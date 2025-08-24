Ghislaine Maxwell ‘never saw the president in any type of massage setting’

Last month, Donald Trump’s severely compromised Department of Justice sent high-ranking officials down to “interview” Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is sitting in federal prison, where she’s three years into a 20-year sentence for human trafficking and more. Ghislaine was given limited immunity to speak to the DOJ, and she’s already been rewarded with a move to a lower-security prison (and more perks). So, we already knew that she was saying all of the “right” things to Trump’s people, all of whom were desperately trying to cover their asses and make it seem like they weren’t part of a years-long effort to obstruct justice and cover up Trump’s longtime associations with a convicted human trafficking rapist and predator. Well, transcripts from Ghislaine’s interview have been released and wouldn’t you know, she claims that she never saw Trump do or say anything untoward.

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who is seeking a pardon from Donald Trump, told top Justice Department officials during an interview last month that she never witnessed the president “in any inappropriate setting” with girls introduced to him by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell, Epstein’s co-conspirator who is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence, makes unfailingly flattering references to Trump, according to transcripts of the conversation released by the Justice Department on Friday. She says she “never” observed Trump receive a “massage,” which is the term prosecutors have said Epstein and Maxwell used as code language to describe sexual encounters with the girls and young women they recruited. “I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting,” she said in a hastily arranged interview that took place in Florida over the course of two days last month. “I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

[From Politico]

Yeah, she’s just lying her ass off. She’s trying to say all the right things to save herself and her new friends in the Trump administration. I guess the DOJ people didn’t ask her about all of those times she and Jeffrey Epstein used Mar-a-Lago as a hunting ground, seemingly with Trump’s knowledge?

Incidentally, she’s also trying to protect her interests in the UK. The DOJ also asked her about Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre. When Giuffre was 17 years old, she was trafficked to Andrew BY Ghislaine, IN Ghislaine’s London home. Ghislaine denied all of it, claiming that: “I never, at any time, set Andrew up to have relations with her or any other human being ever. And I can categorically state that her characterization of whatever may or may not have happened, could—physically would just no. And plus, I was in the [countryside], so all of that’s just not conceivable.” She also said she couldn’t see Andrew doing anything he’s accused of because: “He’s so English. He’s so—he had a tie on.” He had a tie on… on the night you didn’t see him and didn’t traffic Virginia to him and you were in the country? He was wearing a tie that night? And Andrew paid more than $10 million to Guiffre because he never met her, right?