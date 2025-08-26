Prince William & Kate evicted an octogenarian cardiologist from a cottage

Two weekends ago, we learned of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s planned move to Forest Lodge, on the Windsor estate. Currently, Forest Lodge is being renovated and updated to suit William and Kate’s tastes. They claim that they’re paying for these upgrades and renovations themselves, meaning through William’s Duchy of Cornwall funds. But what goes left unsaid is that the royal protection security people are spending a fortune to ensure that Forest Lodge is adequately secure for the heir to the throne. The money for the security upgrades is not coming out of William’s pocket, it’s coming out of taxpayers’ pockets. That’s not all – as part of the security upgrades, William and Kate had people evicted from two of the cottages around Forest Lodge. We were originally told that two families were evicted and moved to different Crown Estate cottages. But now we’re learning that the evictees were “elderly pensioners.”
Princess Kate and Prince William’s planned move to Forest Lodge has resulted in neighbours of the property being “told to move out”. It has now emerged the occupants of nearby cottages were “elderly pensioners” whose homes will make way for extra security measures.
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will settle down in their new “forever home” in Great Windsor Park later this year. Forest Lodge is already undergoing extensive renovations ahead of their arrival which has meant those occupying two nearby cottages had to be re-homed. The former neighbours have now been identified as “elderly pensioners” and were asked to move to make way for additional security infrastructure for the Waleses.
A source revealed: “The occupants of the cottages were both elderly pensioners and have been found homes elsewhere on the estate. One of those moved is believed to be an eminent retired cardiologist octogenarian who used to play their trade at Harley Street and at the nearby Wexham Park Hospital in Slough. The two cottages will be turned into police houses as they will need to have security as it’s so open around there,” the insider explained.
“Forest Lodge is visible from the road and although big black screens have been placed around it while work is taking place you just have to walk up the hill to get a view down on it,” they told the Daily Mail. Providing some historical context, the insider explained Forest Lodge had been disapproved of by the late Queen due to the apparent vulnerability. A few years ago Sarah Ferguson looked at it but the Queen wasn’t happy with it as it was so open I’m sure all that will be taken into account before William and Kate move in.”
Slumlord Willy isn’t content to merely trap seniors into cold, drafty, mold-infested rentals, he also evicts seniors from their comfortable Windsor cottages and orders them to get out of his sight. LOL. It’s really amazing to see just how many ways this Forest Lodge move has flopped. The press hates it, the octogenarian cardiologist hates it, King Charles hates it and no one can believe that William and Kate are THIS stupid and lazy.
Not only are they stupid and lazy, they’re oblivious. No one is telling them that this is wrong, and even if they are, Willy is so sure he’s SMART he’s ignoring it.
Reminds me of some US politicians…
A few weeks ago Forest Lodge was just a wee mansion with no out buildings, no swimming pool, and no live in staff. Now it has several out buildings from which residents need to be evicted so their “not live in” staff can be conveniently located to the house.
Why would WanK choose a home that is clearly visible from a nereby hill? That is one hell of a security risk, or are they planning to have the hill removed as well.
Because they couldn’t get their greedy hands on Royal Lodge or Fort Belvedere. Plus their marriage is in tatters and poor little Kitty needs (or has bargained for) a regal divorce home.
Wonder who the cardiologist is? At his age, I bet this was a grace and favour home and he probably treated QE2, Philip, QM and Margaret.
But the Lazies will do what they do best. Piss off the military establishment and now the medical one. They truly are tone deaf and when the rats write ME-ME-MEGHAN…hello? The heir thinks his shit don’t stink.
What an absolute pair of utter donkeys.
Way to go, Team Wales…. congrats on pissing off the only demographic that still believes in the monarchy.
The only thrones these two will ever sit on is in their overpriced, newly remodeled bathrooms.
Two months. I give it 2 mos after they move in before they start whinging about the lack of privacy everyone including Her Late Maj warned them about.
And then they’ll insist they need a bigger and better house somewhere with more privacy. And they’ll move again. Rinse, repeat.
You’re right, they will find any old reason to move again. The Wails are not content people. They will never be happy with what they’ve got. I feel for the kids in a way. Being uprooted like this all the time can’t be healthy for them.
My initial reaction? Of course they f***ing did.
Self centered and entitled. Can’t peggs and keen find property where people don’t have to be evicted.
The lodge is visible from the street? Doesn’t exactly sound paparazzi proof.
Yeap. I thought Willi and Kate chose Forest Lodge because it was so rural and isolated at the end of a long rural road. Now it is open and everybody can look in so they have to put up some barriers and evict people.
I bet those brainiacs will choose to transplant an entire mature forest around the perimeter of the property, all at the public’s expense, just so they’re not overlooked by those pesky taxpayers!
And the house is visible from a hill? I’m so confused at how that would be okay for them. They did say they were putting in shrubbery for privacy but still. They might need some redwoods.
Or safety proof!
