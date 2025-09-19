Why did Rupert Murdoch attend the state banquet for a man who is suing him?

In July of this year, the Wall Street Journal exclusively reported that Donald Trump had contributed a “bawdy letter” and drawing for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book. The book was organized by Ghislaine Maxwell, and Ghislaine had contacted all of Epstein’s closest (predator) friends to contribute. After the WSJ’s report, Donald Trump sued the newspaper, Dow Jones and the Murdoch family for $10 billion. The lawsuit is still pending, but in the meantime, the Epstein estate released the birthday book to Congress, and wouldn’t you know, Trump absolutely did what WSJ said he did – he contributed a creepy letter about how he and Epstein shared a terrible secret, and Trump drew a figure of what looks like a prepubescent girl (perhaps indicative of the terrible secret shared by Epstein and Trump).

So, it definitely feels like Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch clan have given the nod to WSJ’s editors and reporters. WSJ has been doing a lot of really critical coverage of Trump and this authoritarian administration for months. Which makes it super-curious that Rupert Murdoch and his new wife Elena Zhukova attended this week’s state banquet at Windsor Castle. Per the Daily Beast, Murdoch was seated on the same side of the table as Queen Camilla and Prince William, meaning he was facing Donald Trump across the table.

While everyone is rightly focused on Murdoch’s strained relationship with Trump, I think Murdoch’s presence was actually more about his symbiotic relationship with the Windsors. Murdoch still sees himself as the most powerful press baron of the UK, and he still relishes his power over King Charles, Camilla and the Waleses (Prince William, to this day, still gives all of his major exclusives to the Murdoch-owned Times of London). We also know that Murdoch likes to attend royal events, and he’s always looking to attend a wedding or a banquet or what have you. I’m just saying, this was probably less about Trump and more about Murdoch’s ongoing relations with the royals.

Peter Hunt reminded everyone what Prince Harry said about his father’s dealings with Murdoch/NGN.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “Why did Rupert Murdoch attend the state banquet for a man who is suing him?”

  1. Becks1 says:
    September 19, 2025 at 7:27 am

    I 100% think this was more about the relationship with the Windsors and Murdoch’s status in the UK than anything to do with Trump, but interesting that he was still invited. No clue how these guest lists are created, but I assume connections and money go a long way to securing an invite and I also assume that both sides know who is being invited. So did someone on Trump’s team okay him being there, did they not care, did they try to push back?

    Both Trump and Charles know how important the press is, especially Murdoch’s press. That’s why they both try to control the press the best they can, albeit in different ways.

    Reply
  2. Lala11_7 says:
    September 19, 2025 at 7:34 am

    I would have been MORE surprised 😮 if Murdoch WASN’T invited to this…as his putrid news organization has the deplorable goods on BOTH the 🇬🇧 Royal Family & POS Trump 😡…and this type of event is the type that Old Man 😡 Murdoch relishes…

    Just a REMINDER of one of the reasons Prince Harry was able to GET OUT is that 🤬 Murdoch didn’t have 🤬 on him!

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 19, 2025 at 7:46 am

      It’s ironic that Harry was able to get out because there wasn’t any dirt on him because they had been writing stories about his “dirt” for decades (real or made up.) so they hurt themselves in the end. By protecting William and always using Harry as a scapegoat, it made it easier for him to walk away.

      (and the other irony is that had they not scapegoated Harry and just reported honestly/fairly on both brothers, Harry might not have needed to walk away.)

      Reply
    • jais says:
      September 19, 2025 at 8:29 am

      Another reason for them to be mad about Spare. Anything they could have tried to hold over his head, he went ahead and put out there in his book. An ultimate F-U to the media barons.

      Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 19, 2025 at 7:53 am

    Murdoch hates the left more than he’s kinda, sorta repulsed by Trump. Old habits die hard. Sky News in Australia is an absolute dumpster fire of disinformation about liberals/progressives the right wing hates.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    September 19, 2025 at 8:18 am

    This is definitely about the Royals protecting their relationship with Murdoch.

    Reply
  5. jais says:
    September 19, 2025 at 8:28 am

    So did Lord Rothemere get left in the cold for this visit?

    Reply
  6. Libra says:
    September 19, 2025 at 9:14 am

    Trump wants to make nice with Rupert and “settle” out of court.

    Reply
  7. TOM says:
    September 19, 2025 at 10:37 am

    This was a party in honor of Donald Trump, to flatter Donald Trump. Buckingham Palace would not just invite Rupert Murdoch. It seems more likely that the White House requested Murdoch be present. Everything is transactional with Trump. What better venue to strong arm Murdoch? Trump had the upper hand at the gathering. Let’s not be super surprised when the settlement is announced.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 19, 2025 at 1:34 pm

      Murdoch has nothing to settle. WSJ wrote the truth. He’s also stinkin’ rich, has no mergers on the horizon (as CBS, ABC, et al craven cowards), and has zero need for trump.

      Reply
  8. Mere says:
    September 19, 2025 at 11:11 am

    Libra is right. Listen to latest Michael Wolff podcast “Inside Trump’s Head”. Trump specifically requested that Murdoch be invited. He’s making money off these lawsuits ($15M ABC, $16M Paramount), and he wants to strike a deal for another $10M or so. Goes straight to his pocket, and it adds up. Win-win. Profitable grift that discourages future criticism of the regime.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 19, 2025 at 1:36 pm

      Murdoch doesn’t need FCC approval on any pending mergers, as both CBS & Paramount did; Murdoch needs absolutely nothing from trump’s administration (unlike, say, musk, who gets lots of government contracts & grants & needs government licenses for various enterprises). Murdoch ain’t settling.

      Reply
      • Mere says:
        September 19, 2025 at 2:37 pm

        I guess we’ll find out soon enough. Maybe with the NY Times lawsuit getting tossed today he won’t. But that was what Michael Wolff had to say about it yesterday, and he seems to know what he’s talking about. The idea was that a younger Murdoch would never have settled. He hates Trump and he’s doesn’t give in on anything. But he’s 94 and he just settled with his family, so Trump figured to invite him and try to pressure him. Buckingham Palace wouldn’t have invited someone in an active lawsuit with Trump and sat him across the table if Trump didn’t want it. Trump is so easily flattered, and apparently he was fine with getting just $10M, which is nothing to Murdoch, so might as well try. They would spend $10M on attorneys’ fees in no time. And Murdoch showed up, so it certainly seems like he was (at least yesterday) willing to play ball.

    • bisynaptic says:
      September 19, 2025 at 7:14 pm

      Astonishing that a man who is ostensibly worth billions of dollars resorts to such nickle-and-dime shakedowns.

      Reply
  9. BlueNailsBetty says:
    September 19, 2025 at 3:19 pm

    Charles invited a boatload of CEOs to this dinner. Basically, this dinner was designed to give those CEOs access to Trump (and vice versa) so Trump could grift more money for himself and more support for his nazi regime.

    For all his performative actions honoring WWI and WWII veterans, Charles is literally helping facilitate the new nazis. His predecessor, King Edward VIII would be so proud.

    Reply
  10. bisynaptic says:
    September 19, 2025 at 7:02 pm

    I heard that Trump specifically asked for Murdoch to be invited, presumably, to see whether he could shake Murdoch down (“make a deal”). If we hear soon that WSJ has settled, we’ll know that Trump was successful.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment