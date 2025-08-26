Prince William & Kate evicted an octogenarian cardiologist from a cottage

Two weekends ago, we learned of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s planned move to Forest Lodge, on the Windsor estate. Currently, Forest Lodge is being renovated and updated to suit William and Kate’s tastes. They claim that they’re paying for these upgrades and renovations themselves, meaning through William’s Duchy of Cornwall funds. But what goes left unsaid is that the royal protection security people are spending a fortune to ensure that Forest Lodge is adequately secure for the heir to the throne. The money for the security upgrades is not coming out of William’s pocket, it’s coming out of taxpayers’ pockets. That’s not all – as part of the security upgrades, William and Kate had people evicted from two of the cottages around Forest Lodge. We were originally told that two families were evicted and moved to different Crown Estate cottages. But now we’re learning that the evictees were “elderly pensioners.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will settle down in their new “forever home” in Great Windsor Park later this year. Forest Lodge is already undergoing extensive renovations ahead of their arrival which has meant those occupying two nearby cottages had to be re-homed. The former neighbours have now been identified as “elderly pensioners” and were asked to move to make way for additional security infrastructure for the Waleses.

A source revealed: “The occupants of the cottages were both elderly pensioners and have been found homes elsewhere on the estate. One of those moved is believed to be an eminent retired cardiologist octogenarian who used to play their trade at Harley Street and at the nearby Wexham Park Hospital in Slough. The two cottages will be turned into police houses as they will need to have security as it’s so open around there,” the insider explained.

“Forest Lodge is visible from the road and although big black screens have been placed around it while work is taking place you just have to walk up the hill to get a view down on it,” they told the Daily Mail. Providing some historical context, the insider explained Forest Lodge had been disapproved of by the late Queen due to the apparent vulnerability. A few years ago Sarah Ferguson looked at it but the Queen wasn’t happy with it as it was so open I’m sure all that will be taken into account before William and Kate move in.”