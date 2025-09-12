Rob Reiner: In the 35 years since Spinal Tap, we each got .82 cents

Embed from Getty Images
It was nearly two years ago that actor-filmmaker Rob Reiner got our amps into gear with the news that documentarian Marty DiBergi would be back to chronicle the exploits of British rock band Spinal Tap. I think it’s fair to say that fans were cautiously optimistic, caught between excitement over new material from arguably the world’s favorite fictional band, and wariness that retreading on hallowed ground would somehow diminish the original. For my part, I was quickly won over with the update on DiBergi alone: that 40 years later this character was a “visiting adjunct teacher’s assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts.” Perfect. Well, the moment is upon us, folks — Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is out now in theaters! Interview Mag just had Seth Rogen speak with Reiner, the man who launched a thousand mockumentaries. I’ve excerpted the Spinal Tap portions:
Reiner: You can ask anything. It doesn’t have to be about the movie. It could be sex, religion, politics.
Rogen: [Laughs] Perfect. I’ll start with the movie, though. Had there been improvised comedy before This Is Spinal Tap?
Reiner: Well, onstage you had [the] Second City and such, but I don’t think anybody had done a completely improvised film. People said, “It’s your first film. Why don’t you have a script?” I said, “Because this is what I feel comfortable doing. I was raised doing improv.”
Rogen: You created a format of comedy that is still alive today.
Reiner: I had a conversation with Ricky Gervais the other day, and he was saying that it became the way he did The Office. Then Chris Guest had an idea, and that became Waiting for Guffman, which was done the same way.
Rogen: What made you want to do it?
Reiner: Over the years, people kept saying, “You’ve got to do a sequel.” We said, “We don’t want to, we’ve done it.” But then Harry [Shearer] had filed a lawsuit against the people who owned it, because, you’re going to laugh at this, but the four of us had a deal that said 40 percent of all profits will go to us. I’m not exaggerating, but over the 35 years, we each got 82 cents.
Rogen: Oh my god.
Reiner: So Harry said, “This can’t be right. We should get a little bit more with DVDs and videos and re-releases.” So he sued these companies that owned the rights, and we got back the rights.
Rogen: That’s amazing.
Reiner: Now that we had the rights back, what do we do with it? Initially we were saying, “Let it be.” Then slowly we started coming up with this idea, and we could still make each other laugh, so we started doing it.
Rogen: You wrote it in a room together?
Reiner: Yeah. We came up with ideas for scenes. You sit around and do schtick with each other—Chris calls it schnadling. We do the scene a couple of times and something funny comes out.
Then they spend some time talking about several of the other genre-defining classic films Reiner has helmed, before making their way back to Spinal Tap and how it wasn’t an immediate hit:
Reiner: No, no, no. A lot of people didn’t even get it. We screened it in Dallas, and people came up to me and said, “Why would you make a movie about a band nobody’s ever heard of and one that’s so bad?”
Rogen: They thought it was real.
Reiner: A lot of people did. Even some rockers who saw it were pissed off.
Rogen: Was there a moment where you’re like, “Oh, sh-t, it’s a f–king hit”?
Reiner: When people started quoting it. When you see things like “These go to 11” being entered into the Oxford English Dictionary as a phrase that refers to not just music, but anything that exceeds its capacity, then it’s like, okay, we’re in the zeitgeist.
82 cents over 35 years?? That’s insane! I attempted reverse-engineering the math and it made my brain hurt. 40% of all profits to the four of them — Reiner, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer — and over 35 years that 40% split four ways came to 82 cents each. 82 cents multiplied by four comes to $3.28, which is 40% of $8.20. This Is Spinal Tap only made $8.20 in 35 years?! Either I’m mathing wrong (entirely possible!), or those guys were royally screwed over. If only cast member Fran Drescher had been SAG president back in 1984…
Anyway, we’re not here for the math; we’re here for the music! And several lines from the trailer were music to my ears, like the band describing the demise of their drummer: “He sneezed himself into oblivion.” It also seems like people were just champing at the bit for cameos, as I spied Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Questlove. What truly took my breath away, however, was the hair and beard art direction done on Harry Shearer. You guys, he looks like Senior Citizen Yosemite Sam. That alone is worth the price of the theater ticket!
We saw it on Wednesday. Go. No one who loved the first film will be disappointed. And a fun fact/non-spoiler/Easter egg: My friend Peter opened a music club in Milwaukee in 1989 and named it Shank Hall because of Spinal Tap, and David St. Hubbins spends 15-20 minutes of the film wearing a Shank Hall 20th anniversary T-shirt.
Love this! The OG is one of my fave movies. Lick my love pump, indeed.
Honey, I have to tell you that “lick my love pump, indeed”, will stay with me for quite a long time! The “indeed” is truly *chef’s kiss*!!!
I’m so excited!! I’m sure it won’t be at our little local theater but when it comes out on streaming I’ll have the popcorn ready!!
First off, OMG! I LOVE that venue! I went there VERY regularly when I still lived in MKE. Big thanks to Peter. 🙂
Second – I can’t WAIT to see this movie. The first one is still one of my all-time favorites, and I will never not cackle to the point of being unable to breathe when the pods malfunction.
There’s actually a book about Peter now. (Which I know because – full disclosure – I wrote it.) It’s called “We Had Fun and Nobody Died” – which was Brian Ritchie’s description of the 11-city Violent Femmes tour 20-year-old Peter got hired to tour manage. (There were several Spinal Tap-worthy moments on that tour.)
Also – Machine Gun Kelly did a free pop-up show at Shank in August. It was CRA-ZY, and also crazy good.
Probably easy enough to get a copy at your library. If they don’t own it, just do an interlibrary loan.
@Amy T, that’s just about the coolest thing I’ve ever read in these comments. Published authors are my rock stars (and I hope to join the ranks someday), so I hope you know how impressive and inspiring you are to folks like me. Way to go!!!
The first one is still one of my top 3 comedies of all time. I can’t wait to see this!
Haha your math looks right but I’m sure Reiner is exaggerating a wee bit. Still prob got screwed.
I’ll watch the new one but I’m not expecting too much!
I think the original is hilarious (and rushed to buy a blu ray copy when I saw they were making a sequel). I love the world’s loudest band! I think we’re going to go see it this weekend!