Donald Trump’s ‘presidential walk of fame’ traded a Biden photo for a pic of the autopen

Things that genuinely happened this week: Donald Trump could not pronounce “acetaminophen,” the drug he was making wildly false claims about in a White House press conference; Trump’s teleprompter malfunctioned in the middle of his United Nations speech, so he ranted incoherently and told other countries that they’re all going to hell; Trump lied about ending seven wars and he furiously lied about the Trump recession, which is already here; he threatened to deport highly-skilled immigrants working legally in the US on H-1B visas; he threw a tantrum when the UN escalator was turned off and he had to walk up one flight of stairs; he had a statue of himself and Jeffrey Epstein removed from outside the White House; he threw an unhinged tantrum about Jimmy Kimmel’s lifted suspension and openly threatened Kimmel and Disney. And I’m not even mentioning like twenty other ridiculous, demented and catastrophic things connected to Trump just this week.

Well, most normal people would look at a list like that and say “this man is profoundly unwell, we need to put him in some kind of nursing home where he can rant at the television all day.” Trump’s staffers never feel that way though, they continue to humor this despicable and ancient felon. Speaking of, White House staffer (“Special Assistant to the President”) Margo Martin tweeted this video on Wednesday, of the White House’s newly installed Presidential Walk of Fame. It’s an outdoor (???) photo exhibit of past presidents. Instead of including a photo of Joe Biden, Trump and his people used a photo of the autopen.

The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade Wait for it… 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

Again, Donald Trump panic-filled his diaper because he had to walk up a flight of stairs just 24 hours before this video was posted. He ranted about a broken teleprompter and an escalator which was turned off by someone on his own staff. That’s the guy mocking Joe Biden’s presidential capabilities.