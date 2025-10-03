George Clooney: ‘I have normalcy, I drive my kids to school every morning’

This week, George Clooney has been promoting Jay Kelly, his latest film. It’s directed by Noah Baumbach and I read one scathing review of it at the Daily Beast. The review notes that the film is “saccharine, toothless, and cheesily meta” and it’s “straining to thread a needle so that it bittersweetly laments its A-lister’s shortcomings while nonetheless forgiving him for them.” And on top of all that, Laura Dern plays Jay Kelly’s publicist. HARD PASS. Anyway, I wanted to note something I was thinking about as Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage suddenly crashed and burned this week: one week ago, I definitely would have said that the Clooneys are much more likely to split than Keith and Nicole. Especially given the vibe around George and Amal for the past year. But according to George, everything is going swimmingly in his marriage and his family. From some of his assorted interviews:
His routines: “I have normalcy. You know, I drive my kids to school every morning. I have normalcy — except for this [premiere]!”
He isn’t suffering from a “what does it all mean” crisis like Jay Kelly: “There wasn’t that many similarities, in a weird way. Because he’s a guy who’s just so sad about his career and his life because he didn’t have friends and family, and he surrounds himself with people that just, he paid. I’ve been very lucky to have great family and great friends, and my kids actually like me still. They’re young.”
His big life lesson: “The greatest lesson I learned is to marry the right person, which I did. And so, it has been nothing but an honor and a pleasure to be married to my wife.” George, 64, also shared that he and Amal, 47, marked their latest anniversary by going out to dinner together.
The bloody school run! Did I miss a memo or something? When did “the school run” become the sole barometer for “a humbling experience and an equalizer among men?” The way Prince William goes on and on about the school run, you’d think it was the most important aspect of parenthood. As for his marriage… well, who knows. I certainly wouldn’t want to be married to a ratf-cking drama queen, but Amal certainly appears to be in it for the long haul.
I clicked just for hilarity about school runs and I am not disappointed.
Ditto! I saw ‘school run’ and said ‘yep, gotta see what Kaiser’s gonna say today!’
Keep it up you awesome person, you never disappoint!
For real, the school run pr is something else. And honestly, a lot of working parents probably have to get help with the school run, like I’m an aunt and help my sister with it. Sometimes the grandparents do it. A friend of mine watches her sister’s kids every day after school bc her sister is working while she’s not. So it’s not some humble brag but actually a sign of wealth and privilege to say you do it everyday. And good for them for being able to do so. But it’s kind of the antithesis of being regular smegular.
@MightyMolly, hard same!
The “school run” is really the gift that keeps on giving to us Celebitches.
Lol the school run is the new “I’m boring”.
I feel like it’s the new, “Stars: Just Like Us!”
It’s their way of trying to pretend they’re normal people, like the rest of us peasants.
Amal is a damn fine looking woman, and an impressive one too! He married up.
I will remain forever convinced that when he decided it was time to retire bachelorhood and play family man, he hired a service to conduct an exhaustive international search for a wife befitting his own self image: stunning but classy, educated, and possibly very successful *outside of Hollywood*. I imagine them approaching select women with an invitation to apply for the part of Clooney arm candy.
That would explain a heck of a lot!
Entirely possible.
Why didn’t William do that
As a long time reader I remember all his pre second marriage Dating was to women definitely on the third tier starlet spectrum. So Amal was quite a switch up. Their age gap is really showing now though -he’s looking like such an old man.
William conducted his own exhaustive search and everyone noped out. Except Kate. Replying to Paula Ziegler.
Oooo, may I officially adopt your theory? I think his ego took a serious hit when Tina and Amy skewered him at the Golden Globes about his dating life but same said ego wouldn’t let him settle down with his usual type. Enter Amal. The turnaround between that joke and their engagement was rapid – especially given George’s previously avowed bachelor-hood.
That has always been my impression about how they got together. However I don’t think he was looking for arm candy, he’s been perfectly okay with the fact that his name elevated her profile and amplified her professional accomplishments. It has benefitted both of them, and he might have even realized how nice it is to have a companion who challanges you, not just bobs her head and smiles. @Paula Ziegler It is the last two points that William could never handle. He can’t imagine how being supportive to a high profile accomplished woman would make him look better than doing the opposite. He didn’t learn from his father’s idiocy. And he doesn’t want a companion who challanges him to be a better person. Everyone other than Kate realized this and ran the other way.
🎯
George nerds to tell William and Kate you can do the school run and have a job
How fab that Clooney has normalcy after helping to screw over his country. You know who doesn’t have normalcy? People who are dealing with being kidnapped off the streets and dragged out of their homes by Proud Boys masquerading as ICE agents.
