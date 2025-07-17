The ‘peace summit’ was ‘a warning shot across William’s bows that Charles is king’

Let’s summarize the royal storyline for the past five days. Representatives for King Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a secret peace summit in London which was leaked exclusively to the Mail. Prince William has been rage-briefing ever since, telling friendly royal reporters that he both knew of the meeting and purposefully skipped it and that he had no idea about the meeting and he’s furious. Royalists have all agreed that Prince Harry is desperate to come back and undertake William’s royal duties, but William will never allow for that to happen unless Harry begs for forgiveness. Royalists also agree that they desperately want the Sussexes to come back, but they would never admit that openly to the wrathful heir. At no point is anyone making the argument that a father simply wants to reconcile with his estranged son and none of this is about “the Sussexes being forced to beg to return to the UK!” Well, here’s more analysis from the royal experts, who are now convinced that Charles is trying to put William in his place.
Prince Harry and King Charles’ private aides reportedly held a secret “peace summit” in an effort to restore the broken relationship between father and son. However, several royal experts insisted to Fox News Digital there’s one senior royal who will likely never forgive or forget.
“The important issue is that Prince William and his representatives were not invited,” royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. “I feel that this was a warning shot across William’s bows that Charles is king – not him. … It may also be a stark warning that Charles will decide what happens during his reign, not William. It is a sign from King Charles that he wants peace with Harry and Meghan and to meet his grandchildren.”
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital that William, heir to the British throne, likely knew of the meeting but chose not to get his aides involved. Experts previously told Fox News Digital William and Harry are not on speaking terms.
“The king is still battling cancer and is in his late 70s,” said Fitzwilliams. “He wants a relationship with his grandchildren, whom he has hardly met. He is also temperamentally more accommodating than William. But [William] cannot trust the Sussexes. They must know it. The prospect of seeing the Sussexes at royal events would enrage the monarchy’s loyal supporters. … Of course, reconciliation is desirable [for the king]. It would, however, come at a price.”
“From a positive private family stance, some personal healing between father and son would be good,” British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. “King Charles will always love his son, and, in light of the king’s ongoing cancer treatment, it could help tidy up the messy fractured relationship. King Charles is living with cancer, which makes his family situation very sad. I’m sure he is thinking about his mortality and reevaluating his life. He would not want a family feud tarnishing his positive contributions and memory. I’m sure he will also want to clear up unresolved issues or surprises that could lead to further resentment and conflict between his two sons. Life is too short for battles. However, without Prince William’s inclusion in the rapprochement, I can’t see a positive outcome. It could also cause a wedge between Charles and William despite the king most certainly consulting with William.”
Some thoughts… this was absolutely about Charles being really disappointed with his heir and wanting to create panic in the Wales household. It was also about Charles finally understanding that this Sussex mess will affect and define his “legacy,” that he can’t just wave his hand and say “he barely even thinks about the Sussexes anymore.” Which was always a lie anyway, since everyone over there follows every single thing Harry and Meghan do and say. Anyway, I think the meeting was leaked by Buckingham Palace (who then blamed the leak on the Sussexes) specifically to put William and Kate on notice.
(left to right) King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
The Prince of Wales and King Charles III attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave after attending a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Prince William and Kate Middleton at a concert on Horse Guards Parade in London to conclude the UK's 80th anniversary of VE Day commemorations.
(L-R) – King Charles III, Prince Louis, Prince William – The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Catherine – The Princess of Wales watch the flypast on the balcony as part of The King's Birthday Parade Celebration also known as 'Trooping The Colour' at Buckingham Palace, London, England, UK on Saturday 14 June, 2025.
Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Catherine Princess of Wales seen on the Palace balcony for a RAF fly-by during Trooping the colour on Saturday 14 June 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London.
Trooping the Colour, The Kings’s Birthday Parade, London, UK. 14th June 2025.
Their Majesty’s, Queen Camilla and King Charles III, TRH, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, join members of the British Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, to watch the fly-past to conclude Trooping the Colour, The King’s Birthday Parade.,Image: 1011191397, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose/Avalon
This is messy and yet we have the Firm lie about the RF being like the Waltons and the tabs reportage of “royal sources”. Both the Firm and the tabs know who is briefing/ leaking to them and yet RF embrace victimhood of pretended injured silence because they never explain never complain. KC started briefing/ leaking via friends and royal sources during the breakdown of his marriage so it’s foolish and wrong to pretend that the rot didn’t set in during divorce ward. The tabs/ royal rota know this but pretend it isn’t to victimise H and M further. What is sad is the brothers promised they’d never repeat this behaviour but Will broke that promise. He, his wife and MIL all brief away protecting their own self interests. Must be exhausting to be them because nothing gets resolved just endless bitching, complaining and spinning!
why would it cause chaos or panic for the Wales? He’s going to be King, probably sooner rather than later, and neither of them seem inclined to do anything beyond the bare minimum.
