apparent creates this dysfunctional temperament because they are rarely if ever told no from an early age. Philip did it a bit with Charles and Diana tried it with William, but there are so many levels of sycophants surrounding them that they do not know what reality is.
And with someone like Kate in the picture, she will not be the one to push back because she and her family need the link to that family.
This doesn’t bode well for George.
It’s also pretty hilarious to pretend that Anne, Sophie, and Edward are hard workers themselves. Their “work” is not even full time.
Right, its just in the context of “royal work” that they’re hard workers. And the sad thing is that William can’t even keep up with them.
So what I’m getting from this is that William, and Kate legitimately felt like they owned the Sussexes. Because it sounds like they don’t believe that autonomy exists. I can see if Harry and Meghan were still living in the UK on a Crown property and getting money from the taxpayers, but how can you be this angry that someone just doesn’t want to do the job you had planned for them?
They way they write about them it’s like they legitimately don’t believe that choosing a different path and supporting yourself rather than the one you were born into and was thrust upon you, is wrong. Not like it’s inconvenient, but that is literally wrong to have autonomy? That doesn’t bode well for their kids.
And I wish someone anyone would ask why it’s such a horrible thing that Harry is not there to help William do his job? They aren’t co-kings. He doesn’t get as much authority as him, as much control, as much power, why should he do equal amounts of work?
They are toxic to an unbelievable level and I just can’t see the average person thinking after 5 or 6 years that is reasonable to still be this upset. A year after they first left okay. But if your plans are made years in advance by now you should have made different plans. He’s told you numerous times he’s not coming back! Why are you still angry he’s not there to help you work?
Yeah, in Spare, Harry mentioned he was aware of the fact that he is expected to give any of his organs to Will if he needs it. He was brought up as the spare human to Will, so yeah technically Will owned him and I am sure he was told to think like that. Diana was gone when they were at that impressionable age. She wouldn’t allow them to think like that if she was alive.
You know, you have a point. Will is acting and looking like he needs a new organ or something from excessive drinking or substance use.
This is it, right here. I firmly believe Harry included that particular reference in Spare for a reason. William has rarely looked healthy, and this goes back years.
100%
It is cray cray. Not to mention that writing these articles isn’t making it more likely that the Sussexes would ever return. Not that they had planned to anyway, but with each psychotic screed, they’re making it more and more clear how deranged they all are and how right Harry and Meghan were to leave.
The “plan” has existed since birth. Everyone is owned by the monarch and William was brought up with the belief that Harry would do the heavy lifting. William’s property has been taken away from him by Thief Meghan.
But Charles was NOT brought up to believe that his siblings would do the heavy lifting, so why would William be raised to believe that?
Similarly, all of a sudden people are talking about “the heir is always protected” but the UK media mocked and criticised Charles mercilessly LONG before his affair with Camilla became known: they never even attempted to embiggen him the way they have been doing with William. And Charles is an actual hard worker. The British media actually reported *news* on Charles, even if led to public backlash against him. So why is William so protected? Something IS very wrong with William (or has done several very wrong things), and the more they write these panicked screeds about Harry, the more obvious it becomes.
William is so tightly wound, even in supposedly casual situations, that I keep waiting for him to lash out at someone at a public gathering. And STILL, I’d expect the media to attempt to tell people that they didn’t see what they saw, and that the victims weren’t really victims.
I keep going back to a comment which someone wrote some time ago: “My God, there really is a dead body, isn’t there?” Or more than one. In SPARE, Harry did say that he and his wife and child ran *for their lives*, leaving everything behind, didn’t he?
🎯
And Harry and Meghan weren’t even supposed to expect to be paid for all this work they were doing! Just bonkers.
Every time the royal pr, sometimes known as the “press” talks about William and Harry’s super close relationship- i think back to my reading of Spare.
When William acted like a jealous child over something i don’t recall, and Harry wrote something like: Really? You’ve won. You’re married, you have a family, you have everything you want- and still you want what i have.
Once in their teen years and beyond, i don’t think they were actually all that close.
I want to wonder if racists in england really believe all this crap, but then i remember we live under a white supremacist, fascist regime because racists will believe anything that reinforces their bias, and yeah.
Harry in Meghan, he travels for his various charitable to business endeavors, and they keep their peace in Santa Barbara. Living well is the best revenge.
And because of it, William will always be miserable.
Seek therapy dude.
