Prince Harry visited with the Duke of Kent & the Kent family during his UK trip

Just days before Prince Harry traveled to England for a four-day blitz of events, his distant relative passed away. Katherine, the Duchess of Kent, died on September 4. Harry arrived in England on September 8th, but he had exited the UK and Ukraine at least one or two days before the duchess’s funeral on September 16th. Many royalists wondered aloud if Harry would find a way to stay in London for the duchess’s funeral. Alas, he did not, preferring to spend his birthday (the 15th) with his wife and children in California. Still, Harry did something really sweet when he was in town – he stopped by Kensington Palace to visit the Duke of Kent and the Kent family.
The Duke of Sussex has been back home in Montecito for nearly a week, but his visit to the UK is still making headlines. Harry spent four days in the London attending events close to his heart, including the WellChild Awards, where he gave an exclusive interview to HELLO!, and the Diana Award, before travelling to Ukraine on 12 September and then returning to Los Angeles.
Amid his packed schedule, the Duke managed to reunite with his father, King Charles, for the first time in nearly two years – and also made time for another deeply personal visit.
As revealed in this week’s episode of A Right Royal Podcast, a source confirmed to hosts Andrea Caamano and Emily Nash that although Harry missed the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, he travelled privately to Kensington Palace to “personally pay his respects and offer condolences” to the Duke of Kent.
“He has loved catching up with family, friends and colleagues,” a source close to the Duke adds. “His only regret was not being able to stay longer and see more people, but the meetings in Ukraine had been in the diary for a long time and it mattered to him to be there in person to see the Invictus Games Foundation’s growing work and the progress at Superhumans.”
The source added: “The whole trip felt like a real success for everyone involved. His passion for his patronages and the causes he cares about hasn’t dimmed one bit – he’s already buzzing to get back and do more.”
That’s very sweet. I have no idea if Harry was genuinely close to the Kents, but he did invite them to his 2018 wedding, and that was one of the duchess’s few public appearances in the final decade of her life. Plus, I’m sure Harry saw the Duchess of Kent more like a dear friend to his mother. When you consider the Diana connection, it makes more sense that he wanted to pay his respects and visit with the Kents. I’m sure they understood why he couldn’t make the funeral as well – all things considered, I’m glad Harry wasn’t there. They would have made this poor woman’s funeral all about Harry and his grim, unmoisturized brother.
Glad Harry was able to pay his respects to the family of the Duchess of Kent. Harry always does the right thing as he is able.
This is meaningful and comforting , to spend time with the family and condole privately for their loss . Harry does exactly what’s needed. The funeral and burial are important but more of a public ceremony , except for the immediate family of course.
Harry is a very sweet and kind man. I’m glad he was able to pay his respects to the Kent family.
That was very thoughtful of Harry. I agree with Kaiser that it probably had more to do with the Duchess of Kent’s friendship with his mother. Although the Duke of Kent seemed to be friendly with Harry and Meghan. He was seen talking to them when they attended the Platinum Jubilee Trooping.
Harry was at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Kent’s daughter, Lady Helen, to Timothy Taylor. Most of the photos of Harry at the wedding show him holding his mother’s hand. He would have been 6 or 7. The Kents were neighbours at Kensington Palace
https://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/news-photo/diana-princess-of-wales-and-prince-harry-at-the-wedding-of-news-photo/1209005047
What a lovely photo of both of them! It’s incredible how effortlessly fashionable Diana was. Looked fabulous in a green suit, which is a look not a lot of people can pull off. And her hat from 30+ years ago looks so much better than Melania’s UFO hat from last week.
Harry is a good guy. I wonder where this story came from? I hope Harry doesn’t get attacked for “leaking” to the press.
I mean Harry’s team wouldn’t talk to some random royal podcast or Hello. I am sure a lot of people have seen him visiting the family and it isn’t some negative gossip.
Interesting how he was able to get in and out of KP without anyone knowing till after the fact. It’s good he was able to pay his respects with the family.
My takeaway is that Harry has proven that it’s possible to move about London without exaggerated security requirements and restrictions. The city didn’t shut down when he visited Charles or the Kents and it would be nice if he could travel to England more often.
If I were mourning a loved one, a private visit to express condolences is more meaningful than a public “duty” appearance at the funeral.
I agree.
Exactly 💯
Indeed!
It looks like Harry is able to accomplish more in 4 days than William willingly accomplishes in 4 weeks.
I think it’s better that he went to visit the Duke of Kent privately, it’s easier to provide comfort without all of the attention.
I di not know that Diana was close to the late Duchess of Kent.
They seem to have had tennis & Wimbledon in common.
Is this the funeral of the same person as Princess Michael of Kent? I’m confused.
I totally agree that a private visit is way more meaningful and personal than attending the public service.
The Duchess of Kent was the sister in law to the racist Nazi princess Michael of Kent.
She used to be the Wimbledon patron until she stepped down as a working royal. Then her husband took that over until Kate pushed him out.
They were sisters-in-law, not the same person. The late Duchess, Katherine, was married to the older brother. What’s her name is married to the younger brother.
Is That So?, you are too kind. Harry accomplishes more in four days than William does in four years. And William doesn’t give a damn about any of it. What he does, he does for show, and for the people clamoring for more from him. William does not “give” anything willingly because he is a born taker. He resents every minute of time he’s away from his “lifestyle”–one of riches and perfect freedom, beholden to no one.
Harry really is his mother’s son.