Chicago residents of being assaulted by these same scumbags who rappelled from a Black Hawk helicopter onto the rooftops of their buildings and had their doors kicked in, were zipped tied and dragged out onto the streets. They zip tied CHILDREN.
But do enjoy your normalcy Georgie.
Exactly. Thank you for pointing this out ThatGirlThere! How nice for him that he was able to f**k off to another country after he played a part dismantling the democracy in America. He is not the one who deals with consequences.
When I saw they zip tied children I wanted to scream. I think a lot of these children will end up trafficked. The cruelty shocks the conscience.
I’m saying this with no shade at all. But a lavender marriage can work just fine, provided you’re not lying to yourself. You can be friends, colleagues, co-enthusiasts, companions, whatever you like. You have to respect each other and enjoy each other’s company. That’s it.
Petty me thinks George looks like Amal’s father in those pictures. She looks younger than 47 and he looks older than 64. But yeah, I’ll never forget his role in torpedoing the election no matter what he says or does.
Yeah, George looks decrepit. His lips are thinning due to old age.
This is what happens when someone keeps talking about Uncle Joe’s age & dismantles democracy in a country in which he does not live all because his wife isn’t the smartest attorney in a courtroom.
Karma FTW.
I clicked for the school run. He spends a little time with will and kate and mow he is talking about “school runs”.
I don’t believe he drivings those kids. Possible he is sitting beside them while a driver drives. Lol.
I have always gotten the impression that they have an open marriage. I cant believe they are just existing. She seems cast to play the wife.
They wanted her to be basically an influencer but if im remembering correctly, she is very rehearsed and doesnt speak well. The influencer thing never worked out.
“They wanted her to be basically an influencer but if im remembering correctly, she is very rehearsed and doesnt speak well.”
Doesn’t speak well?🤨🤨
Amal’s accent and inflections are almost as posh as Pippa Middleton’s!!
Influencer? What? Amal Clooney is not Hilaria Baldwin. She’s an accomplished lawyer.
I’m sure Amal speaks beautifully. She’s a famous human rights lawyer, working around the world,. She’s also taught international law at Columbia. Clooney married up.
I don’t believe any of these celebs and their fawning over their spouses. At least, Amal and George don’t hang all over each other like Nicole and Keith did, but over the last ten years, all of these solid, in-love couples are dropping like flies. There are times I almost appreciate Kristen Bell and Dax for their honesty about a day-to-day marriage. “Almost” I say. They share too much, but at least it isn’t saccharine sweet and performative lovey-dovey posing ad nauseam on the red carpets, etc.
I’ve just become jaded by having to read all of these so-in-love long-term couples, who clearly have normal issues in a marriage because of the nature of their careers and juggling families, but that is never mentioned. Then you turn around and they are divorcing. I’m looking at you Hugh Jackman with all of your performative fawning over Deb in every, single interview, that I never quite fell for. Then you dumped her the minute the kids were old enough and you met someone else and you had had your career success. I don’t begrude the divorcing. I do begrudge the over-the-top performative gushing he made sure to do at every turn until he met someone else and he was in the later stages of his career.
So I won’t be surprised if George and Amal divorce, but it would be years down the line as they have two young ones and their marriage probably still is pretty strong overall, just not as easy as they portray it. I don’t believe in airing your dirty laundry or every petty fight, but I hate the sanitizing of celebs’ marriages, and this goes all the way back to Angelina and Brad. And look what was going on behind the scenes in that marriage.
Why is he still acting? Didn’t he make a fortune selling his tequila company? If he’s still doing it for the love of it, why pick these vaguely cheesy nothing burger projects? Either be serious about it, or give it up man.
He’s bonding with will and katy over this. Soon we’ll see them double-dating. I’m wretching.
Are there no school buses any more?!! Rich parents expect so much credit for basically being a chauffeur for a few minutes a few days a week!
What is the school run? Is it just getting in the car and driving the kids to school? Is this supposed to be considered a monumental task because these guys might have to deal with cross town traffic, even though most parents do it every day. Clooney’s really aged since the election and Amal is in her mutton dressed as lamb fashion stage.
In their world, it is, because most of the kids going to their fancy private schools are being driven there by their nannies. So George and others think they are really something for actually driving there kids there or picking them up when they see all of the nannies doing it for other rich parents.
The thing is, the school run itself is such privilege. Regulars let their kids take the bus, bc life.
This. He’s totally “normal” chauffeuring the kids in his luxury car to their expensive private school.
Exactly! They use this school run nonsense like it is the most normal thing a person can do when it’s a flat-out privilege for many working parents.
Ordinary people have to get their kids to school somehow, usually on the bus. Sometimes we drive them. Didn’t know that was considered a badge of honor.
It’s really hard for single parents who have kids at more than one school. They do it because they have to. It’s just part of their working day.