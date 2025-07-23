Prince William has to leave his yacht vacation to attend the women’s Euro final

According to many Greek media outlets, Prince William, Kate, the Wales kids and Kate’s parents are all on a luxury vacation in Greece right now. They have a lot of royal protection officers with them, and they were seen flying a private plane into the country and boarding an enormous super-yacht, a yacht which is likely owned by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi. The British media is currently playing a game of “we refuse to see any of this or give the Wales family’s vacations any energy.”

Well, it’s pretty common for William and Kate to go underground and not be seen for months at a time following Wimbledon. It’s been happening that way for years – as soon as their kids’ school vacation starts, William and Kate are in the wind. In the summer of 2023, the Lionesses made it to the Women’s World Cup final in Australia. William, who was then the president of England’s Football Association, refused to leave his summer vacation to attend the World Cup final. He was too lazy to watch football or cheer on the Lionesses. Well, the Lionesses won their EURO semifinal yesterday, while William was day-drinking on a super-yacht in Greek waters. The Lionesses are into the EURO final, because they are an amazing team. They’ll face either Spain or Germany in the final. The final will be held in Switzerland on Sunday. Guess who has to cut his vacation short to fly to Switzerland?

Prince William will travel to Switzerland to cheer on the Lionesses in their Euro 2025 final on Sunday, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Prince of Wales, who is patron of the Football Association, will be at the finale of Women’s Euros in Basel after England beat Italy in a thrilling victory last night. They will play the winners of the semi-final between Germany and Spain, which takes place tonight.

Both William and wife Kate have been away from royal duties over the last week to spend time with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are on their summer holidays from school.

However, it is likely William and the rest of the family have been following the fortunes of the Lionesses as straight after their extra-time win last night thanks to a Chloe Kelly winner, he took to social media to say: “Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory!”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Do you think he’s mad about this? I bet he is. Incandescent with rage that England’s women’s team has made it to yet another major final and now he has to leave his yacht vacation and “go to work.” What a bummer! It’s also funny that so many eyes are on him about this too – it’s all because he skipped the World Cup in 2023. He got terrible press for that. I also think this is about William spending too much time attending Aston Villa games this year, and he only went to one of the Lionesses’ EURO games.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Prince William has to leave his yacht vacation to attend the women’s Euro final”

  1. Becks1 says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:46 am

    Hahahaha, poor poodle has to spend part of his vacation working. Will no one think of their children who need to spend time with their hardworking royal parents?!!?!?!?

    This family, i tell you….

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      July 23, 2025 at 9:00 am

      “… poor poodle has to spend part of his vacation watching football.” FIFY.

      I guess he might consider the women’s team work, though.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        July 23, 2025 at 9:07 am

        Yes, I should have said “working” in quotes lol. He would certainly prefer this was Aston Villa or the men’s team but hey, he gets to go to the Euro final and write this off as an engagement.

        Wonder if he’ll take Charlotte…..?

  2. Amy Bee says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:47 am

    I’m sure he’s mad about this but he has no choice but to go and no excuse to miss it because it’s in Switzerland. He’s still trying to make amends for missing the women’s world cup final a few years ago.

    Reply
  3. Nikki (Toronto) says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:47 am

    He’ll bring Charlotte. There’s no way he’s facing the media supertanned from a yacht vacation alone.

    Reply
  4. Me at home says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:50 am

    This is what he should be doing. It’s pathetic, though, that the British media can’t bring themselves to mention the G word.

    Wonder if Charlotte will go? I was mad she didn’t go with William the other week. But now she’s legitimately enjoying a luxury vacation at sea (even if it’s a way OTT vacation). William should offer her the choice, wonder if he will.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      July 23, 2025 at 9:01 am

      The “G” word 😂

      The country that must NOT be named.

      Reply
    • SURE says:
      July 23, 2025 at 9:10 am

      It’s insulting to working people to hear that “..what he should be doing” is attending another soccer match. (Not a dig at you @meathome but rather the royal con).

      Reply
  5. Blogger says:
    July 23, 2025 at 8:51 am

    Poor diddums 😂 Oh no! He has to work which means…leaving the Foreign Minister’s yacht to go to a corporate box and watch a football match. Such hard work! Such a hard life!

    Looking forward to some grainy pap shots as Willy scurries away from his hidey hole like the cockroach he is. Chopper or speed boat 🤔 maybe a UAE submarine would be good at this stage.

    Who will pay for this Kefalonia-Switzerland jaunt? Will he ask his host because asking the taxpayer to foot the bill is getting rich at this stage.

    Reply
  6. Noor says:
    July 23, 2025 at 9:08 am

    How can a heir to the British throne accept a free yacht holiday in Greece from the Dubai foreign minister for himself and family plus in-laws. No questions asked in Parliament or the media.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment