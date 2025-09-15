Jenna Ortega wore a bejeweled Givenchy: the best look of the 2025 Emmys?

Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta Jones (Wednesday Addams and Morticia Addams) copresented at this year’s Emmys. One of my issues with this year’s Emmys was that they had interesting or fun presenter-pairings but they didn’t give those people any good jokes or anything. It all felt so rote and rushed. Which, fair enough, these awards-shows are bloated enough, but it’s weird to not give these people something punchy to say. Jenna was my pick for one of the best-dressed of the Emmys – she wore this spectacular Givenchy, hot off the runway. Zeta wore Yara Shoemaker.
Megan Stalter said, on the red carpet, that she was wearing “Levis and Hanes.” Jeans and a white t-shirt, with a “Ceasefire” bag. Controversial opinion: I think she brought the kind of fashion energy that the Emmys deserve. More people should wear jeans to awards shows at this point.
Jenny Slate in Rosie Assoulin. The dress is fine, her hair is not. Her hair is what ruins the look.
Chloe Sevigny in Saint Laurent. I enjoy her, but this dress sucks!
Jake Gyllenhaal in Prada, with his longtime girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu. I’m getting a vibe, but I’ll keep my mouth shut.
Jenna looks amazing, but dang I hate the no-eyebrows look going around lately.
As someone whose eyebrows are so light colored that I have to get them tinted to be visible in pictures, I’m with you.
Same. I appreciate that Tilda Swinton has been trying to make this look happen for years, but I don’t like it.
Disagree about Jenna’s dress. The top is interesting and fun, but the outfit chops her in half, and no one looks good like that, not even young, beautiful, fit people.
As for the rest, I think this year had brought the worst fashion in a very long time. So many truly unflattetring, ugly dresses.
🎯 same here 🎯
It’s very Isabella Rossellini in “Death Becomes Her.”
The skirt in that movie was so much better – it was a bit higher and the waist was set at an angle – so much more flattering!
@LolaB It really feels like an homage to Rossellini’s look in that movie. And thanks for the reminder that I need to get started on my annual Halloween watch list. 🎃
I think there’s a big difference between wearing something topical and just looking sloppy.
I’m with Megan Stalter, though maybe for a different reason. We’re sleepwalking into a techno-fascist oligarchy, and American media / culture is acting like it’s business as usual. Income inequality is at a point not seen in a hundred years. Average Americans have no hope of buying house, let alone getting dressed up for a formal occasion. The idolatry and excess of awards shows is ringing hollow to me right now.
🎯
Ever see “death becomes her”? The Givenchy is a direct rip-off of what Isabella Rossellini wore. (That said, it does look great on Jenna.)
I think having to decide if I’ve seen her nipples or not makes it a miss for me. It’s just too much (or little in this case).
If you’re going to wear Levis and Hanes and not put in any effort at all, then maybe just stay home? I’m all about making a statement, but this was not it. You’re going to an awards show, not the supermarket.
I like the bejeweled top better the way it was styled on the runway – just simple low-slung black pants. Jenna’s skirt with the high slit and her leg sticking out really detracts from the top.
Slater’s fashion energy is saying “I don’t give a rat’s ass,” which isn’t the energy the fashion industry wants us to adopt. But whatever, she said what she said.
Do i like it better on Rossellini b/c it looked better, or am i just nostalgic for Death Becomes her- because damn, that movie is incredibly funny.
Ms Ortega looks looks stunning.
That barely qualifies as clothing much less best dressed. I like it but best dressed, nah.
Wait — WHAT vibe are we getting from Gyllenhall?
That piqued my curiosity too. What are you hinting at, someone is ill? pregnant? breaking up? getting married? Is that what people mean by a vibe?