Page Six: Duchess Meghan wants Harry to be ‘on good terms with his father’

The combination of the Duchess of Sussex’s successful Paris Fashion Week appearance alongside the Sussexes receiving the Humanitarians of the Year Award has really broken a certain type of hater. They’ve been fuming for days, trying to convince everyone that Harry and Meghan’s marriage is in shambles (lol) and that Meghan wasn’t invited to Paris (lol) or that the Sussexes are still somehow, impossibly, desperate to return to the UK. Most of these storylines are playing out in the British press, but Page Six ran a suspicious exclusive over the weekend. It hits all of the Sussex attack lines, but it also includes some strange embiggening of Prince William. Perhaps that’s our clue about which palace communications’ office is the source of the story.
The Sussexes have barely been seen together!! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were crowned “Humanitarians of the Year” Thursday evening — promoting family values while desperately trying to forge a path of reconciliation with their own clan. The couple were honored in New York City at a gala for Project Healthy Minds, a non-profit dedicated to expanding access to mental health services throughout the US. Despite having barely been seen together in public this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wore coordinating Armani suits and clasped hands on the red carpet.
They need the Windsors!! Insiders told Page Six that, behind the scenes, Markle — who has never shied away from going into detail about how her husband’s relatives allegedly mistreated her — has actually been supporting Harry’s recent bid to reconcile with his family, especially his father. “They need the [royal] family,” said a source, adding, “Meghan is aware of that. Meghan knows that Harry won’t be returning to royal duties, but on a human, personal level, [she wants for him to be] able to get on good terms with his father.”
Meghan wants King Charles to spend time with Lili & Archie: But one insider made it clear that Markle is not holding Harry back from his family and that she encouraged him to see the king while he was in London. The insider added that the couple both very much want Charles to spend time with his grandchildren, and that Harry gave his father a photo of Archie and Lilibet during their private tea together at Clarence House. Harry is said to have been relieved to find his father doing well after not having seen him in person for 19 months — wearing a big smile afterward as he told reporters Charles was “great.” And the wayward prince has seemed lighter and happier since, sources said.
Harry was happy at the events in NYC, despite the tabloids’ desperation to say he wasn’t: He was seen beaming at Thursday’s gala as well as Friday at a Manhattan forum for Project Healthy Minds in honor of World Mental Health Day. “Harry is just at his happiest when he is at events like this,” said one guest who has worked with Harry for years, “This is basically just what he sees as his life’s work.”
William is Diana’s son too!! And even if Harry does bring his young family back to the UK to visit the king, sources said peace between the brothers is still not in the cards. But they also believe William — who was seen crying this week during an on-camera chat with a woman whose husband committed suicide days after the loss of their child — feels things more deeply than he’s sometimes given credit for. They take care to point out it’s not just Harry who has Princess Diana’s empathetic nature. “We see that William is more like his mother than the royal family — the previous generation was stoic,” said Hugo Vickers, royal author and friend of the family. “The only tears the Queen [Elizabeth] ever showed was when the Royal Britannia, the royal yacht, was decommissioned. She certainly didn’t express emotion when Diana or [her own mother] died. William has some of [his mother’s] traits too, not just Harry. He has her charm and empathy.”
Something I’ve noticed in recent days/weeks is that the disparity between the tabloid talking points and the reality which we can all see has never been greater. They cried and whined and tried to convince everyone that Meghan’s PFW appearance was scandalous or awful, when we could plainly see that it was a complete success. They’ve been trying to convince everyone that Harry and Meghan looked “awkward” at the PHM gala, when we can literally see the photos and videos of the Sussexes looking happy and loved up. They’re trying to say that H&M “need” the royals when the past five-plus years have shown that the Windsors desperately need the Sussexes, not the other way around. They’re trying to force this rebrand/narrative that William is suddenly a compassionate, normal bloke who cries and has compassion, when we have ample evidence that his emotions/behavior tend towards violent rage, lies and bullying. Those gold-standard palace advisors certainly are bad at their jobs.
Also: this whole “Harry and Meghan have barely been seen together this year” thing is bizarre. They were together for Invictus in Canada, they were in New York together in April, and Harry has been all over Meghan’s social media too. They’ve been seen out together more often than the other couple, which means this is just projection.
