Ghislaine Maxwell ‘never saw the president in any type of massage setting’

Last month, Donald Trump’s severely compromised Department of Justice sent high-ranking officials down to “interview” Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is sitting in federal prison, where she’s three years into a 20-year sentence for human trafficking and more. Ghislaine was given limited immunity to speak to the DOJ, and she’s already been rewarded with a move to a lower-security prison (and more perks). So, we already knew that she was saying all of the “right” things to Trump’s people, all of whom were desperately trying to cover their asses and make it seem like they weren’t part of a years-long effort to obstruct justice and cover up Trump’s longtime associations with a convicted human trafficking rapist and predator. Well, transcripts from Ghislaine’s interview have been released and wouldn’t you know, she claims that she never saw Trump do or say anything untoward.

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who is seeking a pardon from Donald Trump, told top Justice Department officials during an interview last month that she never witnessed the president “in any inappropriate setting” with girls introduced to him by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, Epstein’s co-conspirator who is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence, makes unfailingly flattering references to Trump, according to transcripts of the conversation released by the Justice Department on Friday. She says she “never” observed Trump receive a “massage,” which is the term prosecutors have said Epstein and Maxwell used as code language to describe sexual encounters with the girls and young women they recruited.

“I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting,” she said in a hastily arranged interview that took place in Florida over the course of two days last month. “I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

[From Politico]

Yeah, she’s just lying her ass off. She’s trying to say all the right things to save herself and her new friends in the Trump administration. I guess the DOJ people didn’t ask her about all of those times she and Jeffrey Epstein used Mar-a-Lago as a hunting ground, seemingly with Trump’s knowledge?

Incidentally, she’s also trying to protect her interests in the UK. The DOJ also asked her about Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre. When Giuffre was 17 years old, she was trafficked to Andrew BY Ghislaine, IN Ghislaine’s London home. Ghislaine denied all of it, claiming that: “I never, at any time, set Andrew up to have relations with her or any other human being ever. And I can categorically state that her characterization of whatever may or may not have happened, could—physically would just no. And plus, I was in the [countryside], so all of that’s just not conceivable.” She also said she couldn’t see Andrew doing anything he’s accused of because: “He’s so English. He’s so—he had a tie on.” He had a tie on… on the night you didn’t see him and didn’t traffic Virginia to him and you were in the country? He was wearing a tie that night? And Andrew paid more than $10 million to Guiffre because he never met her, right?

26 Responses to “Ghislaine Maxwell ‘never saw the president in any type of massage setting’”

  1. Aimee says:
    August 24, 2025 at 8:06 am

    Bullshit.

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    August 24, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Such lies. Does this mean Andrew will get his working royal status. The trafficked girls said ghislaine was an abuser. Virginia was forced. And andrew is so english crows ghislaine. Repulsive. I hope she never gets that pardon.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      August 24, 2025 at 11:55 am

      I find it very troubling that the highest profile survivor killed herself. Just like Epstein and Jean Luc Brunel.

      Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    August 24, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Of course she would say this.

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    August 24, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Ghislaine is evil.

    Reply
  5. Julie says:
    August 24, 2025 at 8:33 am

    The only words that came to mind reading this are despicable and disgusting. Only idiots would believe her.

    Reply
  6. Talie says:
    August 24, 2025 at 8:34 am

    You can tell it flopped as it just came and went with no real fanfare – she really gave up nothing.

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 24, 2025 at 8:34 am

    She slipped up there. “None of her accusations about the encounter are true. Besides, he had a tie on.” 😆

    I do think that one part is more or less accurate. It was clear Trump wanted her to implicate Bill Clinton. To please the pardoner, she had every reason to attach Clinton to Epstein. Instead, she distanced him. “He was my friend, not Epstein’s. To President Clinton, he was just a rich guy with a plane (for humanitarian trips).” So they didn’t get what they wanted there. Interesting.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      August 24, 2025 at 9:03 am

      She slipped up when she said president felon was a “gentleman.” Even his most rabid minions know that’s not true.

      Reply
    • Rabbitx says:
      August 24, 2025 at 12:07 pm

      Epstein quotes from 2017

      “I was Donald’s closest friend for ten years.”

      “He liked to f— the wives of his best friends.”

      “The first time he slept with Melania [was] on my plane.”

      The only person Trump was protecting was himself. Epstein stated he slept with Trumps wife. Maxwell said in this that she never took any one from Mar a Largo. When the week before Trump knew of all of the girls including Virginia Giuffre. Who Maxwell stole from him. Don’t make it about Clinton we all know they are evil. But He’s only covering himself. Because he is the biggest name and had his hand in it the whole time. Epstein’s suicide was while he was president and wants to make you believe it was the democrats.

