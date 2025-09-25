Donald Trump’s ‘presidential walk of fame’ traded a Biden photo for a pic of the autopen

Things that genuinely happened this week: Donald Trump could not pronounce “acetaminophen,” the drug he was making wildly false claims about in a White House press conference; Trump’s teleprompter malfunctioned in the middle of his United Nations speech, so he ranted incoherently and told other countries that they’re all going to hell; Trump lied about ending seven wars and he furiously lied about the Trump recession, which is already here; he threatened to deport highly-skilled immigrants working legally in the US on H-1B visas; he threw a tantrum when the UN escalator was turned off and he had to walk up one flight of stairs; he had a statue of himself and Jeffrey Epstein removed from outside the White House; he threw an unhinged tantrum about Jimmy Kimmel’s lifted suspension and openly threatened Kimmel and Disney. And I’m not even mentioning like twenty other ridiculous, demented and catastrophic things connected to Trump just this week.
Well, most normal people would look at a list like that and say “this man is profoundly unwell, we need to put him in some kind of nursing home where he can rant at the television all day.” Trump’s staffers never feel that way though, they continue to humor this despicable and ancient felon. Speaking of, White House staffer (“Special Assistant to the President”) Margo Martin tweeted this video on Wednesday, of the White House’s newly installed Presidential Walk of Fame. It’s an outdoor (???) photo exhibit of past presidents. Instead of including a photo of Joe Biden, Trump and his people used a photo of the autopen.
The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade
Wait for it… 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa
— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025
Again, Donald Trump panic-filled his diaper because he had to walk up a flight of stairs just 24 hours before this video was posted. He ranted about a broken teleprompter and an escalator which was turned off by someone on his own staff. That’s the guy mocking Joe Biden’s presidential capabilities.
👀 https://t.co/jE2Vm7UdjL pic.twitter.com/CJ3yQBtPGQ
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 24, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Can I comment “troll” to this whole thing? Ugh they are so proud of themselves for this too, and they’re going to parade actual world leaders past this on the tour expecting a public comment about how clever it is. Is there a stronger word than cringe?
He’s so pathetic and caters to lowest of people like the Benny Johnson’s and Looney Loomers. And more than anything he’s jealous of Joe Biden. He truly pulled this country out of catastrophe after Humpty Dumpty’s first term. He’s a public servant for most of his life and is a true statesman and he’s handsome and loved by so many
Dumpty can’t even compare. Loser.
So Trump visited Windsor Castle and saw all the old masters paintings of previous kings and queens. And decided he wanted his own gold-framed hall of fame, so his face is up in the White House after he leaves. But even for this, he couldn’t stop himself from trolling.
I hope the next president replaces the Trump photo with a picture of that Trump baby balloon. Or a picture of a big pile of you-know-what.
I must be mistaken… isn’t frump’s most recent picture his mugshot? with photoshop tweaks? if not, can we just tell everyone it is?
Its surprising, for me, how many people support this orange clown and his clownery
My country is shit and we elected a demented old man too. But damn US, you are supposed to be 1st world country with better education etc, not some poor country where people’s vote can be bought. use your brain better.
As other people have said in this forum, I didn’t vote for this 💩. Never. As Heather Cox Richardson could tell you – only 64% of eligible voters participated in the last election, and tRump won with < 50% of those. Also his approval ratings ↘️ since then.
We already know Tr*mp is petty AF. Unfortunately he’s brought the whole country down to his 6th grade level of maturity.
Well, half the country. I didn’t vote for this shit and I continue to stand against it, no matter how many “friends” I lose.
Honestly I just feel sad. Not angry or shocked anymore. Just sad for how far this country has fallen.
Like La Jolie said, “I love my country, but I don’t … recognize my country.” This speaks my heart.
He is truly the most pathetic, thin skinned man baby.
Whatever dude, he still beat you.
According to the BBC
“ President Donald Trump has previously claimed Biden used an autopen to sign important documents, including pardons.”
What a vile, petty specimen he is.
Trump looks like a rotten sweet potato.