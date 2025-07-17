Prince William is pleased to learn that the Windsors are irrelevant to charities

King Charles’s concept of a “slimmed-down monarchy” was always “fewer working royals undertaking a large number of events and charity patronages.” Prince William’s concept of a “slimmed-down monarchy” is “keen busy-work every few months and absolutely no charity work or bread-and-butter royal engagements.” William and Kate rarely attend or host charity fundraisers, and we can usually count on one hand their annual visits to worthy charities in need of highlighting and promotion. William and Kate have been trying to justify their lazy, work-shy methodology for years. Well, their latest justification? “Royals don’t even help the charities they patronize anyway!”
Prince William, keen to ditch the tradition of sprawling portfolios of royal patronages, is taking a forensic interest in a report from research body Giving Evidence. It shows when disgraced Andrew was forced to abandon his patronages, there was no financial difference recorded. A source reports William, keen to concentrate on a few causes of personal interest, believes this could be applied across the board.
Those on committees value royal connections for the garden party invitations, a visit once in a blue moon and the slight chance of an MBE, but whether it makes any difference to donations is now very doubtful. Seems that William, who has long-questioned the point of hundreds of patronages, might have been right all along.
It’s absolutely hilarious that William is too stupid to draw further conclusions from this report. He sees it as a short-term justification for his laziness. But isn’t this report a bad thing? Isn’t it bad news for the Windsors’ relevancy? That they don’t actually make a difference for the few charities they support? It’s also a huge signal that the Windsors, post-Diana, have no idea how to actually highlight charities and maximize the “royal stardust” exposure. Diana’s patronage made a huge difference for the charities with which she was involved – people were opening their checkbooks simply because of Diana. That hasn’t been the case for the other royals in the past 25 years.
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London to meet young people being supported by the charity. This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity
William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales with local school children as they filter DNA samples through a syringe after extracting water from a local pond in order to see what species live in it, during a visit to 2024 Earthshot Prize finalist, NatureMetrics, in Guildford, Surrey
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Guildford, United Kingdom
29 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a visit to East Scryne Farm in Carnoustie, Angus, to attend a roundtable hosted by the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies)
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Duke Of Rothesay
Where: Carnoustie, United Kingdom
06 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, Patron of NHS Charities Together, talks to NHS staff members during to a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Reading, United Kingdom
05 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, Patron of NHS Charities Together, talks to NHS staff members during to a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Reading, United Kingdom
05 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales plays a computer game during a visit to the Mentivity community centre and youth hub in Southwark, south London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
24 Apr 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales and former Mayor of New York, Michael R. Bloomberg, during the 'Leading with Impact' event in central London as part of London Climate Action Week.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with Former Mayor of New York, Michael R. Bloomberg
Where: London, United Kingdom
24 Jun 2025
Credit: Carlos Jasso/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales leaves after meeting players and coaching staff from the England Women's team during a visit to St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales speaks to player Leah Williamson
Where: Burton-on-Trent, United Kingdom
30 Jun 2025
Credit: Darren Staples/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Give me money to do fuck all! Yipppppeeee! It’s like winning the lottery every year. After awhile it gets boring. No wonder why Willy is psychologically damaged. He doesn’t understand that him meeting people at these charities also helps him grow as a person.
It’s the altruism in all of us that helps us evolve and take care of each other. Harry has evolved and matured, Willy remains stagnant and angry, encouraged by his equally lazy wife. Sucks to be trapped like them.
I think Willy heard ‘you’re going to be king’ as ‘you’re perfect in every way, we will all bow to you’ and the fact that reality isn’t following along is really giving him …what’s a good British phrase for hissy fits?
He has never suffered real consequences for his fuck-ups. Charles would have some flunky apologize for shit Willy did. When Willy absconded with a military helicopter, there were no consequences either.
He has always been told he is special and he has always had someone fix his mistakes without even having to make apologies. No wonder he is such a supremely entitled asshole.
“No wonder why Willy is psychologically damaged. He doesn’t understand that him meeting people at these charities also helps him grow as a person. It’s the altruism in all of us that helps us evolve and take care of each other.”
