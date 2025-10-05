Sean Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison, with time served it’s 36 months

Sean Combs’ sentencing hearing was held on Friday, October 3. Months ago, Combs was convicted of two counts of transportation for prostitution, but acquitted of sex trafficking and the RICO charge. His lawyers asked for a reduced sentence because Combs “got sober” in jail, where he was being detained before, during and after his trial. His lawyers said it was the longest Combs has been drug-free in his adult life, and he now blames his drug use on all of his degenerate, abusive behavior. So, what happened at his sentencing?
Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges back in July. Since he will get credit for time served, he will be in prison for 36 months — or three years. The judge also sentenced Combs to five years of supervised release and imposed a $500,000 fine against him — the maximum fine allowable.
When Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him, Combs had his head lowered, with his shoulders hunched and his hands clasped.
Prior to being sentenced, Combs apologized to his former girlfriends, friends and family, calling his behavior “disgusting, shameful and sick.” He said his children “deserve better,” and said that he’d failed his mother as a son.
Subramanian said a lengthy sentence was necessary “to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability.”
Earlier in the sentencing proceedings, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik told the judge that Combs’ “respect for the law is just lip service.” Slavik said Combs, 55, had already booked speaking engagements as early as next week, anticipating a possible release from prison.
“That is the height of hubris, your honor,” Slavik said. “Even now at sentencing for his conviction for two federal crimes … he doesn’t fully grapple with how his actions got him here.”
[From People]
It should have been life in prison. It should have been fifty years. But… fifty months isn’t nothing. Three years isn’t nothing. I hope he ends up serving a full three years. What I’m afraid of is that Combs’ lawyers are going to march right into the Trump White House and ask for a pardon or a commutation, and I believe Trump will give it to Combs as well. When that happens, we should be outraged, but not shocked in the least. They’ve been telegraphing that for months.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Sean Combs at ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, A Bad Boy Story’ film screening, London, UK,Image: 513060992, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
Cassie Ventura, Sean Combs at ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, A Bad Boy Story’ film screening, London, UK,Image: 513061136, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
165570, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in the press room at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas, Nevada – Sunday May 21, 2017. Photograph: © Joe Sutter, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Photoshot): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000,Image: 513061174, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – DIRECT SALES ONLY- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Sutter, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA – Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement on Monday, March 25, 2024.
PICTURED: American rapper, record producer and record executive Diddy (Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy or P. Diddy) arrives at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis’ 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills.
**SHOT ON January 25, 2020**
Pictured: Diddy, Sean Combs
BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Embattled rapper and hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested at a New York City hotel Monday night as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. The once-iconic star voluntarily traveled to the Big Apple ahead of his arrest, following a grand jury indictment, sources say. Combs was taken into custody at the Park Hyatt New York by Homeland Security Investigations, known for handling sex trafficking cases.
Pictured: Diddy, Sean Combs
BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Embattled rapper and hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested at a New York City hotel Monday night as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. The once-iconic star voluntarily traveled to the Big Apple ahead of his arrest, following a grand jury indictment, sources say. Combs was taken into custody at the Park Hyatt New York by Homeland Security Investigations, known for handling sex trafficking cases.
Pictured: Diddy, Sean Combs
BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
That is not justice!
Disappointing.
How disgusting.
Speaking engagements??!! That’s disgusting. Trump is going to give him a pardon. He already said he’s open to it.
My heart is broken for his victims. This sentence is injustice
Trump will pardon him – like sees like. And the domination of the worst of humanity rolls on in 2025.
Prison sentences without a scientifically sound treatment of violence, misogyny and lack of conscience may be punitive, but they do not protect women from recidivism when these men are released. The feeling of being victimised and wanting revenge is very strong in this type of offender. There are some scientific approaches that can give violent woman-hating offenders at least rudimentary insight into their own nature, but the society of the last presidential election is not conducive to insight for these offenders. If anything, they feel vindicated by the fact that these voters approve of injustice to women and the removal of basic rights for women, as well as the implementation of Project 25.
He’s unlikely to serve even the full three years. It’s disgusting but what he was convicted of, as opposed to what he was accused of, was never going to get him adequate prison time. What I would like to know is who is offering him speaking engagements or any sort of highly compensated employment? When he is released, he can get a regular job like everyone else. And, sure, Trump will pardon him because birds of a 🪶…
No one should be surprised at this. Ghislane Maxwell is now in a low security prison on a work release program. Trump will pardon him, probably in a week or two, and wouldn’t be surprised if there is little to no outrage to this pardon, that Maxwell will also be pardoned.
Another sweetheart deal, just like Epstein. Except, this time, the deal came from the jury. How can anyone watch the “Cassie” video, and only convict on 2 prostitution charges. Unbelievable. He’ll be out in 3 years, or less. Or he’ll get his commutation or pardon and be right back to his old, perverse ways. Epstein continued to traffic women for sex during his work release jail sentence. Leopards don’t change their spots.
He will go right back to the same violent abusive ways. I heard his girls were in court, crying and pleading to the judge for his release. I don’t understand that. He has that much control over the mothers and children?
Well, I am not surprised at all that his daughters were crying and pleading for his release. They’ve been taught to fear him, plus he holds the purse strings.
I thought it was 50 months and 5 years probation. So while its not the 11 years the prosecutors were asking for, at least its something. Unlike the jury, the judge made it clear that Cassie and Jane were victims and that this wasn’t just DV. Since Diddy was acquitted of RICO, this is likely the best he could do, knowing it would be appealed. Also, I doubt the feds are done with Diddy, not to mention the pending court cases heading to trial. The main thing the prosecution failed to do that irritated me and was likely overlooked by the jury, was their failure to keep emphasizing that Cassie wasn’t just his girlfriend, she was his employee bound by her ridiculous record contract the entirety of their relationship and was still bound by that contract when she finally left him. Also the jury not being able to see her bravery by testifying that late in her pregnancy was also bs.
As for a Felon47 pardon, I don’t see it bc Diddy campaigned hard for his political opponents and we know how he likes to hold grudges. But with Felon47, anything can happen so it will likely depend on how high up in money, power and influence Diddy’s sugar daddies (financial backers), enablers, and participants/targets go.
At the risk of being deleted, I’ll say what no one has mentioned yet. Had Diddy hurt white women, his sentence would have been stiffer. Black and non-white women aren’t valued in our society. This sentence reflects that. No surprise.
While I agree with your statement that, “Black and non-white women aren’t valued in our society,” I don’t agree that the sentence would have been stiffer had he victimized white women. I very much agree with a poster up thread: The judge handed down a sentence he believed that had little chance of appeal. As Diddy was not convicted under RICO (11 years), the judge handed out the maximum he felt would not be appealed…an appeal could have overturned the entire case and he might have been released earlier.
And another thought: The maximum fine allowed was $500,000, which to me was a fraction of what he should pay. All victims should be compensated for their legal bills and any mental health services they received. We can only hope civil suits will follow and the victims will receive the financial remuneration due to them.
The question is: will he go back to the status quo ante?