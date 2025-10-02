Wheel of Fortune’s biggest winner in history isn’t quitting her day job

Mr. Rosie tapes Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune through YouTubeTV, so every few weeks, we’ll go on a game show catch-up spree. On the days in which I’m particularly on fire in shouting out answers, my ego causes my imagination to run wild. I imagine myself winning a game show or reality TV series. It’s a half-serious, self-soothing cope.
On Tuesday, a woman named Christina Derevjanik made history for millions of my fellow early-evening game show viewers by becoming the biggest winner ever on Wheel of Fortune. Christina, who is from Stamford, Connecticut, won a whopping $1,035,155. She hit the million-dollar mark after correctly guessing the final puzzle and becoming the fourth ever contestant to land on the one million dollar wedge during the final spin. She also won several trips and other prizes throughout the competition. Before winning, Christina joked about how if she won, she’d end up putting in her two weeks’ notice with her boss, who also happened to be in attendance that day. Well, as it turns out, Christina’s thought it through, and is not going to actually quit her job after all.
Christina Derevjanik of Stamford, Connecticut, said in an interview on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday morning that she was in “complete shock” when she won the life-changing amount of money. Derevjanik won a total of $1,035,155, becoming only the fourth contestant ever to land the show’s $1 million grand prize and the first since Ryan Seacrest took over as host, according to a press release.
Over the course of the game, Derevjanik collected $35,155 in cash and prizes, including trips to Montana and Tokyo, before advancing to the bonus round. She chose the category “Living Things” and correctly solved the puzzle, “PACK OF COYOTES.”
Seacrest then revealed the $1 million envelope, sparking confetti and cheers as Derevjanik celebrated her historic win. Co-host Vanna White hugged her, saying, “I’m so happy for you!” Seacrest added, “Congratulations, you’re my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye.”
Following the episode, Seacrest told her she had become the biggest winner in the show’s history, to which Derevjanik responded, “I have no words!”
Derevjanik later admitted, “I was trying to manifest this. I was hoping for confetti, but I never thought it would actually happen.”
During the show, Derevjanik teased that if she did win a lot of money, she might just quit her job, but on “GMA,” Derevjanik revealed she didn’t put in her two weeks’ notice after all.
“My boss, who is also one of my good friends, she’s actually from L.A. originally, so she came with me and we joked like, ‘Well, if you win the $1 million, I may be going home by myself in the office, might have to fill your spot,'” Derevjanik recounted. “So that was just a running joke. Never thinking it would ever happen. But yeah, I’m going to be staying at work.”
Derevjanik’s boss added during her “GMA” interview that she was happy for her friend and colleague.
“She’s great. I’m happy to be cheering her on all the way through,” she said.”
Congratulations to Christine! It was such a trip when Ryan Seacrest announced that she’d landed on the million dollar envelope. If you watch the clip, the first very thing that Christina says in the midst of her excitement was, “I can pay off my student loans!” There is absolutely a bigger discussion to be had on that front, but the pure joy and relief in her voice made me so happy for her. As for her not quitting her job, I also get that! Never discount the value of having a job that you like, especially in today’s world when your economic situation can change on a dime. This is especially important for my fellow extroverts out there.
This brings me back to what I’d do if I won a million dollars. I’d love to hear what others would do, but personally, I think I’d pay off debt, fix up some stuff I’ve been avoiding car wise, and maybe dabble in investing (if I could find someone that I trusted to guide me). For funsies, I’d take my fam on some crazy trip or invest in property in some of our favorite cities, like New York or San Diego.
Photos via YouTube and Instagram
Congratulations to her! I’m lucky enough and (probably old enough) that I own property and I’m fairly well set up given I can’t work anyway. Though I’m fairly modest in my spending. My plan is to set up a trust for a few charities so that extra million would go to that. I’d buy myself something nice as well! Gotta live a little.
Unless you are elderly or planning to use the money for a new business, $1 million isn’t enough to quit your job. Especially since almost half goes to taxes. It’s definitely good for paying off debt, financial backup, and dream spending (cars, trips, etc).
taxes?! Game show and lottery winnings are tax free in the UK. Maybe that’s why we rarely get £1 million prizes on TV.
The UK also has national healthcare. Quitting your job means paying for healthcare. For life and she seems quite young. A million ain’t nuthin. (Sorry universe, I would absolutely accept a windfall!)
