Kay: Prince Andrew should definitely move into Adelaide Cottage

I said this at the start of the week and it’s worth saying again: everyone wants Prince Andrew to be dealt with until it’s time to deal with Andrew. Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s sleazy behavior has been one of the big royal stories this week, with the revelation that Fergie wrote a groveling email to Jeffrey Epstein weeks after she claimed to have cut off contact with him in 2011. Fergie has been dropped by seven British charities over it, and I suspect more charities and businesses will be cutting their ties with her as well. I actually believe that the Yorks are being publicly flogged this week because of their appearance at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral last week. Andrew and Fergie just had to remind everyone that they were still invited to family events, and they could still stand alongside the king and Prince of Wales and no one would bat an eye. Well, Richard Kay got a big briefing from Buckingham Palace on the York situation. What’s really funny is that the basic gist is “well, we’re pretty much going to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
Charles’s outlook on Andrew: Close friends of the King acknowledge that Charles’s Christian outlook and sense of fair play have taken a substantial knock as revelation after revelation of the sordid Epstein affair heaps yet more embarrassment on an institution that depends so much on public esteem. If anything, his position on Andrew since succeeding his mother as sovereign has become more intractable, not less. As Prince of Wales, he merely had his fraternal bonds – albeit the two are not close – to wrestle with. Now he has to balance those with his duty as monarch in doing the right thing for the country. His critics accuse him of dithering, a lack of grip and an absence of decisiveness. Mischievous voices suggest that Prince William would take a firmer line with his errant uncle. Friends of the King insist this is not the case and that father and son are ‘in lockstep’ over finding a solution to the Andrew and Fergie problem.
Banning Andrew from church: Removing Andrew and his wife from those few public–facing events he is permitted to attend seems the very least he can do. Church services would seem to be the most conspicuous. But an outright ban on the couple attending to their religious devotions might also trigger a backlash. As one of the King’s supporters says: ‘There is something uncomfortable about the head of the Church of England refusing to allow someone to say their prayers, and that’s before you consider that person is the monarch’s own flesh and blood.’
What if Andrew hadn’t gone to the Duchess of Kent’s funeral? ‘Imagine,’ says a courtier, ‘if Prince Andrew had been photographed riding a horse or playing golf on the day the rest of the Royal Family were saying farewell to the Duchess of Kent. Would that be a good look?’
Whether Andrew could be stripped of his ducal title: Opponents caution that Andrew, who has already lost his HRH style along with his military titles, would then simply resort to his birth title of prince. ‘In some eyes a royal prince sounds grander and more important than a mere duke,’ an insider tells me. ‘It’s a case of being careful what you wish for.’
Order of the Garter: There is one shiny bauble that has not been prised from Andrew, his membership of the Order of the Garter, the oldest and most distinguished order of chivalry. He has, however, been deprived of publicly displaying his association with the order and does not attend the annual procession of costumed garter knights in Windsor, although he is permitted to join the lunch that follows.
Royal Lodge: Perhaps the most troubling aspect – and greatest source of public disaffection – is Andrew (and Fergie’s) continued occupation of palatial Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. To many the 30–room mansion symbolises his most obvious vestige of royal privilege and entitlement. As we have reported, the King has tried every available avenue, from cutting off his private funding and withdrawing his security, to trying to persuade him to downsize from the historic house. He has, though, stubbornly refused all offers of alternative accommodation. A figure close to the discussions says: ‘Like any private tenant he has rights and cannot be removed as long as he pays his bills and meets the obligations of ownership.’
Andrew won’t move into Adelaide Cottage either: Since he was last approached on the matter, another property on the Windsor estate has become vacant, Adelaide Cottage, until recently William and Kate’s home. Might it tempt the duke and thus take the pressure off the King? Not according to Andrew’s supporters. ‘He refuses to leave because to do so would be an admission of guilt and downsizing a punishment,’ says one. Part of the problem is that Andrew was insulted by efforts to persuade him to move into Harry and Meghan’s former house, Frogmore Cottage. William’s old home is a more prestigious address. But as one insider wearily put it: ‘It’s up to the duke. And he could save face still by graciously consenting to the move.’
What happens if Andrew is punished too severely: There is, however, one worrying aspect to the affair: if he is pushed too far how might Andrew react? Would he follow his nephew’s lead and write a memoir which could, potentially, be even more devastating for the royals than Prince Harry’s book? And then there is the issue of the duke’s welfare. There has been talk of the impact the controversy has had on him. At the same time courtiers are uneasy about how the Epstein scandal continues to poison attitudes towards the Royal Family across middle England. Even now, some still cling to the hope that Andrew will do the decent thing, withdraw completely from royal life and give up his luxury home and trappings. ‘It is not too late. If he started an animal sanctuary, for instance, he would, in time, begin to earn some public respect,’ says an old friend.
