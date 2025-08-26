Snoop Dogg complains about LGBTQ+ families in kids’ films: threw me for a loop

Journey with me for a moment to the not-so-distant past, June 2022 (I know, if only). Pixar released Lightyear, a Toy Story prequel that told the tale of the “real life” Buzz Lightyear. This was a movie primarily made for children, but it was a small-minded subset of adults who threw a hissy fit. What was the problem, Houston? Well, one of the main characters was a woman married to another woman — GASP! — and in a montage sequence there was a brief kiss between the spouses. Pixar’s parent company Disney tried to cut the scene, but Pixar’s staff and the film’s stars stood tall against the Mouse and the scene was kept intact. And Snoop Dogg has been “scared to go to the movies” ever since!! At least that’s what he just said on the It’s Giving podcast. Snoop took his grandson to see the movie when it came out (wink!) and was entirely flummoxed on how to discuss a same-sex relationship with the kid.
Snoop Dogg says he’s “scared to go to the movies” due to what he perceives to be an increase in LGBTQ+ representation in children’s films.
“What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere,” he said on a recent episode of the It’s Giving podcast.
The rapper and pop culture personality described taking his grandson to see 2022’s Lightyear, and being shocked to discover that one of the animated film’s protagonists has two mothers.
“They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”
Snoop recalled thinking, “‘Oh sh–, I didn’t come in for this sh–. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.’”
But his grandson pressed on, asking, “‘They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby?’”
The rapper reflected that the experience “f—ed me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of sh– that I don’t have an answer for.”
“It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?” Snoop continued.
The “Gin and Juice” rapper and The Voice coach elaborated on his reluctance toward LGBTQ+ representation in films like Lightyear, saying, “These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”
…The comments by the 53-year-old rapper, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., have led to calls for him to be replaced as the headline entertainer at the upcoming Australian Football League’s Grand Final. The rapper has previously been criticized for homophobic and transphobic remarks, such as calling Caitlyn Jenner a “science project,” and using an anti-gay epithet in a 2014 Instagram caption.
Sigh. Taking it sentence by sentence: “These are kids.” Yes, the little sponges who aren’t born hating people but have to be taught that kind of behavior. “We have to show that at this age?” I went to school with the same core group of kids from age two to 14. One girl in this group had two moms. I can’t remember any instance, not one, of there being confusion over the situation. We were like, “Jessica has two moms. OK!” Again, see earlier comment on kids having to be taught certain behaviors. “They’re going to ask questions.” Isn’t that pretty much all kids do? Until they become teenagers and then don’t speak for five years straight? “I don’t have the answer.” That’s on nobody but you, Calvin. I did a little snooping (I will never surrender my right to pun!) and found that Snoop is likely referring to his oldest grandchild, who would have been seven at the time. I already knew a lot of gay people at that age, but obviously people are raised in different backgrounds. This kid did exactly what he was supposed to do — he asked a question. It was the adult who didn’t meet the moment.
As of this writing, the Australian Football League hasn’t made any announcements/changes re Snoop Dogg, BUT they’ve already suspended one athlete this week for using a homophobic slur. Also, the It’s Giving podcast has cut Snoop’s Lightyear comments from their YouTube post of the episode. Guys, it’s so much easier NOT being a bigot, I promise!
Snoop is and stays trash. He was an open convict, and gang banger doing unethical and, one might say, immoral behavior back in the day. How did he explain that when he was openly smoking pot when it was still illegal in CA? But hey two moms in a loving family is bad. Snoop will do anything for a check. All the Gen X rappers continue to disappoint. They have completely devolved into the worst part of old conservative Black men that I grew up with. He just needs to go away and count his money.
It’s because they now identify as rich more than black.
Lots of people are mad that he performed for Trump.
I don’t think he will ever get the respect back that he (weirdly) considering all he had done, had before.
Yes, the same man who brought two women with dog chains around their necks to the VMAS. The same person who bragged about chronically cheating and passing around the women on his tour bus to his famous friends. Did you explain all that to your grandchildren, Snoop??
I’m wondering why he didn’t know what to say, he did guest star on The L Word.