Beautifully said 😍 What a wasted opportunity for William and Kate, and for the UK as a whole
Wish there was a way to upvote this exceptional comment. Spot on my friend!
It was never about the charities, or personal growth; it was always about cultivating a base of public support for the monarchy and the royal family.
He’s even dumber than he looks. No surprise, he never saw the Middletons coming when anyone with an objectively functioning brain cell could.
Yes. I remember an old pre-wedding interview where he said that he was really good at spotting users, and I just thought: “you certainly did not spot what your girlfriend and her family are”. He is such a dumbass.
Ha, true, that is what I was thinking of! He is so stupid and thinks he’s smart.
He’s such an idiot.
So exactly how is Will going to while away the hours when he should be working if all charity work is out ? I bet Jason has worked out already what duties he can cancel, delegate or ditch so his master can concentrate on football full time. Things are going to be very streamlined in future!
Wow they just got a significant raise from the taxpayers and Peg has all ready got it “worked” out how he can do less? Here you go people he is telling you exactly what he ISNT going to do. This will leave him plenty of time to vacation and day drink and go to football games and whatever else he does that few know about!
His time of reckoning will come. The younger generations don’t relate to the monarchy. In a few short years he and Kate will be closer to 50 than 40. They won’t appeal to the younger generations. Those who were familiar and fond of Diana will be getting old and dying. Ditto with QEII. W&K will have to trot out the kids to keep this show on the road and the only thing those kids know is privilege and rubbing shoulders with A-listers.
The biggest things going for W&K are:
1) their relative youth compared to the rest of the working royals
2) their image as a happy married couple
3) their cute kids
4) William’s status as Diana’s son.
now as they age, the kids will become less of press distractions and more press targets – who gets the first shot of Charlotte falling out of a cab after a late night, who gets the first picture of George with a beer or pot, etc. So #3 will be gone. Their youth….well they’ll always be younger than the Gloucesters but how much will that matter in 5-10 years? So #1 is less important. Their happily married couple status – eh. That might hang around, who knows. But #4 will definitely be less important because like you said, the people who were familiar with and loved Diana will be getting older and dying.
So William’s set to lose his two biggest PR shields – his children and his mother – over the next few years. And his age….well….we know how that’s going.
You’re going to have generations who don’t understand why they bow and scrape to someone who considers Wimbledon and football matches work.
Well summarised Becks – especially the last sentence! I’d also add immigration into the UK. Not everyone in the UK has affection and affiliation toward the monarchy. The history isn’t as poignant.
William has got a lot of mileage from his kids and his mother … as you say, that will end. Diana has been deceased for nearly 30 years (can’t believe it). Even QEII is not talked about all the time, other than how people miss her and the dignity that the monarchy has lost.
It’s the way life is, it’s for the living. You can’t live in the past, which is what William is trying to do, to garner that goodwill the public had for his mother.
The royals don’t even add as much benefit as a random person doing a gofundme for a friend or non profit or for disaster relief or to fund a program.
Those people contact the news, make
Fb pages, IG’s, spread the word through family and friends – heck even fliers. They hype up the amount being donated- they talk to businesses to see about donations or money matching or things to auction off online to help.
And the royals only show up, take a couple of photos and don’t even put up links to donate or to learn about the charity, its history or the impact it’s made or how important it is to the community. Because they don’t actually care.
It’s not as though these types of efforts to highlight a charity or raise money aren’t being done by others with much more success. The literal blueprint for effective interaction is out there.
They don’t care. That’s the point. They don’t care enough to help. For whatever reason. What an absolutely unfulfilling life that must be.
Lol, then he’ll be even more pleased to learn that he’s equally irrelevant to the rest of the world, too.
Yup, Global Statesman, indeed! Willy who?
Will and Jason are definitely going to reinvent monarchy as an increasingly luxury item for the UK that no longer hides behind the fig leaf of charity work to justify it’s existence. Both are the biggest threats to monarchy 😜so go right ahead boys and make the republican case for us!
You are right LD – Jason is gearing up to be Willy’s No 1 liege man.
Seems time to dismantle the monarchy.
All respect died when the Queen did.
