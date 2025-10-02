Jimmy Fallon: The Tonight Show has ‘never really been that political, we hit both sides’

This week, Jimmy Kimmel is filming his late-night show in New York. On Tuesday, he gave his first post-suspension interview to Stephen Colbert. We’re covering that separately, but I wanted to mention yet again that almost all late-night hosts had Kimmel’s back, and CBS’s cancellation of The Late Show is still sending shock waves through the TV industry. Just as Kimmel’s suspension also sent shock waves. Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon keeps bumbling along, both-sides’ing the situation until Trump’s Getstapo marches into 30 Rock, I guess. This week, Fallon spoke to CNBC about whether he’ll tackle any part of America’s descent into fascism. Fallon’s answer: nah.
Jimmy Fallon is “keeping his head down” during late-night TV’s battle with the Trump administration, the notoriously apolitical host said Tuesday, as he reiterated he wouldn’t be trading shots with the president no matter how many times he threatens to have his show axed.
“Our show’s never really been that political,” Fallon told CNBC Tuesday morning, when asked how he was thinking about his job in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension after threats from Trump’s FCC Chairman. “We hit both sides equally and we try to make everybody laugh, and that’s really the way our show works.”
“Our monologues are the same we’ve been doing since Johnny Carson was doing The Tonight Show, so really I just keep my head down and make sure the jokes are funny,” Fallon, who was on CNBC to promote his new marketing competition show On Brand, said, as his late-night peers risk their careers to speak up against censorship. “We’re just trying to make the best show we possibly can and entertain everybody.”
Jimmy Fallon is such a bootlicking Pick Me. It’s not like Trump has even singled Fallon out as the only “good” late night host – when Trump is ranting and threatening late-night hosts, he’s coming after ALL of them. Trump wants Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon and Seth Meyers off the air. Fallon thinks this “aw shucks, we stay out of politics y’all” thing is going to save him. NBC’s C-suite might like it, but everyone else HATES it. Honestly, I never even gave a sh-t about Jimmy Kimmel, but he rose to the occasion and locked in when it mattered, and I’ll always respect the hell out of him for that. Fallon would never and could never.
He’s always been a lightweight and suck up, so business as usual. You are right. Doing this is not going to save him.
“We’re just trying to make the best show we possibly can and entertain everybody.” And failing.
In attempting to entertain everybody, he’s ultimately entertaining nobody.
When will people finally learn that lesson?
He is a gross little weasel.
He’s always been a lightweight. The only reason to watch his show is The Roots.
Yes! He doesn’t deserve that band.
Appeasing Trump never works. After Jimmy Kimmel taking off air by ABC Trump called for Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon to be taken off air as well. Keeping his head down will not save Jimmy Fallon.
And the road from – he kinda skeeves me to – f**k that Nazi boot licker- is short.
And we’ve arrived at our destination.
Wow. Zero respect for this azz-kissing weasel.
Jimmy Fallon is trying to keep his job, because he’s not a great comedian, actor, or writer. Jimmy Kimmel stood up when it mattered so he’ll be okay in further entertainment ventures if it comes down to it. Seth Meyers is a talented comedian and writer, who was the head writer for SNL during one of it’s best runs this century. Stephen Colbert is an incredibly talented writer and comedian who who has won Emmys for his writing during his run on the Daily show. Jimmy’s best bits comes from doing stuff with his guests, that they carry and he’s just along for the ride.
Agree, and I also think that Seth Meyers and Colbert are really good interviewers. They ask tough questions but it doesn’t feel like an ambush or anything.
Jimmy Fallon is the weakest among the late night lineups and I have to think that NBC knows it. I can’t remember the last time someone said “did you see the clip from Fallon last night?”
He’s a simp and that’s just the facts. There’s a reason why he and Justin Timberlake are such good buddies. They will cave to the powers that be just to be comfortable.
Pajiba called it “snitch energy” and I can’t unsee it.
With that feeble statement, he did seem to go on a preemptive crouch, didn’t he?
Oooh, yeah. That’s exactly it; snitch energy.
“Jimmy Fallon is such a bootlicking Pick Me. “
Getting a tattoo !
Thank you
He’s just pathetic
Not been a fan since he left SNL. His pet Trump’s hair to humanize him bullshit from the first admin was enough to make me never want to tune in. Shame on him. There is no “both sides” to democracy vs autocracy.
Fallon is a prime example of the word “lickspittle”.
Ahahhahaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!
”Bootlicking pick me” is the perfect description for this unfunny nobody.
Appeasement never works, but I don’t even think this is appeasement. I think this is Jimmy Fallon in agreement with the fascist party.
My understanding is that eh is a barely functioning alcoholic. In no way suited to meet this moment. Also a lightweight brain power wise.
Are you not political? Or are you political but you “hit both sides”? And he should have been asked to explain what “both sides” of the first amendment would look like.
Also, f this guy for hiding behind Johnny Carson and saying he’s just like him. Not even close.
I thought I saw a SM post where he was teasing a Taylor Swift appearance w/o saying it? Disappointing if so. He doesn’t deserve nice things.
It’s people like Fallon who disappear during fascist regimes, and no one misses them. They slide through the cracks of history like the spineless invertebrates they are.
Does anyone watch this show? How he wound up with this gig is boggling.
I never, ever understood his appeal.