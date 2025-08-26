Duchess Meghan was ‘not well’ when she was separated from her kids for three weeks

Three years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Germany and England. They went to Germany for the “one year to go” Invictus Games event, and they went to England for Meghan’s appearance at the One Young World event in Manchester, plus they planned to appear at the WellChild Awards together. They scheduled everything for a week-long block. While they were in Frogmore Cottage, Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Which meant that instead of a streamlined week away from their kids, they ended up spending about three weeks away from California and their children. All so the new king could treat them like sh-t for a whole ten-day funeral extravaganza. It was insane. Well, Meghan discussed this time period, in a roundabout way, in a new episode of With Love, Meghan.

Meghan Markle is reflecting on a difficult moment when she was away from her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In season 2 of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, shared an emotional memory with Queer Eye star Tan France, recalling a time when she was “not well” apart from her kids — a remark that seemed to reference her 2022 trip to the U.K., which was extended due to Queen Elizabeth’s death. While chatting with France in Episode 3 about the ups and downs of parenthood, Meghan reflects on how motherhood has exceeded her expectations. “It’s better than I ever expected,” she says. She and Prince Harry are parents to Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, while France and his husband Rob share two sons, Ismail, 4, and Isaac, 2. During their conversation, France speaks about holding on tightly to his little ones. “You know what’s funny? When parents are like, ‘Oh, I just can’t wait for them to go to college and be out,’ I’m like, I never want my children to leave,” he says. “They’re not allowed to get married. Not allowed to leave my house.” Agreeing, Meghan reflects on her own children, saying, “I’ll miss them so much. You want to be the parent who’s like yes, go do it. Go do your thing. Go live that life. But I’m going to miss you so much.” France, 41, echoes the sentiment with a heartfelt admission, “I might die without my kids. I need my boys. If I don’t see them for a couple of days, I feel like my heart is broken.” Meghan then reveals just how difficult time apart has been for her as a mom. “Oh I know. The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks,” she says. “I was…not well.”

[From People]

Harry wrote about this in Spare as well, that those weeks in England were extremely difficult and once they got home to California, they couldn’t stop hugging their children and would barely let Archie and Lili out of their sight. I always found it interesting that Harry and Meghan didn’t arrange for Archie and Lili to be brought to the UK during that time. The kids were too little to take part in the funeral events, but Harry and Meghan obviously would have been able to spend time with them. I always assumed that they didn’t make those arrangements because they were concerned about safety, especially given Charles’s unhinged behavior towards Harry and Meghan in those weeks. Never Forget that Charles’s first act as king was to disparage and denigrate Meghan and tell Harry that he couldn’t bring Meghan to Balmoral.