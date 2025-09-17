Prince William was furious to be seated close to Prince Andrew at the Kent funeral

There was some fascinating staging as the Windsors exited Westminster Cathedral following the Requiem Mass for the Duchess of Kent. The exits were barely staggered, and the Windsors basically all had to stand in front of the church together as they waited for their cars (because no one carpooled). The lack of staggered exits led to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson leaving the church around the same time as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Andrew and Fergie were allowed to go to the funeral because, officially, this was a family occasion, not a state event. So, long story short, for several minutes, photographers got tons of pics of Andrew lurking right behind William. The video feed caught even more – they spoke to one another briefly:
Prince William & Prince Andrew having a laugh together at #DuchessofKent’s funeral. Willy is trying to hold in his laugh so we don’t realize they’re besties, but we caught it (we already knew they were when Willy drove him to church AFTER Andrew’s £12M payout to Virginia Giuffre) pic.twitter.com/Z72wCeZJIg
— montecito royals (@house_of_sussex) September 16, 2025
Now, I’m not a royal body language expert, but it certainly appeared like William and Andrew were getting along well enough to share a few words, and it also looked like William didn’t care that much about being seen with Andrew. This goes against everything William has been briefing to Tom Sykes and others for YEARS! According to “sources close to William,” Peg hates his uncle with the power of a thousand suns and believes that Andrew should be relegated to non-person status. Well, fresh from the mass, those same sources piped up again, breathlessly informing Sykes that William absolutely snubbed Andrew, don’t believe your lying eyes! What’s even funnier is that Andrew was apparently seated right behind Will and Waity.
Prince William’s hatred and resentment of his uncle, Prince Andrew, was etched all over his face today as he was forced into uncomfortably close quarters with the disgraced royal, accused of pedophilia and sex crimes. What was equally intriguing was that William seemed to be boiling with anger towards his father, King Charles, as well.
Charles, of course, met William’s brother, Prince Harry, just days ago—defying William, who has refused to reconcile with him—and creating an unprecedented public split between the monarch and the heir.
A friend of William told The Royalist this evening that it was a “disgrace” that Andrew had been seated directly behind William and Princess Kate at a Windsor family funeral. The friend said William was “furious” at being “ambushed” by his uncle, as pictures and footage of a scowling William standing alongside Andrew and the king emerged after the funeral of the Duchess of Kent. They noted that William has for years taken pains to avoid being photographed alongside Andrew, refusing to allow him to appear at events such as the Garter Day procession. Today’s images, with Andrew seated so close, will be deeply unwelcome.
The presence of Andrew caught the global media by surprise. The expectation had been that he would be kept firmly out of sight, particularly with Donald Trump about to arrive in the U.K. for a state visit. Trump has well-documented links to Jeffrey Epstein, and historian Andrew Lownie once described Trump, Epstein, and Andrew as “the three amigos.”
Andrew, however, has a history of inserting himself into royal occasions, often using funerals as stages for self-promotion. After his father, the Duke of Edinburgh’s, funeral, he was accused of thrusting himself into the cameras’ line of sight, and he appeared to be doing much the same today. This time, the awkward seating arrangements compounded matters: Andrew was directly behind William and Kate. Kate looked unamused; William, known for his volcanic temper, looked absolutely furious.
In several photographs, William can be seen glaring at Andrew with contempt, while in others, he deliberately looks away as King Charles chuckles with his disgraced brother. A source recently told me William considers his father “weak” for indulging Andrew and Harry. When he becomes king, he intends to “course correct” and will never allow either to be pictured alongside senior royals.
This is so childish from William. Granted, Andrew is absolutely a disgrace and he should be forced onto an ice floe and sent to sea. But don’t tell us the exact opposite of what we saw – we saw William looking uncomfortable, for sure, but he wasn’t telegraphing hate or resentment, certainly not when sharing a few words with his uncle. As for this: “When he becomes king, he intends to ‘course correct’ and will never allow either to be pictured alongside senior royals.” I mean… Charles intends for his sons to stand shoulder-to-shoulder at his funeral. Is King Baldemort going to throw a tantrum and rage-squeal about not wanting to be photographed with his brother at their father’s funeral?
