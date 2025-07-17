The ‘peace summit’ was ‘a warning shot across William’s bows that Charles is king’

Let’s summarize the royal storyline for the past five days. Representatives for King Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a secret peace summit in London which was leaked exclusively to the Mail. Prince William has been rage-briefing ever since, telling friendly royal reporters that he both knew of the meeting and purposefully skipped it and that he had no idea about the meeting and he’s furious. Royalists have all agreed that Prince Harry is desperate to come back and undertake William’s royal duties, but William will never allow for that to happen unless Harry begs for forgiveness. Royalists also agree that they desperately want the Sussexes to come back, but they would never admit that openly to the wrathful heir. At no point is anyone making the argument that a father simply wants to reconcile with his estranged son and none of this is about “the Sussexes being forced to beg to return to the UK!” Well, here’s more analysis from the royal experts, who are now convinced that Charles is trying to put William in his place.

Prince Harry and King Charles’ private aides reportedly held a secret “peace summit” in an effort to restore the broken relationship between father and son. However, several royal experts insisted to Fox News Digital there’s one senior royal who will likely never forgive or forget. “The important issue is that Prince William and his representatives were not invited,” royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. “I feel that this was a warning shot across William’s bows that Charles is king – not him. … It may also be a stark warning that Charles will decide what happens during his reign, not William. It is a sign from King Charles that he wants peace with Harry and Meghan and to meet his grandchildren.” Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital that William, heir to the British throne, likely knew of the meeting but chose not to get his aides involved. Experts previously told Fox News Digital William and Harry are not on speaking terms. “The king is still battling cancer and is in his late 70s,” said Fitzwilliams. “He wants a relationship with his grandchildren, whom he has hardly met. He is also temperamentally more accommodating than William. But [William] cannot trust the Sussexes. They must know it. The prospect of seeing the Sussexes at royal events would enrage the monarchy’s loyal supporters. … Of course, reconciliation is desirable [for the king]. It would, however, come at a price.” “From a positive private family stance, some personal healing between father and son would be good,” British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. “King Charles will always love his son, and, in light of the king’s ongoing cancer treatment, it could help tidy up the messy fractured relationship. King Charles is living with cancer, which makes his family situation very sad. I’m sure he is thinking about his mortality and reevaluating his life. He would not want a family feud tarnishing his positive contributions and memory. I’m sure he will also want to clear up unresolved issues or surprises that could lead to further resentment and conflict between his two sons. Life is too short for battles. However, without Prince William’s inclusion in the rapprochement, I can’t see a positive outcome. It could also cause a wedge between Charles and William despite the king most certainly consulting with William.”

[From Fox News]

Some thoughts… this was absolutely about Charles being really disappointed with his heir and wanting to create panic in the Wales household. It was also about Charles finally understanding that this Sussex mess will affect and define his “legacy,” that he can’t just wave his hand and say “he barely even thinks about the Sussexes anymore.” Which was always a lie anyway, since everyone over there follows every single thing Harry and Meghan do and say. Anyway, I think the meeting was leaked by Buckingham Palace (who then blamed the leak on the Sussexes) specifically to put William and Kate on notice.