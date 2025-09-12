Prince William & Kate don’t plan on retaining Adelaide Cottage once they move

When Prince William, Kate and their kids “moved” into Adelaide Cottage in 2022, they did so at the last minute after publicly lobbying for a grander, more impressive home for more than a year. Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles seemed to agree that the then-Cambridges should be given one of the smaller and least impressive homes within the “ring of steel,” the secure and guarded area around Windsor Castle. The Waleses’ new home, Forest Lodge, is outside the ring of steel and will therefore need extensive security upgrades, all paid for by the British taxpayer. But what of Adelaide? Does anyone think that Will and Kate will retain Adelaide just in case? Of course not, but it’s still interesting to see it spelled out:

Princess Kate and Prince William are unlikely to retain Adelaide Cottage after moving to Forest Lodge later this year, a royal commentator has suggested. William and Kate are preparing to move away from the home they have shared with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, since 2022. It remains to be confirmed what will become of their relatively humble current abode when they upgrade to the grand Georgian manor house of Forest Lodge. Veteran royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Waleses have “no reason” to retain Adelaide Cottage as a residence. To that end, he explained the property would likely be available to rent to help keep the royal coffers buoyant. “I am sure that it will be rented out. It’s important that the monarchy gets as much as it can from rentals,” he exclusively told GB News. Fitzwilliams added that the Waleses’ other residences, Kensington Palace, Anmer Hall, the soon-to-be Forest Lodge, and one day Buckingham Palace would be sufficient. However, Fitzwilliams believes William and Kate may also wish to leave Adelaide Cottage behind for a “personal” reason. “This is something for the Waleses personally. For their family,” he said. The commentator highlighted what had been a “hellish” stay for the couple since moving to the cottage in 2022.

[From GB News]

Of course I didn’t believe that they would retain Adelaide once the move to Forest Lodge happens, but this brings up so many different conversations. Like, the whole “reason” why Frogmore Cottage is still sitting vacant after Charles evicted the Sussexes in 2023 is because Frogmore is also in the ring of steel, and the Windsors don’t want complete randos renting out homes that close to the castle. It will be the same with Adelaide – they can’t rent it out to Joe Peasant. Which means that two family homes on the Windsor estate are going to be sitting completely empty, all because Will and Kate wanted a grand “forever home” in Windsor. It’s so wasteful and stupid.

Additionally, the more we learn about Forest Lodge, the more it sounds like there will be some big privacy concerns because it’s so close to a couple of the main roads. Apparently, there are huge security upgrades already being made. Maybe… they should keep Adelaide just in case??? For Kate at least.