Peggy just keeps burying himself with all the gaslighting in real time…
Yep! Also it seems that when they write articles about Peg it always includes his hate and anger never anything happy or joyful. Do they not realize that it just makes him look bad? Or is it what they can do without spilling too much tea?
Andrew and william look as age mates. Anger and secrets does this to a person. Im sad for william because of Diana’s.
At this point the coverage of William is tinged with pity. He is a mentally ill man clinging onto privilege and title for relevance and revenge.
To your final question yes I absolutely see that. Their blueprint was how abhorrently they behaved during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. They have absolutely no problem with showing their asses doing what’s supposed to be a mourning period.
It wasn’t William and Andrew’s body language that caught my eye this time, it was Kate’s. Normally she’s all for making sure she gets the money shot with the King. This time though I could have done a backflip in that space. She wasn’t trying to be close to William or Charles, and on a video I saw before Charles got in his car and left, he said something to her and motioned to her and she looks shocked. Like she didn’t expect him to speak to her or acknowledge her. She then came over and gave him the double kiss and a curtsy. And in the video her smile drops as soon as he stopped looking at her. Something weird, very weird is going on in the background with the top four.
Agree, the Charles-Kate interaction was very weird. He motions for her to come to him, neither smiles during their brief air kiss, she drops an unsmiling curtsey, and he turns his back on her right after her curtsey.
What happened there? Was Charles trying to make a point about welcoming Kate but not William? Was Charles giving Kate or William a quick message that Kate didn’t want to hear?
Kate also had a cold interaction with Sophie. It looked like Sophie was trying to make smalltalk, but Kate just gives brief answers and turns her face away. And by the time the pictures above are taken, Kate and Sophie are no longer standing near each other.
I think maybe she was surprised because it didn’t appear that Charles wished William any kind of goodbye. It was very odd; i was expecting him to turn back tk William, who seemed to be doing everything to look elsewhere, but he just up and left. Also that video of her saying something to William and him only acknowledging it by looking down at his feet(maybe she mentioned something was on the ground) and then scooting side ways away from her without a word or glance was very bizarre.
Yes! She was shocked that Charles addressed her. Oh man, it was funny. She strait-up did a double-take and had to turn her head and check to make sure he wasn’t actually addressing Sophie before she grabbed him in an awkward kiss kiss embrace and curtsey. Then he left without a word to William in that moment. The bigger issue isn’t Andrew. They’re using Andrew to cover up the tension between William and Charles.
Where do people find video? If it isn’t posted here, I don’t see it, generally.
The William-charles-Kate interaction was what caught my eye too.
William and Charles barely seemed to interact, and William looked really ticked around Charles (NOT Andrew, which I think is why this story is out there – to try to spin William’s rage as aimed at Andrew, not charles, when the opposite was true.) The interaction between Charles and Kate was very awkward and forced, like Charles realized he couldn’t really blank her as he has been doing in public bc it would be too obvious so he pulled her in for that awkward kiss. Kate looked…..frazzled, IDK. And little to no interaction between Kate and William.
William and Andrew looked fine together. and we know William drove Andrew to church AND flew with Andrew to Balmoral when the queen died, when he refused to take harry, so we know that William doesn’t have actual issues with Andrew.
anyway it was all interesting. Things are tense as hell in that family.
Take a look at the picture of Kate in the other article, just after her moment with Charles. She looks pleased as punch, with a nasty edge, though not necessarily nastiness directed at Charles. Is it, “good, he’s pissed at Will, but okay with me”, “nah nah, he reached out to me, but ignored you” (towards Will), “good, now the media will be sure to notice me (even though I’m wearing exactly what I wore to Philip’s funeral to make sure they see)”? Maybe it is nastiness directed at Charles. With this bunch of lunatics, who can tell for sure.
Yikes – hatred, resentment, boiling with anger, furious, scowling, glaring with contempt, known for his volcanic temper. Sykes is pointing to a problem and it isn’t just Andrew,
I feel somewhat gaslit by Tommy boy: “…and creating an unprecedented public split between the monarch and the heir.”
The rift already existed before Harry and CIII met. It’s probably the reason why Harry had tea with his father.
Cain was happy talking to Randy, it was funny watching him running away from Unable.
