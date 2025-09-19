Mail: ‘There is a desire to build Prince William’s profile on the world stage’

Everything’s coming up Keen, at least in British coverage of the Trump state visit to the UK. King Charles clearly wants credit for hosting a state visit with so few gaffes and zero international incidents. The Windsors and the government ensured that Donald Trump didn’t have to see any protestors, nor his old Jeffrey Epstein-associated friend Prince Andrew. Did Charles know that Prince William and Kate were also going to take the bulk of the credit for being keen statesmen during the visit? Probably. Maybe Charles even used Prince Harry’s visit last week to light a fire under Will and Kate’s asses and get them to agree to all of this, and in turn, Will and Kate are acting like they invented soft diplomacy. From this Daily Mail exclusive, “How Kate was glistening jewel in the crown of Palace’s Trump schmooze-fest: Princess ‘dialled charm up to 11’ to woo The Donald and an admiring Melania.”
The Princess of Wales was deployed by the King to charm Donald Trump in an act of expert soft diplomacy that also left his usually-measured wife Melania awestruck and ‘giddy’ in her presence. She is fast becoming as influential as the King and her husband after she ‘dazzled’ the President and melted his ‘icy-cool’ First Lady on their first day of their state visit to Britain.
Kate was sat to Mr Trump’s right at last night’s extraordinary Windsor Castle state banquet, clinking glasses with him and repeatedly sharing smiles with him during the meal. One expert told the Daily Mail today that her ‘soft-skill flirting’ with the leader of the free world ‘reduced the President to a man rather in awe’. Christopher Ruddy, an American guest at the banquet, admitted today that Mr Trump spent most of the night talking to Kate.
Royal sources have said it was also highly significant that the King decided that she and Prince William met his American guests after they landed at Windsor Castle. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ influence was shown again as it emerged they held an unannounced meeting with the President and First Lady after lunch.
A royal insider has said that Charles is happy to lean on his eldest son and his wife at state events where Britain and its Royal Family uses its soft power like no other nation on earth.
‘The King can see what an asset Kate is to the Royal Family and the country’, the insider told the Mail today. ‘The Trumps are both captivated by her’.
‘William is once again showing himself to be a serious statesman’, they added. Another source said: ‘I think it shows how important William and Kate are in this royal charm offensive to set up the politicians for the second day. President Trump may reveal later what they discussed but I wouldn’t be surprised if, in addition to some small talk, William used the opportunity to get across some of his and the UK’s priorities on climate change, Ukraine, and Gaza. The mood music out of Buckingham Palace is that the King is managing his cancer treatment well. The message is upbeat. But it’s been interesting that there has been some briefing in the past few months about what sort of King William will be.’
‘That could be seen as a sign that they are preparing us for a change of reign but I suspect it’s more a case that they are confident that he is here for a few years yet. Nevertheless, there is a desire to build Williams’s profile on the world stage. He and Kate appear to have passed their latest test with flying colours so far on this state visit’.
[From The Daily Mail]
“Nevertheless, there is a desire to build Williams’s profile on the world stage.” What a sad thing to say about a 43 year old man who has known since birth that he would be king one day. Instead of William doing the work himself to build his own profile, he expects everything to be handed to him. Why would he need to travel and build relationships with world leaders and attend state events consistently in adulthood when he could just hide out in his fifth forever home and bang on and on about the school run? He can pay people to call him a statesman, after all. Anyway, I will continue to point out that Charles used Kate more prominently than William, and Kate had much more to do than her husband.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
He, like trump, is too stupid to be on the global stage!!!
Simple minds understand each other, so they put Kate beside Trump, of course. Willie can only talk about sports and Trump knows only about golf.
It just also just came to me that Kate’s dress for the banquet for chosen especially for Trump – HE LOVES EVERYTHING GOLD.
Yes, but he is also too lazy, and too entitled/lacking in skills to do the job. The problem with a monarchy is, William will have the job for the rest of his life regardless of how unsuitable he is.
This is absolutely pathetic – the only person who could build William’s profile as a “statesman” is himself, and he’s not even off the starting blocks there. What exactly has he done in his life to earn that title? Absolutely bog all.
You cannot make a silk purse from a sow’s ear, as the saying goes.
That is because he is basically allergic to any sort of work.
Charles cant depend on,his heir peggs. This spin is total fiction and fantasy
I desire to be taller.
That’s not happening either.
I do not know how anything can be built with him when all he does is hide most of the time, go to athletic events and do the school runs. What a loser.
So far the only benefit to state visit the uk has received is a tech contract that will take years to impact the economy. I find it extraordinary that these people are patting themselves on the back over next to nothing. Trump was fawned over, you didn’t have an international incident and you got nothing in return but a bit of flattery from Trump. Embarrassing…
I would consider any flattery from Trump as an insult actually
That’s why I laugh at the people going on and on about how he was so flattering to Kate. A disgusting man who has said the most egregious things about her, her deceased MIL and too many other women to count, gave her compliments. I would need to scrub myself for days if I had to grovel to this man who is convicted of raping another woman and was best friends with a convicted paedophile. These people lack standards and morals.
At the banquet, they sat William between Melania and Paula Reynolds (chair of National Grid). Why on earth did they not sit a global statesman of his stature (!!) with the heavyweight politicians / diplomats etc.?