I love how they inserted “[royal]” in brackets to make it look like Meghan wants a connection to royalty instead of her husband’s family.
And how they refer to Meghan as “Markle” — as though she isn’t already married and royal.
I thought it was very rude as well, when was the last time that Meghan talked about how badly the RF treated her, she has actually said very little, of course it is right to call out racism. but she didn’t say Kate and the King. Scobie did that. As for the lie about crying, I never understood why that story was changed, I remember reading that Kate had bought flowers to apologise. The whole business should have been allowed to die at that point. Instead the press trying to make Kate look better changed the story, all they have achieved is making Kate look worse for not calling out the lie.
They think they’re so clever, but the [royal] doesn’t even make sense with the rest of the quote.
Scobie left their names out of his book, but the Dutch copy had them and the copies could have been destroyed.. Piers blasted the names actually.
They should be reminded that Meghan is a Nigerian princess.
Yes we know which palace is distributing this insane propaganda. Don’t believe your eyes believe us the known liars. Peg is so jealous of the life that Harry has and the successes that Harry has all on his own doing and the life Harry is living free and clear of Royal life and he can’t handle it. So he gets his minions to put out complete nonsense out to try to take his brother down but it doesn’t work!!
Meghan never talks about Harry’s birth family. They are trying desperately to get mileage out of Scooter Prince weeping. Oh come on Hugo Vickers, Scooter is nothing like Diana, lacks her charm and compassion. He even called Diana “paranoid”.
I think it was yeas back, maybe in that Cut article, but Meghan said that Harry’s relationship with his dad is his and she encourages whatever choice he himself makes about it. Something to that effect anyways. And that is the most she has ever said about it.
Meghan never mentions Kate, after she told Oprah that Kate made her cry. And she has that letter Kate sent as well. She mentioned Will ONCE in the documentary when she realized Harry was on the phone with him.
Good comment, Tessa. I had to pick my jaw up off the floor when I saw Billy the Basher described as having Diana’s “charm and compassion”. I don’t think there has ever been a royal couple so utterly devoid of both qualities as the Waleses have shown themselves to be.
Vickers says the Queen did not shed tears over her own mother! Really. Vickers never saw the Queen Mother after her mother died so he has no clue. Scooter has no empathy, it is all about “image” for him.
Does Vickers think QEII should be admired because she cried over her yacht rather than the death of a loved one? So it’s better to cry over material goods?
Duly noted.
Aside from the obviousness of IG Canada being this year, they really like to pretend Meghan’s insta doesn’t exist. Family trips to Disney. Family trips to the beach for Archie’s bday. Oh they’ll reference it if they can make it fit a certain narrative. But the cute stuff from it? They pretend it doesn’t exist. Bc it refuses the narratives they make up in their mind. Like Harry writing a sweet note for her trip to Paris. So again, we can see with our own eyes that Harry and Meghan are cute and happy together. As for William’s blatant rebrand, they’re just too obvious and ham-fisted about it.
Their entire apparatus now appears to be who are you going to believe me or your lying eyes? We saw them at invictus, Harry was on her first season of With Love, Meghan, they volunteered for the wildfires, they’ve been the New York together twice this year, we’ve seen them eating cake after Harry returned from Ukraine earlier this year, we saw them at Disney, we saw them go to Cowboy Carter and James Taylor, we saw them at the beach for Archie’s surfing competition. And that’s just stuff that they either posted on Meghan’s Instagram or some sort of paparazzi photo caught them. That doesn’t count obviously all the stuff that they do moving around that we don’t see.
And I guess for William somebody finally got through his thick head that constantly talking about how you f****** hate your brother, people can’t even say his name is your presence, refer to his wife as ” that woman” , and how you’ll be different then your father dealing with the ” Sussex problem” doesn’t present you in the best and most rational light.
I’m so glad Meghan has social media now because how easily it would be for this propaganda to pass.
Anyways meghan said years ago in the cut interview that she wants Harry to have a relationship with his father.
The press been talking about planning a visit with the kids at some point next year.
