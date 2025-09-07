Prince Harry will do four days of charity work in the UK, much to his family’s chagrin

Prince Harry has either arrived in the UK as of this writing, or he will be there shortly. We’ve known for weeks/months that Harry would visit the UK for the annual WellChild Awards, and I assumed that he would also do some events with some other charities, like Scotty’s Little Soldiers. What I didn’t predict was that Harry plans to be in the UK for much of this coming week, and he has a somewhat public schedule. Meaning, a handful of British (and American, one would assume) media outlets will be allowed to attend his events, and some of the events might be public in some sense. This information comes from an overwrought exclusive by Roya Nikkhah in the Sunday Times. Some highlights:
Harry wants to bring his kids to visit the UK: Those close to Harry say he will not give up hope on bringing [his children] here. There is now an acknowledgment by the prince and his camp that pressing the nuclear button of a public battle with His Majesty’s government and courts was not the wisest idea, a case which is reported to have cost Harry more than £1 million. He will now pursue a quieter, under-the-radar approach — those close to the prince say the government should expect private “lobbying” from the prince on the matter to continue. A friend says: “He’s not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK. He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up. He wants them to know their family here. He really would like to come back to the UK much more.”
His fun week: The prince’s friends say he is “going to have some fun” this week. Harry’s previous default setting of glowering in courtrooms will switch to what he does best: supporting and championing children, young people, the military and rolling his sleeves up with his charities and patronages. Tomorrow, the third anniversary of his grandmother’s death, he will be in London for the WellChild Awards hosted by the charity supporting seriously ill children, of which he is patron. On Tuesday, he will head out of town for an engagement focused on helping young people affected by violence. On Wednesday and Thursday, he will attend private receptions and meetings with most of his other charities and patronages, including the Invictus Foundation, the Diana Award and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the charity for bereaved military children. Harry’s itinerary, which will be covered by select media considered friendly towards the prince, is said to be “jam-packed with hardly any downtime.”
No meeting between Charles & Harry is scheduled: A newspaper headline last week declaring “Harry to meet Charles” was wishful thinking. In fact, as of last weekend, no meeting between father and son was scheduled. That may or may not change in the coming days, but if a meeting happens, there is unlikely to be any public post-match analysis from either camp. Friends of Harry’s say the ball is firmly in the royal family’s court. “He’s made it absolutely clear he wants a reconciliation with his family. It’s on them now,” says one. But those in royal circles see it differently and wish Harry would stop making such public pleas. His unwise choice of words about Charles’s health and repeated suggestion that the King should have intervened in his security battle — something the monarch would never consider, given his constitutional role — have not helped Harry’s cause. As a friend of the King’s tells me: “The water is still pretty chilly on that front.” It is understood there is currently “no direct communication at all at the moment” between father and son.
Harry’s newspaper lawsuits: There is also an acknowledgment from those close to Harry that several long-running legal battles, which have taken up vast amounts of his time, energy and money, have been “a major distraction”. His fight with Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, over allegations of historical phone hacking and unlawful information-gathering, is set for a nine-week trial in January, but may end in an out-of-court settlement. With most of his legal preparation done for that case, friends say Harry is now “in a really good headspace, looking forwards”.
Looking forward: Friends say there is a “Sentebale-shaped hole” in his life, referring to the charity he set up in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in memory of their late mothers, to support children affected by HIV and Aids in southern Africa. Since stepping down as Sentebale’s patron in March amid a very public and bitter row with the charity’s chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, he has been thinking about how to fill that hole, either with a new charity or by working with another organisation. One close friend who may get a call is Sir Elton John, a firm friend of the Sussexes who previously lent them his villa in the south of France while they were working royals, and has been a vocal supporter of the couple since their departure from royal life. His eponymous Aids foundation has a global reach and could be a good fit for a prince looking for new ways to support children affected by HIV and AIDS.
