Royal butler: In the old days, ‘Kate and Harry would be off doing stuff together’

There’s yet another royal book coming out from a royal sycophant. This one is by Grant Harrold, who served as King Charles’s butler at Highgrove from 2004-2011. Harrold is currently in a domestic partnership with a man who still works as a gardener for Charles as well. The book is called The Royal Butler: My remarkable life of royal service. Obviously, the only thing people care about is Harrold’s gossip about Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate. This guy has been milking his “remembrances” and gossip opinions for years by the way – he’s quoted with some regularity by the tabloids, and he usually has an anti-Sussex slant. Sounds like his book has the same bias, at least judging from the exclusive excerpt published in the Telegraph. Some highlights:
Charles’s second wedding day: The day itself, in April 2005, was the “happiest” Harrold says he ever saw the King. “At the end of the festivities, Charles and Camilla were catching a flight to head straight to Birkhall [on the Balmoral estate],” he writes in the book. “We all went outside to wave them off and laughed as we saw William and Harry had decorated their car with ‘Just Married’. As they drove off through the arches to cheers, the boys raced after the car.”
Harry’s account of Charles & Camilla’s engagement: It’s a scene that seems to contradict the account of that period in Prince Harry’s book, Spare. When it was published in 2023, tearing a hole in the Royal family which has never been repaired, it was the then Duchess of Cornwall who came out worse in the Prince’s evisceration of his family. In Spare, he told how he and William begged their father not to marry her, writing: “We support you, we said. We endorse Camilla, we said. ‘Just please don’t marry her. Just be together, Pa.’ He didn’t answer. But she answered. Straight away. Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game, a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the Crown (with Pa’s blessing, we presumed).”
Harrold claims Charles, Camilla, William and Harry got along: “The four of them, I promise you, got on so well,” he says. “And that’s why I don’t understand what Harry’s said, I really don’t understand. Because I saw them. I saw them having dinners together, I saw them having drinks together, I saw them going to parties together.” As Harrold remembers it there was “no animosity” on display. The relationship he observed between Charles and his sons doesn’t reflect the one Harry has portrayed either. “The King used to do things to make them laugh and giggle,” he says.
Harry got along with Kate: Among the saddest aspects of this era for the Royal family is surely the apparent breakdown in the bond that used to exist between the two princes. Back then, Harrold recalls how William, Catherine and Harry used to be a little gang. “They involved him. He used to go out with Kate. William would be away and Kate and Harry would be off doing stuff together. They’d go shopping together, they’d go to pubs together. […] I think when people say ‘oh he was left out’, he really wasn’t. But also he was with Chelsy [Davy, the Prince’s former girlfriend]. Chelsy was always around. And Chelsy and Kate got on really well.” The brothers were “so close”. “The banter was great. They used to go around being silly with each other and winding each other up, jumping out at their dad from corners and making him laugh. It was just like a family.”
Harrold watched the Sussex wedding from afar, and managed to lip-read: Since leaving Highgrove, Harrold has often watched on as a pundit. He reported live from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018, dipping between interviews and the picnic blanket where Stooks was installed. As he was still working for the family he was among those invited to watch from the lawn in front of St George’s Chapel and brought Harrold along as his guest. Watching the family file out of the ceremony, which included the famous 14-minute sermon by Bishop Michael Curry, Harrold claims in the book to have overheard a few choice words on the lips of the late Duke of Edinburgh. “Once all the formalities were over, we watched as the happy couple, and then the other members of the Royal family, filed out of the chapel,” he writes. “When Prince Philip came out he turned to the Queen and said, ‘Thank f— that’s over.’”
The royalists are already crowing that Harrold has definitively contradicted Prince Harry’s account of his own feelings and his devastation at his father’s second marriage. I don’t know, guys. Should we believe Harry’s descriptions of his own conversations and feelings, or should we believe some guy who used to work for King Charles who wants to sell a particular revisionist history? Should we believe the guy who believes he overheard Prince Philip say those words after Harry’s wedding?
