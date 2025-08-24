Ghislaine Maxwell ‘never saw the president in any type of massage setting’

Last month, Donald Trump’s severely compromised Department of Justice sent high-ranking officials down to “interview” Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is sitting in federal prison, where she’s three years into a 20-year sentence for human trafficking and more. Ghislaine was given limited immunity to speak to the DOJ, and she’s already been rewarded with a move to a lower-security prison (and more perks). So, we already knew that she was saying all of the “right” things to Trump’s people, all of whom were desperately trying to cover their asses and make it seem like they weren’t part of a years-long effort to obstruct justice and cover up Trump’s longtime associations with a convicted human trafficking rapist and predator. Well, transcripts from Ghislaine’s interview have been released and wouldn’t you know, she claims that she never saw Trump do or say anything untoward.
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who is seeking a pardon from Donald Trump, told top Justice Department officials during an interview last month that she never witnessed the president “in any inappropriate setting” with girls introduced to him by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Maxwell, Epstein’s co-conspirator who is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence, makes unfailingly flattering references to Trump, according to transcripts of the conversation released by the Justice Department on Friday. She says she “never” observed Trump receive a “massage,” which is the term prosecutors have said Epstein and Maxwell used as code language to describe sexual encounters with the girls and young women they recruited.
“I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting,” she said in a hastily arranged interview that took place in Florida over the course of two days last month. “I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”
[From Politico]
Yeah, she’s just lying her ass off. She’s trying to say all the right things to save herself and her new friends in the Trump administration. I guess the DOJ people didn’t ask her about all of those times she and Jeffrey Epstein used Mar-a-Lago as a hunting ground, seemingly with Trump’s knowledge?
Incidentally, she’s also trying to protect her interests in the UK. The DOJ also asked her about Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre. When Giuffre was 17 years old, she was trafficked to Andrew BY Ghislaine, IN Ghislaine’s London home. Ghislaine denied all of it, claiming that: “I never, at any time, set Andrew up to have relations with her or any other human being ever. And I can categorically state that her characterization of whatever may or may not have happened, could—physically would just no. And plus, I was in the [countryside], so all of that’s just not conceivable.” She also said she couldn’t see Andrew doing anything he’s accused of because: “He’s so English. He’s so—he had a tie on.” He had a tie on… on the night you didn’t see him and didn’t traffic Virginia to him and you were in the country? He was wearing a tie that night? And Andrew paid more than $10 million to Guiffre because he never met her, right?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Backgrid.
-
-
, New York, NY – Ghislaine Maxwell, Rupert Murdoch attending the Fifth Important Dinner for Women hosted by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Wendi Murdoch and Indra Nooyi in order to achieve delivery of Millennium Development Goals for girls and women held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City, Monday, September 20, 2010.
-PICTURED: Ghislaine Maxwell and Rupert Murdoch
-PHOTO by: JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
October 3, 2010: Ghislaine Maxwell attending the New York Screening of ‘Red’, hosted by The Cinema Society and OC Concept, held at the Museum of Modern Art in New york City.
Credit: INFevents.com Ref.: infusny-142/nEditorial Rights Managed Image ? Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing feeby phone at 212-414-0207 or email sales@instarimages.com – Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image r video. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
-
-
Ghislaine Maxwell Vertu's smartphone at Berry Hill Galleries,Image: 341825069, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: WENN/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
Ghislaine Maxwell attends the Sirio Ristorante New York opening in the Pierre Hotel, a TAJ Hotel on October 24, 2012 in New York City. Sirio Maccioni hosted the party,Image: 544606179, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 917 704 9816 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Twin Images/Avalon
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
*Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 17 NOVEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking a minor for Jeffrey Epstein and four other charges.
**SHOT ON 01/05/1992**
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bullshit.
Such lies. Does this mean Andrew will get his working royal status. The trafficked girls said ghislaine was an abuser. Virginia was forced. And andrew is so english crows ghislaine. Repulsive. I hope she never gets that pardon.
I find it very troubling that the highest profile survivor killed herself. Just like Epstein and Jean Luc Brunel.
Of course she would say this.
Ghislaine is evil.
She can use her “work release” to restart her sex trafficking ring.
The only words that came to mind reading this are despicable and disgusting. Only idiots would believe her.
You can tell it flopped as it just came and went with no real fanfare – she really gave up nothing.