When Kay and other Mail columnists write about Prince William, we get the sense that they all know more about the situation than they’re allowed to say, and that William especially has some really dark secrets, secrets which must only be referenced in the most oblique terms. With Andrew, it’s different yet the same. Like, the Yorks’ mess is out in the open, everyone knows all about their moral failings and criminality, and the only unknowns are about the extent of their depraved associations. Yet at the same time, reporters still have to talk about “the thing” which cannot be mentioned – that it’s a balancing act for Charles, because if he completely banishes Andrew, Andrew will sell out Charles and the family to anyone and everyone… and Andrew literally knows where the bodies are buried. That’s “the thing” – that Andrew knows enough to do irreparable harm to the Firm if he’s ever cut adrift. Anyway, all of this to say… my assumptions at the start of the week were dead-on. The Windsors aren’t going to do anything to Andrew and Fergie.
Fergie is not Andrews wife. They divorced nearly 30 years ago.
Spot on, Kaiser!
“their religious devotions”
GMAFB
There is only one god these two worship and that’s money.
It’s not like they can’t do their religious devotions in private. They don’t have to go into the church with the whole family when cameras are there. And honestly I really wonder if the Kents even wanted him there. Maybe they didn’t mind idk.
I was about to suggest that. Andrew and Fergie could have slipped into the church for the funeral of the Duchess of Kent. They didn’t have to go in through the front, where all the cameras were—same thing at Christmas.
Also, there are plenty of churches for them to choose from. They don’t have to attend the same ones the BRF attend (although they seem to be C&E Christians, going to church only for Christmas & Easter, and of course funerals & weddings).
Yes, blackmail – but of which Windsor? Someone whose reputation cannot be compromised; Harry, apparently, can be sacrificed. But not this person, alive or dead – their reputation is more important than the damage of standing next to a child rapist.
Yes the pedo knows all the secrets and where the skeletons are so they can whine all they want about him being moved and banished from the family but the pedo will then talk and those dark secrets will come to light.
What do you want, scandal-wise: Prince Phillip’s numeral daliances? William’s affairs? Charles tampon queen? All these are out in the public sphere. So whatever dark secrets that haven’t been exposed must be much worse than those. I reckon murder is likely….anyone have any suspicions?
It could be sexual assault/rape. Violent attacks. When William physically assaulted Harry I doubt it was his first time knocking someone down.
Also William possibly being bisexual/gay. There’s a reason why no woman other than Kate wanted to marry William.
After a lifetime of doing the wrong things, why does anyone think Andrew will now do the right thing? The RF is stuck with him until he dies.
As for banning Andrew and Fergie from church, banning them from appearing with the RF is not banning them from church. They’d be free to attend just like any other private citizens.
They can absolutely enter and exit the church away from the cameras.
Exactly.
Even now, some still cling to the hope that Andrew will do the decent thing, withdraw completely from royal life and give up his luxury home and trappings. ‘It is not too late. If he started an animal sanctuary, for instance, he would, in time, begin to earn some public respect,’ says an old friend
This is about as likely as Will doing the same when he prefers to live in the lap of luxury and not do royal duties!!
Andrew spent years hunting animals for sport he would lack credibility if he tried to set up an animal sanctuary.
An animal sanctuary?!?! Talk about an out-of-left-field suggestion …
That made me snort, too! I mean, what????? Ooh, maybe he can create Corgiland! I’m thinking rides like at Disneyland, maybe something like the Dumbo ride, except the Corgi ride would never leave the ground, them being so low to the ground & everything. 😉
I mean, he got The Queen’s corgis after she died, right? He can turn RL into a corgi sanctuary! And make some moolah on the side.
This part. “Mischievous voices suggest that Prince William would take a firmer line with his errant uncle. Friends of the King insist this is not the case and that father and son are ‘in lockstep’ over finding a solution to the Andrew and Fergie problem.” Mischievous voices? LOL. So KP loves to say how William will take a firmer stand. To which I say, we’ll see. It’s real easy to blame it on Charles right now. But one day we’ll see. Will William actually do anything different than Charles? Guess we’ll find out.
William is the ‘king’ of over promising and under delivering. All his adult life he has made big promises of what he will do only to not follow through. I don’t know why anyone takes him seriously
I’m just curious to see who he will blame once he is king. The government? His staff? Truly who will be left?
I doubt William will do a thing about Andrew and fergie
They’re not going to do anything because they’re afraid and they should be afraid. We all know that there is a ton more stuff about the inner workings of that family that we don’t know, then what we know. And what we know is already pretty bad. Andrew is not Harry. Harry just wants to be treated fairly, and doesn’t want to play The press games.
Andrew was all in on the press games, the manipulation, the favors, the deference. And I don’t think he cares at all about burning it down if they cross him. His reputation is already in tatters, what does he care about embarrassing William, or Charles, Kate? Or letting lose some confirmation about all of the rumors about Philip?