NOrmal childhoods for the kids? All those luxury vacations?! Amanda left out a lot. Before the cancer diagnosis of Charles, years before, William drove out his brother, and Keen made things unpleasant with the lie about the crying story. Meghan has receipts otherwise Keen could have issued a denial that she did it. Pegs should not have been part of the 2020 negotiations, No way. He blocked any civilized proceedings. Pegs abused Harry and why would he think Harry would leave his wife and family and be his scapegoat. I hope this “protection” of volatile William ends very soon. After his father got sick pegs let his stepmother who is about twice his age do all the work.
As witnesses to their public events all their lives, people can’t be criticized for liking adorable underdog Harry more than stiff Willy.
The passage of time had only deepened those first impressions.
Harry’s story would be the stuff of legend even if he didn’t have his magnetic personality and approachable humor.
He’s a do’er and one doesn’t have to think very hard to come up with one of his well known interests.
His American wife, also a do’er with a magnetic personality, with her story and interests has proven to be an apt mate for this world figure.
America is proud to have them.
Bill & Cathy, on the other hand, don’t leave much of an impression.
Aside from obvious palace-fluffed events, most people would be hard pressed to associate William with anything. The same can be said for his commoner wife as well.
No fine portrait or elite wardrobe can keep them from blending into the wallpaper.
It’s obvious why Charles might, now, beg both to return knowing that as the Sussex children age in S. California this ‘court’ could completely overwhelm the Crown.
Seems William was raised with the idea he would be King while Harry did the work. Now with Harry gone, he finds himself incapable of having a reign without his scapegoat, his mind cannot process Harry will not be his crutch. A sad mentally unfit man.
That’s where Jason Knauf stepped opportunistically into the breach — he’s become William’s dogsbody. Only he’s an evil snake in the grass who will do all of William’s dirty work because he desperately wants to be the power behind the throne. The greyest of the grey men.
Jason Knauf = Richelieu!
So what I’m getting from this is that William and Kate’s children are more deserving of full-time at home parents than Harry and Meghan’s (younger) children? And Harry should give up his independent life to do all the work so the Lazies can vacation at will until the next tiara event/photo op? Make it make sense.
But! but! but! it doesn’t have to make sense to a tabloid journalist, as long as he/she is nicely paid for it.
Yep, the Wales children deserved time with their parents but the Sussex children didn’t, Kate’s fake cancer was more important than Meghan’s miscarriage and suicidal ideation, and Will punching Harry to the floor was private but Meghan’s personal letter to her father could be published in the tabloids. These arguments are completely batshit.
WanK’s kids are more precious than Harry & Meghan’s children because Harry is the spare.
AND because of their Black heritage.
Those little Sussex children should “know their place”. /s/
The press and the Palace thought that Harry would drop everything and return to royal duty after the cancer announcements. I suspect if Harry had done that William wouldn’t have done any engagements.
I can’t even recall that he DID any engagements, right? Wasn’t he also gone for the better part of the year? He stumbled out drunk (or whatever) for that investiture ceremony, but other than that, wasn’t he basically missing?
This!!!! William was almost as MIA as Kate was. He barely did anything bc he had to do the school runs. He wasn’t even seen once a week. Then he did the usual 3 months long summer vacay. This is ludicrous to complain that he was forced to work so hard while Kate was sick. Bc he barely did a thing. Compare that to any other father and husband with an actual full-time job who has to work everyday and still care for a sick spouse. These people need to STFU with this woe is me, Harry is forcing us to work more, bc they have barely worked in comparison to most people with everyday jobs.
In the initial months after her announcement he did stop working but he eventually started doing engagements. I can’t remember when he returned to work but he did some engagements throughout the year.
My completely untested theory is the Bulliam was sent to dry out after the investiture debacle, and that’s why nobody saw him for months during the spring and then summer vacation. Bulliam also lost a lot of weight during that time. My neighbor frequently credits going sober for his own dramatic weight loss, and I had noticed issues with alcohol (my neighbor may also have been dieting, but I don’t know him well enough to ask questions that are none of my business).
He did start doing engagements but it was still not enough to warrant complaining about the burden.
yes, he was absent. people even wondered why he couldn’t do any events since he wasn’t the person sick, and his father was sick and working, along w/ camilla. what about william’s duty???!!!!
the brf are the only royals who place so much on the 2nd child. it’s true, though, this wasn’t the case until william.
If William wanted Harry to do his work he shouldn’t have stuck his finger in Meghan’s face, it surprises me that Harry didn’t lash out at him for that. He shouldn’t have allowed Kate to get away with not correcting the story about who cried either.