As for the talk about Harry being close to Kate, and Harry constantly hanging out with Will and Kate… that was one of the most surprising aspects of Spare, for me at least. That in their 20s and early 30s, William, Harry and Kate really weren’t hanging out that much, at least according to Harry’s narrative. I also got the impression from Spare that Harry left a lot of stuff out about his “lost years,” his pre-Meghan years, especially when it came to Kate and the Middletons. He didn’t even mention the years-long attempt to put him with Pippa. I also think Harry was trying to be a gentleman, especially about Kate and what she was really like back then.
Harry made it clear he did not like being third wheel and he was not close to keen. Keen is embarrassing the way she flirted with Harry. She wanted to be the center of attention. Her rudeness to Meghan was appalling. The spin of the happy trio that Meghan broke up often comes from derangers.
Yes, I always noticed that too, how Cathy always flirted with Harry. She was clearly crushing on him and loved being the queen bee in that triangle. When Meghan came along and Harry so clearly adored her, Cathy just couldn’t hide her envy. It was like middle school with tiaras.
These loads of horse shit are coming fast and furious to cover for what’s happening with the leftovers that they cherish!
The butler is so off the wall. Keen was married to William not harry. Harry also had girlfriends he was involved with including chelsy.
Being cordial in front of staff does not mean Harry was fond of Camilla.
I mean, Harry also said he got along with Kate. He just didn’t hang out with them that much. I am sure there were times they did. According to the media, the brothers were very very close. That was just not true. After they started a family, they didn’t even invite him for dinners, so where is the closeness? When they were young, they would of course be hanging out at parties and with other friends. It wasn’t a close relationship though, that is what I understood from Spare. If Kate was hanging out with only Harry, there would be at least some photos, no? There was no media agreement at the time, the media was hounding Kate and Harry and following their every move.
Maybe Kate and William weren’t having dinners together, hence no dinners to invite Harry to?
I think Harry covered for them a bit because Kate was at her parents a lot, especially once George was born.
Harry might have assumed there were at KP but Kate likely wasn’t.
Just because William can’t mask his feelings doesn’t mean Harry couldn’t accept that he had to play nice with a woman he does not like in order to spend time with his father.
Which service was it again, somewhere in 2019, where him and kate left westminster abbey and he literally pointed for her to just get in the car?
I laugh every time i think about it
It was when Meghan was pregnant with Archie and did not attend the service.
Anzac Day Services and yeah he was not giving her any extra photo-op opportunities that day. I think he’s got her number on that. Similar vibe at the Queen’s funeral. He is very careful to make sure there is no eye contact.
It amuses me that people still push the ‘H&K were so close’ stuff when he has told us himself they weren’t. A lot of photos of her looking gooey eyed at him from the early days does not a close relationship make!
I can 100% believe Phil said that, but not for any reason beyond being old, crochety, and (I suspect) those pews in the church not being all that comfortable for longer than about 10 minutes. Nothing to do with Bishop Curry’s sermon or the woman his grandson was marrying.
During the time when Kate let those fake stories out about Meghan. She and harry went to some event she was so tone deaf keen flirted with him. Harry moved away and got into his car and left
Erm… not according to Harry. In his own words, he specifically describes that he was not close to Kate.
She must have had rather a large thing for him, if she can write these fanfic narratives years on and not feel the least bit embarrassed.
Lazy must have loved that she could walk with two men, one of whom was actually nice and attractive. I’m sure she had a huge crush on Harry considering the misery of living with a raging husband who probably resented her. She’s always been a pick me girl so her world probably fell apart when Meghan came on the scene and was stylish, comfident, smart, and accomplished, and most importantly, the love of Harry’s life.
She basked in the attention of the two Princes. I don’t know why they think this threesome image is a winner. They really thought Harry was jealous of Willy over Lazy?
Harry dated working professional women, Lazy was simply lazy. Chelsy worked in the Queen’s law firm FFS while Lazy idled around waiting for Willy’s booty call. There’s nothing much going for the social climbing Lazy Princess.