The Sussexes’ money: Harry also needs to keep earning. A lot. Multimillion-pound deals for his book and with the streamers Netflix and Spotify are in the rear-view mirror, but there are still hefty security bills to pay and a reported £6 million mortgage on the Sussexes’ sprawling home in Montecito, California. As Harry receives no public funding from the sovereign grant or privately from the royal family, overseas trips, such as this week’s visit to the UK, cost him six-figure sums. He pays personally for the travel and accommodation of his entourage. Harry has rejected offers from the King to stay at Buckingham Palace and the hotel bills mount up. While Meghan, 44, is busy building her As Ever brand selling homeware, rosé wine and raspberry spreads, Harry is thinking about his next “commercial venture”. Those close to him say it will not be a sequel to Spare, or another tell-all Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary. His next project to boost the Sussex coffers will be a “social enterprise with a social conscience”.
Stepping on William & Kate’s nonexistent schedule: No such attempt has yet been made to open lines of communication with his brother’s team and Harry’s engagements this week will clash with William and Kate on manoeuvres. A source close to Harry says: “At the end of the day, as he’s no longer a member of the institution, he doesn’t feel bound to de-conflict his diary with the institution.”
This is the first I’m hearing that the Mail might settle with Harry. That’s interesting. As for his schedule, according to the BBC, Harry will travel to Nottingham on Tuesday, where he will announce a “substantial” personal donation to Children in Need. Which is a charity supporting “work tackling violence and its effect on young people.” It’s fascinating that he’s basically going to work more in a week than William and Kate have done in four months. As The Royalist Substack hilariously pointed out, “The Prince of Wales will likely view Harry’s re-entry into the charitable sphere in the U.K. as a direct encroachment on his territory. That Harry’s event comes with the promise of ‘substantial’ personal funding makes the point sharper still. He could be seen as doing precisely what William most fears: turning his independent wealth and celebrity into a power base within Britain.” Tom Sykes also wrote: “Given William and Kate’s ongoing withdrawal from almost all real, community-level public engagements, we will be left in the odd situation this week where the estranged son of the King will be the Windsor most visibly engaging with the country’s poorest young people. That is bound to irritate any family members already intensely uneasy about his return.”
Article Says harry will bring his children but does not mention Meghan. I hope harry and Meghan both bring their children. Harry s family is his wife and children.
The article is speculation from a reporter who doesn’t have any info except the events harry will be attending this week. The rest is padding based on nothing.
Agree! The media were informed that Harry would be there for 4 days of events and the rest is the usual speculation. This happens EVERY time he is in the UK. It’s boring.
It’s literally made up. His kids are back in school /preschool. they’re not travelling to the UK.
I totally agree with both Julia and The Shrew. This is the usual collecting of numerous stories about Harry and Meghan. This woman has no contact nor sources.
And she has been proven wrong on a lot of H&M stories.
I don’t see anything to suggest the kids are coming on this trip – it is a busy work trip. The issue is that he wants his half British children to be able to visit his homeland in safety. If the children did come I think Meghan would come too.But ultimately none of us really know what is going on behind the scenes. Poor old Wails will no doubt have to do some work next week – maybe Katie will have a red wig?
The article implied it in the header but as usual it reveals in the actual article that they know nothing and it is all projection of what has already been said by the Sussexes or what they desperately want to happen. There wasn’t anything definitive about him bringing the kids during this visit because they don’t know anything and Harry and Meghan wouldn’t make that information public beforehand.
The Windsors brought this on themselves.
They most surly did! Look at Harry going to salt isle and showing them how it’s done!! Supporting his charities by showing up and doing the work. It’s not just a photo op for him. Harry cares for his charities!
The Windsors most definitely did bring this on themselves and this article also shows that the alleged summit wasn’t an agreement to share the Sussexes diaries with Charles or the palaces to avoid overshadowing the left behind royals.
Harry s relatives on UK also include the spencers. That is left out of this media coverage. I wish harry did not stay that long in the uk. He should return asap I think there is risk going there.
Not irritated enough to actual increase his workload though because no one has the power to make Will work harder except for Will himself!
One reporter claiming H needs to keep earning’ and the other H is using his substantial personal wealth. Which is it? Notice how reporters never brag about William.s wealth because he never uses it, only showcases it with small grants for vague projects over many years.