“Those close to the Prince of Wales say he is beyond anger and never even talks about the brother he was once so close to. Harry has ceased to exist for William, who is now said now to be completely ‘indifferent’ towards him.”
Which is it, Amanda (William)? Beyond anger or indifferent? You can’t be both, so pick a lane.
He was never close to Harry. And why would Harry give up marriage and children to placate a domineering brother? Pegs is like a bitter ex who says I don’t care anymore yet constantly talks about the ex.
Not only that, Emma, he CONSTANTLY talks about him. Every single day he’s raging about him, complaining to the tabloids, his friends talking about how much he hates Harry. Not a day goes by that Willnot isn’t talking about how much he’s not talking about Harry. Obsessed.
The question is, do they truly believe what they write? If so, it’s lock-away time for the crazies in the UK.
Nah. I think the rota knows fully well what’s up. They’re there to push talking points, and in William’s increasingly unstable case, to regurgitate whatever contradictory nonsense he’s cooked himself into thinking. That’s the “fun” of these tabloid pieces: what is the talking point, what does a specific royal believe, and where would a normal person put the truth?
If this is pretty much verbatim from William… that guy is far gone.
The Mail seem to be freaking out big time, even more than usual. The level of deranged columns they are publishing suggests that that something is really bad. Is it just Charles is really unwell and that no way are William and Kate ready to take over or is there something else? Maybe it’s a response to non stop calls from KP. William will be King, it is all on his shoulders and this is why he gets paid millions. Amanda seems to be saying William can’t do the job and it is Harry’s responsibility to cover for his brother’s inadequacies. Also enough of the constant stream of vitriol stuff. Harry knows his father is ill. He said he would like to see him before it’s too late. That’s all.
It’s all that and more.
We’ve heard about staff layoffs before but now their columnists are all looking for other income. Sarah Vine just wrote a book that no one cares about and is prob tanking in sales, Richard Eden has been trying to promote his instagram then he’s joined TikTok the other month and now he’s on Cameo trying to earn a buck, They are beginning constantly on palace confidential for people to sub and they’ve even started adding more videos weekly (mostly more H&M clickbait), Rebecca English joined TikTok as well reluctantly.
That trial is coming up and the recycled headlines and deranged articles are cries of desperation. The hit pieces aren’t hitting the same way and the audience is bored. The Wales give them nothing either.
Why does Amanda Platell continues to lie when work statistics are out there that William and kate did not increase their workload in the years since the Susexxes departed from royal work.
🎯
Facts are extremely flexible to these people..
The UK media likes to make a ludicrous comparison between Meghan and Harry to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson yet it will be William who shares many similarities with his great uncle; Edward had no time for working on the Red Boxes and found the royal calendar antiquated and loathed dressing up in the Garter Robes etc. George V said of his son and heir “that boy will ruin himself within 12 months” when discussing his son’s ascension to the throne after his death and I’m pretty confident that many in the upper echelons have valid concerns about the current Prince of Wales.
If this is indeed the Wales’ mental state, then yes, something’s got to give.
Did I fall and hit my head and suffering memory loss because of it or is this woman who pretends to be a journalist a LIAR?
William and Kate did not pick up the work load when Harry and Meghan left , they continued as is . Less work, more me time and if I remember correctly soon after they left the pandemic kicked in so willy and Katie sat on a couch occasionally in their house and talked to people for maybe 20 minutes at the most and since they were home , they had plenty of time after and before tp
Spend this quality time with their children even though we all know nanny Maria was there doing the actual parenting. As for willy would have loved to stay home and be by Katie side when she sick . I guess they is a slight truth to that because he definitely wasn’t working at all and when the photoshop happened. He threw his poor sick wife under the bus for it and didn’t he have time to leave his sick wife side to travel for football games too? I don’t know where willy was during that time but he wasn’t with her and his work load did not increase. It was stopped for almost as long as she was missing it’s almost like these people forget that the Internet exists and people can find the real truth themselves. I have said this before but please allow me to say it again. King and Prince of Wales ia a one man job. If willy came prince and king by himself without Harry doing the work for him. Then maybe give it up and go lay on your couch and stop taking the tax payers money . Kate has never worked before so it really must be hard for her to comprehend the concept of actually having to do this for life. News flash kitty , you wanted the Crown Jewels, did mummy dearest not read you the fine print before she and you sold your soul?