Yeah don’t confuse someone being naturally kind and charismatic with him being interested in you.
It’s true, I have never seen Kate happier than when she did events with both princes. It’s also what the rota wanted, too – Kate and William on their own are at best boring and at worst bring about a heavy cloud of tension. As the press has now learned from the intervening years, they desperately needed Harry’s fun and charisma.
Well Keen alienated Harry, so Harry is not going to be third wheel again. Plus he is married with his own family now. He does not need the Keens.
Let me see…believe the help or believe the Prince writing his own account? It’s such a hard choice between hearsay and gossip vs first hand account.
Harrold can join Loonie in the bin this week. It seems there’s a new book with a Harry expose every week if not every month.
Don’t think Harrold’s book will sell many copies. Nowhere near Spare level. He should stick to butlering. And at this rate, nobody will hire him as a butler for this indiscretion.
Any mention about the gardeners who called Chuck a bully? That would sell copies.
@Blogger … Not to mention that the unanimous opinions and/or personal knowledge (from Camilla’s rota pals) from every rota who has ever written an article about the subject has declared that both William and Harry absolutely hated Camilla for her role in their parents’ marriage. William and Harry’s friends have always declared the same. That seems to be a truth no one has ever challenged in the past. Moreover, would a stepmother in a ‘happy’ relationship with her stepson turn his bedroom at his family home into a closet?
Harry had no money. WTF would he go shopping with Lazy?
And he specifically said he didn’t enjoy shopping.
And Harry, when he did shop, was shopping the bargain racks at TK Maxx … which isn’t Kate’s scene.
How often do we think Harry was at Highgrove during the time this man was butler? We know the royals barely ever hang out together outside their immediate families when they are not working. These hangers on are exhausting!
Agree! Plus, Harry was deployed more than he was at Highgrove. And when he was at home he probably spent it more with friends and his girlfriend than taking Kate shopping lol
This butler only saw them with their dad, perhaps they were putting on a brave face with him so as not to hurt his feelings. This whole article sounds like an attempt to call Harry a liar. Don’t these servants sign lifetime non disclosure agreements when they work for the royals?
Honestly, this family is all about how it looks, which is what Harry said. Harry and William could have begged their dad not to marry Camilla but were fine with being in her presence. This family seems pretty used to being backstabbing each other in the press and then carrying on like it’s all normal. I don’t necessarily see what he’s sayin as invalidating what Harry said. But of course it’s about making Harry seem like a liar.
Very much this. Relationships and the people in them are not one dimensional. You can have conflict with your family and still have good moments with them, or try to.
It really is insufferable. My husband had a step mother. He was an adult when his father met said woman. She did not like neither my husband, nor his sister, loved to comment on their lives, criticize and then play dumb. My husband is a civil person and he appreciated that his father had a good life with this woman and was not alone. He acted pleasantly and from brief look you could see they were getting along very well. They did not. My husband felt the hostility and his relationship with his father suffered. So yeah, great that someone somewhere saw something and extrapolated it to a whole other story.
@Annag Agreed… Deception and masking is standard in abusive families. My stepmom was similar when I was young, she was great publicly, she got along well with my friends, everyone thought she was a saint, they had no idea what she did and how she spoke to me in private. I never would have said we were close, though others may have thought it. Later in adulthood we became friends but only after years of no-contact, my dad’s death, a lot of work on her end to take accountability and manage her anger, and work on my end to heal. That’s why it wouldn’t surprise me if Harry hasn’t given up hope, as some relationships can be healed over time, if begun afresh on new and fairer terms and with true accountability taken. Unfortunately I don’t see Camilla or Charles ever taking accountability. And especially not William.
I choose to believe Harry over some butler that clearly has an agenda. Harry said they were not close and I believe him. We have never seen Harry with W&K’s kids or ever interacting with them, that’s a very telling sign. It’s clear he was never around them.