Right! Melania is an uneducated woman who’s only worry in life is looking good. What could they even talk about? Botox? At least he should have been seated next to Rubio.
Soft-skill flirting. With Trump. Ewww.
And William is just…there.
Hollow praise bc what is even being praised here.
Will was used as an airport greeter and that’s it. Pretty sad for a self proclaimed statesman.
They might as well give him a Heathrow airport jacket and cap then call it a day.
Peggy is definitely a man with every resource imaginable is available he could have achieved so much by 43, the fact that he hasn’t is a huge choice. I personally feel like he has a lot of middle aged regrets and no clue how to cope with those beyond his tantrums of rage.
Soft skill flirting???? Leader of the free world????
What exactly did Willy do during the state visit, besides accompany Kate to some (but not all) of her events? The pair of them welcomed the Trumps to Windsor–big whoop.
Who at KP comes up with this drivel about Kate flirting and Willy being a statesman about … something, they can’t even say….
They did the exact same thing they have done at other state visits. I’m not sure why such a big deal is being made about them greeting the Trumps when they greeted the Macrons and were involved similarly at the S. Korean and Qatari state visits. it just seemed different bc the arrivals were staged differently. Even Kate didn’t really have a bigger role – she did a one on one event with Melania and we saw her do something with Jill Biden, so it wasn’t like this was out of the blue.
I feel like all of this is just desperate backtracking to cover up for the fact that they were visibly more animated than at any other state visit.
They charmed an ill-bred fascist. Big deal.
The inbreeds entertained an in-bred.
Made for each other.
What an achievement!! Soon they’ll get their “Attended State Dinners” medals.
😁 comment of the day!
Definitely.
🤣
While this has definitely been Kate’s week, William hasn’t fared so well. First, he was upstaged by Harry’s tour and then he was blind-sided by Harry’s private meeting with the King. After a week of rage-leaking, he was very publicly snubbed by the King, relegated to the corner at the important state dinner, and now he’s forced to run to the press to lie about being a big boy Statesman after all.
Kate just needed to stand there and be goggled by a dirty old man. She didn’t do anything that strenuous.
Not shocked that two couples that expect to be deferred to and feted and flattered managed to find each other and flatter each other. Trump had Kate the minute he said “you’re beautiful.” It reminds me of what Sally yells at her father in Mad Men, after he’s allowed her young friend to flirt with him all night, but about both of her parents, “anyone pays attention to either of you—and they always do—you just ooze everywhere.”
What’s especially amusing is that even the self congratulatory stories are enabled by anonymous briefings from paid palace staffers. As a result, no one takes Baldy seriously. Not to mention how unbecoming the puffery they are serving up is. Major role by walking Cheeto and Cruella the whole 100 feet from the helicopter to the stables and then pushed aside by dad. As Trump would say, SAD!
Still trying to make fetch happen with Will being described as a global statesman. DM commentators were describing her as stunning and him handsome and that we are fortunate to have them as FK and FQ. It will be interesting to see if they “slack” off again on their 7th holiday or up their game and commit to regular work on a Monday through to Friday? Or is unicorn status beckoning?
‘The King can see what an asset Kate is to the Royal Family and the country’, the insider told the Mail today. ‘The Trumps are both captivated by her’.
“The insider” is her mother, right?
This is the craziest story. I didn’t think my loathing of Kate and Will could get any more intense.
Waity must be proud the pedo was enamored of the THING sitting atop her cranium.
Kaiser, you pull the most hilarious pictures of these idiots. I love it.
That picture in the carriage – he looks absolutely deranged.
What’s he reacting to? He looks like Jack Nicholson yelling, “Here ‘s Johnny!”
Yes, he does. That dirty-looking “beard” isn’t helping him at all. And the years of clenching his jaw has made his face jaw-heavy. But if he’s hee-hawing in trump’s direction they are on the same intellectual level.
Does Willi actually want to be a statement? He had to be forced to attend the funeral of late Pope Francis in April which was attended by lots of leader around the world, a perfect opportunity to connect and network with the world leaders and he had to be forced to attend.
In comparison Harry who does not have the royal and government machinery behind him was able with his team to arrange a compact program meeting with different organisations and charities in London including a visit at the Centre for Injury Studies which was also attended by the Director General of the World Health Organisation Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Harry and his team were invited to Ukraine by the Ukranian government, organised the trip and met with the Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. This all without the support of a government or the royal apparatus.
He wants to be acknowledged as the greatest global statesman who ever statesmanned , but he doesn’t want to put in any of the work for that title.
If you have to keep insisting to the press that you are a global statesman, newsflash, you aren’t. We’ve seen how real statesmen deal with William – meeting him in the cold in Boston (thank you Biden), barely granting him a photo op at the UN, etc. He’s not taken seriously on the world stage and everyone knows it except for him and I guess Trump.
Surely after two weeks of back breaking work for the keens it’s time for two months of much needed vacation. I kid . Nah only just , we be lucky if we see these two for the next few weeks and their children will be off in about 4 weeks . So yep , it’s time to prepare for that vacation. I also want to say , I have never seen the keens happier at any of these things . This is definitely their favorite kind of people to be around
Oh, it’ll happen. Time for a fall break. We won’t see Katiekins until November 11.
I’d consider it a punishment to be seated next to Diaper Don. Kate considers it a statement of her importance.
I have no doubt William has that desire but wishing won’t make it so.
Whom are they quoting, in all those quotations?