The left behinds get a very big ‘salary’ for being a tourist attraction
The BRF needs to actually be seen to succeed as a tourist attraction.
That’s the thing Cluck & Huevo haven’t groked: their very survival depends on being visible to the public. No national symbol to gawp at, no need for a Sovereign Grant.
France kept their palaces, tossed their royals; their tourism has never suffered for it.
Hence the huge concerns in monarchical and govt circles about the prospects of this airhead to become king – it’s going to be a desaster.
The British Republican movement must have field days when they read these stories, exposing the level of stupidity of this manchild so full of himself.
Haa that got me humming Manchild …
So. Dumb. This is an alarm bell, not a permission slip.
🎯
LOL no wonder the press and courtiers are so worried, and are trying to bully the Sussexes back. If this is going to be the Brain trust at the top, good luck.
I know that every time we ask how they get away with this commentators who live in the UK say that general apathy about the royals is what allows them to get away with it. And I could see that with Elizabeth, and even to some extent Charles.
But William and Kate are not charismatic, the idea of a hierarchal inherited position is not getting more popular in the 21st century, they are visibly lazy, and when they are out they generally are doing something boneheaded. I just don’t see how people are going to just be okay with 40 years of this guy.
The modern history of the British monarchy is actually quite fascinating when you consider that there was a two successive monarchs who were second sons with clever, cunning wives who knew that they had to make themselves relevant to the public. George V was originally the Duke of York but his brother Prince Albert Victor died prematurely. That was actually a good thing for the institution because Albert Victor was stupid, incurious and lazy. His own tutor wrote that the only way to get Albert Victor to do anything was pairing him up with his younger brother George (later George V). Thus the brothers studied together and they even served on the same naval ship. Though he went to university, he was excused examination (probably because he would not be able to pass them). Even his own family thought him extraordinarily indolent, one relative calling him “an inveterate and incurable dawdler”. His name was drawn into a scandal about a homeosexual brothel but there is no hard evidence that he was involved but there has since been speculation about his sexuality. Even in the foreign press at the time:
While English newspapers suppressed mention of Albert Victor’s name in association with the case, Welsh-language, colonial, and American newspapers were less inhibited. The New York Times ridiculed him as a “dullard” and “stupid perverse boy”, who would “never be allowed to ascend the British throne”. (from wikipedia)
In certain true crime circles, he is also seen as a possible suspect for Jack the Ripper.
Albert Victor tried to get Princess Alix of Hesse to marry him but she refused and married Nicolai II of Russia (and had a bad end but that is another story). He could not marry the woman he loved Princess Hèlene of Orleans because she was Catholic and her father strongly opposed the match. She offered to convert but her father and the Pope denied her that and so they did not get to marry. He was engaged to Princess Mary of Teck but had affairs with gaiety girls. He contracted an std. Then he developed pneumonia and died. His younger brother became his father’s heir and married his late brother’s fiancee.
QEII’s father was also a second son who was a successful King, like his father George V. He became King because his older brother abdicated – and we all know that Edward VIII was a disaster as monarch. He was also dumb, lazy and easily influenced.
One could argue that the BRF raises the heirs in a way that actually makes the unfit to lead. They are spoiled, entitled and lazy – and they are shielded from the consequences of their mistakes. The second sons don’t seem to develop quite the same personality flaws (except Andrew but as his mother’s favourite he has been protected like usually only the heirs are. Elizabeth being female most likely meant that she was not treated as leniently as the male heirs are.
Charles is not lazy but he suffers from the same staggering entitlement and selfishness that is typical of the heirs. His particular pathology most likely comes from his mother’s distance and his father’s bullying. William is a true throwback to the heirs of the Edwardian age – entitled, spoiled, cossetted but also dumb and lazy. Like his predecessors he is also protected by the official press, but the media landscape is very different now and the age of deference that the other unsuitable heirs lived in is most definitely over. His shortcomings awill be on full display when he becomes King and it will be interesting to see what happens then.
Love all the history. If we’re to extrapolate from this, then William would be the one stepping down and Harry would become king. But even if William were a man of blazing brilliance and saint-like empathy, that wouldn’t change what’s evident now – that the monarchy has no real responsibilities toward the people that support it.