Yes, they banned Harry from their kids. Harry wrote about wanting to teach and to play rugby with George…and instead, he was essentially made outcast since he lived the Bridget Jones’s single life – while Willy showed off his family to his face: HAHA HAROLD, I HAVE A WIFE AND KIDS AND YOU’RE STILL SINGLE!
These ex-royal servants can’t let go of the fantasy that was sold to them about Harry and William. I’m going to believe the person who lived it rather than somebody who was on the periphery.
It’s always interesting to me how Harry’s recollections and Meghan’s recollections can’t be trusted, even when it comes to their own feelings about someone, but the butler and the Queens third cousin have perfect recollections 15 years later and from beyond the grave of how people really felt and behaved. Spare really threw them for a loop. They thought they could write and relitigate everything for years after they left.
It sounds like this butler doesn’t understand people not acting the fool doesn’t mean that they really like each other. Which definitely gives you insight into what the rest of the family must act like behind closed doors, if he thinks Harry not cussing people out means that he was best friends with them.
The thing you notice most is how Kate has lost her zest for life since Harry met Meghan .
He made her happy , she has just faded away like she had lost her actual meaning of living .
She once looked happy and healthy , not any more and I doubt she will ever be again .
Will looks like shit too .
Sucks to be them. They enjoyed tormenting the Sussexes in the UK, now it’s their turn to feel the karmic burn of the universe.
I have noticed this as well. It’s clear Kate has been STRUGGLING since Harry married Meghan.
Is Keen surprised at this? She made Meghan miserable early on. She did not give her a lift in the car to to go stores. She butted into Meghan’s wedding plans making a fuss over Charlotte’s dress. If she really liked Harry she would have been nice to Meghan.
Heh. For all of Carole’s scheming and Kate’s sucking up, Meghan was the one factor they weren’t ready for…and had no defense against.
That’s an interesting point and question. Was she surprised? She treated Meghan, his beloved wife, poorly in front of Harry. What did she think was going to happen? Imo, the flowers and note Kate gave Meghan after being an absolute nightmare person in the lead-up to Meghan’s wedding was more about saving face with Harry than apologizing to Meghan. And look, my take has always been that Kate liked Harry’s attention and the flattering stories and pictures it got her in the press, more than she ever actually liked Harry as a person. He always treated her with empathy, if not actually sympathy. The fact that she treated Harry’s wife as she did? She should not have been surprised that he no longer makes eye contact with her in the few times they’ve been seen together since. But delusional is delusional. She also thought it was A-okay to have a conversation about the concerns and potential skin color of HIS son with him. Inflated egos are a hell of a thing.
That’s exactly what all of this boils down to, if any of them genuinely cared about Harry and had the relationship they claim to have had with him, they would have been welcoming to his wife and children. The very fact that Kate allowed racists attacks on Meghan based on a lie to continue for years shows that she didn’t care about him. Basic sympathy and compassion for those you care about or love would never allow someone to be silent when a loved one’s wife is contemplating suicide while pregnant with your child. True empathy would have been felt and shown when his wife lost their child because of your employees willingness to lie for the Fail in a lawsuit where they were found guilty of illegally copyrighting her letter. At no point have either of them (W or K) shown compassion for Harry regarding HIS wife or children. And no matter what anyone says, these people are wanting Harry to leave Meghan AND his children to make their lives better. That is not what people who care about him would ever do. It has been obvious even before Archie and Lilibet’s births that they are non factors to these people who claim to care about Harry.
The thing I noticed most is that if they had this close relationship that the media claimed they had, there would have been evidence of it outside of public engagements that they were occasionally involved in together. We have seen video or photos of each of them stumbling out of pubs publicly while not doing royal engagements, but none of those photos were of William or Kate going to any pubs with Harry. We’ve only seen them during royal engagements when they were meant to perform for the public, as Harry has told us. We saw the Wales and the Sussexes all together doing a walkabout following the Queen’s death but we know through the media, William, Kate and Harry that their relationship wasn’t good during that time because it was about performing for the public. Will and Kate not being happy is their own fault because THEY chose to disrespect Harry by disrespecting his wife and children. Their unhappiness doesn’t mean that they had a close relationship with him, it could just as easily be a sign of them being upset for losing their scapegoat and the person they used to do all of their work. They didn’t even know that he was depressed and having anxiety attacks. He didn’t even know about their proposal.
