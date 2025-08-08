Sam Nivola: ‘I don’t think I can attribute much of my success to my parents’

Of all the under-30 nepo babies in the film/television industry right now, I think Sam Nivola is one of the most talented. He’s the son of actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola. While Sam didn’t get his earliest roles because of his parents, he doesn’t actually acknowledge that he certainly has a leg up in the industry. That being said, he’s actually been an auditioning-and-jobbing actor for years. He’s had a huge breakthrough in the past year, first with the campy ensemble drama The Perfect Couple (he played Nicole Kidman’s youngest kid) and then he played the youngest child of Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs’ couple in The White Lotus. Sam is going to be booking tons of jobs off of his star turn in TWL. I think he was robbed of an Emmy nomination honestly – the only reason he didn’t get nominated for TWL is because all of the other actors involved with that show got nominated. Anyway, Sam has a new profile in Variety. He talks about nepo babies and a lot more – he’s 21 years old and pretty unfiltered for a guy whose parents work in the industry too. Some highlights:
On ‘The White Lotus’: “It’s totally changed my life and the scope of my career…When ‘The White Lotus’ was at its peak, I literally couldn’t walk down the street in Brooklyn — my hometown — without being swarmed.”
His parents forbade him from auditioning before he was 18: When Nivola was 17, his high school drama teacher helped him net an audition for “White Noise,” in which he’d play the son of Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig’s characters. It was during the pandemic, and Nivola sent in a self-tape in secret. He only told his parents about the opportunity once he made it to the next round. “Holy f–king sh-t, it’s a Noah Baumbach movie?! You have to do the callback!” he remembers his parents saying.
On the idea that he’s a nepo baby: “Other than my genes, I don’t think I can attribute much of my success to my parents. I feel proud that I’ve done it for myself, and sometimes in spite of them.” Of his first movie role, he says, “I didn’t get my dad’s agent to call up so-and-so. I did it by myself. I didn’t want to give anyone an excuse to be able to say that anything I’ve achieved has been because of anyone other than me. And I’m proud of that.”
When the Nivola family is out, people stop him, not his parents: “But that just goes to show the trappings of fame. Because I’m not half as talented as my father or my mother.”
He got the role in ‘The White Lotus’ the old-fashioned way, by auditioning: “I’m just grateful that there are people who are not casting things based on how many Instagram followers you have,” Nivola says. (He has 145,000.) “They’re casting based on who is right for the job. Like, ‘You might not be Jacob Elordi, but you’re the guy.’”
He just filmed an R-rated comedy: “It’s rare to have comedies at all. It’s been pretty dry for a little while…Can you think of any good ones that have come out in the last five years? Other than ‘Friendship’?” He attributes the decline to studios being more financially “conservative.” “They’ve ‘Moneyball’-ed the film industry! Everything is about data now — and trying to predict, to the nearest dollar, how much money a movie’s going to make. It screws the idea of risk-taking, and comedy is more about risk-taking than any other genre.”
Old movie stars: “The old movie stars are getting plastic surgery, and they’re looking younger and they’re staying young. You have these really old people playing young roles. And it’s not giving any space for the young’uns to move in and make a name for themselves. With all due respect to those people, one day they won’t be here anymore, literally, and they will have to create new stars.”
He loves acting: “I love acting so much that I would be totally content working a run-of-the-mill, 9-to-5, minimum-wage job for the rest of my life if I got to do this on weekends.”
On the state of the American film industry: “One of the biggest fears I have is that nothing can afford to shoot in America anymore,” Nivola says. The business model of moviemaking in the U.S. is so out of whack that “you can hire a team of 10 gaffers in Hungary for cheaper than hiring one key grip in Los Angeles. It’s so silly, Trump saying he’s going to put a tariff on foreign films. That’s the opposite of what we need to be doing. It’s not that we shouldn’t be watching foreign films; it’s that we need more tax incentives to shoot movies in America.”
He also talks about how America should invest in making films (of all varieties) accessible to younger people, like the British Film Institute does. Meaning, I suppose, investing in cheaper screenings of art films and foreign films and the like. Plus, massive tax incentives for productions within the UK. As for the nepo baby drama… he IS a nepo baby, even if he didn’t get his start through his parents’ contacts. He still gets to go into auditions and people are like “wait, your parents are Emily and Alessandro, right?” He seems like a smart young guy, and it seriously never hurts to just acknowledge your baseline privilege.
Ugh. Why can’t nepo babies just simply acknowledge they got a leg up and move on? Be grateful, express gratitude and then go back to talking about your morning protein powder routine, your discovery of XYZ brand and your feels about Method acting, which you read about from scrolling through articles interviewing other celebrities, not from actually studying it.
Unless you’re a major unique genius talent widely acknowledged right out of the gate, you have benefited from your famous family in connections, money and reduced risk from failure, and have been given a chance, because anyone interviewing or casting you already knows who you are. Period. You have one job: Don’t f*** it up (see: Sydney Chandler. Don’t do that)
I don’t know who any of these people are.