ArtHistorian – always enjoy your comments. “One could argue that the BRF raises the heirs in a way that actually makes the unfit to lead.” Amen! As far as being “protected by the official press” goes, Dr. Laura Clancy (Lancaster University) has started researching the “Royal Correspondent” role. She has links to her most recent papers, full text, on her website.
Thanks Art. I enjoyed reading that history.
Private Eye had an intriguing article on Chuck already being worried a year ahead of Parliament having to debate in 2026 the formula funding increase for 2027 to 2032 for Royal funding. They referenced the austerity content and the possibility of them also wanting to look separately at the duchies income. Currently the next on the agenda is a shake up of Special Needs funding at schools to cater for vulnerable school children with additional needs. How can the Government authorize a pay award for the riches whilst there could be a reduction in Special Educational Needs funding? Suppose Will is King in 2026 and has given up all charitable works, how can anything but a pay reduction be agreed upon them??
Link to SEND reforms (Special Educational Needs) could be devastating. Republic ought to headline this and pay award for RF and pose the question which is better value for money: helping the poorest and most vulnerable or another pay ward for a small wealthy family?
https://www.msn.com/en-my/news/other/how-send-reforms-could-affect-all-pupils-from-funding-fears-to-teacher-workload/ar-AA1Iv0lN?ocid=BingNewsSerp
If SEND education were properly funded there would be less children having to live in care for the rest of their lives.
Early Years really do matter so public money is better spent on our children than the already over privileged RF getting an undeserved pay award especially when the Government have told junior doctors that there is no extra money for them. Republic need to ask this on their website.
And there’s precedent for returning civil list (as it was then) monies. In 1931, during the Great Depression, George V returned the whole of his civil list—gbp 50000 (almost $4.5 million today). He made economies and funded everything that year from his pocket. Given the cuts going on right now Charles could really burnish his reputation by returning even a chunk. But they won’t.
Is the same report from a few years ago or a new one? If William is happy about this report the royal commentators will have to find another excuse to justify the existence of the Royal Family.
Giving Evidence did a follow up to their 2020 investigation into royal patronage with a July 2025 report on the lack of Andrew effect on the patronages that he was forced to quit.
https://share.google/jlquDCGNdYoWCSWp7
It is a case study on Andrew and his charities and did his loss as patron hurt them? No suspense: it didn’t!!
“It is the responsibility of a nation not to indulge the weaknesses of a king.”
It’s time to start electing your head of state, folks.
So this has been known for a while now but of course it plays to William’s advantage – there’s no point in supporting charities because it doesn’t make a difference. Well okay. so then what is your role william? To just attend state dinners two times a year and make people attend your big birthday celebration in June?
the thing is about the bread and butter events – its more about fostering a connection with the royals than anything else. “oh you won first place in the county fair and the princess royal gave you your ribbon!” “oh you started this new farm with a focus on organic pig raising [i dont know lol] and now the prince of wales is going to visit and you can take a picture and talk about it for years!”
For decades the Windsors have understood that they had to be seen to be believed. QEII was able to make people forget about her wealth – or view her wealthy estates and 1% lifestyle as a quirk of her personality – by virtue of her charity visits and the other so called bread and butter events. Having people believe that you are there to live a “life of service” helps people forget about the millions of pounds in offshore accounts and the tax free inheritances etc.
if William ignores that, well…..this could be interesting.
Sometimes, I wonder to myself, “nobody could be this stupid.” It looks like William doesn’t want to be king and he doesn’t want that for George, either. Is he just passive-aggressively trying to let the whole thing go?
Never ever underestimate the stupidity of the Windsor heirs. Prince Albert Victor (eldest son of Edward VII) was extraordinarily dumb and lazy. It was actually lucky for the monarchy that he died prematurely.
Good post Becks. The QEII had the discipline to not flaunt her wealth and privilege. William lacks the brains and discipline to follow her lead.
The late Queen became almost like everyone’s grandmother. You felt like you could be invited in for a cuppa. The reality was very different of course. And I do feel that she was something of a snob behind closed doors.
Peggs is going to bring down the monarchy.
The sooner, the better.