I believe Harry. He’d know better than his father’s butler how he felt.
As for the line from Philip, I absolutely believe it. He was old, cranky, and starting to decline. I also, if I were in his position, would say Thank fuck that’s over if I had to sit in a church for an extended period of time. (I’m in my 40s, in stable health and at my cousin’s wedding – full Catholic mass – I said the same thing and I absolutely adore my cousin). So Harrold trying to make it be something is hilarious. He should see a doctor, I’m sure he pulled something with that reach.
I mean I’d be thinking it in my head for sure. Even if the wedding was beautiful and lovely, I’m not one for long services.
Yeah it’s expected of them to make something that obviously wasn’t a slight against Meghan into a slight an insult about her. He had surgery prior to the wedding and no one knew if he was going to be able to attend the wedding until he was seen in the car with the Queen on the way to the chapel. There was a moment as he and the Queen were walking into the church to their seats that Philip and Harry exchanged a sweet interaction with each other which showed that they had a close relationship with each other and Harry marrying Meghan wasn’t an issue for him. The fact of the matter is that if Philip had an issue with Meghan, Harry marrying her or being at the wedding he could have easily not gone and it would have been understandable. He was there because he wanted to be there and the length of it would be an issue for anyone of a certain age who had surgery prior to the wedding.
Didn’t Phil have surgery just before HM wedding? There was conversation about how he was determined to go into church on his own (no crutches, etc.). Am I remembering the right timing???? So old, in pain, crotchety, impatient– that’s our Prince Philip.
Yes Upstatediva he did have surgery prior to the wedding and no one was certain if he was going to be able to attend the wedding. He had it early enough in hopes of being well enough to attend the wedding.
He said that kind of thing about family events frequently. It’s also the same way he used to talk about the Queen’s corgis. Signifies little imo.
How would he know what Phillip said to the Queen as they left the wedding ceremony? Was he there? Did someone gossip about it? I do know that Phillip made a great effort to attend the wedding even though he looked like he was at death’s door at the time.
I don’t know what y’all are taking about. That wedding lasted an hour, as all royal weddings do. Philip may have been a crotchety old fart, but he grew up with manners & the understanding of appropriate behavior in a church. I don’t believe he said this for one second.
Prince Harry is very much an empathetic person based on observation. Being empathetic is often misunderstood Seems he understood the dynamic of his brother’s carelessness with his wife and she read more into his empathy than was intended. The butler’s, horseman, gardeners sure have a lot to say about the Sussexes. Would be interesting to hear what they have to say about how unkind William was to his wife
IF and it is a big IF Philip really did say that, that says more about him than either Harry or Meghan. What a disgusting thing to say about your grandson’s wedding.
We could all see with our own eyes Kate flirting mercilessly with Harry whilst Willi ignored her. And Harry was expected to stay to be around for her when Willi was off with his other women? That is the vibe I am getting from this.
To be fair, I think that was just Philip’s personality. He had a work ethic and did what was expected of him but he was also kind of salty and sharp in general. Getting older probably just deepened it. He might very well have said the same thing after Easter Sunday services.
I don’t agree. Phil just didn’t want to sit around on those hard pews for that long, and who can blame him? I’d probably say the same, and it would have nothing to do with my grandson, but more thinking how much I hate long church services when I have chronic pain.
It was just an hour-long service, as is typical for royal weddings.
Yes, I think they –especially Kate– had plans for Harry to be the step-in husband while Willard was off doing his thing with who knows who.
There were stories in Spare of Harry and William playing together and partying together. However, there was really no intimacy between the brothers. Harry didn’t know William proposed to Kate until it hit the papers. I definitely felt the love Harry had for his family, especially his father. That came across in the book. The media really forget those stories and focus on a few points that they have overly embellished.
