Wheel of Fortune’s biggest winner in history isn’t quitting her day job



Mr. Rosie tapes Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune through YouTubeTV, so every few weeks, we’ll go on a game show catch-up spree. On the days in which I’m particularly on fire in shouting out answers, my ego causes my imagination to run wild. I imagine myself winning a game show or reality TV series. It’s a half-serious, self-soothing cope.

On Tuesday, a woman named Christina Derevjanik made history for millions of my fellow early-evening game show viewers by becoming the biggest winner ever on Wheel of Fortune. Christina, who is from Stamford, Connecticut, won a whopping $1,035,155. She hit the million-dollar mark after correctly guessing the final puzzle and becoming the fourth ever contestant to land on the one million dollar wedge during the final spin. She also won several trips and other prizes throughout the competition. Before winning, Christina joked about how if she won, she’d end up putting in her two weeks’ notice with her boss, who also happened to be in attendance that day. Well, as it turns out, Christina’s thought it through, and is not going to actually quit her job after all.

Christina Derevjanik of Stamford, Connecticut, said in an interview on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday morning that she was in “complete shock” when she won the life-changing amount of money. Derevjanik won a total of $1,035,155, becoming only the fourth contestant ever to land the show’s $1 million grand prize and the first since Ryan Seacrest took over as host, according to a press release. Over the course of the game, Derevjanik collected $35,155 in cash and prizes, including trips to Montana and Tokyo, before advancing to the bonus round. She chose the category “Living Things” and correctly solved the puzzle, “PACK OF COYOTES.” Seacrest then revealed the $1 million envelope, sparking confetti and cheers as Derevjanik celebrated her historic win. Co-host Vanna White hugged her, saying, “I’m so happy for you!” Seacrest added, “Congratulations, you’re my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye.” Following the episode, Seacrest told her she had become the biggest winner in the show’s history, to which Derevjanik responded, “I have no words!” Derevjanik later admitted, “I was trying to manifest this. I was hoping for confetti, but I never thought it would actually happen.” During the show, Derevjanik teased that if she did win a lot of money, she might just quit her job, but on “GMA,” Derevjanik revealed she didn’t put in her two weeks’ notice after all. “My boss, who is also one of my good friends, she’s actually from L.A. originally, so she came with me and we joked like, ‘Well, if you win the $1 million, I may be going home by myself in the office, might have to fill your spot,'” Derevjanik recounted. “So that was just a running joke. Never thinking it would ever happen. But yeah, I’m going to be staying at work.” Derevjanik’s boss added during her “GMA” interview that she was happy for her friend and colleague. “She’s great. I’m happy to be cheering her on all the way through,” she said.”

[From ABC News]

Congratulations to Christine! It was such a trip when Ryan Seacrest announced that she’d landed on the million dollar envelope. If you watch the clip, the first very thing that Christina says in the midst of her excitement was, “I can pay off my student loans!” There is absolutely a bigger discussion to be had on that front, but the pure joy and relief in her voice made me so happy for her. As for her not quitting her job, I also get that! Never discount the value of having a job that you like, especially in today’s world when your economic situation can change on a dime. This is especially important for my fellow extroverts out there.

This brings me back to what I’d do if I won a million dollars. I’d love to hear what others would do, but personally, I think I’d pay off debt, fix up some stuff I’ve been avoiding car wise, and maybe dabble in investing (if I could find someone that I trusted to guide me). For funsies, I’d take my fam on some crazy trip or invest in property in some of our favorite cities, like New York or San Diego.