That’s quite some “festive” glance he’s giving her in that second to last picture, above.
Love how A latches onto W and refuses to let go. It’s as if he’s signalling that behind closed doors he and W are on good terms.
William was trying very hard not to laugh at what Andrew said.
Yeah, it’s a good thing W remembered in time that he’s supposed to despise A according to his own PR.
I can only imagine how “woke” Harry and Meghan are so grateful to be far away from that insanity.
Imagine watching this week’s events knowing you would have been made to stand next to a pedophile for several minutes while being photographed and then the next day greet another pedophile (among other things) before hosting him at a state dinner. They are outta there and living their best life!
“They noted that William has for years taken pains to avoid being photographed alongside Andrew”
This is a bold faced lie. We’ve seen them together multiple times including when William literally drove Andrew to church a couple years back. And in the video posted here he at least looks at and talks to Andrew when he speaks to him; i saw multiple videos of him decidedly NOT looking at Charles and Kate when they spoke to him yesterday. So yes it does seem that rageaholic william was furious with some people yesterday but it doesnt appear that person was Andrew.
Peggs had Andrew walking next to him and Kate and their children on church walks
Andrew shouldn’t have been allowed to be in front of cameras at all, tbh. It was a horrible look for the BRF that he was chauffeured up to the entrance like all the rest of them and the priests had to do the official meet and greet with him. If he wanted to attend this “family” event, he should have come and gone through a back door and stayed out of sight. But I suspect if that were the case, he’d not have had any interest in going at all.
I agree with you. He is a child rapist. He doesn’t have to be tossed out of the family but he should not ever be front and center again.
“Charles, of course, met William’s brother, Prince Harry, just days ago—defying William”
“Defying”? Really? Charles is pushing 80, and is William’s father, and a literal KING. Pretty sure he can see whoever the hell he wants. Has William moved on from briefing us on how he’s going to punish everybody when he becomes King, and is now trying to imply that he’s already in control? Someone please explain again how any of this is less offensive than Harry voicing genuine concern for his dad’s health and longevity?
Phew …The King defy his heir
So William looked Andrew in the eye while Andrew spoke; he seemed to be hiding a response (short response? laughter) behind his hand; and, at the end of the clip, he nodded to whatever Andrew was saying while he looked at something else. I’m not getting rage and fury, so why is Sykes projecting these always-unflattering qualities onto William?
I didn’t see rage and fury there, but I also didn’t see any laughter or “besties” vibe. To me, it was more “I’ll pretend to listen to this random guy prattling on while waiting uncomfortably for them to bring the car around.”
Sykes is certainly piling on the rage vocabulary here, but it’s not really different from what others have said about William. Even his own people when leaking to the media frame the story in terms of anger.
So the video of them laughing is Ai?
Fergie latched on to her ex but she did not sit with him. One site called them the duke and duchess of York even though they divorced in1996. She is Sarah duchess of York ex wife of the duke of york.
Where was this look of contempt William gave Andrew bc I must’ve missed it? Again, they’re telling us not to believe our own eyes.
I was wondering that too. I saw video and pictures and they looked fine. William is easy to read. If he was uncomfortable it would be obvious. He’s not.
He looked no more uncomfortable standing near Andrew than he did standing by his father or his wife.
Maybe huevo was looking daggers at keen who looked angry and turned away
Just watched the video of the family’s exit from church- all the Kent’s were attentively watching the Duchess’ coffin being loaded into the car, while all the Windsors (except Charles) were yapping and not paying attention. It was jarring to watch – and felt really disrespectful!
Yep, I saw that too. It was wildly disrespectful. The Wales are famously not known for their decorum in a church or mourning setting.
The press and William’s friend are gaslighting us. William seemed fine standing and talking to Andrew. Chris Ship tried to convince people that Willam didn’t respond to whatever Andrew said but it quite clear from the video that he smiled and put his hand over his mouth and nose to speak to him.
Peg looks hungover, and Pedo looks like he’s enjoying himself, which is not a good look for a funeral.
Andrew told a funny and Fergie laughed and William was trying not to laugh. What was so funny? Was Andrew fearful of being attacked by what was dangling off Kate’s head?