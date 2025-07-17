Queen Camilla got two new portraits & a Navy appointment for her 78th birthday

Today is Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday. For the big event, Buckingham Palace released two new portraits of Cam, both taken by Chris Jackson and both taken at Camilla’s private home, Ray Mill. Chris Jackson really did the most for these photos – they brightened one of the pics so much, you can’t even make out Camilla’s chin. LMAO. I mean, all things considered, Camilla’s in pretty good shape for a 78-year-old woman. That’s what decades of gin-pickling does to a person. Well, in addition to the new portraits, Camilla also made a solo trip to Devon on Wednesday, her “birthday eve.” She went to Devon because her husband made Camilla the new Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom.
Queen Camilla has been appointed to a historic royal role on the eve of her 78th birthday. On July 16, the Royal Navy announced Queen Camilla, 77, as the new Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom. The honorary appointment was created by King Henry VIII in 1513. The Queen’s role was commemorated in a ceremony she attended on the HMS Astute, a submarine that she sponsors, in Plymouth.
King Charles’ wife makes history as the first woman to serve as Vice Admiral of the U.K. and the first royal ever appointed to the role. The new title, formally bestowed by the King, could be seen as an early birthday gift ahead of her 78th celebration.
The Queen was all smiles as she arrived at the HMS Astute, appearing at the ceremony marking the end of the ship’s first commission. A statement from the Royal Navy said that the submarine is set to undergo a major overhaul at Devonport Naval Base, and the royal joined the crew in celebrating the Astute’s achievements over the past 15 years — “the longest first commission of any Royal Navy submarine in history.”
Queen Camilla’s appointment pageantry included the presentation of a burgee (or pennant) by Rear Admiral Andy Perks, Head of the Submarine Service, as a gesture recognizing her support for the Royal Navy. Camilla had the honor of naming the HMS Astute in 2007 and has been affiliated with the submarine ever since as sponsor. She also serves as sponsor for the U.K.’s flagship HMS Wales, currently deployed in the Pacific, as well as Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy Medical Service and Naval Chaplaincy Services.
[From People]
It feels like this probably would have been a better position for Prince William, whose birthday was just a few weeks ago. But William probably didn’t want it and wouldn’t have taken it if offered. Plus, I think Charles just loves to give Camilla these gaudy honorary titles. He thinks he can force the public to love Camilla as much as he does. The public has always been like “nah, we’ll pass.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Chris Jackson for Buckingham Palace.
Queen Camilla, Lady Sponsor of the HMS Astute, during a visit to HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, Devon, to mark the end of the submarine’s first commission, which is the longest first commission of any Royal Navy submarine in history, at over 15 years. Picture date: Wednesday July 16, 2025. PA Photo. HMS Astute is the lead submarine in the Royal Navy’s fleet of Ship Submerged Nuclear (SSN) or ‘Attack’ Submarines. As Lady Sponsor, the Submarine was named by the then Duchess of Cornwall, in 2007.,Image: 1022538028, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
BARNSTAPLE, ENGLAND – JULY 16: Queen Camilla, Patron, Children’s Hospice South West, joins staff, volunteers and families in celebrating the hospice’s 30th anniversary at CHSW Little Bridge House on July 16, 2025 in Barnstaple, England.,Image: 1022538291, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Finnbarr Webster/Avalon
BARNSTAPLE, ENGLAND – JULY 16: Queen Camilla, Patron, Children’s Hospice South West, joins staff, volunteers and families in celebrating the hospice’s 30th anniversary at CHSW Little Bridge House on July 16, 2025 in Barnstaple, England.,Image: 1022538330, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Finnbarr Webster/Avalon
Queen Camilla is presented with an Admiral’s Burgee (Pennant) to mark her being made a vice admiral, during a garden party for the HMS Astute Ship’s Company and their families at HMS Drake, HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, Devon, to mark the end of the submarine Astute’s first commission, which is the longest first commission of any Royal Navy submarine in history, at over 15 years. Picture date: Wednesday July 16, 2025. PA Photo.,Image: 1022538561, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
Queen Camilla during a garden party for the HMS Astute Ship’s Company and their families at HMS Drake, HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, Devon, to mark the end of the submarine Astute’s first commission, which is the longest first commission of any Royal Navy submarine in history, at over 15 years. Picture date: Wednesday July 16, 2025. PA Photo.,Image: 1022538575, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
Photo so touched up of camilla.
