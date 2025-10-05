Sean Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison, with time served it’s 36 months

Sean Combs’ sentencing hearing was held on Friday, October 3. Months ago, Combs was convicted of two counts of transportation for prostitution, but acquitted of sex trafficking and the RICO charge. His lawyers asked for a reduced sentence because Combs “got sober” in jail, where he was being detained before, during and after his trial. His lawyers said it was the longest Combs has been drug-free in his adult life, and he now blames his drug use on all of his degenerate, abusive behavior. So, what happened at his sentencing?

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges back in July. Since he will get credit for time served, he will be in prison for 36 months — or three years. The judge also sentenced Combs to five years of supervised release and imposed a $500,000 fine against him — the maximum fine allowable.

When Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him, Combs had his head lowered, with his shoulders hunched and his hands clasped.

Prior to being sentenced, Combs apologized to his former girlfriends, friends and family, calling his behavior “disgusting, shameful and sick.” He said his children “deserve better,” and said that he’d failed his mother as a son.

Subramanian said a lengthy sentence was necessary “to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability.”

Earlier in the sentencing proceedings, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik told the judge that Combs’ “respect for the law is just lip service.” Slavik said Combs, 55, had already booked speaking engagements as early as next week, anticipating a possible release from prison.

“That is the height of hubris, your honor,” Slavik said. “Even now at sentencing for his conviction for two federal crimes … he doesn’t fully grapple with how his actions got him here.”