“The trailer for ‘Death by Lightning’ was released, and it looks good?” links

The trailer for Death by Lightning, a Netflix limited series about the assassination of President James Garfield (played by Michael Shannon). Matthew Macfayden plays the assassin. It looks surprisingly good, right? [Just Jared]
I will watch Macfadyen in anything. The man is brilliant.
Me too! I might even hit the theater for this film!
I loved him in the 2017 “Howard’s End” series as Henry Wilcox. I prefer his portrayal to Anthony Hopkins’ portrayal in the earlier film.
Plus, I just realized this year that he was Mr. Darcy in “Pride & Prejudice” with Keira Knightley (when all the 25th anniversary stuff came out).
He has gone so far beyond leading man stuff-a compliment!-that he is almost unrecognizable from role to role.
Same.
100%. I will watch whatever he is in. I started The Last Kingdom because he was in it. Spoiler alert, he’s in it for about ten seconds. But I found Alexander Dreymon because of him, so we’re all good.
oh wow the news above regarding (new) Matlock. and his wife’s posts in the article yikes
Yes, just read the article on TVLine. Yikes, indeed.
Yea his wife is not helping things, especially if he tries to sue (and you know he will). Maybe if her husband wasn’t such a creep he’d have a job. It’s a shame bc I liked their character dynamic, but to hell with him and men like him.
Ah, Matthew McFadden. Who can forget Matthew McFadden as Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice walking across the fields in the early morning to see if Kiera Knightly might possibly love him. And in “The Way We Live Now”, when I first became aware of him, he played a cad and fool to perfection. Yeah, he quietly and thoroughly gets his job done. And yes, the movie looks good.
This looks really interesting. Is MAGA going to throw temper tantrums about a movie about the assassination of a president? Hope so. 😏
Matthew MacFadyen is an exceptional actor and I’m really looking forward to this new project.
Usually if they want you to come back every six months means they’re keeping their eye on something to see if hasn’t spread or gotten worse🤔and he disappears a couple of days every month.