Charles has enough sense to realize that he can never really exclude his brother because of this. And he still cares on some level about the monarchy and how they are viewed. William doesn’t seem to feel that way, or if he does he knows that it’s convenient for him to pretend not to when the final decision still falls with his father. Andrew and Fergie will get their hands slapped again and disappear and then they will raise a trial balloon again in another year to see if people have forgiven or forgotten.
I honestly believe that there are two lavender marriages and addiction issues going on in the core working royals group, and it’s an open secret within the family and the media. It’s been reported that William was so worried about the release of “Spare” that he hardly slept for a week – I don’t think it was him attacking Harry that had him sleepless.
Andrew might not pen an autobiography but Sarah would and it would be scorched earth revenge. That’s what they’re petrified about and why they’re not going to do anything about exiling them completely.
I think you’ve hit the nail on the head with the lavender marriage – sex seems to be the only thing that they will absolutely keep hidden. And apparently the heir can’t be gay. It’s kind of sad, really. Or it would be if they weren’t all a-holes!
Besides W&K, what’s the other lavender marriage? Andrew clearly has a problem with women, not men. Do you mean Camilla & the king? I feel dense. I don’t get it.
Edward and Sophie. That’s been something that’s been alluded to for years.
I’m guessing the late queen gave pedo a bunch of money before her death, otherwise Chuck could’ve pensioned him off and he wouldn’t be braying like a jackass front and center at a funeral.
So is it that Adelaide Cottage is more luxurious and prestigious than Frogmore Cottage? After years of the press saying Harry and Meghan’s house was lavish, they’re now saying that Frogmore Cottage is not as grand as they led people to believe.
Oh that’s the easy one…unlike playing “Guess Which Dark Windsor Secrets Still Exist,” Frogmore Cottage will never be occupied again by a member of the BRF because a woman of color lived there, end of story. Andrew wouldn’t touch Frogmore Cottage with a ten foot pole, even if it’s newly renovated by H&M and bigger than Adelaide
Wait, I thought Adelaide was only four bedrooms and was cramped and too close to the public road or whatever and that’s why W&K had to move??
No way is Andrew moving out of Royal Lodge. And he’s definitely not doing it to move into Adelaide Cottage.
So if Katie buttons and wank are not living in Adele at the moment, where are they ? I thought the new forever home was still under construction. Also . This is just another go to get Andy to give William royal lodge. Willy won’t rest until that’s his 99 forever home
I have watched some of Andrew Lownie’s observations on them
Interesting points were that at the Kent funeral they had a police escort from Windsor,that has to be authorised yet ‘we’ pay and then they came in the front door and clattered into the front row unlike other royals who used the side door and were more discreet.Similarly they pushed forwards knowing they would catch a photo op.Lownie knows the Dof K son & he said Yorks were never close & many people were appalled ,including the grieving family by not surprised by their behaviour
He would have put the email story in his recent bio ,but this and some other were pulled by lawyers.There will be more to come as the Mail has got more of this
This is Charles fault as the original ban meant he had to go to different services at church etc
Andrew & Fergie are venal grasping narcs and will not take advice & Charles advisors are too scared to take a tough line
‘He refuses to leave because to do so would be an admission of guilt and downsizing a punishment,’ says one Andrew supporter.
That really infuriated me.
How in the hell does he have supporters? And everyone knows he’s guilty or QEII wouldn’t have paid millions to Virginia Giuffre (may she rest in peace). The royals are notoriously cheap — there’s no way that payment would have happened if Andrew was innocent.
He should be ostracized completely. Forever.
I rather liked the suggestion that moving into Adelaide is a punishment when it was lauded as the perfect little home for Kate & William and their kids. It was all they needed! No, really, KP is so big and, you know, palace-y. But Adelaide? So cozy, so family, so blah blah blah. But for single man Andrew? No, it’s a punishment!
I’m still flabbergasted by this argument of having a valid lease. Harry and Meghan had a valid lease and were all paid up, but that didn’t stop their eviction. Both were given leases by the Queen, so how are they able to evict one but not the other? And why does the press never mention that it CAN be done again since it’s been done already. And I’m pretty sure Andrew hasn’t kept his part of the lease with all the repairs not being done, whereas the Sussex’s paid to renovate theirs…
Gah! First off, what IF Andrew had skipped the funeral and was photographed horseback riding? William skipped the funeral of Lady Gabriella’s husband (too lazy to google), although he had the good fortune not to be photographed doing whatever he was doing. That would not have been the PR tragedy they’re trying to tell us. Also, a tenant paying their bills can’t be evicted? Harry & Meghan would like a word. And is the British public really upset about Andrew living at Royal Lodge? He’s been there quite some time, right? It’s not as though he has a place in KP, a place on the Norfolk coast, AND a place within Windsor grounds. 🙄