Same
Right? I think he can safely actually say his parents don’t give him a leg up, because I only vaguely recognize his mom’s name, and it might just be because I think Mortimer is a funny name.
He can’t come out and say, I’m not a nepo baby because my parents are nobodies, that would be sh*tty to them. The advantage he has is having parents who understand the business and systems, which is more like just going into the family line of work. To me, nepo means there’s name recognition or personal connections being used/leaned on. It sounds like he’s done 3 jobs? Feels like a reach.
I’m sorry, but he is only getting roles because of his parents. He was just really bad in both Perfect Couple and The White Lotus.
Also, all of the stuff he is saying here sounds so dumb. Old people are taking parts from young actors? OK. Casting directors don’t look at social media? Maya Hawke (who does graciously acknowledge her leg up) talks much more eloquently about this. Also, his family is rich. It’s pretty easy to say that you’d work a regular 9-5 when you know you’ll never have to. STOP.
it’s kind of a throwback interview to when actors were more honest and a little messy, but the reason his generation is being pushed aside for the movie stars of the 80s/90s/early 00’s is because those generations are still buying tickets. the younger gen cares nothing about film or tv – they like content on tiktok and instagram.
Sounds like a smart guy – I’m gonna go read the rest of this interview. It’s telling our entertainment is so fractured only the white lotus is something everyone saw and could make you famous overnight. I grew up with plenty of nepo babies – Carrie fisher, Jaime Lee Curtis, Laura Dern – and I have to admit the fact that both their parents were famous actors (or singers) made them more interesting to me. Sort of – let’s see if they are as good. And acting talent, like any other artistic trait is passed down through genes (good genes!). But it sounds like he acknowledges that leg up. I’m off to read the rest!
Acting talent is passed down genetically? Through good genes? What am I reading? Should the children of doctors be able to perform surgery just because they have doctor’s genes? Or the children of airplane pilots, should they get to fly planes?
And no, he does not acknowledge the “leg up” he got from being a nepo baby, on the contrary, he denies it. Hence my original comment
It’s hilarious to me that he talks about his genes because he’s not nearly as good looking as his parents 🫣. I also found him…adequate, I guess? In The White Lotus. If he ever feels like acknowledging his privilege I’ll be much nicer about the fact that he’s middling in every regard 😅.
It’s confounding how easy it is to say yes I had a leg up and yet so hard for a lot of young people to say it. There have been a rare handful who get it. Allison Williams. Jack Quaid I think? Pride ego and needing to prove themselves, I guess. It was funny when he spoke about older actors still playing young bc they get plastic surgery. I’d argue a lot of them aren’t looking that young but they have name recognition.
Yep, Allison and Jack both. Maya Hawke. And Lewis Pullman gave a very good answer barely four months ago also to the Hollywood Reporter! LMAO!
Cheat off their homework kid, it’s not hard. 😅
Lewis Pullman is very talented; my favorite of the nepos
His comment about older actors getting plastic surgery and playing younger roles, thereby stealing work from younger actors is….. not accurate.
Yeah, that comment is puzzling and totally inaccurate.
Why all the attention to nepo babies in the entertainment field? Nepotism is rampant across all professions. Police, firefighters, banking, investment houses, doctors, lawyers, take your pick. If your father, motner, grandfather or whatever has “connections” , you have a leg up.
I imagine it’s because only in the entertainment field are nepo babies regularly giving publicly available interviews and deliberately seeking a public life, as opposed to police, firefighters, banking, doctors, lawyers etc. Nepo babies in other fields may say equally asinine things like denying they’ve had a leg up, but not usually on the cover of Variety or the New York Times or….etc
His father is wayyyyyy more talented.
So is his mom — she was fantastic on The Newsroom.
Eh. He is a bright kid and he sounds like a typical bright kid. This is how they talk. He is young and so all of his ideas are strong and “brilliant” and a bit messy. He is nepo, but he wants to be in charge of his destiny! But that is ok. He is finding his way in the public eye and I hope people are nice.
Meh, I think he was fine in the TWL but hardly revelatory. I thought Patrick Schwarzenegger gave a much more nuanced performance IMO.
I have been watching his Mama & Daddy for DECADES! They are CAPTIVATING on screen✨️………..and their Son is LUCKY he has parents in the industry….😬
Yeah, they only conceived you, your mom risked her life to give birth to you, then they raised you, educated you, and gave you whatever you have of a loving family life. Unless those things are not in fact true, shut the hell up, you ungrateful little brat.
I don’t even care about the fact that he’s a nepo baby. I’m just so tired of the “I did it all on my own” narrative. None of us do it on our own. You literally can’t drive down the street without benefiting from the labor of others who came before you. Learn some grace, people.
Why the anger? He sounds like he came from a loving, supportive family and that he appreciates his parents and admires their talent. Maybe he is underestimating the advantage being born into an acting family has given him, but that doesn’t make him an ungrateful little brat!