Exactly. I cannot get over this bc William drastically cut back his work while Kate was sick and was not seen for weeks at a time. At best, he’s mad we noticed his lack of work which might have been less noticeable if the Sussexes had been around.
exactly. william really barely worked when kate was getting treatment. camilla picked up the slack for charles when it first came out that he had cancer.
they keep talking about duty for everyone else, but it seems the future king and queen consort don’t think about duty and don’t get called out on it.
Do royalists really buy this BS? Is it their fondest wish that royals should be able to enjoy perquisites that they themselves cannot—like staying home, when a loved one is ill? Who is the audience for this drivel?
The Waleses are a joke. William was eligible to reign when he turned 18 and Kate should have been prepping for the role of queen consort since she said I do 14 years ago. Neither of them are ready, willing and able for the top job and they prove it. Skip their kids and have the throne go sideways to House Sussex.
I am all for that, except the Sussex’s have earned their freedom the hard way and they deserve to be free from that toxicity that is the BRF with their visible contract they have with the tabloids trash.
What are some instances of William doing Harry’s work? It seems that William is too lazy or incapable of doing his own work, which Harry did while he was still representing the Queen. This whole industry of what I would call Hate Scribes needs to be destroyed. It has become an evil destructive force damaging the social and political fabric of society, not to mention what to mention an uncontrolled immoral force. Don’t think I’m being overheated at this point. Perhaps they will self destruct in their own absurdity before the evil stops.
💯. Your label “Hate Scribes” is the perfect name for this press industry and it’s a stain on the UK. They shamelessly incite racism and online bullying.
Love the label “Hate Scribes” it perfectly describes a lot of things printed or aired these days.. I will be borrowing it in the future😊.
What’s wild to me is that these royalists seem to have no idea that they sound completely unhinged every time they write some ‘the Sussexes are awful’ article. They must really live deep inside the royal a-hole if they think this is something that the population at large cares about or views the same way. Articles like these just make the royals look worse and there’s a reason why there’s a push to abolish the monarchy.
No doubt Bulliam is personally driving the insane spin. No sane person can think daily briefings about how much Bulliam hates Harry but never thinks about him is a good look. KP may have a dim awareness it all looks unhinged, but they work for Bulliam. The “friend” (Jason) is so close to advising a king that he DGAF and will do anything William tells him. The tabloids probably know it’s unhinged, but they’re paid to repeat this garbage, and they may have no choice because if they refuse, then they’d lose access to any briefings at all.
So who raised Bulliam to think Harry was at his disposal to do all the royal grunt work? It certainly wasn’t Diana. Nor was Charles raised to think Anne, Andrew and Edward would do his work for him (although Anne, and Edward and Sophie to a lesser extent, certainly do more than Bulliam does now despite having kids of their own). Bulliam’s belief that he basically owns Harry seems to have come from Bulliam’s own diseased mind.
Most bizarrely, Chuckles told Harry there would be no money to support Meghan but they expected her to do the work while the lazy ones were cueued up to receive the billion pound duchy riches. And then egg head pitches a fit that they left rather than do volunteer work to support his profile and wealth. This truly is dysfunctional but certainly makes the case why H&M have no desire to return to that level of dis functionality.
actually, i think they meant that meghan could still work as an actress or some other kind of monetary-making job, which i thought was strange since i figured married-ins that high up would’ve been expected to work for the firm.
Is Platell counting all the football games William attended as “royal engagements”? Otherwise it seems he did royal work maybe 4-5 times total during the months Kate was in treatment for her “cancer”.
It sounds like Will expect all the riches and accoutrements of being King but expected Harry to continue doing the work on his behalf?!! He doesn’t want to do the bread and butter engagements and blithely ducked out of any additional responsibilities last year. He did NOT at any time replace the King at any event when Chuck had to avoid public engagements. In fact he announced he was taking indefinite time off because of his wife. He took weeks off showed up swaying at a medal presentation and then made an ass of himself at the BAFTAS. He happily let OAP relatives carry on with their schedules and caused widespread alarm about Kate’s true state of health when he pulled out of a memorial reading for his godfather at the last moment. QCC kept calm and carried on and good naturely answered people who asked about her husband. Both KC and QCC attended church each Sunday so we were aware he was okayish. Will showed us then how he dealt with a crisis and it was not calmly carrying on and being a trooper who took on the additional burden of standing in for the king!
These articles are really damaging to the Wales. That’s all I’ve got.
