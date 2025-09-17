Prince William was furious to be seated close to Prince Andrew at the Kent funeral

There was some fascinating staging as the Windsors exited Westminster Cathedral following the Requiem Mass for the Duchess of Kent. The exits were barely staggered, and the Windsors basically all had to stand in front of the church together as they waited for their cars (because no one carpooled). The lack of staggered exits led to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson leaving the church around the same time as the Prince and Princess of Wales. Andrew and Fergie were allowed to go to the funeral because, officially, this was a family occasion, not a state event. So, long story short, for several minutes, photographers got tons of pics of Andrew lurking right behind William. The video feed caught even more – they spoke to one another briefly:

Prince William & Prince Andrew having a laugh together at #DuchessofKent’s funeral. Willy is trying to hold in his laugh so we don’t realize they’re besties, but we caught it (we already knew they were when Willy drove him to church AFTER Andrew’s £12M payout to Virginia Giuffre) pic.twitter.com/Z72wCeZJIg — montecito royals (@house_of_sussex) September 16, 2025

Now, I’m not a royal body language expert, but it certainly appeared like William and Andrew were getting along well enough to share a few words, and it also looked like William didn’t care that much about being seen with Andrew. This goes against everything William has been briefing to Tom Sykes and others for YEARS! According to “sources close to William,” Peg hates his uncle with the power of a thousand suns and believes that Andrew should be relegated to non-person status. Well, fresh from the mass, those same sources piped up again, breathlessly informing Sykes that William absolutely snubbed Andrew, don’t believe your lying eyes! What’s even funnier is that Andrew was apparently seated right behind Will and Waity.

Prince William’s hatred and resentment of his uncle, Prince Andrew, was etched all over his face today as he was forced into uncomfortably close quarters with the disgraced royal, accused of pedophilia and sex crimes. What was equally intriguing was that William seemed to be boiling with anger towards his father, King Charles, as well. Charles, of course, met William’s brother, Prince Harry, just days ago—defying William, who has refused to reconcile with him—and creating an unprecedented public split between the monarch and the heir. A friend of William told The Royalist this evening that it was a “disgrace” that Andrew had been seated directly behind William and Princess Kate at a Windsor family funeral. The friend said William was “furious” at being “ambushed” by his uncle, as pictures and footage of a scowling William standing alongside Andrew and the king emerged after the funeral of the Duchess of Kent. They noted that William has for years taken pains to avoid being photographed alongside Andrew, refusing to allow him to appear at events such as the Garter Day procession. Today’s images, with Andrew seated so close, will be deeply unwelcome. The presence of Andrew caught the global media by surprise. The expectation had been that he would be kept firmly out of sight, particularly with Donald Trump about to arrive in the U.K. for a state visit. Trump has well-documented links to Jeffrey Epstein, and historian Andrew Lownie once described Trump, Epstein, and Andrew as “the three amigos.” Andrew, however, has a history of inserting himself into royal occasions, often using funerals as stages for self-promotion. After his father, the Duke of Edinburgh’s, funeral, he was accused of thrusting himself into the cameras’ line of sight, and he appeared to be doing much the same today. This time, the awkward seating arrangements compounded matters: Andrew was directly behind William and Kate. Kate looked unamused; William, known for his volcanic temper, looked absolutely furious. In several photographs, William can be seen glaring at Andrew with contempt, while in others, he deliberately looks away as King Charles chuckles with his disgraced brother. A source recently told me William considers his father “weak” for indulging Andrew and Harry. When he becomes king, he intends to “course correct” and will never allow either to be pictured alongside senior royals.

[From The Royalist]

This is so childish from William. Granted, Andrew is absolutely a disgrace and he should be forced onto an ice floe and sent to sea. But don’t tell us the exact opposite of what we saw – we saw William looking uncomfortable, for sure, but he wasn’t telegraphing hate or resentment, certainly not when sharing a few words with his uncle. As for this: “When he becomes king, he intends to ‘course correct’ and will never allow either to be pictured alongside senior royals.” I mean… Charles intends for his sons to stand shoulder-to-shoulder at his funeral. Is King Baldemort going to throw a tantrum and rage-squeal about not wanting to be photographed with his brother at their father’s funeral?