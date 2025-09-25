Donald Trump’s ‘presidential walk of fame’ traded a Biden photo for a pic of the autopen

Things that genuinely happened this week: Donald Trump could not pronounce “acetaminophen,” the drug he was making wildly false claims about in a White House press conference; Trump’s teleprompter malfunctioned in the middle of his United Nations speech, so he ranted incoherently and told other countries that they’re all going to hell; Trump lied about ending seven wars and he furiously lied about the Trump recession, which is already here; he threatened to deport highly-skilled immigrants working legally in the US on H-1B visas; he threw a tantrum when the UN escalator was turned off and he had to walk up one flight of stairs; he had a statue of himself and Jeffrey Epstein removed from outside the White House; he threw an unhinged tantrum about Jimmy Kimmel’s lifted suspension and openly threatened Kimmel and Disney. And I’m not even mentioning like twenty other ridiculous, demented and catastrophic things connected to Trump just this week.

Well, most normal people would look at a list like that and say “this man is profoundly unwell, we need to put him in some kind of nursing home where he can rant at the television all day.” Trump’s staffers never feel that way though, they continue to humor this despicable and ancient felon. Speaking of, White House staffer (“Special Assistant to the President”) Margo Martin tweeted this video on Wednesday, of the White House’s newly installed Presidential Walk of Fame. It’s an outdoor (???) photo exhibit of past presidents. Instead of including a photo of Joe Biden, Trump and his people used a photo of the autopen.

Again, Donald Trump panic-filled his diaper because he had to walk up a flight of stairs just 24 hours before this video was posted. He ranted about a broken teleprompter and an escalator which was turned off by someone on his own staff. That’s the guy mocking Joe Biden’s presidential capabilities.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to “Donald Trump’s ‘presidential walk of fame’ traded a Biden photo for a pic of the autopen”

  1. FancyPants says:
    September 25, 2025 at 7:44 am

    Can I comment “troll” to this whole thing? Ugh they are so proud of themselves for this too, and they’re going to parade actual world leaders past this on the tour expecting a public comment about how clever it is. Is there a stronger word than cringe?

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    September 25, 2025 at 7:47 am

    He’s so pathetic and caters to lowest of people like the Benny Johnson’s and Looney Loomers. And more than anything he’s jealous of Joe Biden. He truly pulled this country out of catastrophe after Humpty Dumpty’s first term. He’s a public servant for most of his life and is a true statesman and he’s handsome and loved by so many

    Dumpty can’t even compare. Loser.

    Reply
  3. Me at home says:
    September 25, 2025 at 7:56 am

    So Trump visited Windsor Castle and saw all the old masters paintings of previous kings and queens. And decided he wanted his own gold-framed hall of fame, so his face is up in the White House after he leaves. But even for this, he couldn’t stop himself from trolling.

    I hope the next president replaces the Trump photo with a picture of that Trump baby balloon. Or a picture of a big pile of you-know-what.

    Reply
    • Larelyn says:
      September 25, 2025 at 9:07 am

      I must be mistaken… isn’t frump’s most recent picture his mugshot? with photoshop tweaks? if not, can we just tell everyone it is?

      Reply
  4. Zappy says:
    September 25, 2025 at 8:13 am

    Its surprising, for me, how many people support this orange clown and his clownery
    My country is shit and we elected a demented old man too. But damn US, you are supposed to be 1st world country with better education etc, not some poor country where people’s vote can be bought. use your brain better.

    Reply
    • kirk says:
      September 25, 2025 at 8:45 am

      As other people have said in this forum, I didn’t vote for this 💩. Never. As Heather Cox Richardson could tell you – only 64% of eligible voters participated in the last election, and tRump won with < 50% of those. Also his approval ratings ↘️ since then.

      Reply
  5. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    September 25, 2025 at 8:33 am

    We already know Tr*mp is petty AF. Unfortunately he’s brought the whole country down to his 6th grade level of maturity.

    Reply
    • Delta Juliet says:
      September 25, 2025 at 9:02 am

      Well, half the country. I didn’t vote for this shit and I continue to stand against it, no matter how many “friends” I lose.

      Reply
  6. Louisa says:
    September 25, 2025 at 8:44 am

    Honestly I just feel sad. Not angry or shocked anymore. Just sad for how far this country has fallen.

    Reply
  7. Sue says:
    September 25, 2025 at 8:47 am

    He is truly the most pathetic, thin skinned man baby.

    Reply
  8. Lianne says:
    September 25, 2025 at 9:10 am

    Whatever dude, he still beat you.

    Reply
  9. LOLA says:
    September 25, 2025 at 9:15 am

    According to the BBC

    “ President Donald Trump has previously claimed Biden used an autopen to sign important documents, including pardons.”

    What a vile, petty specimen he is.

    Reply
  10. Aimee says:
    September 25, 2025 at 9:20 am

    Trump looks like a rotten sweet potato.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment