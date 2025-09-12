Prince William & Kate don’t plan on retaining Adelaide Cottage once they move

When Prince William, Kate and their kids “moved” into Adelaide Cottage in 2022, they did so at the last minute after publicly lobbying for a grander, more impressive home for more than a year. Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles seemed to agree that the then-Cambridges should be given one of the smaller and least impressive homes within the “ring of steel,” the secure and guarded area around Windsor Castle. The Waleses’ new home, Forest Lodge, is outside the ring of steel and will therefore need extensive security upgrades, all paid for by the British taxpayer. But what of Adelaide? Does anyone think that Will and Kate will retain Adelaide just in case? Of course not, but it’s still interesting to see it spelled out:
Princess Kate and Prince William are unlikely to retain Adelaide Cottage after moving to Forest Lodge later this year, a royal commentator has suggested. William and Kate are preparing to move away from the home they have shared with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, since 2022. It remains to be confirmed what will become of their relatively humble current abode when they upgrade to the grand Georgian manor house of Forest Lodge.
Veteran royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Waleses have “no reason” to retain Adelaide Cottage as a residence. To that end, he explained the property would likely be available to rent to help keep the royal coffers buoyant.
“I am sure that it will be rented out. It’s important that the monarchy gets as much as it can from rentals,” he exclusively told GB News. Fitzwilliams added that the Waleses’ other residences, Kensington Palace, Anmer Hall, the soon-to-be Forest Lodge, and one day Buckingham Palace would be sufficient. However, Fitzwilliams believes William and Kate may also wish to leave Adelaide Cottage behind for a “personal” reason.
“This is something for the Waleses personally. For their family,” he said. The commentator highlighted what had been a “hellish” stay for the couple since moving to the cottage in 2022.
Of course I didn’t believe that they would retain Adelaide once the move to Forest Lodge happens, but this brings up so many different conversations. Like, the whole “reason” why Frogmore Cottage is still sitting vacant after Charles evicted the Sussexes in 2023 is because Frogmore is also in the ring of steel, and the Windsors don’t want complete randos renting out homes that close to the castle. It will be the same with Adelaide – they can’t rent it out to Joe Peasant. Which means that two family homes on the Windsor estate are going to be sitting completely empty, all because Will and Kate wanted a grand “forever home” in Windsor. It’s so wasteful and stupid.
Additionally, the more we learn about Forest Lodge, the more it sounds like there will be some big privacy concerns because it’s so close to a couple of the main roads. Apparently, there are huge security upgrades already being made. Maybe… they should keep Adelaide just in case??? For Kate at least.
Knowing these two, of course they will rent it out and pocket the money.
Well, I hope this means that the Monarchy will be cancelled in a few years once Charles is gone. Obviously, nobody wants to stay in Buckingham Palace and they’re going to be opening it to the public. Lazy William and Empty Agenda Kate would not want to live so close to so many peasants coming in and out of the palace. So it does make sense that they chose Forest Lodge outside the Ring of Steel so they can have their privacy and of course the public is going to pay to build privacy & arrange for security.
Give it to Carole and Michael for £20/month, and announce that they’re paying “rent”?
This was my first thought.
I doubt huevo spent much time there.
They’re still pushing the idea that they are moving because Kate found out she had cancer there? I just don’t see how this is a winning argument to the general public. For all they want to appear normal, this is just not an option available to most people.
I think it’s being put out there because Kate doesn’t want that to ever be presented as an option for her to live in again. If they ever do ” officially” separate, she doesn’t want them to think she’ll take a smaller house.
Especially because we know during that year they spent a lot of the time at Anmer. Soooo are they getting rid of that too? Or can they wait for Charles to die so they get Sandringham?
I truly believe these “security upgrades will be to hide the fact that Oeg will not be living there. He may go there to pick up kids now and then but that’s it. Of course they want nothing to do with Adalaide Cottage it wasn’t the separation house that Can’t and Ma Midds believed they all deserved.
Oops. Not Oeg but Peg lol.
Or – what if Kate is staying at Adelaide and william moves to forest lodge?
we’ve always said that there was no way he was at AC. Maybe he got tired of going back to 1A every night.
That makes total sense.
Maybe she can keep her wigs there?
I’m curious about these upgrades. There was mention of “shrubbery” being planted to provide privacy. But that would need to be a lot of shrubbery if it’s that close to main roads. We’re talking expensive tall hedges or full trees right? I’m also wondering if some of those main roads will become private.
I’m assuming big trees and some sort of full on privacy fence like we have along highways here.
They will likely have to set up outposts for RPOs to watch the property too.
According to the neighbours the fences have already been put up.
Of course they won’t. It will be rented out for more than it had been rented out before, as a future king and a future, future king once lived there. The rent will go up again once he is king.
They’re not keeping Adelaide for the same reason Forest Lodge is not their forever home. Smokescreen for the time Charles passes and the public outcry is for the monarch to be in his official home, his castle.
Aww, poor babies. Them not going to keep their other little bitty playhouse. So sad, don’t cry. The new house sounds like it will have plenty of room for the royal helicopter to land, especially with them kicking those other tenants out.
I wasn’t expecting them to keep Adelaide. It does beg the question why Frogmore is not being rented out. Apparently Charles prefers Frogmore to be empty rather than occupied when Harry comes to visit. We still don’t know if Harry and Meghan got a reimbursement.
‘It’s important that the monarchy gets as much as it can from rentals,…’ This is really not the flex they think it is. They’re ROYALS, they’re not hurting for money.
Adelaide Cottage would be too cottagey for the Middlebums once they are elevated to the aristocracy and are bestowed some earl or marquis or whatever title. Unless of course for the “poor” little brother, paragon of virtues, who has to keep selling sob-stories to HELLO and make income off of his connection to Saint Catherine and royals. Tsss 🙄
“To that end, he explained the property would likely be available to rent to help keep the royal coffers buoyant.”
“I am sure that it will be rented out. It’s important that the monarchy gets as much as it can from rentals,”
And, yet, Frogmore Cottage sits empty when they could be getting market rate rent.