They can’t brag about William’s wealth because it is completely unearned. He was handed a billion pound duchy by the government and employs people (who were mostly selected by Charles when he was PoW) to run it for him as a private business for which he pays no corporation tax. I wouldn’t brag about that if I was him.
Super interesting in the way this is written. Very precise in pointing out all the ways that Harry is paying his own way – housing, security, travel and accommodations for both him and his entourage, plus personal funding of his charities. And with the closing note that Harry has no obligation to consider William’s schedule.
If all this is William’s biggest fear, then why isn’t he doing anything about it?
What is William’s schedule anyways? And Kate’s? I don’t think anything has been announced for the coming week which means everything is going to be embargoed with surprise pop-ups. I’m sure they’ve got stuff lined up as Harry’s in town but they’re doing their usual lack of announcing anything in advance. So what is there for Harry to even consider. Especially as the wales barely do anything anyways .
If they want crowds attending they have to let people know that they will be there.
Willi and Kate are on “manoeuvres”, translating to figure out how they can get away with as little work as possible.
Some wording is interesting, allegedly a source close to Harry said “he (Harry) doesn’t feel bound to de-conflict his diary”. I am wondering if this source close to Harry really said this because it could imply that Harry is looking for a conflict with William. Harry might want to poke Willi but it also could just be that Roya Nikkah uses Harry to poke Willi.
I think the point of that last line is that Harry is completely independent of the royal family. He doesn’t need their money and he doesn’t care about their schedules. Whether W&K decide to work or not, it has nothing to do with Harry.
@Monika – it would be interesting word play, with con’-flict vs con-flict’ – but I think it’s the latter. Not that Harry wants to pick a fight, but that he doesn’t care if his schedule conflicts with William’s.
My first comment looks like it got eaten, but I was just saying I’m not sure why they are surprised by this. This is what him and Meghan always wanted to do. And if they wouldn’t have made such a huge deal out of it and had the media attack them for the past 5 years, the novelty of him coming and doing stuff for a week would be gone at this point. They are super lazy, but they don’t want any attention on anyone else either. And their laziness and the lightweight nature of the engagements they actually do ( cough, rugby, cough pubs, cough tennis) pale in comparison.
The quote though at the end about the diary sharing though is what really stood out to me. They’ve been writing for the past month and a half about Harry sharing his schedule with them in an effort to get back in ” good”. Them saying it so clearly that it’s not happening is a definite choice.
If there ever was any discussion about schedule sharing, it would have been bw Harry and Charles, definitely not Harry and William. At this point, I don’t know that there’s even much schedule sharing bw KP and BP. Last week’s kids and nature event that the Wales did was literally on the same day that Camilla did an event with kids and something about nature. Camilla however was able to plan around the rain, lol. She was able to squeeze into a phone booth with kids for a cute photo-op while Kate could not do the same with an umbrella.
“The Prince of Wales will likely view Harry’s re-entry into the charitable sphere in the U.K. as a direct encroachment on his territory.”
laughable but makes sense from his POV. how is william supposed to successfully condition the media and public into letting him be a part-time work from home king if you keep showing him up harold????
Charity in the uk is mine, Harold!
@jais @s808 I was about to comment on that quote. You could just imagine him standing in the room of whichever house they seem to be staying in stomping his foot, fists clutched, “Charity is mine!!”
I bet you anything we’ll have more sightings of both W and K over the next week
I think that W and K don’t post their diaries in advance so they can randomly pop up at anytime the Sussexes do anything, which is why we are always able to accurately guess when they are going to do something based on what Harry and Meghan do. We knew they would pop up before Harry’s arrival in the UK because that’s the only way to get them to “work”.
Perhaps he has got security on the strength of his being a well known person who’s life has been threatened. A decision taken by the police not his dad. After all he is here doing charity work, it would look very bad if he were attacked on a mission to do good.
That is a good point. I was wondering about this, Harry making his schedule public, as well, so there might be a special security arrangement.
If Harry is staying in the UK for 4 whole days AND letting people know publicly when he’ll be in certain cities there must’ve been some type of agreement made between his team and Charles’ at that meeting a couple of months ago. Maybe you give us heads up about your schedule and we will allow you security for a few days? I doubt they’re giving him a full detail but maybe theyre finally allowing him to pay for a couple armed officers and communicating with his team on any new threats.