He was literally a pimp at some point of his peak fame. He was going to red carpet with women on leashes. Two women in a relationship can only exist for men’s pleasure in his world, that is why he can’t explain it to a child.
it’s pretty rich watching this man cast moral aspersions on something as innocent as love between two women when he himself has displayed decades or immoral and disgusting behavior.
I don’t understand his rationale, if there is one. You can’t explain the presence of a gay family to your grandchild in a movie, but what if you were dropping them off at school and one of their classmates had gay parents? Are you not “comfortable” explaining their existence there?
I mean it’s all just homophobia, that they try to hide behind age appropriateness but gay people exist. Pretending that they don’t exist until some magical age where your kid who has never been exposed to it will just say, that’s fine and have no bigoted or intolerant beliefs and be cool just won’t happen.
I think it’s the conservative twisting of the word “explain”.
Cons act like if a seven year old asks about two moms or two dads, you have to graphically explain gay sex. And then complain about how Disney is making them have graphic talks with a kid. Which is so stupid!
My six year old asked about two dads once, because some kid at the park was calling two guys dad. So he asked, well which one is his dad? And I said both are. Some kids have two dads or two moms. He said ok, and ran off to play. It’s not that complex!
THIS, so much.
I used to run trainings on how to talk to children about social differences (e.g. race, gender, religions, etc.) for parents and care givers.
The biggest pushback I’d get, especially in parent groups for kids toddler-preschool age, would be about how to talk to their kids about LGBTQ+ folks, and the questions were always assuming they’d have to explain gay sex to their preschoolers.
Why?!?!
One parent, who also explained that she needed to teach her child that their religion says being gay is bad (great example of how bigotry is *taught*), but was concerned that her brother was marrying another man and wanted to know how to explain what gay sex was to their preschooler so she could bring him to the wedding.
It took me asking her whether, if they were going to a hetero wedding, she would explain heterosexual intercourse in detail to her child to prepare them for the wedding, for the mom to finally realize maybe she could bring her 3 year old to a gay (or any!!) wedding without them needing to know different sexual positions?!
What in the world?! It is for sure the religious conservatives who are absolutely obsessed with other people’s sex lives.
Exactly. This is a great opportunity to talk about how families can look many different ways. Our kids saw this and were like oh, that’s like Alex’s family with his two dads–a friend my son made in kindergarten. My daughter’s friend at dance has two moms. I feel like it’s much better to be able to talk about it with your family when it’s presented in films.
wait til he finds out that there are families who are similarly incensed and traumatized seeing Black characters in movies
We have been finished with him ever since he openly became MAGA. Elon Musk trolled him, and he took it out on people of color and still is. It’s rich that a man who cheated with a barely legal girl (she recorded it) and he was left him, thinks that he has the moral fortitude to say anything. Especially after all of the pimp crap that he has displayed over the years, and being a former crip.
I can’t recall seeing him in any commercials lately. Has he been dropped by the companies? (I only remember the beer ads and Skechers.)
It’s funny that he has been terrible things about black women for over 30urs, but no one cares about black women. Now people are SHOCKED by his behavior. Yawn. Society really hates us
20 years ago my niece went to school and learned her teacher was gay. From a picture on his desk of he and his husband. She came home and questioned it and my sister said he’s like your Uncle Nev and and Miguel.
So easy.
He could’ve helped many many black gay kids with a simple statement. This is black power wasted. Thanks Snoop.
Thats rich comming from the jerk who walked a red carpet with women on freaking leashes!
Thats not even the worst he has done. How does he explain this sh#t to his grandchildren??
Dont mind, keep on tapdancing for the fascists.
Does he mind kids listening to music that includes violence and mistreatment of women??
I’ve always enjoyed + been a fan of Snoop, but I hope he gets canceled all over the place. He likes + needs money and that would hurt him.
I wish he’d study and learn and make a sincere turnaround, but he won’t.
So stupid. So cruel. What a waste. Way to place yourself on the wrong side of history, jerk-face.
Speaking of money – he’ll drift even further toward MAGA, won’t he?