      Reply
  8. DebDowner says:
    August 24, 2025 at 8:43 am

    Why isn’t Ghislaine getting her citizenship revoked and deported to a prison in Central/South America? Just another example of the swamp protecting one of its own. (Apologies to actual swamps)

    Reply
  9. Noomi says:
    August 24, 2025 at 8:56 am

    I listened to the first part of the interview. She mentioned when she was first met Epstein he was wearing a tie with a red ketchup (tomato?) stain on it.

    Reply
  10. Teddy says:
    August 24, 2025 at 8:59 am

    I think so many rich and powerful men are compromised throughout the decades of the Epstein saga that she has multiple avenues to save herself. And whoever thought murdering Epstein in his cell would put an end to it left a very dangerous loose end.

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      August 24, 2025 at 9:05 am

      “A dangerous loose end”.. Ghislaine is lying to protect herself. Andrew, Trump, Clinton, are just a means to ensure her survival.

      Reply
      • Mightymolly says:
        August 24, 2025 at 9:27 am

        I think it’s hopeless for her, but bless her heart for trying. If she gets pardoned, the last thing we’ll ever hear about her is that she’s left the US for [insert nation Americans don’t know much about] and it’ll be radio silence after that.

  11. bisynaptic says:
    August 24, 2025 at 8:59 am

    And, right on cue, the story comes out that Maxwell had already offered to give Biden incriminating evidence on Trump, in exchange for a pardon.

    I’m so pissed that Giuffre is dead and these people are still alive.

    Reply
  12. Mightymolly says:
    August 24, 2025 at 9:00 am

    Why would you wear a tie to the Pizza Express in Woking?

    Reply
  13. Shoegirl77 says:
    August 24, 2025 at 9:27 am

    Love how nobody is questioning what a convicted child sexual abuser, kidnapper and trafficker finds appropriate or inappropriate in anyone else.

    Reply
  14. Dahlia says:
    August 24, 2025 at 9:47 am

    I dont need to hear her BS lies to cover up all these predators. May they all rot in hell!!

    The victims told their stories thats enough.

    Reply
  15. slippers4life says:
    August 24, 2025 at 10:12 am

    Oh fuck off Ghissy! If you’re going to give this scum anything for providing literal bull shit you have to also interview any victim interested in sharing further information. I’ll believe all the women abused by this trash, not some former “socialite” trying to get out of prison.

    Reply
  16. DaveW says:
    August 24, 2025 at 10:24 am

    I didn’t read the excerpts but from what I’ve seen she seems to parse her words. Never seeing him get a massage doesn’t mean she didn’t coordinate or know he was getting one, and she probably didn’t seem him in what would be considered an “inappropriate” setting. I mean, not like Felon47 is hanging out at places like where his buddy Robert Kraft got caught.

    I do wonder if she has a low bar for what is considered a “gentleman.”

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      August 24, 2025 at 11:04 am

      Right? “Never saw” is not the same as never happened. I bet she’s never seen him poop, but we know it occurs.

      Reply
  17. SarahCS says:
    August 24, 2025 at 10:30 am

    Convicted criminal lies in order to try and free herself.

    I am SHOCKED.

    Reply
  18. Kelly says:
    August 24, 2025 at 10:49 am

    In April 2016, Maxwell falsely testified under oath that “I have never seen anybody have sexual intercourse with Jeffrey Epstein, ever.” Prosecutors dropped her perjury charges after a jury found her guilty of sex trafficking in 2021. Virginia Giuffre and many other women stated that Maxwell joined in Epstein’s sexual abuse of them when they were underage.

    In a Daily Mail article that’s behind their paywall, according to a former fellow inmate, in 2024 Maxwell offered President Biden’s reelection team dirt against Trump in exchange for a pardon. Biden’s administration wasn’t interested. (Probably because Biden would never pardon a person who sexually assaulted children, while Trump has no such qualms.)

    Trump’s strongest defender is a serial perjurer and a sexual assaulter of children. Peas in a pod.

    Reply
  19. L4Frimaire says:
    August 24, 2025 at 1:07 pm

    There are court records from Maxwell’s actual trial and the lawsuit with Giuffre that give a broader picture of this monstrous woman’s predatory sexual crimes. I highly recommend following journalist Julie K. Brown from the Miami Herald. She has covered the Epstein case from his first trial in Florida and subsequent trials and investigations. Maxwell is clearly lying and/or being coached. Trump’s criminal regime will just cover up and lie, when there clearly was involvement.

    Reply

