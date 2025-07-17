Prince William is pleased to learn that the Windsors are irrelevant to charities

King Charles’s concept of a “slimmed-down monarchy” was always “fewer working royals undertaking a large number of events and charity patronages.” Prince William’s concept of a “slimmed-down monarchy” is “keen busy-work every few months and absolutely no charity work or bread-and-butter royal engagements.” William and Kate rarely attend or host charity fundraisers, and we can usually count on one hand their annual visits to worthy charities in need of highlighting and promotion. William and Kate have been trying to justify their lazy, work-shy methodology for years. Well, their latest justification? “Royals don’t even help the charities they patronize anyway!”

Prince William, keen to ditch the tradition of sprawling portfolios of royal patronages, is taking a forensic interest in a report from research body Giving Evidence. It shows when disgraced Andrew was forced to abandon his patronages, there was no financial difference recorded. A source reports William, keen to concentrate on a few causes of personal interest, believes this could be applied across the board. Those on committees value royal connections for the garden party invitations, a visit once in a blue moon and the slight chance of an MBE, but whether it makes any difference to donations is now very doubtful. Seems that William, who has long-questioned the point of hundreds of patronages, might have been right all along.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s absolutely hilarious that William is too stupid to draw further conclusions from this report. He sees it as a short-term justification for his laziness. But isn’t this report a bad thing? Isn’t it bad news for the Windsors’ relevancy? That they don’t actually make a difference for the few charities they support? It’s also a huge signal that the Windsors, post-Diana, have no idea how to actually highlight charities and maximize the “royal stardust” exposure. Diana’s patronage made a huge difference for the charities with which she was involved – people were opening their checkbooks simply because of Diana. That hasn’t been the case for the other royals in the past 25 years.