I think if they get security like with the Queen they will come and tie in Invictus games stuff as well as ASEVER expansion.
I think this will happen in July next year but maybe it will happen before Christmas.
I do think as a result we’ll get fake briefings about how demanding Meghan was etc etc how “American” the kids were and rude blah blah. The same fake briefings we got about Harry’s visit. But I think the Sussex team knows what to expect.
But yes I expect his family will be in the UK the next year
The British press have always taken “are you going to believe what I tell? Or your lying eyes” path but I agree with Kaiser its been next level the past 2 weeks. Its like they view video proof of a event as something to fight harder against as opposed to something they can’t lie about because there is evidence. Its why they keep try to rewrite Meghan’s appearance at PFW or why they claim the Sussex marriage is in trouble when Harry and Meghan were literally just all over each in NY this weekend.
Some of this stuff they write makes no sense. For example what does “Despite having barely been seen together in public this year” have to do with the fact that they wore matching suits? Like they have to be seen in public in order to plan their wardrobe?
They do this all the time with stuff like “After their visit with ____, Harry and Meghan announced a new program for ______” when the visit with whoever had absolutely nothing to do with the new program!
Crazy attempts to tie unrelated facts together, for some reason.
So Peggy cried so he could send out his “I have feelings like my mom too” briefings.. reading that paragraph just turned my stomach, using fake tears to prove you are like your dead mother to get good PR is truly disgusting to me.
He had a weird look on his face when he “cried” and putting his hand over his face. He has no shame. He lacks credibility considering how he treated his brother and sister in law and continues with the spin of taking away title plus playing victim when he caused all the trouble. These writers like Vickers enable this writing in awe about how Scooter has ‘feelings’ and “empathy.”
Peggy can’t take Harry’s title away all by himself just because he needs to punish Harry for outshining him and being loyal to the woman he loves. He needs a damn good reason, and he needs Parliament. “We don’t like his wife” isn’t a good reason. And Harry isn’t the only non-working Duke in the collection, so that’s not a good reason either. If it was, neither Andrew or Edward would be Dukes today. And thank goodness Parliament isn’t all Windsor toadies…they recognize the incalculable harm William will do to the Monarchy if he’s allowed to strip his brother of his title…it makes every Dukedom in the UK look like a cereal box toy that a King can grant and then take away at will.
These people in the press are deluded. And person who’s actually doing a rebrand is William.
Well, he’s trying to rebrand…so far his efforts are landing with a thud.
So for someone they like to claim is a narcissist, it sure seems strange that she would think that they need to reconcile with the family that they say she forced Harry to leave. I’m not sure how she’s a narcissist who thinks they need the royals? Or how she forced Harry away from them to now try and force him back into the fold? She hasn’t spoken about his family in years and when she did speak about them she did the right thing by calling out the unfairness, mistreatment and lies told about her. You can always tell what side a person stands on when it comes to abuse and racism when they blame the victims for calling out the abusers or racists. Of course, she didn’t call them that. She was way too gracious to tell the truth of their treatment without labeling them what their treatment makes them. It was Piers who called them out after the Oprah interview, but most importantly, it was Piers months before the wedding who called out the royal family’s “dodgy history with race” and how “it wasn’t a Meghan problem but the royal family’s problem”. So the royal family’s issues with Meghan and her children’s race has nothing to do with what Meghan hasn’t spoken about in years but the royal family’s problem that is the foundation to their very existence and how they have colonized most of the world. Page Six has no sources in the Sussex camp and their constant use of “Markle” shows their intent is to lie and attack her for not being white in a space that they don’t believe she belongs in. She is royal and no matter how many times they refer to her as “Markle” instead of respecting her as duchess, Sussex or even Meghan doesn’t change that fact.
That “barely seen in public together” comment is wild. When the Sussexes are seen out and about its “I thought they wanted pRiVaCy!” When they are minding their own business like normal people, that seems to be an issue too. It just goes to show the malicious intent of the right wing press and that they cannot be taken seriously.
Unfortunately far too many people believe what they read, even in the Wail which has had a reputation for being economical with the truth for as long as I can remember.