These two are so stupid. But notice that they are already priming the pump with the excuse for their next forever home – this one isn’t safe or private enough. It’s absurd that the house/property can be seen simply by going to higher ground. How is that safe?!
Should we place bets on the over-under of how long they actually stay? I give it a year before we start hearing grumblings of encounters like raging William had with that guy on the bike – on a public road – and this is why they need to move again.
I think they hang on until Charles dies and move into Windsor. Because let’s face it, William wants a castle.
Sounds about right for them.
The tidbit about QEII rejecting the idea of Forest Lodge for a royal – even one on the outs like sarah ferguson – is interesting. So she was aware of the problems with it – the cost of security upgrades, etc – but apparently W&K have found a way around all of that – which is….taxpayer money.
I thought part of the point of this house was that it gave them more privacy since they’re apparently so exposed at Adelaide (lol) btu now it seems they’re even more out in the open here? are they going to restrict the public from walking around the property even on public lands?
Also I’ll add – they’re insisting these upgrades and evictions are all for security reasons, but it seems like a clever way to hide that they need staff quarters nearby as well.
The last part, just wait.
Ohhh maybe they will restrict the public walking areas bc I don’t at all understand how they’re moving in somewhere that’s so visible?
So the security perimeter will extend over the top of that hill, to make sure snipers don’t pick anyone off. And probably the security line in the budget will pick up the cost of rehabbing those cottages. That’s going to be one expensive security detail.
Agree with everyone here who is writing that in a few years they’ll say, “ooops, we didn’t realize how exposed we are, poor Kate can’t hug trees which she very much needs, and now that William is king/nearly king, we really need to move again.” Or, Bulliam alone will use that excuse to leave Kate at FL as her separation home, while he openly spends all his time at Windsor or KP.
I am confused. When they say people are living in houses on these royal properties does it mean that regular people are allowed to lease homes on royal property? Or does this mean some older couple bought a regular family home and then were forced to sell and move out because W and K are coming to the neighborhood???
I think these houses are part of the Crown estate, and yes, “regular people” can lease them – but I’m sure there are some hoops to jump through and such. This house is not on the Windsor estate itself (like Adelaide, royal lodge etc) and thus the needs for the security upgrades, because it doesn’t sound like there was any security infrastructure in place, which you wouldn’t need because a non-royal was living there.
That’s why they were so careful to include the line about “paying market rent” for the house – and that will be interesting because that will be reflected in the Crown estate financial records each year.
Royal lodge is outside of the main perimeter too, but that’s why there was the issue of Andrew costing three million per year for security. It is going to cost at least double that for this family.
oh I didn’t realize RL was outside of the perimeter as well! that explains his security costs. I am assuming there was some security already though – like gates or the like – since the QM lived there. It doesn’t sound like there is anything here.
If only they had access to a beautiful house on Windsor grounds itself.
or a lovely country mansion on Sandringham grounds.
Or a secure “apartment” in London itself.
Omg, is there not one redeeming feature with these two?
Yes, the eminent royalist historian Tessa Dunlop recently referred to “these two” in a recent TV talk as “pretty impressive.” Have no clue what impressed her so, but she sounded sincere-like.
Are you sure? She’s been hammering them or the complicity of the press for the last few weeks. The last one a few days ago with Chris Ship who was left dumbfounded. The last I could find of any serious compliments was back in January.
No there certainly doesn’t seem to be at all… and it’s about time that the press points it out and holds them accountable for their crimes against others. WanKs cruelty is no surprise and should stop being excused.
Me! I can! I can absolutely believe it of them.
At this point their two defining features are laziness and stupidity.
WIlly has the money and he DNGAF.
Town & Country mag says they need to move to escape the bad memories from their years at Adelaide. What does that even refer to? Covid? Rose Bushes? The horror of disagreeing about prep schools?
Only four bedrooms. The horror!
I think the “bad memories” may be a bit of a subtle hint as to what *exactly* kicked off Kate’s sudden disappearing act and fake cancer diagnosis and all the fakery around it.
Well that tracks with Peg the entitled to anything his cold black heart wants! Also it will be Can’t and the children’s forever home not Pegs. Peg doesn’t live with Can’t. Peg can’t stand to be near his beloved sickly wife just look at those going to church pictures. Peg was visibly angry looking during that drive. If he can’t even be in the car with her do we honestly believe that he lives with her? I sure don’t believe that he lives with Can’t.
insofar as this is financial — I understood the duchies were to provide private income for the sovereign & heir and that the Sovereign grant was to fund the whole of the monarchy. But with a slimmed down institution, what is the sovereign grant for? …..i mean, if there is upkeep on the palaces (BP has a leaky roof, and, as per Obama’s memoir, mice) who oversees & allocates funding for repairs? And who audits the expenditure? QEII and Phillip were famed for being frugal and running a tight ship, they even sold the puppies born in in the kennels at Sandringham, ate out of Tupperware, accounted for every light bulb, they were not self-indulgent as you might expect from the war generation. But the late Queen Mother and Charles seem to be peas in a pod as far as their taste for luxury and decadence is concerned. I mean. If the only significant players are William and Charles, what is the SG for? As they are provided for, by the duchies already? …..that’s the difference between the BRF and the “bicycle monarchies” ….half a billion dollars, as Beyoncé would say, in an elevator. But they would call it a lift and refuse to stand in the same space. How long can they keep this up?