In the US, we have what’s called “vice taxes” left over from the Puritans who aren’t even around anymore. Vices like gambling, alcohol, cigarettes etc are taxed. The idea was to enforce morality by making vices expensive. It might help to explain the mindset of this country and why we are nuts.
Yes about taxes on game show prizes in the US. I’ve heard of people who win cars, trips, etc., and they have to actually sell them in order to pay the taxes — ballpark around 30-40% of the prize value. And if, for example, the retail sticker price on a new car is $50k, it depreciates immediately and won’t resell for that much, but tax is determined at retail.
Yes, when I used to watch this show when I was little, my dad would say: they’re going to end up paying a lot of taxes on that! I think WoF allows cash prize instead of the trips, cars, etc. Smart to take because of the tax liability. Counting fed and state taxes, you’re losing about half. 1 million isn’t enough to retire on, and 500k certainly isn’t.
But did she win the broyhill bedroom set or the new car? LOL. Those were my fantasy prizes when I was a kid. I’m glad she can pay off her loans and I hope she treats herself to something nice – if there’s any money left after loans and taxes.
We would use that money to hire immigration lawyers, white glove movers, and buy a new home in Canada (luckily our home here is almost paid off). Every day we talk about whether it’s time… and a million dollars would push us over the edge to make a life-changing move so much easier, without having to dip into retirement. Which we’re still considering 😉
I’d invest and use the interest to do all the things, mostly travel. Then I would still have a nest egg to leave my kids.
My health insurance company approved a million dollar ‘Hail Mary-esque’ procedure to get my cancer into remission (it’s called car-t cell therapy). When I got the news I was (1) happy they thought I was worth it and that it would work, and (2) wondered if I’d rather they just bought me a modest home in NJ where I could end my days (million dollars doesn’t buy too much here). I am admitted to the hospital in 2 weeks, so we shall see what a million bucks in cutting edge cancer care gets you. A few years in drug-free remission would be pretty damned sweet.
@rms so so happy for you that your insurance will cover this treatment. Sending you all of the positive vibes and energy for a fantastic outcome. Signed, a native Jersey girl.
Wow, good luck! Hang in there and know that we’re all pulling for you
Oh, my, all the best! 💕
A million dollars after taxes is not enough to live on long term in the US, especially if you’re now paying for your own health insurance. There are global places one could do well, though.
Rosie, you could buy a modest property in either San Diego or NYC, but not both and the property taxes are serious business.
Property taxes in NYC are very cheap. I think ours are around 6k for a 2 mil apartment. The way they get you is income taxes which are super high bc we pay city state and fed.
Oh wow. I didn’t know that. But what are your HOA fees? That’s where I always get hung up on NYC fantasies.
Yep. And CT property taxes are super high. Reno is the place to buy a condo “cheap” (nothing is truly cheap these days) with very low property taxes and no state income taxes. You can get a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for 250-350 (depending). And pretty low HOA. NYC HOA compared to Reno HOA: NYC: building upkeep, snow removal. Reno: building upkeep, snow removal, gardening, pool, rec room, gym, some of your utilities. I don’t live in Reno but I did look there. So close to Tahoe and CA; so beautiful.
There’s living on the NV side of Tahoe and then there’s Reno. I’m just clarifying in case anyone has recent winnings and is thinking of buying something online right now. Do your research.
I’d pay off my house and help my cousin with her cancer treatment. She can’t work while ggoing through extreme treatment and her co-pays are piling up.
If any was left over? Fence in the ard and get a dog.
@Rosie: I also fantasize about winning Jeopardy & dazzling folks with my bizarre set of knowledge. In reality I’d probably be one of those people complaining about the buzzer & how I couldn’t buzz in. 🤨. After taxes, what would I do? Pay off debit (I’ve been debt-free before, but it never seems to last…), do a bit of travel, rest a little easier knowing that I could definitely, truly, afford retirement.
Since game of chance winners are the only 7 digit and up income earners that actually get taxed properly, she’s only going to take about half of that home, but after wiping out her debts, she could easily invest the rest of it and retire well in the millions. I wouldn’t quit my day job either, if I were her. Retire early, sure, but put as much as possible away and enjoy a nice last few decades of life without the grind.
If I won $1 million, roughly $600,000 after taxes, I’d pay off the remaining balance of our mortgage and car loan, take the family on a wonderful trip (Flying first class! We flew coach when we went to Japan and 12+ hours in those seats is NOT fun!), do some home improvement projects (I’m getting floor to ceiling bookshelves, baby!), and invest the rest. I’d keep my job, but maybe I’d retire a year or two early. 🙂