They really expected Harry to stay and be the court jester, providing KKKhate with much-needed attention and entertainment. Harry was never supposed to fall in love and build his own life.
Right?? It’s wild. Not only was Harry supposed to do all the work William didn’t want to do, he was also expected to take care of William’s wife? This family is so weird.
I’m actually somewhat baffled that William was never bothered by all the photos and stories about Harry and Kate being so close. In so many pics. How did that not bother him? I don’t think it was real but the media framing of it was.
He knew Harry wasn’t attracted to Kate.
He talks about Kate going to the pubs with Harry…and then talks about Chelsy. My guess is that Kate tagged along with Harry to the pubs when he would go to meet his friends. Which begs the question of where was William. Doubtful he was working.
Yet there were never any photos of Harry with Kate at a pub and this is the very first time of us hearing about him partying with her. And as you asked, where was William that his wife needed to be entertained by Harry, if these stories were true?
There really are zero pics or evidence of Kate and Harry going out solo and not with other friends. They may have? But all we have is this guy claiming they did and yet he wouldn’t have seen who they were eventually meeting.
Why wasn’t this butler required to sign a NDA like other royal staffers?
Obviously, he would get permission to write this book. Just like Jason was allowed to go to court to show private messages of a BRF member without any court order.
I think he had too.
The housekeeper who wrote a book about Charles and Diana had to flee the country for years. Charles took her to court and her book is forbidden in Britain even today.
If grants book isn’t he writes what Charles likes and can live with.
But honesty 2004 to 2011, William at uni, Harry in the army. How often were they in Highgrove?
I highly doubt that Prince Philip would have allowed anyone (and certainly not the help moonlighting as a royal commentator) to see him say anything disparaging about his grandson’s wedding. He was very careful about the Firm’s image and putting on a united front.
Mind you, he was nearly 100, so I would not be at all surprised if he felt relief at being able to go home after sitting with his wretched family members in church in front of the cameras for hours. I just don’t think he would have spoken about it out loud where he could be overheard.
Lip readers.
And after that, he had to go to the wedding breakfast, but at least that probably had comfy chairs, decent food and champagne.
Philip was very old and probably senile by then, and events when he was younger he would say horribly racist things. So he does not get the benefit of the doubt from me. However, I also don’t think he made this particular comment, because the entire thing sounds like a pack of lies.
The thing about what he’s claiming was said by Philip isn’t even an insult to Harry or Meghan. Philip had surgery prior to the wedding to make sure that he was well enough to attend the wedding, so even if he made this comment it wasn’t an insult to the bride and groom or their wedding. I have a bad back and sitting in pews can be very uncomfortable so a man nearing 100 who had surgery wouldn’t be unusual or an insult to Harry and Meghan. In fact, Philip being there in the first place showed how happy and committed he was to be there. People need to see his interaction with Harry when he first walked into the church. I didn’t think one way or another about the royals prior to this wedding but I will say that was one of the many moments during the wedding that made me smile even more.
If the butler had integrity this book would never have been written, why trust a person who has shown a total lack of integrity.
According to Harry he did Zoom and face time with his grandparents when they moved to Cali. The grandparents for once, weren’t the problem.
Is it just me, or do these royal men have a disproportionate number of gay men very close to them? For a family that’s officially so heteronormative and queer-hostile, it’s a head scratcher.
Well those grand old homes and palaces do have a lot of closets.😉
I think it’s more that gay men are attracted to the trappings of royalty, rather than the reverse. The Queen Mother did have a gaggle of gay servants whom she loved, too.
There may be a disproportionate number of gay men wanting to work at the palaces but it is up to the palaces and royals to continue to hire them at disproportionate numbers. There is a reason that you don’t see people of color above a certain level and it isn’t because there aren’t people of color who aren’t willing to work or apply for those jobs. In the end it is all on what the royals want and are willing to hire and not just on who is applying for the job.
A past commenter once spoke about the history of that though. You can see it in Downton Abbey and Bridgerton even. Unmarried men finding work in rich houses and devoting themselves to that house or family was also a somewhat safe cover in a world that was not safe for them. So maybe it is that tradition that persists even if the world is different?
