JD Vance is renting a £8,000-a-week Cotswolds manor house & his neighbors hate him

It feels like JD Vance has been on vacation for months. He basically just drops into Washington for a day or two in between vacations. I seem to remember, not so long ago, when the Beltway media and the entire political establishment was obsessed with the VPOTUS’s rare days off and shopping habits. People threw political tantrums for months because Kamala Harris shopped for cookware in between meetings in Paris, remember that? But when a white guy is VPOTUS, suddenly no one has any issue with his months-long holidays. In early August, Vance was on vacation in Ohio, where the Secret Service raised the water level of the Little Miami River so this Nazi doofus could go kayaking.

Vice President JD Vance’s security detail coordinated for the water level of an Ohio river to be raised to accommodate his recent family boating trip in celebration of his 41st birthday. According to reports from The Guardian and the Associated Press, the vice president’s security detail from the Secret Service requested that the Army Corps of Engineers change the outflow of a lake into the Little Miami River ahead of Vance’s trip to southwest Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 2. According to a statement given to the Guardian by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the request from the Secret Service was made to “support safe navigation” for Vance and his family. Social media posts obtained by the AP that day showed Vance kayaking on the river, which feeds into Ohio’s Caesar Creek Lake. One source alleged to The Guardian that the request was not only made to support safe boating on the river, but also to create “ideal kayaking conditions.” Public data from US Geological Survey (USGS) obtained by The Guardian showed a sudden increase in the Little Miami River’s level and a corresponding drop in lake elevation during the dates Vance was in Ohio. USACE spokesperson Gene Pawlik told the outlet that USACE Louisville had received “a request to temporarily increase outflows from Caesar Creek Lake to support safe navigation of US Secret Service personnel.” “It was determined that the operations would not adversely affect downstream or upstream water levels,” Pawlik said in an additional statement, per the AP. “Downstream stakeholders were notified in advance of the slight outflow increase, which occurred August 1, 2025.”

USACE spokesperson Gene Pawlik told the outlet that USACE Louisville had received “a request to temporarily increase outflows from Caesar Creek Lake to support safe navigation of US Secret Service personnel.”…. Or they could have told this overgrown toddler to kayak somewhere else?? Jesus. If your vacation plans need to be coordinated with the Army Corps of Engineers, you should probably just change your vacation plans. This wasn’t state business, and this is hugely wasteful and probably damaging to the ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Vance family is currently on another vacation, this time in Cotswolds, England. His family is renting a “sprawling Cotswolds manor house” for £8,000 a week. The British media is obsessed with this – there are dozens of tabloid stories about his visit and how his neighbors hate him and hate that he’s turned the area into a circus. Vance is allegedly getting some business done, meeting with various British officials like Foreign Secretary David Lammy.