Hope his children are prepared for the private sector…
LOL at William taking a “forensic interest” in a report that bolsters his case for doing f*ck-all. I can picture him, poring over this report with a highlighter, underlining all the passages that justify his laziness.
The only other thing in which he shows a forensic interest is Aston Villa.
If supporting charities doesn’t matter then what is the point of the monarchy? It’s a dog and pony show, for sure but people loved and respected the Queen (and I’m not referring to Cam) and have some respect for Charles but only for his work ethic and not much else. William and Kate don’t have any of that. Maybe once he is King people will finally wake up to this centuries old grift.
Interesting conclusion to draw from the data, that Andrew’s lack of influence can be generalized to the entire royal family.
Yeah, why they’d extrapolate from anything Andrew related is beyond me.
Yep. In William’s place, most people would be paddling hard to show that the rest of them are able to offer something very different and much more valuable than Andrew can. For all of his supposed education and teams of advisors, it’s odd to have a future monarch so openly reveal his own uselessness.
This is why the tabloids have to constantly report on Harry and Meghan, and keep a supposed fund going with William and Kate even though the Sussexes have moved on — because Will and Kate dont have enough *actual work* to report on.
The tabs could be reporting on the visible cracks within RF , Will’s long standing and obvious unsuitability to be heir, his strained marriage and above all royal finances. Why is the current Government scratting around for funding and looking at cuts for essential services such as NHS and Education and Welfare without including royal funding? Tabs love to report on benefits cheats caught hang gliding abroad when they are on disability benefits. Why don’t they forensically examine how much each royal event costs and report on their lengthy holidays and how much they don’t work and all their freebies?
Drawing conclusions from anything Andrew related is pretty dumb. But then, this is William (and the rota rats) we’re talking about. 😏
Martin Buber said: “A person only becomes an ‘I’ through the ‘you’.” In the beginning, the ‘you’ is the mother, the father, the siblings, the teachers. Then friends and partners and always the world. What did this boy experience as a counterpart? Everyone saw the inheritance, the role – except his mother. How is a sustainable, sensitive and empathetic self supposed to develop under these conditions? I feel sorry for these Windsor children, every single one of them. That doesn’t change the fact that I condemn William’s behaviour and that of his father towards the Sussexes. Any adult can apologise for their actions – that would be appropriate. The Windsors should apologise. We all know what is right and what is wrong, even if we are traumatised. Unless we’re psychotic.
Maja, your comment sent me thinking: the problem that William has, actually, is that it all came too easily to him for too long. He ticked all the right boxes, so he was never asked to dig any deeper and find a reason that was personal — for himself — to show up, to his own life, at all. He was used to being able to impress people pretty effortlessly. He was attractive, which seems incredible now he resembles a twisted and tormented soul, but he seemed also to be modest, even self-effacing, which — again — seems laughable now. There were reports when he was at Eton & St Andrews that — unlike many royals — he had an academic bent, or at least, that he was able to cope reasonably well with the academic work. Whereas the stories about Harry were that he struggled academically. But having attended the same types of schools I can testify that you can absolutely coast on relatively average intelligence at even “elite” institutions. It’s the social aspect & the financial aspect of them that makes them “elite,” not the brainpower involved. You can’t be an idiot, but you don’t have to be a genius. Other than that…. As soon as William left Sandhurst, he seemed to set cruise control to a lifetime of being basically a playboy on the Continental model, hanging out in clubs, hunting, holidays, playing the field, etc… all of which is pretty harmless and who in his shoes wouldn’t do the same? But then there were the Middletons. And disaster ensued: William did not want to settle down. And he did not want to settle for Kate. He tried breaking it off but chickened out and came crawling back after a few weeks. That was his one bid for independence. And you have to wonder, if he had had some sort of stable support system, a lifeline, an emotionally accessible parent, would it have turned out differently? Cause what passes for friendship amongst mates is not the same. Unless you’re really lucky and you have one or two really authentic mates. But having crawled back to Kate, it’s clear that playing the family man kept William from developing any identity as an independent actor as far as his “work” or his role was ever going to go. It didn’t have to be that way. He could have gone out to press the flesh while she stayed at home with the kids. It’s anyone’s guess why he never chose to dig in, and get to grips with the role. He seemed to spend years avoiding it — cosplaying a helicopter pilot, stringing along the public the same way he strung Kate along, with her family, he just can’t commit. He’s a commitment-phobe.
