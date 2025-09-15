Jenna Ortega wore a bejeweled Givenchy: the best look of the 2025 Emmys?

Embed from Getty Images

Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta Jones (Wednesday Addams and Morticia Addams) copresented at this year’s Emmys. One of my issues with this year’s Emmys was that they had interesting or fun presenter-pairings but they didn’t give those people any good jokes or anything. It all felt so rote and rushed. Which, fair enough, these awards-shows are bloated enough, but it’s weird to not give these people something punchy to say. Jenna was my pick for one of the best-dressed of the Emmys – she wore this spectacular Givenchy, hot off the runway. Zeta wore Yara Shoemaker.

Megan Stalter said, on the red carpet, that she was wearing “Levis and Hanes.” Jeans and a white t-shirt, with a “Ceasefire” bag. Controversial opinion: I think she brought the kind of fashion energy that the Emmys deserve. More people should wear jeans to awards shows at this point.

Jenny Slate in Rosie Assoulin. The dress is fine, her hair is not. Her hair is what ruins the look.

Chloe Sevigny in Saint Laurent. I enjoy her, but this dress sucks!

Jake Gyllenhaal in Prada, with his longtime girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu. I’m getting a vibe, but I’ll keep my mouth shut.