How exactly where they all hanging out together when WandK were living in Norfolk for years and Harry was living in London?
Harry being cordial to Camilla and having diner or going to engagements with Camilla, Charles and any other family members doesn’t mean that he (and William) didn’t protest Charles marrying her. It also doesn’t mean that she wasn’t using her media friends to leak stories for her benefit. He said himself in Spare that he wondered if her being happy and his father being happy and having what she’s always wanted might be the recipe to keeping her from using the media against them. Of course that wasn’t the case because she married Charles and she’s now QC and she still uses the media against them. With William and Kate, him being cordial and a jokester with them is no different from how he is with most people. Once they were of a certain age we didn’t see them hanging out with each other outside of work or family events and we definitely didn’t see any photos of Harry hanging out only with Kate at pubs or anywhere else. Also for someone they like to tell us hung out with Chelsy so much, we never had photos of all four of them hanging out together. Once William and Kate got married, they moved away from London to raise their family for a large part of the time while Harry was serving in the military and living with Charles or basements. Will and Kate didn’t return to London full time and live at KP with Harry until around the time Harry was dating Meghan. I laugh at these lies because for all of these years we’ve had stories from the media talking about how the courtiers and royal staff were concerned with how obsessed and fixated Kate was with Harry, but not a single story or photo of the two of them hanging out without William at pubs. We’ve seen what Kate looks like when she’s falling out of pubs. We’ve seen photos of William falling out of pubs. We’ve seen photos of William with Kate and Kate with Pippa of them all falling out of pubs. We’ve even seen photos of Harry falling out of pubs, but none of them have been Harry with any of them.
Harry was with Chelsy Davy for most of the time Kate was breaking up and dating William. This guy causally erases Chelsy from the outings. Kate was the extra, during the times she wasn’t dumped by William.
Spare made Harry’s opinions very clear about Kate. He wasn’t close to her but simply polite.
Also, there were stories saying Harry called her the limpet. If true he wasn’t incorrect.
And at the end of the day, Kate attacked his wife and Harry will never forgive Kate for that. Ever.
In 2007 at the Diana Memorial Concert, Harry and Chelsy sat together front and center. William put Kate a few aisles in back of him and did not sit with her.
Jecca sat in the same camera shot as William for that concert. Kate was kept away.
I get the impression that Kate was a third wheel hanging around Harry and Chelsey when William was away. William left her to go to his cousin’s wedding with Harry and Chelsey. Harry is quoted as saying that Kate was going to be the older sister he never had. Seems to me that both of Harry’s previous serious relationships with Chelsey and Cressida were two women who had ambitions and interests outside of marriage.
So Grant Harrold was a butler from 2004 til 2011.
According to Wiki, Harry was in the Army between 2005 and 2015.
Remind me again when Harry had the time to do all those things with Kate while he was a soldier, and spending time out of the country, not only in Afghanistan, but also in the US, while he was being taught to fly the Apache helicopters.
Too funny that the recollections of the various employees in the different palaces may always vary, but never in a way that is supported by facts.
Let’s hope this book crashes and burns before it tanks.
In addition, Harry was already 20 by the time this guy was hired by Charles. Isn’t that a bit old to be jumping out from corners to scare people?
“It was just like a family.” …. I LOL’d at that line, about Harry and William interacting with their father.
Just LIKE a family. Imagine that.