She slipped up there. “None of her accusations about the encounter are true. Besides, he had a tie on.” 😆
I do think that one part is more or less accurate. It was clear Trump wanted her to implicate Bill Clinton. To please the pardoner, she had every reason to attach Clinton to Epstein. Instead, she distanced him. “He was my friend, not Epstein’s. To President Clinton, he was just a rich guy with a plane (for humanitarian trips).” So they didn’t get what they wanted there. Interesting.
She slipped up when she said president felon was a “gentleman.” Even his most rabid minions know that’s not true.
Epstein quotes from 2017
“I was Donald’s closest friend for ten years.”
“He liked to f— the wives of his best friends.”
“The first time he slept with Melania [was] on my plane.”
The only person Trump was protecting was himself. Epstein stated he slept with Trumps wife. Maxwell said in this that she never took any one from Mar a Largo. When the week before Trump knew of all of the girls including Virginia Giuffre. Who Maxwell stole from him. Don’t make it about Clinton we all know they are evil. But He’s only covering himself. Because he is the biggest name and had his hand in it the whole time. Epstein’s suicide was while he was president and wants to make you believe it was the democrats.
Why isn’t Ghislaine getting her citizenship revoked and deported to a prison in Central/South America? Just another example of the swamp protecting one of its own. (Apologies to actual swamps)
I listened to the first part of the interview. She mentioned when she was first met Epstein he was wearing a tie with a red ketchup (tomato?) stain on it.
I think so many rich and powerful men are compromised throughout the decades of the Epstein saga that she has multiple avenues to save herself. And whoever thought murdering Epstein in his cell would put an end to it left a very dangerous loose end.
“A dangerous loose end”.. Ghislaine is lying to protect herself. Andrew, Trump, Clinton, are just a means to ensure her survival.
I think it’s hopeless for her, but bless her heart for trying. If she gets pardoned, the last thing we’ll ever hear about her is that she’s left the US for [insert nation Americans don’t know much about] and it’ll be radio silence after that.
And, right on cue, the story comes out that Maxwell had already offered to give Biden incriminating evidence on Trump, in exchange for a pardon.
I’m so pissed that Giuffre is dead and these people are still alive.
Why would you wear a tie to the Pizza Express in Woking?
Love how nobody is questioning what a convicted child sexual abuser, kidnapper and trafficker finds appropriate or inappropriate in anyone else.
I dont need to hear her BS lies to cover up all these predators. May they all rot in hell!!
The victims told their stories thats enough.
Oh fuck off Ghissy! If you’re going to give this scum anything for providing literal bull shit you have to also interview any victim interested in sharing further information. I’ll believe all the women abused by this trash, not some former “socialite” trying to get out of prison.
I didn’t read the excerpts but from what I’ve seen she seems to parse her words. Never seeing him get a massage doesn’t mean she didn’t coordinate or know he was getting one, and she probably didn’t seem him in what would be considered an “inappropriate” setting. I mean, not like Felon47 is hanging out at places like where his buddy Robert Kraft got caught.
I do wonder if she has a low bar for what is considered a “gentleman.”
Right? “Never saw” is not the same as never happened. I bet she’s never seen him poop, but we know it occurs.
Convicted criminal lies in order to try and free herself.
I am SHOCKED.
In April 2016, Maxwell falsely testified under oath that “I have never seen anybody have sexual intercourse with Jeffrey Epstein, ever.” Prosecutors dropped her perjury charges after a jury found her guilty of sex trafficking in 2021. Virginia Giuffre and many other women stated that Maxwell joined in Epstein’s sexual abuse of them when they were underage.
In a Daily Mail article that’s behind their paywall, according to a former fellow inmate, in 2024 Maxwell offered President Biden’s reelection team dirt against Trump in exchange for a pardon. Biden’s administration wasn’t interested. (Probably because Biden would never pardon a person who sexually assaulted children, while Trump has no such qualms.)
Trump’s strongest defender is a serial perjurer and a sexual assaulter of children. Peas in a pod.
There are court records from Maxwell’s actual trial and the lawsuit with Giuffre that give a broader picture of this monstrous woman’s predatory sexual crimes. I highly recommend following journalist Julie K. Brown from the Miami Herald. She has covered the Epstein case from his first trial in Florida and subsequent trials and investigations. Maxwell is clearly lying and/or being coached. Trump’s criminal regime will just cover up and lie, when there clearly was involvement.