A royal cousin defends Duchess Meghan’s right to wear white to her 2018 wedding

For the better part of a month, the royal reporters have been obsessed with the late Lady Liza Anson, who died in 2019. Anson was Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin and friend, and Anson was a favorite gossip source for many royal reporters, as it turns out. She was “a source close to QEII” or perhaps just a “royal source.” In her last years, Anson had a major grudge against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Sussexes didn’t hire her to plan any part of their wedding (Anson was a party planner) and so, as punishment, Anson told lots of reporters about QEII’s fury with Harry and Meghan. According to Anson, QEII had to “give up her solitude” in a 1,000-room Norman castle when she rented Frogmore Cottage to the Sussexes. Anson was especially pissed about everything involving the Sussexes’ wedding, and she claimed that QEII was as well. QEII was allegedly big mad that Meghan A) wore a veil, B) wore white, and C) refused to tell QEII about every single part of the wedding planning.

At no point during all of this third-hand hearsay and gossip-mongering has anyone over there acknowledged that, actually, the queen was in the wrong. If Anson’s gossip is correct, QEII was throwing a tantrum over her grandson’s wife-to-be wearing a white gown to a globally-televised royal wedding. No one has said “well, Meghan had the right to do whatever she wanted, it was her wedding after all.” Then, weirdly, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden put this item in his column:

Meghan Markle’s choice of dress for her second wedding, to Prince Harry, is said to have caused Queen Elizabeth to raise an eyebrow. The late Queen is reported to have thought her gown was ‘too white’ for a divorcee.

Prince William’s cousin has, however, defended Meghan’s choice and explained why she, too, wore an ivory gown for her own second wedding.

Maddison May Brudenell – whose great-grandfather was King Charles’s beloved great-uncle, Earl Mountbatten of Burma – exchanged vows with Canadian welder Bret Kapetanov last November. And Maddison reveals that she had to overcome the opposition of her mother, Edwina Hicks.

The model, 31, says: ‘In the monarch’s view, it was not appropriate for a divorcee getting remarried in church to look quite so flamboyantly virginal. My mother, our late Queen’s goddaughter, had said exactly the same to me, and that other family members would agree.’

Maddison, who previously ran off to be secretly married to a DJ, Olaoluwa Modupe-Ojo, wore a bespoke white dress by Laura Green, of Modern Bride, for her wedding to Kapetanov.

Of her frank conversation with her mother, she says: ‘I was sad to think about the painful past during what I wanted to be a joyful, future-focused time of my life. But I understood the notion. My mum was speaking out of love. I didn’t let my feelings overcome me – we talked about it.’

‘However, as I told my mother, we may as well splash muddy water, drip some blood, sweat and tears on it for good measure. As it happens, my dress did have a lot of unique components, but these were because of what I chose and not in any way what I felt I must choose. My mother listened to my wisdom and respected my style.’

This is actually completely normal – an older relative has super-conservative opinions about weddings, and the bride says “okay, granny, but I’m still going to do what I want because it’s my wedding,” and the granny just has to deal. As I’ve said this whole time, I can understand why a woman of QEII’s generation would have thoughts and opinions about “which brides can wear white.” It’s the weaponization of those opinions which bugs me, and using a dead queen’s memory to bash Meghan for “making her own choices for her wedding.” There were literally dozens of royal reporters writing ghastly sh-t about Meghan in the past month, all because one dead woman said another dead woman was “furious, confused and HURT” by Meghan’s choice to wear white SEVEN YEARS AGO.

PS… if we’re getting into conservative wedding rules about who can and cannot wear white, I find it remarkable that QEII seemingly had no opinion about the then-Duchess of Cambridge wearing white to another woman’s wedding.


Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

13 Responses to “A royal cousin defends Duchess Meghan’s right to wear white to her 2018 wedding”

  1. Blogger says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:04 am

    Oh dear, even Dick is avoiding mentioning the great Greek holiday rort and instead digs up a random unknown Mountbatten cousin to resurrect a non-issue over an historic wedding dress.

    What possibly could Dick be deflecting from?

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:07 am

    Keen is looking daggers at the wedding. If the queen looked at every aspect of the wedding why did she not speak up over keens tantrums before the wedding

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:10 am

    Didn’t Anne and Camilla wear white to their second weddings? All this says to me is the Queen was a busy body who was stuck in her old ways.

    Reply
  4. Sophia says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:11 am

    Nobody’s opinion matters. Bride wants to wear white who gives two F’S if she’s a virgin or whatever outdated opinion anyone has. Stupid

    Reply
  5. Jan says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:13 am

    When a woman allows her husband to have a side piece, that she have to invites to functions, she is no positive, to tell another woman what to wear to their wedding.
    I’m so proud of Meghan for not letting that old hag plan her wedding, or telling the queen the details about her dress.

    Reply
    • Gtwiecz says:
      July 23, 2025 at 8:38 am

      Very true. Lived in a pretend marriage for decades, just like her grandson the heir is doing. No wonder Phillip’s will is locked up for decades. I’m just wondering if she had her own side pieces.

      Reply
  6. Dee(2) says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:14 am

    I guess great, but whether it’s a defense or opposition I wouldn’t care either way about someone this distantly and tangentially related’s opinion. It’s my wedding not yours, and this idea of virginal and white is gross too. And pretty silly in this day and age.

    Lady Anson like so many others saw Meghan’s popularity and thought that they could latch on and boost themselves with it. And then got angry because Meghan was a fully formed adult woman with her own ideas, but also her own connections and contacts and didn’t need to rely on them for things for the wedding. And I think that’s what irked. She wasn’t babe in the woods and could point to her own life experience and knowledge to counter them.

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:16 am

    LOL, yeah when are we gonna get the queen’s opinion on Kate wearing a dress that photographed as a cream/white at Meghan’s wedding. Especially after Kate threw a tantrum over bridemaids dresses and acted like a bridezilla when she wasn’t even the bride. Not to mention lying about it to the press later to make herself the victim. Those are some seriously poor behaviors. But sure let’s talk about how Meghan wore a white dress for her wedding/s.

    Reply
    • somebody says:
      July 23, 2025 at 8:48 am

      Well, why was Kate wearing white at her own wedding after shacking up with William? Or Sophie? Didn’t she live with Edward before marrying?

      Reply
  8. sunnyside up says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:17 am

    How many brides these days are virgins when they marry, both my DILs had a baby before marriage, both in white. White only became fashionable for wedding gowns because Queen Victoria wore white for her wedding, I wonder who decided that white was only for virgins.

    Reply
  9. sevenblue says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:26 am

    I don’t believe QE2 at her age was bitching about H&M’s wedding all day. What I think happened, this woman bad-mouthed H&M to QE2 because Harry rejected her services and QE2 either didn’t say anything or just nodded, which she took as QE2 agreeing with her and leaked the reporters that QE2 said all that sh*t. From every interaction QE2 had with Meghan, she approved of her. If she thought of Meghan like this, she would pay Meghan zero attention publicly like she did to Kate multiple times in front of the cameras.

    Reply
  10. somebody says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:50 am

    Supposedly hundreds of people live in Windsor Castle-retired military who take part in some things and staff. Then there are all the houses leased out on the estate and tourists coming through. Adelaide is nearly the same distance as FC from the castle, so no moaning about W&K invading her privacy? Only the biracial woman impinged on her privacy? And only inappropriate for Meghan to wear white and not Kate who shacked up with Will before marrying? Get back to me on wedding attire when they come up with something to indicate the man is a virgin.

    Reply