I just came here to say the same thing. It almost doesn’t look like her.
Air brushed, mind you it must be difficult for a woman in her late 70s to be constantly photographed.
Camilla doesn’t seem to mind having her pictures taken. Like Kate she seeks out the cameras. Camilla and keens photos are airbrushed.
Photoshop filters much?
Her cervical kyphosis is sooooo bad.
That photoshop is INSANE. I’m not usually one of the people who can spot the tweaks right away, but they didn’t even try with that top picture. It doesn’t even look human. It’s DEEP in The uncanny valley.
The one where she is holding the book looks so much better – still some editing, but she looks much more like herself. the top one is crazy.
She still looks like Frump DUMPTY
I’m more laughing that Camilla is using Chris Jackson now. I mean she has been already but still. Wonder if there’s bad blood with him and the Wales now.
@Jais I mentioned that earlier this week when people were talking about Natasha Archer and whether or not her Instagram” oopsie” was intentional. That I noticed that Chris Jackson had been taking a lot more photos of Charles and Camilla recently and that they may not have been worried about any backlash because they’re under that umbrella of protection. Also, he’s the only one that will Photoshop Kate the way that she likes so I don’t think that they have leverage.
Fugly Rottweiler.
She’s still alive, while Diana’s dead.
Justice is long in coming for this woman.
You took the words out of my mouth.
Diana is gone and we still have this fugly, vile heifer.
Gin-pickling, lol. I’ll say some nice things. Camilla did a cute event with shelter dogs recently and I also kind of like the whimsical prints on some of her dresses. She is doing circles around the princess of Wales in terms of event numbers. That said, it’s Camilla. And she has not been a kind person towards anyone that causes her jealousy, Diana, Harry, Meghan etc.
Giving this role to someone who never served in the Navy is just weird to me.
If she gets money for this role, that secures her living after Chuck’s death.
She will have enough stashed away to lead a comfortable life.
More stolen valor for these clowns.
And t he gall of saying it’s a historic event, that’s she’s the first ever woman in this position! It’s unearned, it’s a gimme!!!!
The women in that family have the worst posture. That woman has aged terribly to me and it does not help that she dresses so horribly. Always looks as though she is wearing house dresses. I wonder who Jackson thinks he is fooling with the amount of air brushing he does on those women. I would image folks who see them is person are puzzled.
With all that money, she always looks like a lumpy sack of potatoes. Does she not own a bra?
I googled “What do you get the woman who has everything?” Among the answers were – personalized chocolate bars, Apple Air Tags and Dearfoams Clog Slippers. Nowhere did it say “a Vice Admiralty.”
Lol…🛳️
LOL!
So now Camilla has the same rank and naval title as Anne’s husband Tim Laurence, who spent his whole career in the Royal Navy? Okaaayyy.
What would Prince Philip say about this, another spouse who had a real life career in the navy before his marriage to Elizabeth?
Haven’t you heard of the earthquake in Windsor? That’s was Philip turning in his grave.
lmao
I think it’s above Tim’s and an honorary title. She is vice-admiral of the United Kingdom. Didn’t the Queen give Philip the honorary title of Admiral of the Navy? At least Camilla is Vice-Admiral.
Those zippered house dresses kill me
Does she get to keep any of these titles after Chuck dies or can William take them away? Male no mistake, they may have been united in hatred for Princess Meghan but once Charles goes, Camilla is unprotected (but still fabulously rich) from the media when Charles won’t be there to wage his own media war.
Yes, photoshopped. At least he didn’t get a picture of her where she unhinges her lower jaw.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
That would present a more formidable Photoshop challenge to Chris Jackson than the side profile dowager hump and poochy belly.
If I met her for the first time looking like she does in the header photo, I’d assume she was actually a nice person. But, as Felix said on The Odd Couple, to assume is to make an ass of you and me.
Is it photoshop or “ refreshment “ or both? That she is actually smiling with life in her eyes is highly suspect.