Kate could have worked more . She sign ed up to be a consort and she did not have to sit home with the children all the time and avoid appearances she signed up to do. She had plenty of help also. William was coddled and postponed doing full time work as royal and instead played air ambulance worker and skipping shifts
He needed to marry a diligent helpmeet but ended up with a superficial enabler.
That the right word for Kate – an enabler of his laziness, self-interest, lack of duty and indolence.
I slightly disagree in that I don’t think William swanning around like a playboy in the 21st C was acceptable for the heir to the British throne. The BRF has wider reach because of the Realms. Whatever goes on in, say, Monaco is irrelevant, well at least since Grace died.
IMO, which I’ve always made clear, William needed to be reined in when he was right out of uni, if not sooner. Charles did not have that leniency. It was all because Diana died and William knew he could rely on it to get his own way.
Andrew’s charity was himself, period. If you cherry pick your data sampling you can justify all kinds of nonsense. From Giving Evidence:
“In 2020, we analysed the Court Circular (official Palace record of Royals’ activities) for 2019. Three-quarters (74%) of UK charities with Royal patrons did not get a single official engagement with them that year. In 2020, Kate Middleton only had nine patronee charities, yet it transpired that one of them hadn’t seen her for eight years – eight of the nine years since she became a Royal.”
[Meghan & Harry were told to stop working and take the end of 2020 off. If you stand on the Sussexes’ throats, you can make them less productive]
Here’s just one charity case in 2018: Meghan published a cookbook to benefit the victims of the Grenfell fire. The Hubb Community Kitchen was then able to be open every day instead of only 2 days a week. That community needed a kitchen every day, A basic necessity for daily living!
“That hasn’t been the case for the other royals in the past 25 years.”
Except Meghan & Harry ! Their connections bring in a lot of donations
White men tend to fall up no matter how awful they are. To a segment of the public, he will always be Diana’s handsome son who walked behind her coffin. Appearing at certain high profile events annually and an active social media presence (including the awful bots that attack Harry/Meghan constantly) give that segment of the public the visual that he works more than he works. When the general public turn on this dull, lazy pos, it won’t be good for the long term prospects of the 1000 year monarchy in Britain. He is literally gleeful because he serves no useful purpose to justify the money he directly and indirectly grifts from struggling tax payers. They literally recieve nothing from their investment What an idiot…
Wow, this is pathetically ridiculous.
So, Randy Andy being stripped of his patronages made no difference to them? What a shock.
When did the public last actually like or trust Andrew, or care about what he did? When did he last make any real push on behalf of a charity or a cause?
He swanned around the world as a “business ambassador” of some sort, doing shady deals and selling access to his brother for cash. He made a disgusting spectacle of himself. He divorced his wife, but kept living with her while they both grifted. Then he was outed as an abusive pedophile.
Why would anyone open their wallets for this POS?
As usual, BillyIdle is taking exactly the wrong lesson. Andrew is an active drag on the Monarchy.
If he looks to the people who have done well for charities, he needs look no farther than his mother and brother. Both beloved, both care deeply about people, both bring out the altruism in others. But that doesn’t suit his agenda.
Royals have no impact because they rarely show up to their charities, according to the 2020 report. It’s worth emphasizing this point, and Truthiness above gives some good stats. As Truthiness points out, 3/4 of charities didn’t see their royal patron in a given year, and in 2020 Kate only had 9 charities but had visited one of them only once in 9 years (you can bet Wimbledon got visits every year). But when Meghan showed up for Grenfell and really worked for them, she made a huge difference. I truly doubt Andrew showed up to many of his patronages even before they were taken from him. I remember in QEII’s case the problem was that she had something like 350+ charities and couldn’t physically visit them all in a year.
The Lazies are taking a unique, mind-boggling approach: “This report says our patronage has no impact… because we never show up. So let’s stop showing up.” Make it make sense.