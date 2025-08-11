JD Vance is renting a £8,000-a-week Cotswolds manor house & his neighbors hate him

It feels like JD Vance has been on vacation for months. He basically just drops into Washington for a day or two in between vacations. I seem to remember, not so long ago, when the Beltway media and the entire political establishment was obsessed with the VPOTUS’s rare days off and shopping habits. People threw political tantrums for months because Kamala Harris shopped for cookware in between meetings in Paris, remember that? But when a white guy is VPOTUS, suddenly no one has any issue with his months-long holidays. In early August, Vance was on vacation in Ohio, where the Secret Service raised the water level of the Little Miami River so this Nazi doofus could go kayaking.
Vice President JD Vance’s security detail coordinated for the water level of an Ohio river to be raised to accommodate his recent family boating trip in celebration of his 41st birthday. According to reports from The Guardian and the Associated Press, the vice president’s security detail from the Secret Service requested that the Army Corps of Engineers change the outflow of a lake into the Little Miami River ahead of Vance’s trip to southwest Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 2.
According to a statement given to the Guardian by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the request from the Secret Service was made to “support safe navigation” for Vance and his family. Social media posts obtained by the AP that day showed Vance kayaking on the river, which feeds into Ohio’s Caesar Creek Lake. One source alleged to The Guardian that the request was not only made to support safe boating on the river, but also to create “ideal kayaking conditions.”
Public data from US Geological Survey (USGS) obtained by The Guardian showed a sudden increase in the Little Miami River’s level and a corresponding drop in lake elevation during the dates Vance was in Ohio. USACE spokesperson Gene Pawlik told the outlet that USACE Louisville had received “a request to temporarily increase outflows from Caesar Creek Lake to support safe navigation of US Secret Service personnel.”
“It was determined that the operations would not adversely affect downstream or upstream water levels,” Pawlik said in an additional statement, per the AP. “Downstream stakeholders were notified in advance of the slight outflow increase, which occurred August 1, 2025.”
USACE spokesperson Gene Pawlik told the outlet that USACE Louisville had received “a request to temporarily increase outflows from Caesar Creek Lake to support safe navigation of US Secret Service personnel.”…. Or they could have told this overgrown toddler to kayak somewhere else?? Jesus. If your vacation plans need to be coordinated with the Army Corps of Engineers, you should probably just change your vacation plans. This wasn’t state business, and this is hugely wasteful and probably damaging to the ecosystem.
Meanwhile, the Vance family is currently on another vacation, this time in Cotswolds, England. His family is renting a “sprawling Cotswolds manor house” for £8,000 a week. The British media is obsessed with this – there are dozens of tabloid stories about his visit and how his neighbors hate him and hate that he’s turned the area into a circus. Vance is allegedly getting some business done, meeting with various British officials like Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
I wonder if he and Ellen had a meet up.
He’s meeting with various officials to make the cost chargeable. He isn’t paying the 8000 a week.
So you’re saying, we’re paying it? Typical.
Yeah, meeting with Lammy (really important stuff discussed I’m sure 😉) will be used to justify the ridiculous expense to the taxpayers.
My thoughts exactly. we’re paying for every penny of this trip.
Did we see the video of Vance running during his recent Disney vacation? Priceless.
When he was in Indiana (?) last week, he was roundly booed and the protest signs were *chef’s kiss* brilliant. “Vance Ate My Pet” was particularly hilarious. Are the Cotswolds folks bringing anything similar to this manor house? I would love to know!
It’s nice that the British are getting their chance to jeer him. I don’t think we have ever had a POTUS and a VPOTUS this hated everywhere. So embarrassing.
He’s so completely mockable.
Vance is such a loser. Rebecca Shaw got it so right back in mid January. “I knew one day I’d have to watch powerful men burn the world down – I just didn’t expect them to be such losers.” These protests are so important though as their itty bitty egos hate to be made fun of. That is one part of their soft underbelly along with their overconfidence and stupidity.
It’s all one long vacation until the inevitable happens and Peter Thiel calls to tell him he’s up.
If I have one niche pet peeve, it’s when wealthy tools try to cosplay “outdoorsman.” It started with Scott Brown (MA) driving a pickup truck and wearing a barn coat while campaigning for office. Today it is JD wearing an effing starched button-down shirt and brand-spanking-new jeans to go fishing. This princess does not bait his own hooks nor clean his own fish. Fish goo!!! Ewww! In the interim, it was Tucker Carlson picking up an axe in ME (in a button down, again) and Kim Guilfoyle wearing heels to go alligator hunting. Just… stick to your gold-plated toilets and let the real humans be humans.
Agree. Yam Tits 2 doesn’t even know how to cast a line. 🙄
The way he’s casting! Major cringe! 😖 He doesn’t know what he’s doing. I could cast better when I was a seven-year-old girl.
You mean like when Elliot Woods went to profile Ryan Zinke and his fly reel was on backwards? https://www.outsideonline.com/2266216/man-flies-his-own-flag
What is the real reason for this trip? Just like how he hung around Italy when the pope died.