Maybe that is the case but the thing that can’t be ignored is that all of this could have happened for the past five years. The whole ordeal with him having to sue regarding security is because they took away his security for whenever he would visit the UK for charity visits. This is what he was asking for since before they left and to possibly give that to him for this visit just proves that the royal family and the institution make decisions off of how petty, vindictive and selfish they are and not based on what’s best for the people in the UK. All of what has happened with the Sussexes has always been avoidable if the left behind royals and the institution actually valued the people of the UK.
The extraordinary thing is that Harry has won. He went up against the two most powerful institutions in the UK, the monarchy and the media, and he came out of it with what he essentially wanted – independence, a loving family, the ability to be of service.
Roya says, “There is now an acknowledgment by the prince and his camp that pressing the nuclear button of a public battle with His Majesty’s government and courts was not the wisest idea.” Roya has no contact with anyone in Harry’s camp. She is just extrapolating that from when Harry himself said in the BBC interview that he’d wish he’d known it was a stitch-up before spending so much time and money on the court case. But at the same time there was no way he could have known it was a stitch-up without the court case.
I think there’s a compromise between the two camps. The royal line had been “give us 30 days and you can hade security on a case by case basis” while Harry didn’t want to give them info that could be leaked so far in advance. Perhaps the deal is “give some notice, maybe not 30 days, and it’ll be kept under wraps until you announce”. This trip could serve as a trial balloon for future visits. Especially given that it’s multiple days in different locations.
Except Harry had been following that protocol of giving them 30 days notice and Ravec still denied him his requests of security. The courts said Ravec could deny him security just based on the case by case purpose of his visit and not whether he gave enough notice.
I hope this trip is safe and successful for Harry. I think this trip was coordinated with BP even if Harry and Charles don’t meet. It’s a direct attack on William and I’m Charles doesn’t mind at all.
I agree with Kaiser that this Times article is overwrought. Roya Nikkhah needs to let go of the emotion when she’s talking about Harry. As I suspected the Mirror article was wrong again. I’d be surprised if he meets with Charles and it doesn’t seem like that story about Harry giving his schedule to the Palace was true either. It will be interesting to see how the Royal Family behaves this week.
How can he avoid clashing with WanK when WanK have no publicised engagements. “Harry’s engagements this week will clash with William and Kate on manoeuvres.” As far as we know they have nothing planned.
As for the court case, I always figured the DM would want to settle. Sounds like Harry has done all he can do from his end legally. It depends on whether Harry accepts a settlement and would he want an admission of guilt similar to the one the Sun gave. I think there are a lot of current journalists and editors that would like to see the case settled. But I don’t think roya has any idea, unless she knows that the DM is willing to publicly admit guilt as part of the settlement. There’s a lot of wishful thinking that it will not go to court. Victoria Newton, the current editor of the Sun, is named, as is Becky English, so it would serve many people for Harry to settle so details are not aired out in public.
I don’t know why I wasn’t aware that Becky English was also named in the court case. That to me is very revealing about the royal family and especially about William. I think about how it was her who alleged to have seen William at the hospital to visit Kate when no one else saw or photographed him and how she is the lead regarding the Rota rats that have been very committed to writing fluff pieces about Kate and William. The amount of cow manure that is shoveled by her and the other rats to make this mediocre couple seem like they are worth one coin spent on them is staggering. Then to know definitively that she is part of the media group that has participated in the most unethical media practices, shows how unethical and corrupt William really is.
I always felt he should’ve done this – just breeze in every month and show them what they’re missing. He has the ability to go into places the rest of them can’t.
I think it’s good that the article makes clear Harry’s self-funding. Also, Harry’s jam-packed schedule and should make one wonder about Kate and William’s schedule. Don’t the courtiers always say events are planned months in advance? What’s in the works for the Wales this week already planned months in advance. So far, a disaster in the rain and a rugby game each, and I’m sure no one was helped, uplifted, or funded. Harry will do all three during his four days. Hope he gets a chance to see friends and family.