I can see Chuck wanting to reconcile because I think his health is far worse than they are letting on.
Will virtually admitted as much. He said he didn’t want George to know too young that he would be king. I’m not sure I believe him, but that is what he said.
I am pretty sure George knows.
George knows. I think the story for years was that they didn’t tell him he was a prince or in line to the throne until he was maybe 7 or 8ish but that never rang true to me. He never wondered why he was going into a palace for holiday pictures, or why there were cameras everywhere?
He definitely knows now.
he definitely knows that he is different from his peers — holiday pics cooking with Granny don’t involve full film crews for the average kid.
By now he is old enough to have studied history and civics and you KNOW his classmates all know so yea — though whether he fully grasps the weight of that knowledge, I believe they are still able to shield him some.
Burn it down, Chuck. Peg doesn’t want to do the work. Peg wants to sit on his pile of hoarded gold like a jealous dragon, breathing fire on the Sussexes for the rest of his miserable life. Make your peace with Harry and burn it down.
That’s not all Peg wants to sit on
😂😂😂😂😂
Officially, I think this was for Harry to work out the practical logistics of him working with charities in Britain. Charles respects charity work and he can’t deny that his youngest works hard in this sector. Unofficially, I think this was a testing of waters to see if a family visit is possible. If we see the little Sussexes at Invictus, we’ll know that Charles made a lot of convincing promises.
with a touch of end of life planning. I would love to see the entire family at Invictus!!
Too funny – they’re reading our comments again.
👍
Charles isnt doing THAT good, he is the age that he is, the london bridge prep is 100 true, cancer or not so is lazy willie’s happy coronation plan. He has been very opened about not wanting harry there, how he hates him ect in the hopes that Charles excludes him in everything so that it will be an easy thing for him to just ban him from everything blaming everything on charles.
It is the right thing for the king to have Harry at his rightful place, last call for it. I hope he repairs what was done wrong. Frogmore is still empty and security and protection can be restored. Now or never.
Interestingly enough, the Sussexes are not coming back to work for the Crown. This is all just optics and whatever. This noise gives those gutter rats a lifeline for talking points to earn some cash.
I think Charles and William not getting on is the main reason for this meeting. He has no ally among his children but I also think that he’s very concerned about his legacy and image. As Kaiser said in another post, Harry’s BBC interview also had an influence in this move and I’ll add Meghan’s instagram. I think the press complaining about Meghan posting photos and old videos of Archie and Lili has served to highlight that Charles has no relationship with his American grandchildren and it’s likely that press is pressuring him to reconcile. I think they expected a reconciliation to happen when his cancer diagnosis was announced but it didn’t. Harry saying that he’s not bringing his children over and IG on the horizon have all had an impact on Charles’ decision for his team to meet with with Harry and Meghan’s team. But I also think that the Palace thought they could act like they always do by leaking this story mistakenly believing that Harry’s team would remain silent about the leak.
I do believe that it was Chuckles and company that leaked the meeting and sure he could have done that to piss off his heir and he is trying to come to terms with Harry so two birds one stone. However the Sussexes will never beg to come back!! They have moved on. I do think Harry wants a relationship with his father but not at the expense of his own little family.
So according to the fitzwillam hack . Charles should keep bad blood with Harry and his family because the British media and their cronies demand it ? Who is the king and who are the peasants?. Also I will ask as I am sure many have already. Wtf cares what William and Kate want or think ? Absolutely no one . They are irrelevant
I do think this was a warning shot to William. How many articles have we seen since QEII died about how William is going to be different, his fancy hat party will be different, when HE is king he won’t be like his father, he’ll do XYZ differently etc.
We’ve long said that Charles probably hates all of those articles – and we all know he sees them.
I said (and others have said) that if Charles and Harry wanted the meeting to be 100% secret, it would have been. The leak was deliberate and in advance – cameras were set up! I absolutely think the leak and the subsequent pictures etc were to put William on notice that Charles is still king. The meeting itself – who knows – that could have been about several issues, from Invictus to general charity work to future family visits to the idea of the Sussexes visiting Balmoral* – but the public balcony pictures were 100% meant to rattle William, and it seems clear that it worked.
