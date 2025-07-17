Queen Camilla got two new portraits & a Navy appointment for her 78th birthday

Today is Queen Camilla’s 78th birthday. For the big event, Buckingham Palace released two new portraits of Cam, both taken by Chris Jackson and both taken at Camilla’s private home, Ray Mill. Chris Jackson really did the most for these photos – they brightened one of the pics so much, you can’t even make out Camilla’s chin. LMAO. I mean, all things considered, Camilla’s in pretty good shape for a 78-year-old woman. That’s what decades of gin-pickling does to a person. Well, in addition to the new portraits, Camilla also made a solo trip to Devon on Wednesday, her “birthday eve.” She went to Devon because her husband made Camilla the new Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom.

Queen Camilla has been appointed to a historic royal role on the eve of her 78th birthday. On July 16, the Royal Navy announced Queen Camilla, 77, as the new Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom. The honorary appointment was created by King Henry VIII in 1513. The Queen’s role was commemorated in a ceremony she attended on the HMS Astute, a submarine that she sponsors, in Plymouth. King Charles’ wife makes history as the first woman to serve as Vice Admiral of the U.K. and the first royal ever appointed to the role. The new title, formally bestowed by the King, could be seen as an early birthday gift ahead of her 78th celebration. The Queen was all smiles as she arrived at the HMS Astute, appearing at the ceremony marking the end of the ship’s first commission. A statement from the Royal Navy said that the submarine is set to undergo a major overhaul at Devonport Naval Base, and the royal joined the crew in celebrating the Astute’s achievements over the past 15 years — “the longest first commission of any Royal Navy submarine in history.” Queen Camilla’s appointment pageantry included the presentation of a burgee (or pennant) by Rear Admiral Andy Perks, Head of the Submarine Service, as a gesture recognizing her support for the Royal Navy. Camilla had the honor of naming the HMS Astute in 2007 and has been affiliated with the submarine ever since as sponsor. She also serves as sponsor for the U.K.’s flagship HMS Wales, currently deployed in the Pacific, as well as Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy Medical Service and Naval Chaplaincy Services.

[From People]

It feels like this probably would have been a better position for Prince William, whose birthday was just a few weeks ago. But William probably didn’t want it and wouldn’t have taken it if offered. Plus, I think Charles just loves to give Camilla these gaudy honorary titles. He thinks he can force the public to love Camilla as much as he does. The public has always been like “nah, we’ll pass.”