I think it’s tragic that these servants live entirely for the royals … and then, when they retire, have nothing else to discuss but the royals. Get a life of your own, dude, instead of spinning fantasies about the people to whom you were nothing.
picking up the thread another commenter set down, yes, there are a lot of gay men around the palaces. Famously, the Queen Mother once held up an empty glass and joked, “would one of you old queens get this old queen a drink?” She had her moments. Give her credit. Apparently one reason Phillip was so adamant about Charles going to Gordonstoun was to toughen him up so that he wouldn’t turn out like the butlers who shaded lavender, by whom they were surrounded. I don’t think this was nearly as taboo in the UK as it was in the US at the same period. Thankfully. I suspect gay men drifted into royal service because it was safety in numbers. They made a kind of family for each other, which was orbiting a biological family. I suspect that is why they have such intense attachments to the main players. It’s a bit parasocial. But, really, the whole servant-as-a-master-in-disguise is a codependent dynamic. Hence why so many of them imagined they could put Meghan in her “place” — she was only the breeder, they were the real mates. I mean. It’s a warped way of thinking. But William’s track record with Kate had set them up for that storyline. I really wonder about Kate. An ex of mine attended one of the big public schools and then Oxford and went into finance and his whole crew was very much the posh posse type. They were fine. Good company. But oddly courtly around women, in a very sweet way that suggested they had not spent time with girls when they were teenaged. They held every door open, paid every bill at every restaurant & bar, took elaborate courtesies, always stood to give you a chair, and I was the American going, this is all too good to be true. They really do treat women like you would treat your mother or grandmother, with that elaborate courtliness that is fit to make you swoon. I suspect Kate had not encountered men who were *not* from that milieu and so misinterpreted a lot of Harry’s default setting manners. Charles is really another lovely charming man, until you dig deeper, lovely company, immaculate courtesy. Up to a point. I suspect William is the same — he can put on the manners people expect from him. But it’s not the whole picture. Far from it.
In Spare, Harry made sure to include stories about Kate about not sharing lip gloss. This is not a man who forgets the slights and insults against his wife nor will he forgive the people who did them.
I would say that Harry in his book was able to crack open the media image of the perfect princess that Kate tried to put out. His stories about her have had long lasting effects and outside of the diehards, kate is viewed as a cold and bitchy woman. She was not considered to be like that by the general public prior to Spare coming out. The first chip was confirming that Kate lied about who made who cry. Harry’s book added a lot more to it.
“In Spare, Harry made sure to include stories about Kate about not sharing lip gloss. This is not a man who forgets the slights and insults against his wife nor will he forgive the people who did them.”
Whew, you said it. Harry is the petty Virgo that does not forget. I’d still argue that Harry and Meghan have never “trashed” Kate as royalists love to cry. But yeah, he did reveal things that chipped away at the perfect princess pr the thad been built at Meghan’s expense, starting with the crying lie.
The gold digging floozy always had the hots for Harry. Bulliam was for the throne ( and not wanting to say no to ma Middleton) but Harry was for “you know what” ! In her deluded, nymphomaniacal mind anyway. She thought she would reel in Bulliam and Harry was the truly desired bonus.
Hence the anymosity, hate even, for Meghan.
I’ve always thought KM would have been intensely jealous and resentful of Chelsy (and later, Cressida). Chelsy was miles more attractive, stylish and confident than KM.
nymphomaniac Kate always had the hots for Harry.
So the butler is delusional or a straight liar. How would he know any of this anyway. Delusional. Two almost grown men ran after their Dad’s car after his wedding to a person they both despise. Sure Jan, sure.
Given that palace staff have to sign iron clad NDAs that can see them jailed if they gossip about their time with the royals, I declare this book to be palace approved hogwash. Also, Harry being cordial around Kate and Camilla doesn’t mean he was fond of them, it just means he had good manners.
So this proves Harry’s point even more!!!
Everyone recognised that Prince Harry was cordial even kind to his sister-in-law and even to his wicked stepmother … but his brother and father couldn’t be cordial to his wife.
Got it.
That is why he left.
Harry & Kate went shopping together, they went to pubs together???? What kind of nonsense is this??? The paparazzi would have been all over those two!!! I call bullish*t!!!
anyone can mask feelings or views to not rock the boat=this man is trying to make money and call Harry a liar-this is what you call a shitstain or philistine.
“The boys raced after the car…” Really? The boys? Being 22 and 20??? Down childhood-memory-lane? Maybe this butler is stuck in the past like Paul Burrell who wants to know everything about Harry but never crossed his path sind Diana died.