💯 I get the impression of widespread panic about King Billy and that only Jason is licking his lips at the prospect of being his right hand man in every sense of the word!
The Firm and all the tabloids are to blame for driving M and H out of the UK. Neither party wanted them to thrive here so they left and made a new life in the sunshine. The Firm were aware of Will’s flaws and frailties even if no one could have predicted KC getting cancer. Start hiring some of the cousins to bolster the ranks of working royals to ensure the bread and butter engagements are covered is a reasonable way forward. Being monarch is a solo gig and it carries a lot of duties that can’t be delegated. Will can only change that if he converts to Catholicism or abdicates? 🫣 So it’s time for Will to accept his destiny as King and stop acting like a martyr who has to work for buttons down a mine, never seeing daylight for the rest of his life 🤷
“William’s passionate wish was that they would never experience the dysfunctional family life he had endured.”
But he was cool with Harry’s family suffering. 😳😳😳😳 Boy. Is. Psycho. It makes perfect grim sense the RF would essentially end with such a toxic brat. Hilary Mantel woulda loved this…😈😈😈😈
I’m sorry but if Peggy can’t see that his hate campaign against his brother and his brothers family is doing the exact same thing as his parents did when he was young means he’s truly a fool. He is currently raising all three of his kids in a household/environment that is filled dysfunction, incandescent rage and outright hatred and he sent even bright enough to figure out the damage is done, he failed.
Yep. Everything really is just history repeating…especially if you never learn from your mistakes. Or you are crazy.😳😳
Agreed @ Hypocrisy William is repeating such destructive family dynamics because he views therapy as an admission of weakness. He drove Harry and Meghan and their children away. Things are probably toxic at home and his own kids have seen and heard shouting and anger between their parents. Instead of dealing with his problems with a therapist in private he is just blasting away in print and throwing tantrums at home and work. Harry isn’t the problem. Will has everything of material comfort but he’s not content and is riven with anger which is unhealthy.
All this emphasis on being a responsible parent who is present for his kids is a big criticism of his own dad? Their dad neglected them for work (and his mistress). Will being fanatical about school runs and being a hands on parent indicates an over reaction to dad’s neglect to the extent of him associating royal work with neglect?? Really Will needs therapy to adopt a more balanced approach to life and relationships!
Platell uses the word “abandoning” 3 times in that screed … She really makes the case that Willy is utterly useless without Harry to carry the load.
Nice going, Amanda. You just made your future king out to be a feckless, useless abandoned man-child and damaged victim upon whom nobody can rely.
Good luck with King Willy the Worthless, England!
All the crap stories these so-called royalist journos are spewing are merely ways of setting up the framework for the huge face-plant WanK are going to make when they eventually take the helm. “It’s because the Sussexes aren’t here! We’re expected to do their jobs too! They abdicated their responsibilities and their roles!” No WanK, you have abdicated your roles right from the beginning. Fortunately you have the backing of the gutter press and royal butt-kissers to write these stupid articles over and over ad nauseum. One of these days they’re going to pull back the curtains and reveal all.
Wow, Platell, say that William is stupid, lazy, and utterly incapable of ruling without Harry without saying that William is stupid, lazy, and utterly incapable of ruling without Harry.
And angry, bitter, blaming and resentful at being expected at 43 to work full time!
I really wonder what the government think of William.
They should just make Harry a diplomat or something and pay him directly to do the overseas legging that he’s much better equipped to do than depending on reluctant Willy who will shirk his duties for a football game.
Charles caused a shift when he orchestrated that weird summit, of course the Wales are panicking and briefing the press all day long.
So if I have this straight, William is admitting that he doesn’t want to do the job he was raised to do and expected his brother to have no life, no family so he could pick up Williams’s slack. These people are dumber than a box of rocks.
Here the big problem with this royal family: In most families, where the son takes over the father’s job, he or she has taken over much of the job’s responsibility while he is growing up and during his younger adulthood. The son or daughter takes over when the father is elderly but still around to observe the results of how well he has taught his child how to successfully run the business. In addition, the parent never has to listen to the critiques on his training his child from the overall community.
In the royal family, the son takes over AFTER the father or mother dies, so that parent never has to observe or deal with the fallout of an incompetent and stupid child. The king or queen has no choice on how well or poorly the child runs the business because he or she has no financial or personal stake in it. It must be easy for Charles to say, for example, “Well, William will be responsible and no one can blame me because I won’t be around to worry about it or watch everything fall apart. It will be someone else’s problem.”