Honestly I think Harry’s interview in May had its intended effect – he put it out there that he wants to visit England with his children but can’t because of security issues, and his father could fix the security issues but won’t. He put that responsibility squarely on Charles. Maybe the general public doesn’t care or believe its Charles’ responsibility or whatever, but you know who cares, a lot? The British press. I can see the rota putting a LOT of pressure on BP to make a Sussex visit happen whatever it takes.
*no I dont think the Sussexes are going to Balmoral, I was just trying to come up with an extreme example lol.
That’s a good summary. William being this rattled is funny to me. Bc at the end of the day, what’s going to happen. Maaaaybe the Sussexes will visit while Charles is alive. But William will just snap it all back once he’s king.
I think Charles’ thinking is if that happens – if William snaps it all back – then its fine because that’s on William. Right now Charles and William being in lockstep against the Sussexes works well because it keeps either one of them from looking TOO bad – this is about the Firm, the MONARCHY, not personal feelings!!!!!
But if one cracks – and here it seems its Charles – then the other looks like a petulant fool standing alone.
I agree with you both, Becks1 and Jais: Charles wants reconciliation for his own legacy, but doesn’t care a bit what William does after he’s gone.
Both of them are completely self-centered.
That makes sense. If the Sussexes are able to visit and Charles gets the accolades, then when William snaps it all back he will look like a petulant fool, not Charles. Charles cares about his legacy and his plants and Camilla and that’s it.
But we still don’t know who leaked the funeral plans that had Tobyn Andrae threatening the rota over WhatsApp messages. Which the DB just leaked. Sorry, I’m still laughing about that. And just for a moment, the irony of a man who used to be a tabloid editor for the DM now warning other rota writers not to publish something is kind of delicious.
Ol’ Tobes losing the plot and his rag at his fellow gutter rats in the same week was some damn delicious schadenfreude pie.
He absolutely got played and it’s hilarious af.
That Charles wants to show William who is still king is at least plausible.
If a “peace summit” has Willy tantrum briefing like he has been maybe instead of a “shot across the bow” Chuck should just sink Willy’s battleship altogether and fly to California and reinstate the Sussex’s security..
If only he would.
What a way for Charles to elevate and cement his legacy by being the bigger man and prioritizing the positive. So some heads would explode. W & K already treat him like dirt.
Yup – Charles has a lot of connections within the DM, and the British media as a whole. There is simply no way that this outdoors (!) meeting with the Sussex reps happened without his full knowledge and permission. I highly doubt that the British paparazzi are out there cruising random patios in Windsor, hoping to spot an American media rep having a pint with a palace official. If it was a “secret” meeting, it could have happened in a hotel. Further, Charles and Camilla could have blocked the photo from publication if they thought it was damaging (they didn’t, of course).
This was clearly a warning shot. One of the few consistencies about Charles is that he loves to play his sons against one another. It’s pretty much his only move at this point, pretending to get closer to Harry always provokes an outraged fury from William. It’s sad, really, like he’s weaponizing his younger son’s affection to punish and control the older sibling. It might have the desired effect of getting William to shut up about “When I am king…” and maybe result in a little flurry of work events from the Wails, but it’s a short-term solution at best.
Jason must be exhausted soothing Will him down and reminding him of all their lovely plans for the future when they are king! Never mind Will you’ll soon be King and like Jean Luc Picard, can just sit at home and order Jason to” make it so” and it will happen, without any effort on your part !
“The important thing is that William and his representatives weren’t invited.”
I disagree I think the leak came from PEG. He’s petty enough to want everyone to know this isn’t anything he agreed to. He’s not wanting anything to do with peace and his brother…yadda yadda
Also plausible.
The idea I like better is that Will knew nothing of the meeting and wasn’t invited. This exclusion and humiliation is exactly what Will wants for Harry– and it boomeranged back on William. This was exactly Charles’ plan. He wants to take Peg down a peg by putting the shoe on the other foot. Will got a taste of his own medicine. Will is so jealous and hateful because he secretly KNOWS Harry is the better man for the job of king. I hope this knowledge scorches Will, but he just digs in more. Will is a man so spoiled and rotten that he will never surprise you by doing a turnaround or having a change of heart. Hell, the man has no heart, only an ego.