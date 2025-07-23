Prince William has to leave his yacht vacation to attend the women’s Euro final

According to many Greek media outlets, Prince William, Kate, the Wales kids and Kate’s parents are all on a luxury vacation in Greece right now. They have a lot of royal protection officers with them, and they were seen flying a private plane into the country and boarding an enormous super-yacht, a yacht which is likely owned by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi. The British media is currently playing a game of “we refuse to see any of this or give the Wales family’s vacations any energy.”

Well, it’s pretty common for William and Kate to go underground and not be seen for months at a time following Wimbledon. It’s been happening that way for years – as soon as their kids’ school vacation starts, William and Kate are in the wind. In the summer of 2023, the Lionesses made it to the Women’s World Cup final in Australia. William, who was then the president of England’s Football Association, refused to leave his summer vacation to attend the World Cup final. He was too lazy to watch football or cheer on the Lionesses. Well, the Lionesses won their EURO semifinal yesterday, while William was day-drinking on a super-yacht in Greek waters. The Lionesses are into the EURO final, because they are an amazing team. They’ll face either Spain or Germany in the final. The final will be held in Switzerland on Sunday. Guess who has to cut his vacation short to fly to Switzerland?

Prince William will travel to Switzerland to cheer on the Lionesses in their Euro 2025 final on Sunday, Kensington Palace has confirmed. The Prince of Wales, who is patron of the Football Association, will be at the finale of Women’s Euros in Basel after England beat Italy in a thrilling victory last night. They will play the winners of the semi-final between Germany and Spain, which takes place tonight. Both William and wife Kate have been away from royal duties over the last week to spend time with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are on their summer holidays from school. However, it is likely William and the rest of the family have been following the fortunes of the Lionesses as straight after their extra-time win last night thanks to a Chloe Kelly winner, he took to social media to say: “Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory!”

Do you think he’s mad about this? I bet he is. Incandescent with rage that England’s women’s team has made it to yet another major final and now he has to leave his yacht vacation and “go to work.” What a bummer! It’s also funny that so many eyes are on him about this too – it’s all because he skipped the World Cup in 2023. He got terrible press for that. I also think this is about William spending too much time attending Aston Villa games this year, and he only went to one of the Lionesses’ EURO games.