Anne, Edward, the Gloucesters – they are all still covered by the sovereign grant. And the SG is also supposed to go towards things like regular upkeep of Buckingham Palace – that’s something QEII majorly bungled and the money went elsewhere, and that’s why there’s been an increase in the SG for several years now, to cover the renovations at BP that should have been done years ago. Elizabeth and Phillip weren’t as frugal as people believe but that’s been part of the PR around them and its been effective.
I’m not sure who pays for things like the staff at BP, state dinners etc – if that comes from the sovereign grant or other government funding.
I remember reading in one of the books you read when you’re trying to turn your brain off that the keeper of the privy purse who was hired after 1992 — after taxpayers rejected the notion of paying for repairs to Windsor Castle after the fire there — actually had the entire royal establishment — foreign tours, state dinners, palaces & castles that belong to the crown estate (excluding Sandringham and Balmoral, which are owned privately by the monarch), extended family allowances, etc. — breaking even. Pound for pound, they funded all repairs, upkeep, and day to day operations and kept the whole show on the road, with funds they were raising through ticket sales at Windsor, streamlined management, and government funding. ….if that was the case, while the late Queen was alive, and now fewer members of the family are being kept in the style to which they were accustomed, does the Buckingham Palace renovation really require hundreds of millions of pounds a year? Every year? I mean. I understand the building is *large* but it’s ….just a building. Where is all that money going? The late Queen and all her family members undertook extensive foreign travel and constant domestic engagement. This lot…. Does not.
I think the SG pays for all of the entertaining at BP. I think the government pays for the expenses of the invited dignitaries – travel, accommodations, etc.
@ParkRunMom
Re: BP, the issue is that money that was allocated to BP wasn’t being spent appropriately.
So I’m just going to make up numbers here to make the point without looking it all up, lol.
But lets say 20 years ago someone said “hey BP is going to need some renovations over the next decade, so we’re going to allocate an extra 5 million pounds a year to cover that for 10 years.”
Then 10 years later it came to light that none of those renovations that were supposed to be covered by that extra 5 million actually happened. The money went places, just not where it was intended. At that point the “renovations” were more than just basic upkeep but not necessarily major renovations that meant no one could live in BP.
So then by that point the renovations were a little more urgent and were going to be more costly because they had passed the level of “not necessarily major renovations” – so then another 10 million a year was allocated for the BP renovations and that’s where we are now.
but if that money had been spent correctly 20 years ago or whenever, BP wouldn’t have been in the situation of needing those urgent renovations that are more costly. My understanding is that a lot of these renovations are electrical related which makes sense. That’s not something you want to mess around with.
Its hard to compare the current spending with 1992 spending because the spending format changed when it switched from the civil list to the sovereign grant.
All that to say – the talk of the slimmed down monarchy was always just about slimming down the working members of the royal family, it was NEVER about slimming down the money or the sovereign grant. Which is a problem.
Being forced to move at such an old age is tough.
This. Apparently they are being given new homes but still! Do they even like those new homes? Are they as private? Did the Wales foot the moving bill?
The pensioners are being “re-homed”. That’s usually what you do with pets you can no longer keep. Never heard it applied to humans before.
I paused at “re-homed” and thought the same thing, the elderly pensioners are pets that need new homes? Maybe that phrase is not used the same way in UK as it is in U.S.? Hope so because otherwise that’s a horrible way to describe them.
“…..and no one can believe that William and Kate are THIS stupid and lazy.”
Sorry, @Kaiser, but I must dispute your last point here. Because everyone can believe they are this stupid and lazy. Simply everyone.
It seems like that ‘source’ is trying really hard to identify the cardiologist without technically identifying him.
It will never not blow my mind that when push comes to shove, there is no one to tell these two yokels “no.”
That’s their brand–deeply mean, selfish and incredibly greedy and entitled.
The move makes no sense. Why move to a place do run down that you need to renovate, why move to a place that’ lacks proper security?
What is the real reason they chose this place to call their forever home? No way Bill is living there when he becomes king…so what is this Kates home??
Is this on par with KC verbally slapping down 11 gardeners and then suggesting Ukrainian refugees and pensioners volunteer to replace them? Perhaps the evicted OAPs here, might be rehomed next to Highgrove so they can show their appreciation by pulling out Chuck’s ragworts ?
Found this on the Wikipedia page about Anmer Hall;
“The lease to the Everett family was terminated early following the allocation for Anmer Hall for The Prince and Princess of Wales, then known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”
They’ve done it before…