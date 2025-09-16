“Margot Robbie wore vintage Mugler for a NYC premiere” links

Margot Robbie wore vintage Mugler to the Big Bold Beautiful Journey premiere in NYC. The dress is meh? Whatever. [JustJared]
The dress is hideous from the front. It isn’t such an eyesore from the side. I shall still stare at the photo that includes Colin Farrell. *heart eyes*
All of her fashion for this film has been oddly naked. Doesn’t seem to match the vibe of the film, which makes it feel like insecurity.
This doesn’t seem like her style at all and she looks pretty uncomfortable. Mugler’s pieces are honestly mostly for the runway and editorial.
Are you suggesting I look strange food shopping in my Mugler motorcycle bustier?
God, I hate a boob smash dress.
What? I couldn’t hear you over her boobs!
Kinda love that but then I love Mugler, the big ol’ dead weirdo. I’m a 90s girl and love Galliano too, the small alive racist. Heh.
I love Galliano and he made some exceptional pieces which I’d have gladly worn if I could afford them, loved Mugler too, mostly to look at tbh, but she’s not pulling it off, imo.
hey, fair enough.
Now if you’ll excuse me I need to make sure my motorcycle bustier headlights are juiced and I think that may be a double entendre but not sure
Ugh I absolutely hate that dress
It’s not artful or interesting or seemingly having any relationship to her body. It’s just there, hanging off her. And the high contrast B/W isn’t striking, just distracting.
And as in the previous dress we’ve seen this week, MR just looks really uncomfortable.
Also, ugh
I think sometimes JLC could let events just unfold without feeling the need to publicly give her comments on them.
Sometimes just keeping your thoughts to yourself is a perfectly fine thing. Sometime your random hot take on stuff isn’t necessary or adding anything anyone needs to hear. No matter what your ego or MCS tells you.
ITA, everything doesnt need a response. I didnt need to read that.
When Chad Stahelski kept making all the Wick movies, there was talk on the message boards about how he was going to handle working with a lead actor who wasn’t Keanu. Keanu is just an amazingly athletic person, always has been. Cavill isn’t. Got a serious hamstring injury running down a hill while making Witcher. He’s done various charity runs and he just always just looked so uncomfortable. We’ll see how the 8711 stunt teams adapt.
Watching the Wick is Pain documentary, the relationship between Chad and Keanu was at times uncomfortable to watch. They just seemed to wind each other up in terms of masochistic workouts and training. So now Keanu’s knee is too busted up to do John Wick 5. And he said that before the Good Fortune injury.
Hope all goes well, because I’m looking forward to Highlander.
Once upon a time there was an age where pretty people wore pretty clothes .
it’s kind of someone this beautiul to try and level the playing field.
I think because she’s just had a baby maybe it’s a confidence thing. She’s feeling good about herself.
And the reason for the granny pants?
I love the dress! *ducks and runs*
I feel sorry for costars who have to navigate around these revealing and revolting outfits. Poor Colin looks so distinguished and I think he’s a good person.
Where does one look when you’re trying to assess where you might be able to stand next to half naked women and still look friendly? Where is it safe to put an arm around your acting partner? You’re suppose to appear compatible to promote the movie, while not looking like a perv.
Was it Ashton Kutcher who tried too hard not to look like he was inappropriate with Reese Witherspoon?
Am I a prude to want there to be more decorum in Hollywood fashion?
Kinda tacky,kinda boring celebrity ladies we’ve seen it. Its been done, can we move On too a new trend now? Please? One that might accidentally be flattering? No? Ok I tried
I actually kind of like this look? It’s very sexy and Margot is working it but something weird is happening around the midsection. You can really see it when she stands sideways.